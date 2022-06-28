Saudi developer Al Akaria settles $142m loan with Riyad Bank

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; G7 leaders agree Russia gold import ban push; Wheat recovers from 4-month low

RIYADH: Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as US Treasury yields weakened, but the absence of any market-moving catalysts kept investors on the sidelines.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,825.99 per ounce by 0536 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.1 percent to $1,827.30.

Platinum eases

Spot silver firmed 0.2 percent to $21.18 per ounce, and platinum eased 0.3 percent to $904.99.

Palladium rose 1 percent to $1,889.67.

G7 leaders agree on push to ban import of Russian gold

The Group of Seven leaders have agreed to push for a ban on imports of Russian gold as part of efforts to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, an EU official said on Tuesday.

The UK, the US, Japan and Canada agreed at the start of the G7 summit on Sunday that they would ban imports of newly mined or refined Russian gold, while the EU expressed some reservations.

Grains up

Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday, supported by short-covering and bargain hunting after falling to a four-month low in the previous session as the ongoing winter harvest was ahead of expectations.

Corn and soybeans both edged up.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.58 percent to $9.32 a bushel. The market fell to its lowest since February on Monday, pressured by the expanding harvest of winter wheat in the Northern Hemisphere and a lack of demand for US supplies.

Corn climbed 1 percent to $6.59-1/2 a bushel and soybeans edged up 0.87 percent to $14.45-1/4 a bushel.

Copper rebounds

Copper prices rose on Tuesday alongside a rebound in equities and hopes of more economic stimulus in top metals consumer China, although lingering recession fears kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7 percent at $8,475 a ton, as of 0754 GMT, recouping early losses of 1 percent.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading rose 2.2 percent to $9,707.39 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)