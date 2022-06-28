TASI starts almost flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened almost flat on Tuesday as investors worried about oil prices’ instability.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.02 percent to 11,425, while the parallel market, NOMU, dropped 0.11 percent to 20,225.87 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $117.02 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $111.43 a barrel, as of 10:18 a.m. Saudi time.

Bawan Co. gained 4.61 percent to lead the gainers, following its announcement that it intends to buy back up to 3 million shares as treasury stock.

Ataa Educational Co. fell 1.94 percent to lead the fallers, followed by National Co. for Learning and Education, which fell 2.70 percent.

Retal Urban Development Co. shed 0.17 percent, after its first-quarter profit increased by 62 percent to SR63.4 million ($17 million).

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started today’s trading up 0.27 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.12 percent, while Arab National Bank fell 1.94 percent.