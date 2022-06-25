You are here

  • Home
  • Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials

Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials

Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials
Shericka Jackson brushed off disruption that delayed the start of the women's 100m to upset Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Jamaican National Championships in Kingston. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3njg

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials

Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials
  • The women’s 100m final gets under way after technical problems delayed the start
  • Jackson brushes off disruption and powers her way to a convincing win
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

KINGSTON: Shericka Jackson upset Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to power to victory in the women’s 100m at the Jamaican National Championships in Kingston on Friday.

Jackson took advantage of the absence of in-form Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to storm to victory in 10.77sec and claim her first national title.

The women’s 100m final got under way after technical problems delayed the start. However, Jackson brushed off the disruption and powered her way to a convincing win.

Kemba Nelson was second in a time of 10.89sec while two-time Olympic 100m champion Thompson-Herah was third in 10.89sec, never recovering after a slow start.

Fraser-Pryce, meanwhile, was a no-show for the final despite clocking a scorching 10.70sec in Thursday’s heats.

Reigning world champion Fraser-Pryce — who is already qualified for next month’s World Championships in Oregon — did not finish her semifinal, pulling up as soon as she left the blocks. It was not immediately clear why she had stopped.

In the men’s 100m final, 32-year-old Yohan Blake ran 9.85 seconds — his fastest time in 11 years — to beat the up-and-coming duo of Oblique Seville (9.88sec) and Ackeem Blake (9.93sec).

Yohan Black got off to a fast start and used his experience to get to the line first as the 21 year-old Seville and 20 year-old Ackeem Blake both booked their tickets to their first ever senior major championships.

Kerley blazes to 9.76sec in 100m semis at US World Championship trials

EUGENE, OREGON: Fred Kerley blazed to a world-leading 9.76sec in the semifinals of the men’s 100m at the US athletics World Championships trials on Friday.

Kerley’s blistering run, with a legal wind of 1.4m/sec, came a day after he posted a 2022 season-leding 9.83 in the heats, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist’s career-best time setting the tone for the 100m final to come later on Friday.

Trayvon Bromell won the second semifinal in his season’s best 9.81sec, second fastest of the semis, followed by Marvin Bracey in 9.86 and reigning world champion Christian Coleman in 9.87.

Topics: Jamaica Sprint Shericka Jackson

Related

O’Callaghan overcomes ‘panic’ to win world 100m freestyle title
Sport
O’Callaghan overcomes ‘panic’ to win world 100m freestyle title

Xander Schauffele shoots 63 to take 5-shot lead at Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele shoots 63 to take 5-shot lead at Travelers Championship
Updated 25 June 2022
AP

Xander Schauffele shoots 63 to take 5-shot lead at Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele shoots 63 to take 5-shot lead at Travelers Championship
  • Schauffele, played one group ahead of McIlroy, who was still leading by a stroke at 13 under before getting into trouble on the 12th hole
Updated 25 June 2022
AP

CROMWELL, Connecticut: Xander Schauffele shot his second straight 7-under 63 on Friday to take a five-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship.

The Olympic champion shot a 31 on the front nine at TPC River Highlands with four birdies, then had a 32 on the back, making birdies on 11, 14 and 17.

He has hit 33 of 36 greens in regulation and is the only player in the tournament without a bogey. His closest call came close at the par-3 16th, where he hit his tee shot found the rough behind a greenside bunker.

“It plays really interesting with the wind swirling through there,” Schauffele said. “It was my least committed swing of the week and just really happy to get up and down there and save par.”

Kevin Kisner (64), Nick Hardy (64), defending champion Harris English (65), Cam Davis (66) and Patrick Cantlay (67) were tied for second at 9 under. First-round leaders Rory McIlroy and J.T. Poston followed opening 62s with 70s to drop six strokes back.

Cantlay, who shot a 60 at TPC River Highlands as an amateur in 2011, played in the same morning group as English.

“(I’m) still right here in this tournament, and looking forward to the weekend,” Cantlay said. “I enjoy the challenge, and that’s all you can do in golf, is give yourself as many chances as you possibly can.”

English, who won on the eighth hole of a playoff last year, is playing in his third tournament since returning in May from Valentine’s Day surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.

“The toughest thing is walking and playing,” English said. “I mean, I feel like back home I can go hit a bunch of balls on the range, but up and down these hills and being on your feet for five or six hours is the toughest part. It’s getting better and better, and I feel like the more I play competitive rounds out here, it’s just going to get stronger.”

Hardy, starting on the back nine had four consecutive birdies on 16, 17, 18 and 1. He also is coming back from injury after damaging the tendon is his left wrist in April.

“I just was in great rhythm,” Hardy said. “That’s kind of been the name of the game for me since I came back. Just being in good rhythm. I think I’m swinging the club well and my mind is in a good spot.”

Kisner had some good luck on 15 when his tee shot went left and rolled toward the course’s signature lake before getting hung up on a microphone cable, inches from the water. He ended up saving par.

“Five shots is not insurmountable but I’m a going to need (Schauffele) to slow down a little bit,” Kisner said.

Schauffele, played one group ahead of McIlroy, who was still leading by a stroke at 13 under before getting into trouble on the 12th hole.

McIlory hit his tee shot left and out of bounds into the woods, then found the deep rough to the right on his next shot. He put the ball into a green-side bunker from there, then chipped out short of the green and into the rough again, before finishing with a quadruple bogey.

He left the hole trailing by three strokes and then found more trouble on the 15th. He went right on his tee shot, finding the high grass, then ran his third shot over the green, down the hill and into the water. He finished that hole with a 6.

But he made birdie on 16, finishing with an even-par 70 when his birdie putt lipped out on 18.

“I should be closer to the lead,” he said. “Feel like I let a lot of guys into the golf tournament because of it.”

The last player to make a quadruple bogey and go on to win a PGA Tour event was Adam Scott at the 2016 Honda Classic. Scott put two shots in the water on the par-3 15th hole.

The cut was at 2 under, with 2017 winner Jordan Spieth ( 1 over) dropping out with Sam Burns (even par), Zach Johnson (4 over) and Jason Day (6 over).

Topics: Xander Schauffele Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands golf

Related

Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under 62
Sport
Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under 62
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka joins LIV Golf
Sport
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka joins LIV Golf

Kvitova advances at Eastbourne, sets up final against Ostapenko 

Kvitova advances at Eastbourne, sets up final against Ostapenko 
Updated 25 June 2022
AFP

Kvitova advances at Eastbourne, sets up final against Ostapenko 

Kvitova advances at Eastbourne, sets up final against Ostapenko 
  • In a tussle between big-hitting left-handers, Kvitova avenged last week’s defeat to Haddad Maia at Birmingham
Updated 25 June 2022
AFP

EASTBOURNE, England: Petra Kvitova will play fellow former Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the Wimbledon warmup event at Eastbourne.

Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon winner looking to emulate her All England Club triumphs in 2011 and 2014.

The 32-year-old Czech may not be at her peak these days, but she remains a force on grass, as she showed by battling to a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over the obdurate Beatriz Haddad Maia in Friday’s semifinals.

World No. 31 Kvitova ended the lengthy winning streak of Brazilian Haddad Maia to return to the final at Devonshire Park for the first time since finishing runner-up 11 years ago.

In a tussle between big-hitting left-handers, Kvitova avenged last week’s defeat to Haddad Maia at Birmingham.

Haddad Maia, whose memorable grass-court season included titles at Nottingham and Birmingham, was beaten for the first time in 13 matches.

Kvitova, who lost to Marion Bartoli in the 2011 Eastbourne final, takes on former French Open champion Ostapenko in Saturday’s final.

The Latvian is the defending Eastbourne champion and she remains on course for another title on the south-coast lawns after crushing Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3 earlier on Friday.

Eighth seed Ostapenko, the 2017 winner at Roland Garros, is also through to the Eastbourne doubles final with her Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok.

They will face Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette as Ostapenko chases two titles in one week.

In the men’s singles final, 2019 Eastbourne winner Taylor Fritz faces France-born American Maxime Cressy.

American world No. 14 Fritz defeated reigning champion Alex De Minaur 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3.

Cressy, the world No. 60, beat Jack Draper 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (2/7), 6-3 to make it three wins over British players in this year’s tournament.

Topics: Petra Kvitova Eastbourne International Beatriz Haddad Maia

Related

Haddad Maia into Eastbourne semis, gunning for 3rd title in a row
Sport
Haddad Maia into Eastbourne semis, gunning for 3rd title in a row
Kenin downs Kvitova to set up French Open final with teen Swiatek
Sport
Kenin downs Kvitova to set up French Open final with teen Swiatek

It’s personal: Canelo predicts KO in 3rd bout with Golovkin

It’s personal: Canelo predicts KO in 3rd bout with Golovkin
Updated 25 June 2022
AP

It’s personal: Canelo predicts KO in 3rd bout with Golovkin

It’s personal: Canelo predicts KO in 3rd bout with Golovkin
  • The Mexican superstar declared his third fight with Golovkin to be a grudge match Friday as they began promoting their showdown with a news conference in Hollywood
Updated 25 June 2022
AP

ANGELES: Canelo Álvarez is hurting after his first loss in nearly a decade, and he’s still angry about everything that’s happened during five years of fighting and arguing with Gennady Golovkin.

Álvarez says he is determined to channel all of those bad feelings into a spectacular knockout win over Golovkin when they complete their rivalry trilogy on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

The Mexican superstar declared his third fight with Golovkin to be a grudge match Friday as they began promoting their showdown with a news conference in Hollywood. Álvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) was beaten in stunning fashion by light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol seven weeks ago, but he guaranteed he will “definitely” punch the 40-year-old Golovkin into retirement by stopping him for the first time in his career.

“(It will be) so sweet,” Álvarez said. “For me, it’s going to be very satisfying because of everything that’s come around this fight.”

Álvarez’s personal dislike of Golovkin seemed awfully genuine, even while Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) downplayed any personal animus. The fighters stood nose-to-nose and motionless on stage in Hollywood for nearly two full minutes before a fairly terse news conference.

Neither fighter can deny their rivalry has included years of trash talk, particularly after Canelo’s failed drug test in 2018, preceding the only loss of Golovkin’s career.

“He always pretends to be a nice guy in front of people, but he’s a (jerk),” Álvarez said. “That’s what he is. I don’t pretend to be nice. This is who I am. I don’t pretend to be another person, and he’s always pretending in front of you, ‘Oh, I’m a nice guy.’ He’s not.”

They’ve also met in two incredibly close fights that stand among the best moments of both fighters’ careers. The first bout in 2017 was ruled a split draw, while Álvarez won the rematch by a narrow majority decision.

Golovkin sought a third fight much earlier than Álvarez. The coronavirus pandemic played a role in Álvarez’s decision to wait four years for the rubber match, but he also admits he waited partly because he simply doesn’t like Golovkin.

Golovkin dismisses Álvarez’s bold statements about a knockout as fight posturing.

“If it’s so personal for him, my question is why was he putting off the (third fight) for so long?” Golovkin asked through his interpreter. “If it’s personal, you should ask him why.”

Álvarez says it’s because he was busy rounding up all four super middleweight title belts in 2021 — but it’s also because of Golovkin’s trash talk, particularly in languages other than English. Álvarez wasn’t specific about what comments set him off.

Golovkin reacted to his 2018 loss to Canelo with characteristic cool, yet he has fought only four times in the ensuing four years while he sought the chance for redemption and the massive payday offered by a third fight with Álvarez. Golovkin took 2021 off before returning to the ring last April with a ninth-round stoppage of Ryota Murata.

“From an emotional standpoint, I’ve completely cooled down,” Golovkin claimed. “I believe it’s just another fight. But I was still fighting, and he was participating in golf tournaments. That’s something he should do, but jumping around in weight classes, I don’t know.”

Golovkin’s comment was veiled shade at Álvarez, whose near-daily golf habit became a popular thing to blame for his surprising loss to Bivol last month. Álvarez said he absolutely won’t stop playing golf, but he intends to improve the conditioning that left him visibly wearier as the fight with Bivol went on.

“He always talks about I’m scared, I’m running away,” Álvarez said. “(He says) I’m not fighting the best guys out there, (while) he’s fighting those Class D fighters. He’s talking a lot of things about me, so that’s why it’s special to me.”

Golovkin will move up to super middleweight for the first time in his career for the third bout with Álvarez, who holds all four major championship belts at 168 pounds. Golovkin was the long-reigning kingpin of the middleweight division before his loss to Álvarez, but he has since reclaimed two of the belts.

Both fighters live in Southern California. They’ll meet again on Monday in New York.

 

Topics: Canelo Alvarez Gennady Golovkin

Related

Bivol stuns ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to retain WBA light heavyweight title
Sport
Bivol stuns ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to retain WBA light heavyweight title
Canelo Alvarez signs largest contract in the history of sport
Sport
Canelo Alvarez signs largest contract in the history of sport

UEFA blocks Sheriff hosting European games in Transnistria

UEFA blocks Sheriff hosting European games in Transnistria
Updated 24 June 2022
AP

UEFA blocks Sheriff hosting European games in Transnistria

UEFA blocks Sheriff hosting European games in Transnistria
  • No UEFA competition match shall be played in the region of Transnistria, in Moldova, until further notice
  • “The decision is based on considerations and the conclusions consistently drawn by agencies specialized in international political and strategic analysis,” UEFA said
Updated 24 June 2022
AP

NYON, Switzerland: The fallout for soccer from Russia’s war on Ukraine saw UEFA block Sheriff Tiraspol on Friday from hosting European competition games in their breakaway home region in Moldova.
Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk went to play Champions League games last season at the tiny Sheriff Stadium in Transnistria that borders Ukraine.
But the club which have strong business and political ties to Russia cannot host Bosnian champion Zrinjski at their home on July 13 for a second-leg game in the first qualifying round of the next Champions League.
“In light of the large-scale military escalation resulting in the invasion of the Ukrainian territory by the Russian army, the UEFA executive committee has today decided that no UEFA competition match shall be played in the region of Transnistria, in Moldova, until further notice,” the European soccer body said.
Tiraspol is also about 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the Ukrainian city of Odesa, which is a regular target of Russian missiles.
“The decision is based on considerations and the conclusions consistently drawn by agencies specialized in international political and strategic analysis,” UEFA said.
Sheriff, which have won the Moldovan league in 20 of the past 22 seasons, could choose to play games in the nation’s capital city Chisinau.
If Sheriff eliminates Zrinjski, the next opponent in July will be Shakhtyor Soligorsk of Belarus or Slovenian champion Maribor.
Shakhtyor are playing their home games in neutral Turkey because of a separate UEFA ruling in March that national and club teams from Russia’s military ally Belarus cannot host games in European competitions.
The loser between Sheriff and Zrinjski continues playing in the qualifying rounds of the third-tier Europa Conference League.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UEFA Sheriff Tiraspol champions league

Related

UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos
Sport
UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos
UEFA chief Ceferin calls on La Liga to stop criticism of PSG
Sport
UEFA chief Ceferin calls on La Liga to stop criticism of PSG

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee celebrates Olympic Day in Riyadh

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee celebrates Olympic Day in Riyadh
Updated 24 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee celebrates Olympic Day in Riyadh

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee celebrates Olympic Day in Riyadh
  • A sporting festival held at the Prince Faisal Olympic Complex and in the heart of Kingdom’s capital
Updated 24 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) celebrated Olympic Day in Riyadh on Thursday at the Prince Faisal ibn Fahd Olympic Complex.

The organization’s CEO, Abdulaziz Alenazi, was in attendance at the event, along with SOPC employees, who took part in the annual tradition of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to celebrate June 23 along with 206 other International Olympic Committees.

The SOPC, in addition, held a public Olympic exhibition in a Commercial Mall at the heart of Riyadh, which included cultural and interactive activities to promote and disseminate the principles and values ​​of the Olympic movement (“move-learn-discover”) to encourage all segments of society to engage in sports activities in addition to providing souvenirs to visitors to the center.

SOPC helps to facilitate the investment of the Saudi government into sporting initiatives as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 targets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Olympics Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Related

Saudi Olympic committee confirms board members until 2024
Sport
Saudi Olympic committee confirms board members until 2024
Update Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, right, landed in Tokyo on Tuesday to support the Kingdom’s athletes at the Olympic Games. (SAOC)
Sport
Game on: Saudi Olympics chiefs arrive in Tokyo to support KSA athletes

Latest updates

Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials
Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials
Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo receives prestigious award from Spain’s queen
Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo receives prestigious award from Spain’s queen
German model Toni Garrn weds in Elie Saab gown
German model Toni Garrn weds in Elie Saab gown
EU’s Borrell in Tehran for talks on reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact
EU’s Borrell in Tehran for talks on reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact
‘Elvis’: Baz Luhrmann’s biopic steers clear of the shadows 
‘Elvis’: Baz Luhrmann’s biopic steers clear of the shadows 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.