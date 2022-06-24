Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public

You are here

Activists protest gun violence in New York City on June 23, 2022 as the US Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a fundamental right to carry a handgun in public. (AFP)
Activists protest gun violence in New York City on June 23, 2022 as the US Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a fundamental right to carry a handgun in public. (AFP)
AFP

  • The 6-3 decision strikes down a more than century-old New York law on gun control
  • President Biden denounced the decision, saying it “contradicts both common sense and the Constitution”
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Americans have a fundamental right to carry a handgun in public, a landmark decision with far-reaching implications for states and cities across the country confronting a surge in gun violence.
The 6-3 decision strikes down a more than century-old New York law that required a person to prove they had a legitimate self-defense need to receive a permit to carry a concealed handgun outside the home.
Five other states, including California, and Washington, the nation’s capital, have similar laws and the ruling will curb their ability to restrict people from carrying guns in public.
Democratic President Joe Biden denounced the decision, saying it “contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all.”
“We must do more as a society — not less — to protect our fellow Americans,” Biden said. “I call on Americans across the country to make their voices heard on gun safety.”
Despite growing calls for limits on firearms after two horrific mass shootings in May, the court sided with plaintiffs who said the US Constitution guarantees the right to own and carry guns.
The ruling is the first by the court in a major Second Amendment case since 2008, when it ruled that Americans have a right to keep a gun at home for self-defense.
It was a stunning victory for the National Rifle Association lobby group, which brought the case along with two New York men who had been denied gun permits.
“Today’s ruling is a watershed win for good men and women all across America and is the result of a decades-long fight the NRA has led,” NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre said in a statement.
“The right to self-defense and to defend your family and loved ones should not end at your home.”

'Dark day'

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called it a “dark day,” and vowed to enact gun control legislation.
“It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons,” Hochul said.
California’s governor Gavin Newsom termed the decision “shameful.”
“This is a dangerous decision from a court hell-bent on pushing a radical ideological agenda and infringing on the rights of states to protect our citizens from being gunned down in our streets, schools, and churches,” Newsom tweeted.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion and was joined by the other five conservatives on the court, three of whom were nominated by former Republican president Donald Trump.
Thomas said the New York law prevents “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.”
“We conclude that the State’s licensing regime violates the Constitution,” Thomas said.
New York prohibits open carrying of handguns and rifles and the court ruling does not affect that since it was narrowly focused on the state requirements for a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
Just hours after the court ruling, the Senate moved in a different direction, passing a rare bipartisan bill that includes modest gun control measures.
“The gun safety bill we are passing tonight can be described with three adjectives: bipartisan, commonsense, lifesaving,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The breakthrough is the work of a cross-party group of senators who have been hammering out the details and resolving disputes for weeks.
The lawmakers had been scrambling to finish the negotiations quickly enough to capitalize on the momentum generated by the fatal shooting of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas and of 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, upstate New York, both last month.
In both cases, the gunmen were teens and used AR-15 style assault weapons.

The New York state law the Supreme Court overturned dated to 1913 and had stood based on the understanding that individual states had the right to regulate gun usage and ownership.
It said that to be given a permit to carry a concealed handgun outside the home, an applicant must clearly demonstrate “proper cause” — that it is explicitly needed for self-defense.
Gun-rights advocates said that violated the Second Amendment, which says “the right of people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
The three liberal justices on the Supreme Court dissented to the ruling.
“Many states have tried to address some of the dangers of gun violence,” Justice Stephen Breyer said. “The Court today severely burdens states’ efforts to do so.”
Half of the 50 US states allow permitless carry of concealed firearms in public places while the other 25 allow it in some form.
Over the past two decades more than 200 million guns have hit the US market, led by assault rifles and personal handguns, feeding a surge in murders, mass shootings and suicides.

Concerns grow in US over Taliban’s treatment of Afghan women and minorities

Concerns grow in US over Taliban’s treatment of Afghan women and minorities
Updated 59 min 53 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

Concerns grow in US over Taliban’s treatment of Afghan women and minorities

Concerns grow in US over Taliban’s treatment of Afghan women and minorities
  • ‘We are very disturbed at what we see as a consistent negative trajectory of the situation of women and human rights,’ said US special envoy Rina Amiri
  • She added that the US is concerned about an increase in attacks on minority groups in the country, including the Hazara, Hindu and Sikh communities
Updated 59 min 53 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Confidence is diminishing among US authorities that the Taliban will reverse course and allow women and girls in Afghanistan to pursue an education, or take action to improve the general human rights situation in the country, according to Rina Amiri, the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights.

During a briefing on Thursday, attended by Arab News, she said Washington is working to identify the key issues that are having negative effects on women and minority groups in the country.

“We are very disturbed at what we see as a consistent negative trajectory of the situation of women and human rights in Afghanistan,” Amiri said.

 

 

She added that the US is concerned about an increase in attacks on minority groups in the country, including the Hazara, Hindu and Sikh communities. A group affiliated with Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul last week, during which two people were killed and several injured.

Amiri said US authorities are looking for more ways to engage with the Afghan people and provide humanitarian aid, especially in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that hit the mountainous regions in the east of the country in the early hours of Wednesday this week. More than 1,000 people were killed and hundreds of homes and other buildings were destroyed.

 

 

The Taliban government, which has been under US sanctions since regaining control of the country in August last year following the withdrawal of US troops, has appealed for international aid to help cope with the humanitarian crisis caused by the earthquake. The UN has pledged its full support for efforts to help the victims and mobilized its agencies to provide assistance.

Amiri said that the US sanctions imposed on the Taliban government are designed and balanced in such a way that they do not affect women or other vulnerable groups in the country.

She added that after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan they reneged on prior commitments to allow girls to attend school and pursue an education, and to respect the human rights of all people in Afghanistan.

 

 

She attributed the most repressive measures directed against women to hard-line elements within the ruling group, and said the majority of Afghan people do not agree with the restrictions on the rights of women.

Taliban policies toward minorities are impeding the ability of the US to help the Afghanistan, Amiri said. Nevertheless, she added, Washington has committed $127 million to humanitarian aid for the people of the country.

She said that she has visited Europe and the Gulf region to explore ways in which the US might collaborate with other countries to help Afghan women and minority groups, and called on all nations to hold the Taliban accountable for the plight of women in their country.

“The situation in Afghanistan is the worst in the world when it comes to the rights of women,” added Amiri.

Lula retains lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil opinion poll ahead of election

Lula retains lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil opinion poll ahead of election
Updated 24 June 2022
Reuters

Lula retains lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil opinion poll ahead of election

Lula retains lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil opinion poll ahead of election
Updated 24 June 2022
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is retaining his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil’s October presidential election, according to a Datafolha opinion poll released on Thursday.
Lula drew 47 percent support in the opinion poll against Bolsonaro’s 28 percent. In May, Lula’s lead was 48 percent to 27 percent.
The polling results suggest time is running out for other candidates hoping to make it a three-way race. While leftist former state governor Ciro Gomes gained 1 percentage point from the last poll, he had the support of just 8 percent of voters polled.
In a potential second-round runoff between the rivals, leftist leader Lula now has a 23 percentage-point lead over right wing Bolsonaro, down from 25 points in May, the survey showed.
This week, Lula presented an official government plan outlining priorities if elected, including a new fuel pricing policy, removing a cap on government spending, and dramatically reining in deforestation.
Lula welcomed Thursday’s poll results on Twitter, saying that despite a month of “TV advertising and a flood of fake news on the Internet,” Brazilian people showed they want to “get rid” of the current government.
Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Datafolha interviewed 2,556 Brazilians of voting age (16 years) on Wednesday and Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine
Updated 24 June 2022
AP

US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine
  • The latest package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, which will double the number they have now
  • The HIMARS gives Ukraine the ability to strike Russian forces and weapons from further away, making it less risky for Ukrainian troops
Updated 24 June 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The United States will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, to help push back Russian progress in the war, officials announced Thursday.
The latest package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, which will double the number they have now. All four were prepositioned in Europe, and training on those systems has already begun with the Ukrainian troops who will use them, said Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth, a Pentagon spokesman. The first four HIMARS that the US previously sent have already gone to the battlefield in Ukraine and are in the hands of troops there.
According to the Pentagon, the aid also includes 18 tactical vehicles that are used to tow howitzers, so the weapons can be moved around the battlefield, as well as 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats, thousands of machine guns, grenade launchers and rounds of ammunition, and some other equipment and spare parts.
The new aid comes just a week after the US announced it was sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, and as the Russian military continues to slowly expand its control in the eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian leaders have persistently asked for the more advanced, precision rocket systems in order to better fight back against Russia.
The Russian military captured two villages in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and is fighting for control of a key highway in a campaign to cut supply lines and encircle frontline Ukrainian forces, according to British and Ukrainian military officials.
Russian forces have been bombarding the city of Sievierodonetsk for weeks with artillery and air raids, and fought the Ukrainian army house-to-house. The HIMARS gives Ukraine the ability to strike Russian forces and weapons from further away, making it less risky for Ukrainian troops. The systems are mounted on trucks, which carry a container with six precision-guided rockets that can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers).
It took about three weeks to train Ukrainian troops on the first four HIMARS, before the systems were moved to the fight.
The aid is part of the $40 billion in security and economic assistance passed last month by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden. And it is the 13th package of military weapons and equipment committed to Ukraine since the war began.
Overall, since the war started in late February, the US has committed about $6.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including this latest package. The $450 million in equipment and weapons will be from drawdown authority, which means the Defense Department will take it all from its own stocks and ship it to Ukraine.

Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out

Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out
Updated 24 June 2022
AFP

Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out

Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out
  • A foreign currency shortage has prevented the import of food, oil and medicines, while runaway inflation and regular blackouts have made life miserable for Sri Lanka’s 22 million population
Updated 24 June 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament has canceled its remaining sittings for the week to save fuel, officials said on Thursday, with a disastrous economic crisis rapidly depleting the island nation’s already scarce petrol supplies.

A foreign currency shortage has prevented the import of food, oil and medicines, while runaway inflation and regular blackouts have made life miserable for Sri Lanka’s 22 million population.

Parliamentary officials said lawmakers decided to cancel sessions on Thursday and Friday to avoid unnecessary petrol use, days after authorities closed schools and some state offices for the same reason.

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said a gasoline shipment that was due on Thursday had been delayed and urged motorists to cut down on travel.

“Only limited amounts of petrol will be distributed to pumping stations today and tomorrow,” he told reporters in Colombo, with motorists already waiting in line for days to top up their tanks.

Neighboring India, which has offered several credit lines for Sri Lanka to import essentials, sent a team of experts on Thursday to assess the island’s rapidly deteriorating economic situation.

“Both parties discussed at length the future course of action of the Indian aid program to stabilize and revive the Sri Lankan economy,” Sri Lankan PresidentGotabaya Rajapaksa’s office said in a statement. The Indian High Commission in Colombo said New Delhi had already extended $3.5 billion worth of assistance to address the currency crisis.

A statement by the high commission said New Delhi’s help was guided by a “Neighborhood First” policy.

New Delhi has been concerned about China’s growing economic and political clout in the South Asian nation, which India has traditionally seen as within its sphere of geopolitical influence.

China is one of the top bilateral creditors for Sri Lanka and has several strategically important investments in deep sea ports on the island.

The US and New Delhi have expressed concern over China’s foothold in the ports.

A US Treasury delegation is expected in Sri Lanka next week to assess the economic crisis, officials said, as Colombo seeks international help.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday that the nation’s economy had reached the point of “complete collapse.”

“We are now facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food,” Wickremesinghe told lawmakers.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout which could take months.

White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China

White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China
Updated 24 June 2022

White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China

White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China
Updated 24 June 2022

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Thursday that the NATO alliance’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China, including its economic practices.
“Less than a year ago, the defense ministers for the first time in NATO put mention of China in the communique,” said John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator.
“So it’s building on what has been once discussions and deliberations with the allies about the threat that China poses to international security, well beyond just the Indo-Pacific region.”
President Joe Biden leaves on Saturday to meet with other G7 leaders in southern Germany before heading to Madrid for a summit where NATO is expected to announce plans to expand its forces in eastern Europe and Washington will lay out steps to strengthen European security.

