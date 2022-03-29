You are here

Saudi Arabia could host Joshua vs. Usyk rematch

Saudi Arabia could host Joshua vs. Usyk rematch
British heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua (R) and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk exchange punches during a heavyweight boxing match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. (File/AFP)
  • The Kingdom is fast becoming a go-to place to host major boxing matches
  • Ukrainian Usyk was fighting in his country’s army until recently, but is now preparing for his rematch
LONDON: Saudi Arabia could host the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch in late June, according to Ukrainian promoter Alexander Krassyuk.

Ukrainian Usyk is set to face Anthony Joshua after beating the Brit last year for the title of unified heavyweight champion.

Their much-awaited rematch could take place in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi is the place we are in discussions with at the moment,” Krassyuk told BBC Sport.

“Late June is the date we are looking at. Nothing has been confirmed on paper. We are working on it.”

Saudi Arabia is believed to be the front-runner, but Krassyuk has not ruled out the rematch taking place elsewhere.

“There are other options, but we take it step by step,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in its sporting and entertainment industries, and has hosted a series of high profile sport events in recent years, including boxing matches.

Joshua, 32, could return to Saudi Arabia having regained his world title belts by beating Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr. in Riyadh in December 2019, after being knocked out by the Mexican in a shock knockout defeat six months earlier.

The fight had originally been billed for May, but was pushed back to allow Usyk, 35, to fight for the Ukraine army against Russian forces in the country.

Usyk left Ukraine on March 23, and confirmed two days later that he had begun to prepare for his fight with Joshua.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua boxing

Teenager Harib Abdullah the hero as UAE beat South Korea to keep World Cup hopes alive

Teenager Harib Abdullah the hero as UAE beat South Korea to keep World Cup hopes alive
  • The Whites will now play Australia in an AFC playoff, with the winner taking on the fifth-placed team in the South American qualifying group
DUBAI: Teenage winger Harib Abdullah was the toast of the UAE on Tuesday after his first-ever international goal proved enough to beat South Korea 1-0 in Dubai and confirm a June World Cup playoff against Australia.

The result means that dreams of Qatar, and a second appearance on the global stage, are very much alive as victory against the Socceroos will mean progress to a final showdown against the fifth-placed team in South America’s CONMEBOL standings, currently Peru.

Abdullah, the 19-year-old Shabab Al-Ahli star, was making his first international start and scored just after the break against the already-qualified South Korea to ensure that the Whites finish third in Group A with 12 points from 10 games.

Iraq, who started the day just a point behind, drew 1-1 with Syria, also in Dubai, to finish three points behind in fourth. 

The Taeguk Warriors arrived at the Al-Maktoum Stadium as the only Asian team still unbeaten in the third round of qualification. Korea had over three-quarters of possession and most of the goal attempts, but were unable to get the goal that would have given them first place in the group above Iran, who had defeated Lebanon 2-0 earlier in the day.

Despite having so much of the ball, the visitors failed to create enough. In the first half, there was little goalmouth action. The only shot on target in the 45 minutes came from Abdullah, though his low effort from outside the area was straight at Jo Hyun-woo.

Hwang Hee-chan came closest to actually scoring, and it would have been a beauty. Khalid Eisa punched a Son Heung-min corner clear of the area, but there was the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward to execute a spectacular sidefoot volley chip that came back off the crossbar.

The first half saw video reviews for two possible penalties, one for each team. Earlier, the Omani official seemed to blow for a shirt tug by Kim Tae-hwan outside the area. A review showed that the pull had been inside, but it would have been the softest of spot kicks. The original decision stood, as was the case in stoppage time when there was a handball inside the area from a Korean corner. Once again, the referee had a look and decided that there was no reason to change his mind.

At the start of the second half, the visitors again came out of the blocks strongly, but after 54 minutes, out of nothing and against the run of play, UAE took the lead. Abdullah collected a header from Mohammad Al-Baloushi, sprinted clear of the Korean defense and kept his cool in impressive fashion to roll the ball past Jo from just inside the area. It was only the third goal conceded by Korea in the 10 games of the group stage.

Korea were soon back in attack, with Eisa pushing a Hwang Ui-jo header onto the crossbar. But, again, there was a lack of fluency in attack and they struggled to break down the home team. There were nerves as the 90 minutes ended with a Son free-kick that was beaten away by the goalkeeper. That was the last meaningful action and the cue for the home fans to start celebrating.

That unlikely result ended Iraq’s chances of third, though the team failed to do their part anyway, drawing 1-1 with Syria, also in Dubai. Syria, who had picked up their first win of the stage against Lebanon last week, took the lead after just three minutes.

A delightful flick from Mardik Mardikian wrong-footed the Iraqi backline and there was Alaa Al-Dali to chest the ball down and then volley home powerfully from just outside the six yard box. Iraq were stunned, but slowly started to threaten and drew level just after the half hour. Syria failed to clear the danger and when Dhurgam Ismail crossed from the left, an unmarked Aymen Hussein headed home into the bottom corner powerfully.

Both teams continued to have chances in the second half, but the scoreline stayed the same.

The point lifts Syria off bottom place into fifth above Lebanon. Iraq stay in fourth, with the UAE taking third. It means that a disappointing campaign for the UAE ends on a high and now the game with Australia can be approached with confidence. Win that and Qatar really will start to move into view.

Topics: UAE South Korea World Cup 2022 Harib Abdullah

Afghan women footballers revel in freedom to beat British MPs

Afghan women footballers revel in freedom to beat British MPs
  • For members of the Afghanistan women's youth development football team there remains deep concern for family and friends left behind
  • "They're practising their human rights, and their freedom to play football," said Khalida Popal, the former captain of the Afghan women's team
LONDON: Young Afghan women footballers on Tuesday enjoyed a one-sided drubbing over a select team of British female MPs — but the score was secondary to their freedom to play at all.
Back home, in recent days, the Taliban have reverted to misogynistic policies. Girls have once again been thrown out of secondary schools, and women told they cannot board planes without a male relative.
For members of the Afghanistan women’s youth development football team — resettled in the UK last November after an evacuation flight funded by US celebrity Kim Kardashian — there remains deep concern for family and friends left behind.
But for 40 minutes, at the drizzly South London ground of non-league club Dulwich Hamlet, they focused on what they do best in a match against the UK Women’s Parliamentary Football Club.
“I’m very proud of them,” Khalida Popal, an activist and former captain of the Afghan women’s team, told AFP after coaching her charges for the game.
“They’re practicing their human rights, and their freedom to play football, and to be together — that’s the most beautiful thing,” she said.
“They’re very strong human beings, knowing what they have been through, the trauma, the violence, everything that they have witnessed.”
Former sports minister Tracey Crouch, co-captain for the MPs, shrugged with good humor at the final result.
Nobody bothered keeping score after the Afghan women’s lead reached double digits.
“They’re all really good, we’re all really bad,” Crouch said.
“But that’s not the point. The point is that we have played this amazing game,” she added.
“We’re all really privileged, quite humbled, to play these girls, they’ve just been through so much.”
The evacuation flight to Britain brought 35 female footballers and their families, a total of 130 people, in the weeks after the Taliban recaptured Kabul as US-led Western forces quit Afghanistan.
After several months off the pitch as they started new lives in Britain, the Afghan women were just happy to be playing again, their captain Sabreyah said.
But she turned tearful reflecting on those now chafing under Taliban rule.
“My friends are kept home every day,” Sabreyah, who is in her early 20s and gave only one name, said through an interpreter.
“I’m really upset that the girls of my country can’t even get education. It is really painful for me.
“I faced a lot of problems to play football, but now the problems have only increased.”
Popal, who organized the exfiltration flight, said the young women were determined to make a success of their new lives in Britain.
“But they’re also missing home. They’re still in shock of what happened in Afghanistan and why it happened,” she said.

Topics: Afghan women football parliamentary team British female MPs

5 ways that Newcastle United’s season has been transformed under Eddie Howe

5 ways that Newcastle United’s season has been transformed under Eddie Howe
  • While a shrewd transfer policy has played its part, the Magpies’ stunning improvement is down to far more than simply spending money
NEWCASTLE: It’s all about the money, they said. Newcastle United will “buy” themselves out of trouble. Well, Eddie Howe’s Magpies are week-by-week going some way to disproving that Premier League theory.

No team in world football spent more than the Magpies in the January transfer window, as head coach Howe’s strengthening was backed by the funding of majority shareholders, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

However, to point toward finance and rich owners only tells a fraction of the story of what has been happening at Newcastle United in 2022.

Here we take a look at what’s occurred behind the scenes at St. James’ Park, and at the club’s training pitches at Benton, to ensure transfer expenditure has been the cherry on top, rather than the foundations that underpin what has proved to be a miraculous turnaround in fortunes.

 

1. The return of belief and confidence

One win in 21 games kicked off Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign — and no side has ever remained in the top flight having opened up a top-flight season so poorly.

Not averse to making a bit of history, Howe’s Magpies are currently on course to become the one and only side to do just that.

But how have Newcastle gone from relegation fodder to comfortable in mid-table with such consummate ease? A lot of that is down to the positivity brought to the football club by the head coach and the team around him.

When Howe walked through the door, so did a wave of optimism, fresh ideas and hard work. He was the antithesis of the man he replaced, Steve Bruce.

Gone were the days of endless chatter at press conferences about the “quality of the opposition” and in its place a focus on what Newcastle can do, what will be achieved and some positive thinking.

That has not gone unnoticed in the dressing room, with a number of sources commenting on the switch in attitude and application within the ranks.

 

2. Trust the process

While belief changed mindsets off the field, training — and lots of it — has paid dividends on it.

Another thing that walked out the door with Bruce was the four-day weeks players had become accustomed to, and even more frustrated with.

An analogue manager in a digital age is how one insider put it to me when describing Bruce’s approach to things at St. James’ Park. 

No longer do players revel in the prospect of another day off, another night to go enjoy themselves — players of today are nothing like those brought up in the 1980s and 1990s. Certain standards, and an intensity and planning to training, are taken as a given by the modern footballer — this was something Bruce lacked, and Howe has in abundance.

Much like they did under Rafa Benitez, there is a sense within the group now that if plans, drawn up in Howe’s office, are followed, results will follow. That was never the case under Bruce.

 

3. Sharpening blunted tools

Too many good players, even average ones, looked well below par under Bruce. Many have been given a new lease of life in black and white under former Bournemouth boss Howe.

Improvements can be seen in the game of Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Joe Willock, Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar.

But the most stark difference in performance has come from Ryan Fraser, Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton.

Shelvey looked like a blunt instrument for too long under Bruce, bar a positive end to his first season in charge. Too often the fall guy for poor performances, he looked like a player accelerating out the St. James’ Park exit door with every game that passed by.

Now, he’s an integral part of a midfield three with balance, ability to dictate and control.

Alongside him Brazilian Joelinton has turned from a poor No.9 and rank average No.10, to one of the most statistically successful midfielders on the planet on current form. His ability to close down spaces and win the ball high has relieved pressure on his team in a way his labored, back-to-goal routine of two years ago could only dream of. 

It has to be remembered that change only came about when Howe was brave enough to trust the player with an unusually deep role, following a committed, all-action showing in the battling, 10-man home draw with Norwich City.

And finally, Fraser has been, quite simply, a revelation. His pace, his drive and quality in the final third have more than made up for Allan Saint-Maximin’s drop-off in form and fitness.

Fraser’s recent form has likely saved his NUFC career.

 

4. The pursuit of perfection

Perfection never sleeps. It’s hard to see how head coach Howe does much of that either.

Arriving before anyone else — a regular training ground attendee at 6 a.m. — and the last to leave, Howe is setting the kind of example Bruce needed to, but showed little appetite in ever doing.

Inspirational messages have been plastered all over the walls of the training ground, as well as in the dressing rooms home and away.

Training drills are tailored to every opponent, plans are worked with and without the ball, as well as for every eventuality, including going down to 10 men.

Attention to detail is one of the reasons the club’s owners were attracted to Howe, and it’s the small things that are making the real differences come match day.

As much as perfection can never be reached, nor will its pursuit under Howe ever waver. His next bastion is improvements to the Newcastle training ground, with two trips to “better facilities” completed already, and we’re less than three months into the calendar year. That, in many ways, tells its own story about the lack of development and financing of infrastructure under the last regime.

 

5. Transfers — they’ve definitely played their part, too

The whole point of this piece is to take the focus away from the idea that Newcastle have bought their way out of trouble, however the deals done in January cannot be ignored.

All five, to differing degrees, have been transformative, but two, in particular, have shone — and they were probably the least high-profile in winter trading.

While Kieran Trippier’s quality shone bright but was darkened by injury quite quickly, Bruno Guimaraes’ slow burn has dazzled of late and Chris Wood’s physicality has boosted an ailing frontline, the introduction of Dan Burn and Matt Targett to the left-hand side of the back four has been a real masterstroke by Howe.

For too long converted right-winger Matt Ritchie was asked to fill in at left-back this season; his inability to grasp his newly found defensive responsibilities proving to be as alien to him as three points would prove to the team as a whole.

Meanwhile, skipper Lascelles, drained of his powers by some error-strewn performances, was asked to carry a backline that lacked leaders, quality and, ultimately, anyone willing to take responsibility.

With Burn and Targett, two proven Premier League performers, all of that has changed quite sharply.

Targett’s quality of delivery, close to matching that of Ritchie, has been coupled with a tenacity, energy and defensive awareness not seen on Tyneside since the likes of Davide Santon or Olivier Bernard.

Tucked slightly inside is Burn, seen by many as the form left-sided central defender in the Premier League, and surely only cost a spot in Gareth Southgate’s most recent England setup by his age, 29, and lack of involvement at all on the international scene.

There’s a solidity and reliability about the Newcastle backline now — and that will only develop further when Trippier’s inevitable return is confirmed, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Topics: Newcastle United

Star-studded Morocco squad aim to right wrongs of 1st leg, secure World Cup qualification against Congo

Star-studded Morocco squad aim to right wrongs of 1st leg, secure World Cup qualification against Congo
  • Vahid Halilhodzic’s team was only one of North Africa’s Arab quartet not to win final qualification tie 1st leg, but hopes remain Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt will make Qatar 2022 on Tuesday night
RIYADH: Algeria, Tunisia, and Egypt last week took major steps toward qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with 1-0 wins over Cameroon, Mali, and Senegal.

Missing from the triumphant North African list on Friday was Morocco, who could only draw 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

And while even the winners still have their work cut out to progress on Tuesday night, Morocco have the most difficult of tasks, even though the return match will be taking place in Casablanca.

Things have not been easy for Morocco’s national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who attracted extra pressure by falling out with Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui.

When the Bosnian picked a squad of 26 players for the latest round of qualification, there were only three home-based players, from Wydad Casablanca — Yahya Jabrane, Yahya Attia, and goalkeeper Reda Tagnaouti. All started the first leg on the bench.

Instead, Halilhodzic lined up with an all-Europe-based first 11, with three playing in France, two in Spain, two in England, two in Hungary, and one each in Belgium and Italy.

Throughout the game, the Congo attack troubled the Moroccan defense led by Ghanem Saiss and goalkeeper Bono. Having fallen behind after only 12 minutes to a Yoane Wissa goal, Halilhodzic had to take more risks in search of an equalizer, but the approach was often scattered.

The players lacked cohesion on the pitch, and the coach did not inspire any tactical plan on the break until the 76th minute when substitute Tariq Al-Tisoudali managed to square the tie.

Watford full-back Adam Masina, in particular, performed well below par and was subjected to plenty of criticism, while Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Saiss, and Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain, alongside the excellent Bono, were among those who emerged with credit.

Although Halilhodzic had been expected to start with an attack of golden duo Ayoub El-Kaabi and Ryan Mmaee, who had scored five and four goals, respectively, in the earlier qualifiers, he instead went with Youssef En-Nesyri ahead of the former.

El-Kaabi did not get on the scoresheet at the recent Africa Cup of Nations but has had a fine season for Turkish club Hatayspor, scoring 15 goals. Many expected him to lead the attack. Mmaee, one of the discoveries of the campaign, kept his place for his recent form for Ferencvaros of Hungary.

Also, by keeping Sofiane Boufal — who had scored two penalties at AFCON — on the subs bench, spot-kick duties went to Mmaee, who missed a penalty that could have changed the complexion of the tie.

En-Nesyri had been one of Morocco’s standout players at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, scoring a wonderful goal against Spain, but has recently struggled for his club Seville. At the Africa Cup of Nations, he scored one goal in four matches, but was guilty of many missed opportunities.

Despite that, the coach has kept faith in him, though that did not translate into a decisive contribution in the first leg against Congo.

Now, Halilhodzic and his players have a priceless second chance at home, and fans will hope that whoever he chooses up front will provide the goals that will secure a sixth World Cup participation for Morocco.

Even without Ziyech and Mazraoui, it is a squad packed with European-based stars and elimination now would be a major blow for this generation of players.

But with 50,000 supporters backing them on Tuesday night in Casablanca, qualification to Qatar 2022 is well within reach as will be, for lovers of Arab football, the dream of seeing the North African contingent of Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia join Saudi Arabia and hosts Qatar on the biggest stage of all later this year.

Topics: Morocco

Renard’s Saudi World Cup preparations start with final qualifier against Australia

Renard’s Saudi World Cup preparations start with final qualifier against Australia
  • While the match in Jeddah will have an air of celebration about it, the Frenchman will already be planning ahead to Qatar 2022, which kicks off in just over seven months
It has been a long road to the World Cup for Saudi Arabia but now the team has qualified, preparation starts in earnest on Tuesday against Australia.

That is the bonus for booking a place in Qatar early. It is a feeling that fans should savour but while the mood in the stands in Jeddah may be one of celebration, for coach Herve Renard and his players the focus is now no longer on getting to the tournament but being as successful as possible once there. 

This then is a valuable test even though it wasn’t what all expected. Most thought that the final Group B game in Jeddah against Australia would be a tense showdown with both teams in the running for a World Cup spot.

Instead, Saudi Arabia are already there and the visitors have had to accept third place. Now, it will be a surprise if the hosts don’t defeat the weakened and troubled Socceroos who are preparing for a play-off in June.

Thursday’s 1-1 draw with China may mean that Saudi Arabia have lost top spot behind Japan but victory would take their tally to an impressive 23 points and perhaps improve their FIFA ranking ahead of what is now the biggest event this week: Friday’s draw.

“It is important to finish the qualifiers well, especially as this game is at home in front of our own fans,” said Renard ahead of the game. “You should always do your best when representing the country and this is an important game for us.”

There are few issues for the home team. Star winger Salem Al-Dawsari has missed training with a thigh injury but could start. Young Al-Shabab Full-back Moteb Al-Harbi has an ankle knock and central defender Abdulelah Al-Amri is suspended. Other than that it should be the same, or a very similar, starting eleven to the one that played China.

It remains to be seen which striker leads the line after Saleh Al-Shehri got the goal against the Chinese.

“We currently have four strikers in the team’s squad who performed outstandingly in the qualifiers, especially Saleh Al-Shehri and Firas Al-Buraikan, and as I previously mentioned that it is very important for the players to participate with their clubs.” 

Al-Shehri is the joint top scorer in the group stage with four goals, alongside the likes of Son Heung-min of South Korea and Iran’s Mehdi Taremi who play for two of Europe’s biggest clubs in Tottenham Hotspur and FC Porto respectively. A goal or two against the Socceroos could see the Al-Hilal star top the charts, even if his focus is not on personal goals.

“Facing Australia will be difficult but we want to finish the end of the qualifiers strongly,” said Al-Shehri. “We play football as a team and my being the top scorer in the qualifiers is due to the teamwork done by all the players.” 

Australia, meanwhile, have problems. Coach Graham Arnold has come under criticism for the team failing to take one of the two automatic qualification spots. The Socceroos won their first three games in the group but have taken just six points from the following six games. Thursday’s 2-0 loss at home to Japan ended dreams of a straight journey to Qatar and has increased speculation that this Jeddah clash will be the last for Arnold in charge of the team. 

“This is always part of the job,” Arnold said. “I understand with coaching and the trade that I’m in, this is the way it works at times. But I know I’ve given my best and I’m giving my best to help these players.”

His job has not been made any easier by withdrawals. Already Arnold is without his top players such as Aaron Mooy, Adam Taggart and Tom Rogic. Since the Japan game, Jamie Maclaren has left to get married while Mathew Leckie, Milos Degenek and Rhyan Grant will not be risked as a yellow card would rule them out of the June play-off against the third-place team from Group A, currently the UAE.

That is now the focus for Australia, which gives a bunch of fringe players a chance to impress against Saudi Arabia and put them in contention for the big play-off against UAE, Iraq or Lebanon, just over two months down the line. Uruguay-born forward Bruno Fornaroli could make his first start for his new country.

“It’s a good chance to see if Bruno — against a World Cup opponent — is ready,” said Arnold. “Bruno has brought a lot of energy to the camp, he’s such a fantastic guy and I think he showed in that little time he was on the field against Japan, he gives us something in a different way of a number nine. I’ll be keen to see how he goes.”

While Australia’s focus is now on June, for Saudi Arabia the countdown to November is about to start.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

