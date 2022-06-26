You are here

Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures trading on selected shares in July

Update Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures trading on selected shares in July
Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange will launch futures trading on single stocks on July 4. (AFP)
Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures trading on selected shares in July

Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures trading on selected shares in July
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange will launch futures trading on single stocks on July 4, amid efforts to bolster liquidity and lure investors into the region’s biggest bourse.

The first tranche of the futures contracts will include Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Aramco, Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, SABIC, Saudi Kayan, Saudi Telecom Co., Saudi Electricity Co., Almarai, and Ma’aden.

A single-stock future is a type of futures contract between two parties to exchange a specified number of stocks in a company for a price agreed today with delivery occurring at a specified future date.

The move will “enable local and international investors to hedge and manage portfolio risks more effectively as well as diversify products available for trading and hedging in the market,” Tadawul said in a statement.

Single-stock futures will be the second derivatives product on the Kingdom’s bourse, after the launch of index futures in late 2020.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, CEO of the bourse Mohammed Al-Rumaih said: "Trading on single-stock contracts will be half an hour before the market opens, and the closing will be half an hour after the market closes.”

"Each company will have four contracts, which represent the current month, the next month, the next quarter, and the current quarter," the executive added.

Al-Rumaih also noted that Tadawul is looking to unveil additional products, including single-stock options in the near future.

Topics: Saudi stock exchange Tadawul shares

Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products A

Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products A
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products A

Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products A
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has launched a digital platform for petroleum products and natural gas, as the country moves ahead on the path toward digital transformation, Daily News Egypt reported. 

Announcing the launch of the initiative, Tarek El Molla, minister of petroleum and mineral resources, said the new digital services will provide an integrated system to manage and follow up on the supply of fuel to cars using a smart card instead of paper coupons. 

He said the new digital service platform will ensure secure transportation and circulation of petroleum products, which will preserve the rights of the contracting parties, through data that can be accessed through the smart card. 

El Molla further noted that cashout services will be available in gas stations, and the public can withdraw cash from gas stations using their bank cards. 

The minister revealed that withdrawal services are now made available at 400 petrol stations in the country.

Topics: Egypt digita petrol

Egypt's strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months

Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt's strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months

Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday, adding that the country has procured 3.9 million tons of wheat in the local harvest so far.

Egypt is often the world’s biggest wheat importer.

He added that the strategic reserves for sugar were sufficient for more than six months and those for vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.2 months, while the country is self-sufficient for rice for 3.3 months.

Topics: Egypt wheat strategic reserves

UAE'S energy group Taqa issues $8.25bn bonds on ADX

UAE’S energy group Taqa issues $8.25bn bonds on ADX
Updated 45 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

UAE'S energy group Taqa issues $8.25bn bonds on ADX

UAE’S energy group Taqa issues $8.25bn bonds on ADX
Updated 45 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., known as Taqa, has listed nine bonds on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange valued at $8.25 billion.

The bonds, scheduled to mature between 2023 and 2051, range from $500 million to $1.25 billion in size, with maturities ranging from seven to 30 years, the bourse said.

Taqa’s bonds were listed on the London Stock Exchange and were largely issued as part of the company’s global medium-term note program.

They have been assigned an “AA-” rating by Fitch and an “Aa2” rating by Moody’s, ADX said.

Topics: ADX UAE Bond TAQA

India In-Focus — Dubai's Emaar CEO briefly detained; India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

India In-Focus — Dubai’s Emaar CEO briefly detained; India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
Updated 47 min 28 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Dubai's Emaar CEO briefly detained; India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

India In-Focus — Dubai’s Emaar CEO briefly detained; India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
Updated 47 min 28 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Dubai’s Emaar Properties Group CEO Amin Jain was briefly detained on Friday on arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and handed over to local police, Indian news agency ANI reported. 

However, other news reports later stated that he was released after authorities realized the lookout circular issued against him was old. 

“Jain was detained but let off since the LOC was old and no case against him exists,” Sandeep Garg, senior superintendent of police, reported to have told the Hindu Business Line. 

India’s Punjab police had issued a LOC against Emaar in a case where the Group CEO was booked in a case registered in November 2019 regarding a delay in delivery of the plot purchased by a complainant, local media reported.

Emaar Properties is aware of a media report that its Group CEO Amit Jain has been briefly detained in India, a spokesperson for the company said on Saturday.

“Emaar is aware of reports regarding the Group CEO Amit Jain over an issue relating to the company’s work in India. The issue has now been resolved, and we have no further comments at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Dubai’s Emaar Properties entered India in 2005 through a joint venture Emaar MGF Land, which was later dissolved. The demerger was approved in July 2018.

India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

India will introduce a safety rating system for passenger cars — a measure that hopes will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety features and boost the “export worthiness” of vehicles produced in the country.

The road transport ministry, in a statement, said it would assign a rating of one to five stars for cars based on tests assessing adult and child occupant protection as well as safety assist technologies.

The new system is slated to come into effect in April 2023.

India, which has some of the world’s deadliest roads, has also proposed mandating that all passenger cars have six airbags, despite resistance from some carmakers who say it will increase the cost of vehicles. 

Current rules call for two airbags — one for the driver and one for the front passenger.

India is the world’s fifth-largest car market, with annual sales of around 3 million units a year, and Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor and Tata Motors are its biggest-selling automakers.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: India Emaar car EV

TASI rises following steep losses: Opening bell

TASI rises following steep losses: Opening bell
Updated 26 June 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rises following steep losses: Opening bell

TASI rises following steep losses: Opening bell
Updated 26 June 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rose in the first trading session of the week, easing after steep losses, but investors remain cautious due to upcoming rate hikes by major central banks and global recession risks.

The main index, TASI, increased 1.80 percent to close at 11,514, while the parallel market, Nomu, decreased 0.85 percent to 20,552 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. gained 6.11 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Saudi Ground Services Co. with a 3.82 percent gain.

AlAhli REIT Fund (1) led the laggards with a 0.36 percent decline, followed by Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. with a 0.27 percent fall.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started today’s trading up 1.21 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 2.41 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 2.30 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. improved 2.60 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. gained 1.04 percent.

Both telecom giants stc and Zain KSA gained 2.06 percent and 1.47 percent, respectively.

Methanol Chemicals Co. climbed 1.93 percent, after reporting that it would pay SR273 million ($73 million) as an early loan payment to SIDF and lenders.

Middle East Healthcare Co. rose 2.17 percent, after reporting that it has opened a Saudi German clinic complex in the Al Samer District of Abha city, accommodating 30 clinics.

Prices of oil increased on Friday in response to tight supply. Brent crude settled at $113.12 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $107.62 a barrel.

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares Saudi

