Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

RIYADH: Saudi stocks dropped on Monday amid a continued fluctuation in oil prices and inflation fears that weighed on investor sentiment.

TASI fell 0.8 percent to end the day at 11,427 following the debut of Saudi developer Retal Urban Development, while the parallel Nomu market lost 2.1 percent to 20,248.

Unlike Saudi Arabia, most stock markets of gulf peers rebounded on Monday, except for the Omani index which closed flat.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait all added between 0.1 and 0.5 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 slipped 2 percent.

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, with Brent crude rising to $116.97 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reaching $111.2 a barrel by 9:15 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Retal Urban Development posted a 62 percent increase in profit to SR63.4 million ($17 million) for the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Cable Co. submitted a filing to the Capital Market Authority to decrease its capital by SR196 million

Saudi Real Estate Co. made early repayment to settle the remaining balance of its SR535 million loan with Riyad Bank

Petro Rabigh’s rights issue was 96 percent subscribed, generating SR7.65 billion in proceeds

solutions by stc secured banking facilities worth SR1 billion to finance its acquisition of Egypt’s Giza Systems

Alinma Investment Co. will distribute SR10 million in cash dividends to unitholders of Alinma Saudi Government Sukuk ETF Fund

Bawan Co. intends to buy back up to 3 million shares to keep them as treasury shares

National Gas and Industrialization Co. received shareholders’ approval for cash dividends of SR1.5 per share for 2021

Calendar

June 28, 2022

End of the Saudi Investment Bank’s Sukuk offering