You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei launches P50 Series featuring innovative camera

Huawei launches P50 Series featuring innovative camera

Huawei launches P50 Series featuring innovative camera
The Huawei P50 Series embodies the company’s own brand of imaging technology, featuring an innovative Dual-Matrix camera design.
Short Url

https://arab.news/cp9nt

Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Huawei launches P50 Series featuring innovative camera

Huawei launches P50 Series featuring innovative camera
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Among Huawei’s smartphones, the Huawei P-Series, which in 2021 achieved a total shipment of 100-million-unit mark, is known for having outstanding camera features and exquisite designs. The P Series has always maintained a commitment to quality, style and photography, with each product representing the peak of mobile imagery innovation at the time and earning a place as a true classic in smartphone photography.

The Huawei P50 Series embodies the company’s own brand of imaging technology, featuring an innovative Dual-Matrix camera design that includes a powerful main camera matrix and zoom camera matrix. The lineup is also the first in the industry to support Huawei XD Optics, which allow it to go beyond the limits of physics. Computational photography is also improved, empowering the camera system to deliver true-to-life colors and supporting super high-definition and dynamic range capture, as well as a more powerful ultra snapshot functionality.

The Dual Matrix camera system of P50 Series balances both form and function. The P50 Pro employs computational photography technologies, such as the Huawei XD Optics and Huawei XD Fusion Pro image engines that transcend physical limitations. The XD Fusion Pro Engine includes a True-Chroma Image Engine, new Super Color Filter System and super HDR, enabling the phone to deliver more realistic colors, ultra-clear image quality and high dynamic range. The image processing capabilities added to the optical imaging system can correct the optical differentials and restore the details in images by up to 25 percent. Hardware is integrated with Huawei XD Optics in the P50 resulting in high-resolution images that are brighter and clearer with more details.

The P50 Pro features an expansive 6.6-inch True-Chroma Display with a 3D curved screen and a small single punch hole camera on the top that supports the full P3 color gamut and HDR. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz to provide a smooth user experience for users. Meanwhile, the P50 features a large 6.5-inch True-Chroma Display that supports 1.07 billion colors allowing it to produce colors with accuracy comparable to professional reference displays. Both handsets are IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, and they both sport dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

The P50 Pro boasts a 4,360 mAh battery and supports 66 W Huawei SuperCharge and 50 W Wireless Huawei SuperCharge. On the other hand, the Huawei P50 packs a 4100 mAh battery into a compact design and it supports 66 W Huawei SuperCharge for swift recharging.

Controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the Huawei Vision, FreeBuds, MatePad and MateBook.

The Huawei P50 is now available in Saudi Arabia at a price of SR2,999 ($800) from Huawei’s online platforms and select retailers.

LuLu festival offers exclusive deals on smartphones

LuLu festival offers exclusive deals on smartphones
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu festival offers exclusive deals on smartphones

LuLu festival offers exclusive deals on smartphones
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket’s “Let’s Connect” festival featuring attractive deals on smart devices and accessories, was inaugurated on June 24 at Atyaf Mall in Riyadh by Saad Al-Dawi, a popular tech influencer in the Kingdom. The much-awaited promotion is being held at all LuLu Hypermarket branches across the Kingdom and offers the best deals on premium brands of smartphones and accessories, including exclusive discounts, flash deals as well as unique online offers. 

“Our popular ‘Let’s Connect’ digital goods festival comes just in time for summer as people look to update their phones, cameras and accessories for the summer break,” said Shehim Mohammed, director, LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia. “We have curated the best deals and products at the best prices to delight our shoppers. In this day and age, we cannot afford to let our connectivity get outdated — the latest products help us stay efficient.”

The promotion will run until July 5 in all stores across the Kingdom and online at www.luluhypermarket.com

With more than 230 stores operating worldwide, LuLu strives to provide the community with exclusive products at affordable prices. With the combination of high-quality offerings and an organized logistics system, LuLu remains to be the favorite shopping destination in the Kingdom when it comes to a broader selection of both local and international products.

Jewels of Emirates Show launches in Sharjah

Jewels of Emirates Show launches in Sharjah
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Jewels of Emirates Show launches in Sharjah

Jewels of Emirates Show launches in Sharjah
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

The third edition of the Jewels of the Emirates Show, organized by Expo Centre Sharjah, with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is set to kick off on Thursday. The exhibition, which runs until July 3, is regarded as a distinct platform to support the gold and jewelry industry, with a presence of more than 20 designers and around 100 exhibitors from leading gold and jewelry brands.

The 8,000-square-meter exhibition will provide designers and participants with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talents and creativity, promote their latest innovations in gold and jewelry, develop their craft and marketing skills, achieve rewarding revenues, and increase their sales.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “The Emirati gold and jewelry industry is known for several competitive features that have propelled it to the forefront of the global gold and precious metals trade.”

Thus, the UAE now accounts for 11 percent of the world’s total gold exports, and the gold industry has grown significantly, according to World Gold Council data, which indicates a 36 percent increase in consumer demand for gold in the UAE in the first quarter of this year to 14.5 tons compared to 10.7 tons the previous year.”

Nayifat to streamline finances with Geidea’s payment solutions

Nayifat to streamline finances with Geidea’s payment solutions
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

Nayifat to streamline finances with Geidea’s payment solutions

Nayifat to streamline finances with Geidea’s payment solutions
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

Geidea, a leading fintech company in Saudi Arabia, has entered into a strategic partnership with Nayifat, one of the pioneers in the Kingdom’s financing space. 

As part of the collaboration, Geidea will provide Nayifat’s customers with its full suite of point-of-sale solutions. This will empower merchants with the ability to accept payments via numerous methods, including contactless cards and wearable devices through Geidea’s PoS terminals and tap-on-phone solutions.

Additionally, merchants will benefit from a simplified repayments solution through Geidea’s PoS terminals. They will also be able to allocate payments toward utilities such as the rent or maintenance of their offices, through PoS terminals by automatically setting aside a percentage or amount of monthly revenue toward their payment obligations. The solution thus automates the entire process — making it seamless and secure.

Abdullah Alshowaier, chief business officer at Geidea, said: “As one of the most respected names in the financing sector, Nayifat has a longstanding reputation for providing innovative financing solutions to customers across the Kingdom. This partnership will enable us to bring our payment and e-commerce solutions to several people that use their services, and help their borrowers and SME customers take advantage of some of the latest technologies aimed at providing a seamless and convenient payment experience.” 

Abdulmohsen Alsowailem, managing director and CEO at Nayifat, said: “We are delighted to team up with Geidea, a market leader in payment solutions. This partnership will enable us to offer our SME customers a best-in-class experience whenever they make payments. The PoS financing product is definitely set to satisfy business needs allowing companies to streamline cash flows and finances, which is the key driver for Nayifat as we go an extra mile to raise the bar for structured finance product offering, to continuously support SMEs in line with Vision 2030.”

New low-cost Wizz Air flights connect Kingdom to Europe, UAE

New low-cost Wizz Air flights connect Kingdom to Europe, UAE
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

New low-cost Wizz Air flights connect Kingdom to Europe, UAE

New low-cost Wizz Air flights connect Kingdom to Europe, UAE
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

European ultra-low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced new routes between Dammam and Rome, Vienna and Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi route will be operated by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air’s joint venture airline with ADQ. Launching in September, the new destinations are the first step toward the airline’s growing presence in the Kingdom, which will provide affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the Kingdom, Europe and the UAE, strengthening global connectivity.

Tickets for all routes are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from 24.99 euros ($26).

Last month, Wizz Air signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Ministry of Investment, supported by the Saudi National Air Connectivity Programme (a Ministry of Tourism initiative), to support the development of the Saudi tourism sector. The MoU reflects a shared vision between the parties on the potential Wizz Air could bring to the Kingdom to stimulate tourist demand, thereby making a significant contribution to Saudi Arabia’s planned growth. 

The Abu Dhabi route will be operated by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air’s joint venture airline with ADQ.

The new destinations support the growing Saudi tourism sector, aligning with Vision 2030, a strategic and ambitious vision to triple passenger traffic in the Kingdom by 2030.

Robert Carey, president of Wizz Air, said: “Saudi Arabia is a very exciting market and our expansion will bring ultra-low cost travel to the Kingdom. Our regular flights to Dammam will provide year-round sun for tourists, and provide a mix of destinations for residents of the Kingdom. We want to thank our partners for their support during the expansion, especially the Air Travel Connectivity Program, the Ministry of Investment, GACA, the Dammam Airport, and the government of Saudi Arabia. The recently signed MoU demonstrates our commitment to supporting travelers to and from Saudi by bringing in a new era of air travel with our ultra-low fares, point-to-point network, and high-quality onboard service.”

Khalil Lamrabet, CEO of the Air Connectivity Programme, said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with both Wizz Air and Dammam Airport to grow traffic, in particular inbound tourism, from key European markets into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Fahd bin Sulaiman Al-Harbi, CEO of Dammam Airports Company, said: “We are very happy to welcome Wizz Air flights at King Fahd International Airport. Strengthening the global connectivity of the Kingdom is very important and Dammam Airport Company continues to develop new destinations to serve the citizens and residents of the Eastern Province. We are ready to welcome tourists and impress them with the beauty of Dammam ”

Fakeeh Group to build hospital at Makkah’s Masar destination

Fakeeh Group to build hospital at Makkah’s Masar destination
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

Fakeeh Group to build hospital at Makkah’s Masar destination

Fakeeh Group to build hospital at Makkah’s Masar destination
Updated 26 June 2022
Arab News

Um Al-Qura Development and Construction Company, owner and developer of the multibillion megaproject “Masar” in Makkah, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Fakeeh Care Group, to establish a hospital in the upcoming urban destination, with investments amounting to SR1 billion ($266 million).

The signing ceremony took place between CEO of Um Al-Qura Development and Construction Company Yasser Abuateek and Dr. Mazen Soliman Fakeeh, CEO of Fakeeh Care Group, in the presence of Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah and acting chief executive of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites. The ceremony was also attended by Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of Um Al-Qura Development and Construction Company, in addition to a group of businessmen and high-level officials.

Masar will house residential towers, international hotels, government service departments, and many integrated cultural, recreational, social, and commercial facilities. The latest announcement of the hospital adds a novel dimension to healthcare for visitors and residents of the holy city alike.

The hospital, located in the western side of Masar, approximately 70 kilometers away from Jeddah, and only 100 meters away from the Haramain train station, is anticipated to be operational in 2027. It will comprise 200 beds, 60 outpatient clinics, 20 emergency units and six operation rooms. The facility will provide comprehensive healthcare services in the obstetrics and gynaecology, intensive care, dialysis, physiotherapy, oncology, radiology and laboratory departments.

Dr. Fakeeh said the strategic partnership will help raise the level of health services in Makkah and improve the quality of life. He said Fakeeh Care Group will work to attract the latest medical technologies and the best expertise to deliver a unique model and an added value to the medical services provided in the holy city.

Abuateek, meanwhile, acknowledged Masar’s delight in partnering with Fakeeh Care Group because of its stellar track record of accomplishments. Expressing confidence in the partnership and the substantial value it will add to the level of medical services provided to Makkah residents and visitors, he emphasized the strategic relevance of the hospital’s location in terms of accessibility, noting that several transportation lines converge at the site.

Latest updates

Violence at Spanish enclave sparks fear of worse to come
Violence at Spanish enclave sparks fear of worse to come
AU urges probe into deaths of Africans at Spain-Morocco border
AU urges probe into deaths of Africans at Spain-Morocco border
Lebanon PM holds talks in push for ‘last minute’ new government
Lebanon PM holds talks in push for ‘last minute’ new government
Jeddah Season 2022 achieves record numbers since launch
Jeddah Season 2022 achieves record numbers since launch
UAE producing near to its maximum oil production capacity: Energy minister
UAE producing near to its maximum oil production capacity: Energy minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.