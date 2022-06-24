You are here

Jordan's King Abdullah II backs idea of 'Middle East NATO'

King Abdullah II of Jordan told CNBC he supports the idea of a Middle East military alliance built on the same lines as NATO.
King Abdullah II of Jordan told CNBC he supports the idea of a Middle East military alliance built on the same lines as NATO. (Screenshot/CNBC)
Alliance could work as long as it has a clear mission statement, king says

Jordan’s King Abdullah II backs idea of ‘Middle East NATO’
  Alliance could work as long as it has a clear mission statement, king says
  Could help to address challenges arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Iran's destabilizing activity in region
LONDON: King Abdullah II of Jordan said he supports the idea of a Middle East military alliance built on the same lines as NATO.

Speaking to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble, the king said such a grouping could work with like-minded countries, but stressed its mission statement would need to be clear from the outset.

“I’d like to see more countries in the area come into that mix. I would be one of the first people that would endorse a Middle East NATO,” Abdullah said.

“The mission statement has to be very, very clear. Otherwise, it confuses everybody,” he added.

The king said he already saw his country as a “partner” of NATO, with Jordan having worked closely with the organization and its troops having fought “shoulder to shoulder” with NATO forces in the past.

As well as security and military cooperation, a closer alliance in the Middle East could help to address the challenges arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, especially with regard to energy and commodity prices, Abdullah said.

“All of us are coming together and saying ‘how can we help each other?’ which is, I think, very unusual for the region,” he said.

“If I’m okay and you’re not, I’m going to end up paying the price. I’m hoping what you’re seeing in 2022 is this new vibe, I guess, in the region to say, ‘how can we connect with each other and work with each other?’”

The king also discussed the destabilizing threat of Iran to the region’s security and the Israel-Palestine crisis, both of which he said had the potential to disrupt development plans in the region.

“If they’re not talking to each other, that creates insecurities and instability in the region that will affect regional projects.

“Nobody wants war, nobody wants conflict,” he said, adding that it remained to be seen whether countries in the region could work toward a vision where “prosperity is the name of the game.”

DOHA: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is heading to Cairo on an official visit to meet Egypt's President, the Amiri Diwan said on Friday.
Egypt and Qatar seek to promote their joint work in all fields with an aim to contain the negative repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.
Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait held talks on Thursday with his Qatari counterpart Ali Bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum, held in Doha under the theme of “Equalizing Global Recovery.”
The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, developing relations, stimulating investments, and developing joint action mechanisms to foster financial visions, positions, and policies at the bilateral and international levels, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Cabinet on Thursday.
“Such progress aims to serve the goals and interests of the two countries and peoples in light of the current global economic challenges, which require concerted efforts to contain the negative repercussions of the war in Europe that is severely affecting the economies of all countries,” the statement said.

Updated 24 June 2022
Rocket attack targets Dana Gas site in Iraq, sources say

  Friday's attack was the second on Dana Gas facilities this week
SULAYMANIYAH: A Katyusha rocket targeted employee housing of UAE energy firm Dana Gas in Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq on Friday, landing in the company’s Khor Mor gas field, two security sources said.
Friday’s attack was the second on Dana Gas facilities this week.
A Katyusha rocket landed inside Khor Mor on Wednesday but caused no damage, Sulaymaniyah’s counter-terrorism service said.
Local television broadcasts on Friday showed a column of rising smoke near the field with sirens sounding. It could not be immediately verified by Reuters.
There was no immediate word on possible casualties from the attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for either attack but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar attacks in the past.
Dana Gas said on Thursday that normal operations continued at Khor Mor, one of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.

Updated 24 June 2022
UK ministers in Turkey discuss fighter jet deals, NATO policy

  Visit comes amid flurry of Middle East diplomatic activity
LONDON: UK ministers visited Turkey on Thursday to discuss NATO policy and possible sales of military equipment ahead of a major summit of the alliance next week.

Days after the high-level trip by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visited Ankara in the hopes of swaying Turkey to abandon its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Turkey opposes Swedish and Finnish admission to the alliance because of what it claims is Stockholm’s support for outlawed Kurdish groups.

Earlier in June, Kurdish activists at a rally in Sweden showed images of Abdullah Ocalan, a founding member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is banned by Turkey as a terrorist organization.

In response to the protests, Ankara said it would block Swedish admission to NATO, a move that angered US lawmakers, who have threatened to halt a deal to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Turkey was also removed from the F-35 jet program after its purchase — in violation of US sanctions — of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft systems.

As part of the UK-Turkey talks, Wallace met his counterpart Hulusi Akar in Ankara. The UK is reportedly pushing for sales of the Eurofighter Typhoon jet amid rumors of a threat to the F-16 deal.

Qatar, a major Turkish ally, signed a $6 billion Typhoon deal in 2017.

A UK Ministry of Defense spokesman said: “The defense secretary is meeting his counterpart in Turkey today for routine bilateral talks on cooperation and security issues ahead of the NATO summit next week.”

Meanwhile, Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, met senior Turkish figures, including foreign minister Melut Cavusoglu, to discuss defense cooperation, the NATO summit and the conflicts in Ukraine as well as Syria.

The visit comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity in the region. Israel’s foreign minister also visited Ankara following the Saudi meeting.

Before the UK visit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss defense cooperation and the Ukraine conflict.

Updated 24 June 2022
Iran said on Friday Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's accusation of an Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Istanbul was "ridiculous" and aimed at damaging Iranian-Turkish relations.
At a news conference in Ankara on Thursday, Lapid thanked his host Turkey for helping abort a suspected Iranian plot against Israelis in Istanbul and said the effort was still underway.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted in a ministry tweet as saying Lapid’s “ridiculous” allegation was a “pre-designed scenario to destroy relations between the two Muslim countries,” referring to Turkey and Iran.

Updated 24 June 2022
DUBAI: The UAE dispatched a plane carrying 30 tonnes of food aid to support survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed 1,500 people and wounded scores more, Emirates news agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

The aid comes after the UAE started operating an air bridge to help those impacted by the earthquake, said WAM.

The relief is part of “the UAE’s efforts to support vulnerable and crisis-hit communities across different countries,” read the WAM statement.

Humanitarian assistance has been pouring in for the earthquake survivors as Afghanistan authorities seek emergency medical supplies, food and shelter for thousands impacted by the country's deadliest earthquake in decades.

