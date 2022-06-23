You are here

King of Jordan arrives in Abu Dhabi

King of Jordan arrives in Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C-R), President of the UAE, receives Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi on June 23, 2022. (AFP)
  • King Abdullah’s accompanying delegation included Jordan’s prime minister and foreign minister
DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived in Abu Dhabi on a working visit on Thursday, Emirates News Agency reported.
The king was received on arrival by the president of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

King Abdullah and Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing cooperation and joint action in various fields at the Qasr Al-Shati’ Palace.

They also reviewed opportunities for developing collaboration in the fields of investment, development, and politics.

King Abdullah’s accompanying delegation included Jordanian Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Al Khasawneh and the country’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Topics: Jordan UAE King Abdullah UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

AMMAN: A female student was shot inside a university in Amman, Jordan on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Public Security Directorate.

"A man fired several shots at a woman inside a university north of the capital” before fleeing, according to the Directorate.

The student was rushed to hospital and was in critical condition when she arrived, but the Directorate confirmed later that the student passed away.

Investigations have been launched in order to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.

The victim’s brother told Roya News that the perpetrator in Amman is related to the family.

Applied Science Private University issued a statement in which they expressed their condolences to the student's family and mourned his death.

The university promised to “prosecute everyone who caused this painful incident until they receive just retribution for their heinous crime.”

On Twitter, a hashtag went viral demanding that the person who murdered the student be executed for his crime.

One user said that this was a “sad day for Jordan, and there are no words to express the oppression and sadness within us over our sister, who was killed in broad daylight and in the middle of the university.”Another user wrote that the “boldness of the Arab male in killing girls is only a reflection of the fragility of the laws and their preference for him.”

Topics: #jordan Shooting

Lebanon’s Mikati named PM, faces tough path to cabinet

Lebanon’s Mikati named PM, faces tough path to cabinet
BEIRUT: Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was designated on Thursday to form a new government, but faces a politically difficult path to agree a new cabinet as the country’s devastating financial crisis festers.
The Sunni Muslim billionaire was nominated premier for a fourth time after securing the support of 54 of parliament’s 128 lawmakers, including the Iran-backed Shiite Muslim party Hezbollah, in consultations convened by President Michel Aoun.
But with splits running deep among Lebanon’s ruling elite, it is widely believed Mikati will struggle to form a government, spelling political paralysis that could hamper reforms agreed with the IMF to unlock aid.
Now in its third year, the financial meltdown has sunk the currency by more than 90 percent, spread poverty, paralyzed the financial system and frozen depositors out of their savings, in Lebanon’s most destabilising crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.
Mikati, who has already served as prime minister three times, continues in a caretaker role until a government is formed, a process that typically goes on for months as political factions divvy up roles in cabinet and beyond.
Analysts and politicians expect this cabinet formation process to be further complicated by a looming struggle over who will replace Aoun, the Hezbollah-aligned Maronite Christian head of state, when his term ends on Oct. 31.
Parliament — which elects the new president — emerged highly fractured from a general election last month. The heavily armed Hezbollah and its allies lost their majority, reform-minded newcomers made a strong showing and the Christian Lebanese Forces party gained seats.
Reflecting the new landscape, Mikati, who hails from the northern city of Tripoli, secured around 20 fewer votes than when he was last designated prime minister in September.
Forty-six lawmakers named no one for the post, while 25 voted for Nawaf Salam, a former Lebanese ambassador to the United Nations and now a judge at the International Court of Justice.
Mikati’s cabinet secured a draft IMF funding deal worth $3 billion in April, contingent on the implementation of reforms which Lebanon’s ruling factions have long obstructed.
An IMF deal is widely seen as the gateway to easing the financial crisis, but the political and financial elite remain divided on the details, including how to share out an estimated $70 billion in losses in the financial system.

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati

Suspected Al-Qaeda attacks kill at least 10 Yemeni soldiers

Suspected Al-Qaeda attacks kill at least 10 Yemeni soldiers
ADEN: At least 10 Yemeni soldiers were killed and others wounded in two separate attacks in south Yemen believed to have been carried out by Al-Qaeda militants, state news agency Saba reported on Thursday, quoting a military official.

The official said the attacks targeted army forces on duty in Abyan and Shabwa governates.
A convoy was ambushed by armed men overnight using roadside bombs in Abyan province, Saba reported, adding that three soldiers were killed and two other bodies were recovered.
A second attack targeted a military unit at a checkpoint in the southern town of Ateq in Shabwa province early on Wednesday, killing five soldiers, Saba said.
Several people were wounded in both attacks.
The attacks came amid an extended truce that has suspended air, sea and land attacks while allowing imports into Houthi-controlled seaports and a partial reopening of Sanaa airport.
The truce is the first comprehensive agreement in the conflict that has killed tens of thousands and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Topics: #yemen Al Qaeda

Turkey, Israel working to restore ties to ambassador level

Turkey, Israel working to restore ties to ambassador level
ANKARA: Turkey and Israel have begun work on restoring their mutual diplomatic representation to ambassador level, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday as the two countries seek an end to more than a decade of strained ties.
The two countries expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have often traded barbs over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Energy has emerged as a key area for potential cooperation as they strive to mend their relations.
“We will continue the high-level mutual visits in the short term,” Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid. “We have launched work on raising our diplomatic representation to ambassador level.”
Lapid was visiting Ankara after months of warming ties but amid worries voiced by Israel that its citizens could come under attack by Iranian agents in Turkey, a NATO member state.
Cavusoglu said he and Lapid were in close contact regarding threats to Israeli citizens. Lapid thanked Turkey for helping foil a suspected Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Istanbul and said the effort was still underway.
Israel has warned its citizens against travel to Turkey, citing suspected assassination or abduction plots by Iran, which has vowed to avenge the May 22 assassination of a Revolutionary Guards colonel in Tehran that it blamed on Israeli agents.
“In recent weeks, the lives of Israeli citizens have been saved thanks to security and diplomatic cooperation between Israel and Turkey,” Lapid said. “We are confident that Turkey knows how to respond to the Iranians on this matter.”
Cavusoglu visited Israel last month to encourage expanded economic cooperation. It was the first such visit by a senior Turkish official in 15 years.
Through the years of acrimony, Turkey and Israel have maintained trade, which stood at $6.7 billion in 2021, up from $5 billion in 2019 and 2020, according to official data.
Lapid is set to take over from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the head of a caretaker government, after he and Bennett acted on Monday to dissolve parliament and hold an early national election.

Topics: Turkey Israel Iran

Iran replaces head of the Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit – state TV

Iran replaces head of the Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit – state TV
Iran has dismissed the powerful chief of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence unit, Hossein Taeb, Iranian state TV reported on Thursday, days after Israeli media accused him of being behind an alleged Iranian plot to kill or abduct Israeli tourists in Turkey.
The station gave no reason for the change, but said Taeb had been appointed as an adviser to the Guards’ Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami.
He will be replaced by Mohammad Kazemi, previously head of the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Protection unit.
Israel raised its Istanbul travel advisory to the highest alert level on June 13 because of what it said was a threat of Iranian attempts to kill or abduct Israelis vacationing in Turkey.
Before becoming the Guards Intelligence Chief in 2009, Taeb worked at the office of Iran’s top authority Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Topics: Iran

