Huawei launches P50 Series featuring innovative camera

Among Huawei’s smartphones, the Huawei P-Series, which in 2021 achieved a total shipment of 100-million-unit mark, is known for having outstanding camera features and exquisite designs. The P Series has always maintained a commitment to quality, style and photography, with each product representing the peak of mobile imagery innovation at the time and earning a place as a true classic in smartphone photography.

The Huawei P50 Series embodies the company’s own brand of imaging technology, featuring an innovative Dual-Matrix camera design that includes a powerful main camera matrix and zoom camera matrix. The lineup is also the first in the industry to support Huawei XD Optics, which allow it to go beyond the limits of physics. Computational photography is also improved, empowering the camera system to deliver true-to-life colors and supporting super high-definition and dynamic range capture, as well as a more powerful ultra snapshot functionality.

The Dual Matrix camera system of P50 Series balances both form and function. The P50 Pro employs computational photography technologies, such as the Huawei XD Optics and Huawei XD Fusion Pro image engines that transcend physical limitations. The XD Fusion Pro Engine includes a True-Chroma Image Engine, new Super Color Filter System and super HDR, enabling the phone to deliver more realistic colors, ultra-clear image quality and high dynamic range. The image processing capabilities added to the optical imaging system can correct the optical differentials and restore the details in images by up to 25 percent. Hardware is integrated with Huawei XD Optics in the P50 resulting in high-resolution images that are brighter and clearer with more details.

The P50 Pro features an expansive 6.6-inch True-Chroma Display with a 3D curved screen and a small single punch hole camera on the top that supports the full P3 color gamut and HDR. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz to provide a smooth user experience for users. Meanwhile, the P50 features a large 6.5-inch True-Chroma Display that supports 1.07 billion colors allowing it to produce colors with accuracy comparable to professional reference displays. Both handsets are IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, and they both sport dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

The P50 Pro boasts a 4,360 mAh battery and supports 66 W Huawei SuperCharge and 50 W Wireless Huawei SuperCharge. On the other hand, the Huawei P50 packs a 4100 mAh battery into a compact design and it supports 66 W Huawei SuperCharge for swift recharging.

Controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the Huawei Vision, FreeBuds, MatePad and MateBook.

The Huawei P50 is now available in Saudi Arabia at a price of SR2,999 ($800) from Huawei’s online platforms and select retailers.