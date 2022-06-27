You are here

  • Home
  • US stocks — Wall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks

US stocks — Wall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks

US stocks — Wall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks
Investors were betting on the retreat in oil prices from the three-month highs hit in June to potentially ease inflationary pressures (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vg6wz

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

US stocks — Wall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks

US stocks — Wall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks
  • S&P 500 energy stocks among few gainers
  • Robinhood rises on Goldman Sachs upgrade
  • Indexes down: Dow 0.24 percent, S&P 0.36 percent, Nasdaq 0.68 percent
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

REUTERS: Wall Street’s main indexes fell after opening higher on Monday, as a rally last week on easing concerns over inflation lost steam, with high-growth stocks leading declines.

“We had a nice rally last week, so I think we’re seeing a little bit of profit taking this morning,” said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

“The stocks that were up the most last week are the ones getting hit the hardest here today.”

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, which gained 7.5 percent last week, fell 0.7 percent to lead declines among the three major indexes.

Investors were betting on the retreat in oil prices from the three-month highs hit in June to potentially ease inflationary pressures and likely push the Federal Reserve to moderate its aggressive policy tightening.

However, data on Monday showed new orders for US-made capital goods and shipments increased solidly in May, pointing to sustained strength in business spending on equipment in the second quarter.

Oil prices also moved back into positive territory, pushing up the S&P 500 energy index by 2.2 percent, reining in expectations for inflation falling on the back of lower energy prices.

The US central bank has rapidly raised interest rates to tame 40-year-high inflation, stoking fears its actions could tip the world’s largest economy into a recession.

After the benchmark S&P 500 index earlier this month recorded a 20 percent drop from its January closing peak to confirm a bear market, investors have been trying to gauge when the market might hit its bottom.

At 10:11 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 76.62 points, or 0.24 percent, at 31,424.06, the S&P 500 was down 13.94 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,897.80 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 78.44 points, or 0.68 percent, at 11,529.19.

Shares of Robinhood Markets rose 0.6 percent after media reports said Goldman Sachs upgraded the retail broker’s stock to “neutral” from “sell.”

Goldman Sachs, however, cut rating on Coinbase Global Inc. to “sell” from “buy,” according to media reports, sending shares of the cryptocurrency exchange lower by 9.4 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 41 new lows.

Topics: Wall Street US Stocks

Related

TASI slips as inflation worries weigh on investors: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI slips as inflation worries weigh on investors: Closing bell

OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report

OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report

OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, trimmed its projected 2022 oil market surplus to 1 million barrels per day, down from 1.4 million bpd previously, a report seen by Reuters showed.

The report was prepared ahead of a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee scheduled to take place on Tuesday. 

Topics: OPEC+ OPEC

Related

Saudi Arabia Finance Minister calls on OPEC to fund green transformation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia Finance Minister calls on OPEC to fund green transformation
Kuwait investing to meet any OPEC output increase
Business & Economy
Kuwait investing to meet any OPEC output increase

Saudi IT firm solutions secure $267m for acquisition of Egypt’s Giza Systems

Saudi IT firm solutions secure $267m for acquisition of Egypt’s Giza Systems
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IT firm solutions secure $267m for acquisition of Egypt’s Giza Systems

Saudi IT firm solutions secure $267m for acquisition of Egypt’s Giza Systems
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: IT firm solutions by stc, a unit of Saudi Telecom Co., has obtained Shariah-compliant banking facilities worth SR1 billion ($267 million).

Formally known as Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Services Co., the firm signed the financing deals with Saudi National Bank, according to a bourse filing.

Proceeds from the facilities, with a duration of one and five years, will partly be used to fund the recent acquisition of Egypt’s Giza Systems.

solutions by stc had earlier acquired 89.5 percent of Giza Systems, in addition to 34 percent of Giza Arabia, a subsidiary of Giza Systems, in a $158 million deal.

Topics: Solutions by STC Giza Systems

Related

Solutions by stc to distribute $127m cash dividends for 2021
Business & Economy
Solutions by stc to distribute $127m cash dividends for 2021

Saudi contracting firm number reaches 165K as projects value crossed $5.3tln  

Saudi contracting firm number reaches 165K as projects value crossed $5.3tln  
Updated 13 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi contracting firm number reaches 165K as projects value crossed $5.3tln  

Saudi contracting firm number reaches 165K as projects value crossed $5.3tln  
Updated 13 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of companies operating in Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector has crossed 165,000, with small to large enterprises employing 3 million workers, Saudi Press Agency reported citing the Saudi Contractors Authority.  

The contracting sector employs workers from various professions, with more jobs being localized under legislative efforts, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Contractors Authority, Zakariya Al-Abdulqader said.

The value of projects in the contracting sector over the past five years totaled SR20 trillion ($5.3 trillion), demonstrating its importance and its developmental role, the head of the National Committee for Contractors in the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hamad Al-Hammad said.

Topics: Saudi contracting sector

NEOM’s energy plant first to produce green hydrogen in commercial quantities, says expert

NEOM’s energy plant first to produce green hydrogen in commercial quantities, says expert
Updated 23 min 35 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

NEOM’s energy plant first to produce green hydrogen in commercial quantities, says expert

NEOM’s energy plant first to produce green hydrogen in commercial quantities, says expert
Updated 23 min 35 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The hydrogen plant in NEOM, Saudi Arabia's $500-billion futuristic city, will be the first of its kind to produce green hydrogen at a level that can be sold, according to Alicia Eastman, co-founder and managing director at Intercontinental Energy. 

“I think NEOM is going to be the first plant to produce green hydrogen in commercial quantities,” said Eastman while speaking at a virtual conference during the MENA Energy Week.

Eastman added that Intercontinental Energy is working together with countries in the Middle East to assist them in providing green hydrogen, and to deliver green ammonia. 

“Our focus is on large projects. We have signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to make both blue and green hydrogen. I look forward to seeing Aramco materializing their plans in hydrogen,” she further added. 

Eastment also made it clear that digital solutions and the adoption of technology are very much needed to go sustainable in the future. 

Topics: MEA Week Saudi Arabia NEOM Green hydrogen

Related

NEOM's circular energy production plan key to sustainability, says NOMAC’s official
Business & Economy
NEOM's circular energy production plan key to sustainability, says NOMAC’s official

Aramco exploring options to reduce cost of hydrogen production, says official

Aramco exploring options to reduce cost of hydrogen production, says official
Updated 26 min 6 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

Aramco exploring options to reduce cost of hydrogen production, says official

Aramco exploring options to reduce cost of hydrogen production, says official
Updated 26 min 6 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Transition to low-carbon alternatives including green and blue hydrogen demands huge investments and a marketplace that needs collaboration between different nations, said Nabil Nuaim, Saudi Aramco’s chief digital officer.

While speaking at a virtual conference during the MEA Energy Week, Nuaim said that Saudi Aramco, being a carrier, needs to optimize the projects and make them cost-efficient.

He also added that energy generation using green hydrogen is still in the adoption phase.

Nuaim further noted that digital transformation is very much necessary to enable a hydrogen economy, where Aramco will supply and become a source of fuel.

“Hydrogen has a huge significance in the energy sector. It is a very good energy source. It has a significant energy value in the transportation sector,” he said.

Nuaim also said that Aramco is looking at options to reduce the cost of hydrogen production and transport, and the company is checking whether existing pipelines and infrastructure are sufficient enough for the future.

He added: “We are involved with blue hydrogen with very specific targets. Transportation of the fuel is very important, and the safety should be checked and assured.”

 

Topics: MEA Week Saudi Arabia Aramco

Related

NEOM's circular energy production plan key to sustainability, says NOMAC’s official
Business & Economy
NEOM's circular energy production plan key to sustainability, says NOMAC’s official

Latest updates

US stocks — Wall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks
US stocks — Wall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks
Four deaths, 70 injuries after toxic gas leak from tanker in Jordan's Aqaba port
Four deaths, 70 injuries after toxic gas leak from tanker in Jordan's Aqaba port
Saudi Arabia, Egypt hold talks on increasing investment
Saudi Arabia, Egypt hold talks on increasing investment
OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report
OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report
Saudi IT firm solutions secure $267m for acquisition of Egypt’s Giza Systems
Saudi IT firm solutions secure $267m for acquisition of Egypt’s Giza Systems

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.