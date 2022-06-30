Joshua ‘desperate’ to become world heavyweight champ again in his rematch against Usyk in Saudi Arabia

Extreme E has announced a multi-year relationship with ENOWA, NEOM’s energy, water and hydrogen subsidiary, to introduce green hydrogen power to the sustainable all-electric racing series.
Saudi Arabia has hosted the Extreme E season-opening Desert X Prix for the last two years.
The announcement comes just days after NEOM, a sustainable region in northwest Saudi Arabia being built from the ground up, was revealed as the title partner of the McLaren Formula E and Extreme E racing teams under the banner of “NEOM McLaren Electric Racing.”
Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “We are delighted to have ENOWA on board as our official Green Hydrogen Power Partner. We have collaborated with NEOM for some time, particularly in delivering a hugely successful first Desert X Prix of Season Two; this partnership with ENOWA marks a further step in our mission for a more sustainable future.
“The work undertaken by ENOWA is extremely ambitious and an exciting prospect. NEOM, much like ourselves, pushes the boundaries of environmental sustainability and we are delighted to be partnering with ENOWA to go even further in our objective to raise awareness of the climate crisis.
“ENOWA plans to lead the development of world-class sustainable energy water and hydrogen systems which I am sure will become a reference point in the future, and our series will also benefit from this greater focus on technology and innovation.”
Extreme E has become a leader in introducing sustainability in motorsports and green hydrogen is widely seen as the most promising energy carrier for the future in the fight against climate change. The technology supports the transportation of renewable energy over long distances and could spur the decarbonization of major industries and infrastructure.
By partnering, Extreme E and ENOWA aim to implement innovative green hydrogen-based technologies to not only power the championship toward a 100 percent “leave no trace” ambition, but also to showcase the opportunities offered by the technology.
ENOWA will play an active part on the scientific advisory board of Extreme E and together the partners will look to develop educational programs covering climate positive solutions aimed at younger generations.
Commenting on the relationship, Peter Terium, ENOWA CEO, said: “Business decisions in NEOM have sustainability at their core, which is why we are delighted to partner with Extreme E. Our partnership is aimed toward both creating visibility to the most urgent problems the planet is facing, but at the same time demonstrating solutions that deliver meaningful impact.
“Together we can accelerate innovations in clean technologies powered by green hydrogen, contributing to hydrogen mobility markets and the future of global decarbonization.”
NEOM is the first to produce green hydrogen at scale, paving the way for the growth of the hydrogen economy globally. Due to the abundance of solar, wind and water resources in NEOM, ENOWA and partners will provide large quantities of green hydrogen that many industries can use. ENOWA benefits from NEOM’s greenfield site — which has no legacy infrastructure — to advance energy, water, and hydrogen innovation while providing sustainable fuels like green hydrogen to international users. It shares an ethos with Extreme E in its demands for a greater sustainability focus.
At the Season Two opener of Extreme E in NEOM in February 2022, the series revealed its plans to launch an off-road hydrogen championship in 2024. Named Extreme H, the championship will sit alongside Extreme E, its existing electric racing series, and will be a world first for motorsport — further reiterating the commitment to showcasing the possibilities of new, sustainable technologies in the race to fight climate change.
Development for the Extreme H vehicle is already underway, with the aim being the launch of a prototype in early 2023.