Diriyah,Jewel of the Kingdom: STEM training programs to foster Diriyah youth’s untapped talent and potential
The programs will be conducted in Arabic with the courses covering training across video games, film and animation production, breakthroughs in the field of science, immersive art experiences, and music and film discovery
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has reinforced its commitment to the mission of investing in the personal growth of the community’s youth through the establishment of a series of STEM training programs.
The initiative, “Program Your Passion,” is a STEM-focused community training project in collaboration with DigiPen, the global training institute that seeks to foster and enrich the untapped talent and potential of the local Diriyah youth.
DigiPen, founded as a computer simulation and animation company by Claude Comair in 1988 in Vancouver, British Columbia, was the first institution globally to offer a bachelor’s degree in video games programming.
The training programs launched by DGDA will be provided to middle and secondary school students across the Diriyah community. Introducing digital skills will help ensure that students are technically proficient, and will have the chance to explore future job opportunities across Saudi Arabia’s thriving digital economy, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
The “Program Your Passion” project will have two main development goals: The first will encourage students to develop their skills in developing video games, while the second will ensure they become proficient in new skillsets like animation design, coding, and much more.
The programs will be conducted in Arabic with the courses covering training across video games, film and animation production, breakthroughs in the field of science, immersive art experiences, and music and film discovery. As a first step last week the program started the training workshops for 12 Saudi trainers, under the supervision of experts from DigiPen.
Ahlam Althunayan, community engagement director at DGDA, highlighted her excitement about the program being introduced across Diriyah schools, saying: “I am delighted to bring this program to the youth of Diriyah, to help nurture them with the skills of tomorrow. We are excited to welcome the world-class programs from DigiPen for the first time to our community. This brings new opportunities for our youth community members.
“Diriyah shines because of its people, and right here in the Jewel of the Kingdom we are certain that ‘Program Your Passion’ will harness new opportunities and empower young Saudi talents with digital tools to share their rich culture and heritage with the world.”
DGDA is committed to empowering Diriyah’s youth and has been working to implement training programs like these to provide unique opportunities for the local community. Earlier this year, DGDA hosted the launch ceremony of the second Madrasti Codes (My School Codes) competition in the heart of the At-Turaif neighborhood, facing the historic Salwa Palace.
In addition, DGDA’s community engagement team also hosts a series of monthly workshops aimed at introducing community-focused initiatives to improve ease of living, and community services across Diriyah.
Childhood memories of Hajj pilgrimages inspire Saudi filmmaker’s latest project
Mujtaba Saeed’s script draws parallels between Makkah and Berlin, and explores the contrasts between traditional values and the modern world
Updated 18 min 59 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Saudi filmmaker Mujtaba Saeed’s relationship with Makkah began at an early age. He fondly recalls family journeys to the vibrant city for Umrah or Hajj, surrounded by people of all ethnicities and nationalities who gathered at the holy place for one common purpose.
He paints a picture of childhood road trips across the multi-toned sand dunes of Saudi Arabia as buses passed by carrying strangers from all walks of life, all chanting the same prayer in a united voice.
Saeed remembers the journeys from his childhood home in the city of Saihat, in the Eastern Province, to the Hijaz region in the west of the country as being full of excitement and marvel.
“It was filled with adventure,” he told Arab News. “From a child’s perspective, it was a long trip that never ends. My relationship with Makkah was the idea of traveling to a place.”
The screenwriter and director is currently developing a script that draws heavily on his relationship with the holy city, which was a big part of his life until he moved to Germany as a young adult to continue his education.
“After that, I didn’t visit (Makkah) for a while but the memories remained,” he said. “I consider (the memories) things that open up questions related to time, connection and the act of travel … I think it’s similar to any Saudi’s relationship to Makkah.”
HIGHLIGHT
Mujtaba Saeed remembers the journeys from his childhood home in the city of Saihat, in the Eastern Province, to the Hijaz region in the west of the country as being full of excitement and marvel. Saeed, who now splits his time between residences in Berlin and Saudi Arabia, said these emotions and his experiences with the holy city are what inspired his latest script.
He added that the city is a focus for the many individuals and families who visit it as pilgrims throughout their lives.
“I think I grew up with these visuals and they’re filled with emotions; Makkah is a place filled with emotions for me,” he explained.
Saeed, who now splits his time between residences in Berlin and Saudi Arabia, said these emotions and his experiences with the holy city are what inspired his latest script. It is still a work in progress but he is determined to share its story not only with fellow Saudis but audiences around the world.
“It’s up to everyone to try to engage and integrate with different cultures,” he said. “I think what’s inside us as humans and what motivates us as people is all one.”
The script reflects Saeed’s own life as it revolves around two cities: Makkah and Berlin. Though there are many differences between them there are also similarities, not least a transient nature, with people constantly coming and going: Pilgrims in Makkah, and tourists and students in Berlin.
“These two places are directions (Qiblatan) for many people in the world, so I’m trying to search for the contrasts between the two and how that contrast affects the characters,” he said.
“For me, it’s also really important to see how this young city of Berlin opens up questions for anyone who visits it … questions that relate to our relationships with our bodies, and our connection to ourselves and others.”
Saeed said the search for answers to these questions by the characters in the story creates the conflict that is essential in any drama.
He added that his aim with the script is to explore the contrast between notions relating to the traditional values of “old society” and the modern, globalized world. More importantly, he said, it considers whether diverse groups of individuals, each with their own dynamic and colorful backgrounds, can coexist safely in one place.
“In Makkah, this equation exists,” said Saeed. “From the time I left to study in Germany and then worked there, there was care in a city that was also global. But still, there remains the important question: How can you amplify other voices there?”
He said he feels a responsibility as an artist to amplify voices that often go unheard. As the development of arts and entertainment in the Kingdom continues, as part of which the country aims to become a regional hub for cinema, filmmaking and broader forms of cultural exchange, he believes the growth of Saudi cinema offers an ideal opportunity to achieve that goal.
“At this stage of national renaissance, where we are giving a voice to Saudi cinema, we need, in addition to the work that the Saudi film commission does to develop regulated creations, to have an interest in more collaborative efforts, whether that’s with Europe, India, or other counties,” Saeed said.
“I think cinema will become our language — and it’s a universal language — in the coming years.
“The importance of the European Film Festival in Riyadh is something we can’t argue about and I think it’s important to focus on presenting diverse cinematic content.”
The inaugural EFF, which aimed to promote European cinema and encourage the building of contacts between filmmakers in Europe and Saudi Arabia, took place between June 15 and 22. Saeed believes it was important in terms of helping to bridge cultural gaps and encouraging ongoing communication.
“I don’t think the festival presented films that are new to this audience, because the Saudi audience greatly follows (cinema), but it’s important for European filmmakers to meet this audience,” he said.
Saeed’s other current projects include a screenplay titled “Gharaq,” which translates as “Drowning,” which in June won the Best Feature Film Script award at the 2022 Saudi Film Festival. Saeed said that it explores the duality of forgiveness and revenge, adding: “A person can’t be free unless he forgives.”
The film is prepping for production, with filming due to take place in the east of the Kingdom. He is hopeful it will be a Saudi-German co-production.
Saeed’s 2021 film “Zawal” won a Golden Palm award for Best Short Film at the Saudi Film Festival, and a Golden Sail award at the Gulf Radio and Television Festival, which took place in Bahrain between June 21 and 23. It tells the story of an 8-year-old boy who lives with his mother in a refugee camp under quarantine following the outbreak of a mystery pandemic.
Saranghae KSA festival unites K-pop fans in Jeddah
The Consulate General of Korea in Jeddah delievered a one-of-kind Korean experience, offering to photograph fans wearing traditional Korean outfits, as well as providing cooking demonstrations
Updated 01 July 2022
Ameera Abid & Nada Jan
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's first K-pop festival, Saranghae KSA 22, brought fans from a wide range of backgrounds together under the roof of the Jeddah Superdome for a three-day celebration of Korean music and culture.
K-pop installations, an Umbrella Boulevard and a Cherry Blossoms Avenue provided picture-perfect backgrounds for fans, who were also given a taste of Korean cuisine at stalls selling a range of Korean favorites.
One audience member, Ghazal Mazen, 16, said that she grew up listening to Korean songs because of her older sisters, and has been a fan of Ateez since early 2020.
“I really can’t describe how I feel now. It feels like a dream I have been waiting to live in real life,” she said.
High-quality screens ensured fans were able to see their favorite performers, while a screen suspended from the middle of the dome displayed images taken by audience members at the photo booth, as well as short clips of the bands.
The Consulate General of Korea in Jeddah delievered a one-of-kind Korean experience, offering to photograph fans wearing traditional Korean outfits, as well as providing cooking demonstrations.
Performing on the festival's opening day, EPEX and Ateez greeted the audience in Arabic and Korean.
Both bands took a break to meet the audience and answer questions from fans.
On Wednesday, EPEX enjoyed the festive vibe of Jeddah Season by visiting the Historical Jeddah zone, walking through museums and the house of horror, playing games, and winning prizes.
Fans of Ateez spotted the band members shopping at the Red Sea Mall on the same day.
Saturday will mark the last day of the festival with Monsta X and Verivery.
Saudi Red Crescent Authority and The Helicopter Co. launch air ambulance service
The service will be implemented in Riyadh first then gradually cover the rest of the Kingdom’s regions in several phases
Updated 01 July 2022
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority and The Helicopter Co. have signed an agreement to launch an air ambulance service in the Kingdom.
The signing, which aims to raise the quality and efficiency of ambulance services to save lives, was attended by Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel, who is also chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.
The agreement was signed by President of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority Jalal Al-Owaisi and CEO of The Helicopter Co. Capt. Arnaud Martinez.
The agreement stems from the authority’s belief in the importance of an air ambulance, which can respond quickly to save lives in emergencies and exceptional circumstances — such as locations that are difficult to reach otherwise — in which speed of communication is crucial to providing medical care.
The agreement stipulates the provision of air ambulance helicopters around the clock to transport highway accident casualties and transfer critical cases between hospitals.
The service will be implemented in Riyadh first then gradually cover the rest of the Kingdom’s regions in several phases.
Air ambulance helicopters will also be provided to respond to critical cases at holy sites and will be among the services provided by the authority to pilgrims and visitors during the Hajj season.
Raed Ismail, chairman of the board of directors at The Helicopter Co., said that this agreement is the result of relentless efforts and cooperation with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and represents an important step in keeping pace with modern health systems that contribute to saving lives.
The Helicopter Co. was established in 2019 by the Public Investment Fund as the first local operator of commercial helicopters. Today, the company owns 17 helicopters that provide air ambulance services and are also available for tourism and business trips. It recently signed an agreement to purchase 42 new helicopters.
The air ambulance service falls within the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as it will contribute to facilitating access to emergency medical care and reduce the percentage of deaths and injuries resulting from traffic accidents.
Jordanian minister praises Saudi transport services for Hajj pilgrims
Mohammad Al-Khalaileh cited the Haramain High Speed Railway Project in particular
Updated 01 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Jordanian minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has praised the development of Saudi Arabia’s transportation services for Hajj pilgrims while making the pilgrimmage himself, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Mohammad Al-Khalaileh cited the Haramain High Speed Railway Project in particular, one of the major projects designed to serve pilgrims and Umrah performers who seek to visit the two holy mosques.
In a statement to SPA, before his departure to the holy sites in Makkah on board Haramain High Speed Railway from Madinah, the minister reiterated that Jordanian pilgrims will benefit from the diversity of transportation services that enables pilgrims to easily and quickly move around, whether by train, land transport via buses, or domestic air transport.
He added that this reflected the sincere and great efforts made by the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The minister extended his appreciation and gratitude to the Kingdom’s government for all the services and facilities provided to pilgrims to facilitate the Hajj journey.
The Kingdom is allowing up to one million people to perform Hajj this year
Updated 01 July 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Around 345,000 pilgrims from across the world have so far arrived in Madinah to perform Hajj this year, according to official figures reported by the Saudi Press Agency on Friday.
The Kingdom is allowing up to one million people to perform Hajj this year, welcoming foreign pilgrims for the first time in two years, during which COVID-19 restrictions meant the annual pilgrimage was limited to residents of the country.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that almost 279,000 people had landed at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport since the start of the first Hajj flights, while around 66,000 pilgrims had arrived by land.
More than 265,000 pilgrims had already left Madinah and were on their way to the holy sites in Makkah, while almost 80,000 were still in the city, it said.
Authorities in Madinah are working around the clock to ensure the best experience for visitors, the ministry added.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques confirmed its readiness to receive pilgrims, saying it had mobilized 10,000 workers.
The presidency also said that live translation of the Arafat Day sermon, one of the most important events in the Islamic calendar, has been expanded to include 14 languages as Saudi Arabia’s leadership seeks to convey a message of moderation and tolerance to the widest possible audience.
The sermon will be available in English, French, Malay, Urdu, Persian, Russian, Chinese, Bengali, Turkish, Hausa, Spanish, Indian, Swahili and Tamil.