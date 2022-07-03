You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes
Arabian Pipes expects the transaction to impact its financial statements starting from the second quarter of 2023. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b44h8

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has given out an order worth SR60 million ($16 million) to homegrown Arabian Pipes Co. to supply steel pipes.

The contract will be valid for one year, the Riyadh-based pipe manufacturer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

Arabian Pipes expects the transaction to impact its financial statements starting from the second quarter of 2023.

This comes as an extension to two contracts awarded by Aramco to Arabian Pipes so far this year, worth SR368 million in total.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Pipes Steel order

Related

Saudi Aramco awards $71m steel pipes deal to Arabian Pipes
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco awards $71m steel pipes deal to Arabian Pipes
Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes deal to homegrown pipe producer
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes deal to homegrown pipe producer

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, will distribute SR4.92 billion ($1.31 billion) in dividends for the first half of 2022.

With over 4.47 billion shares eligible for dividends, the payout per share is SR1.1, the bank said in a bourse filing.

The lender had earlier posted a 32-percent surge in its quarterly profit to SR4.5 billion, from SR3.4 billion in the same period last year.

 

Topics: SNB Saudi National Bank Profit dividends

Related

Update Saudi largest lender SNB says net profit rose to $1.2bn in Q1
Business & Economy
Saudi largest lender SNB says net profit rose to $1.2bn in Q1
SNB shares down from record high as it gets approval for $1.9bn dividends
Business & Economy
SNB shares down from record high as it gets approval for $1.9bn dividends

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021
Updated 39 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021
Updated 39 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned ACWA Power Co. announced that its shareholders have approved a dividend payout of SR563 million ($150 million) for 2021.

Shareholders will receive SR0.77 per share, representing 7.7 percent of the nominal value per share, according to the company’s bourse filing.

The distribution of dividends begins as of July 21, the company added.

Topics: ACWA Power dividends Saudi

Related

PIF-owned ACWA power secures $800m water project
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ACWA power secures $800m water project
Update Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power invests $1.5bn in Egyptian wind power plant 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power invests $1.5bn in Egyptian wind power plant 

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft
Updated 53 min 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft
Updated 53 min 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices gained more than 2 percent on Friday as supply outages in Libya and expected shutdowns in Norway outweighed expectations that an economic slowdown could dent demand.

Brent crude futures settled at $111.63 a barrel, rising $2.60, or 2.4 percent. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $108.43 a barrel, gaining $2.67, or 2.5 percent.

WTI and Brent traded at about 70 percent and 77 percent, respectively, of the previous session’s volumes ahead of the US Fourth of July holiday.

For the week, Brent lost 1.3 percent, while WTI rose 0.8 percent. For June, both benchmarks had ended the month lower for the first time since November.

Petroecuador lost 1.99 million barrels of oil output 

More than two weeks of protests in Ecuador caused state-run oil company Petroecuador to lose 1.99 million barrels of oil production, the company said on Friday, adding that it expects to reach 90 percent of pre-crisis output in the next week.

Protests erupted in Ecuador in June to demand lower fuel prices and limits to the expansion of the mining and oil industries, leading to at least eight deaths and devastating oil production. A pact to end the crisis was signed on Thursday between the government of President Guillermo Lasso and indigenous leaders.

The incident cost the company some $512.9 million, more than half of which came from lost production, while missed exports of Oriente crude — which were declared under force majeure earlier this week — cost it some $110 million.

“We found facilities destroyed, vandalized,” said Petroecuador’s manager, Italo Cedeño, at a news conference.

The company said it recovered 19,000 barrels per day of output since the protests ended on Thursday, while its Esmeraldas refinery was working at 70 percent capacity on Friday.

Nigeria lost $1 billion in Q1 revenue due to crude oil theft

Nigeria lost $1 billion in revenue during the first quarter of this year due to crude oil theft, the petroleum regulator said on Friday, warning the practice was a threat to the economy of Africa’s top producer.

Gbenga Komolafe, the head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, said of the 141 million barrels of oil produced in the first quarter of 2022, only about 132 million barrels of oil were received at export terminals.

“This indicates that over nine million barrels of oil were lost to crude oil theft. This amounts to a loss in government revenue of about $1 billion in just one quarter,” Komolafe said in a statement.

“This trend poses an existential threat to the oil and gas sector and by extension, the Nigerian economy if not curbed,” he added. 

Crude oil theft has increased to a daily average of 108,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2022 from 103,000 barrels in 2021, Komolafe said.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia import

Related

Oil Updates — Crude prices fall amid build in US fuel product inventories; Ecuador’s Oriente crude exports suspended
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices fall amid build in US fuel product inventories; Ecuador’s Oriente crude exports suspended
Oil Updates — Crude slides; Nigeria raises $482m from oilfield licenses; Exxon, Imperial to sell shale assets 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slides; Nigeria raises $482m from oilfield licenses; Exxon, Imperial to sell shale assets 

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns
Updated 03 July 2022
Reuters

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns
  • Inflation is running above 60 percent and the peso currency is under growing pressure
Updated 03 July 2022
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s economy minister Martin Guzman resigned on Saturday, a blow to a government beset by mounting economic crises.
Guzman, who led Argentina’s debt restructuring deal with the International Monetary Fund and creditors, posted a letter to his Twitter account announcing his decision.
“I write to you to present my resignation as economy minister,” Guzman said in a letter addressed to President Alberto Fernandez. He had been minister since late 2019.
The government is facing its lowest approval rating since taking office in 2019. Inflation is running above 60 percent and the peso currency is under growing pressure. Sovereign bonds have plummeted.
The resignation leaves the ministry leaderless just as Guzman was expected to travel to Europe to negotiate a $2 billion debt deal with the Paris Club of sovereign lenders.
Investors are skeptical about the economy and infighting in the governing coalition between moderates like Guzman and a more militant wing including Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.
Mariel Fornoni, director of the Management and Fit consultancy, said the resignation of a key ally was a reflection of President Fernandez’s loss of power since a painful midterm election defeat last year.
“It is the chronicle of a death foretold. Ever since the loss in last year’s legislative election,” she said, adding that a militant wing around the powerful vice president had been pushing to oust Guzman.
“(The president) has lost another piece of his board, perhaps the most important, and is increasingly alone,” Fornoni said.
Guzman tellingly posted his resignation letter while Fernandez de Kirchner was giving a speech commemorating iconic former Argentine President Juan Domingo Peron.
Guzman said “there should be a political agreement within the governing coalition” to choose his successor.
The president’s office said that it did not yet know when a replacement for Guzman would be announced.
A government source who asked to remain anonymous told Reuters that Guzman’s exit was due to what he felt was a lack of political support for his agenda.
Miguel Kiguel, former secretary of finance in Argentina, told Reuters that whoever takes over will have a tough time, noting that inflation could hit 80 percent this year and there is a gap of nearly 100 percent between official and parallel currency exchange rates.
“We don’t know who’s coming, but this will be a very hot potato,” Kiguel said. “Whoever comes is going to have a very complicated time.”

Topics: Argentina Martin Guzman Economic crisis Peso

Related

Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Copper slips on recession fears; Argentina planning to nationalize soymeal giant Vicentin
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Copper slips on recession fears; Argentina planning to nationalize soymeal giant Vicentin
Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane’s Iranian crew
World
Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane’s Iranian crew

Dubai firms board the metaverse to improve customer engagement

Dubai firms board the metaverse to improve customer engagement
Updated 29 min 9 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Dubai firms board the metaverse to improve customer engagement

Dubai firms board the metaverse to improve customer engagement
  • Realty major Damac has invested up to AED367 million to develop and monetize a metaverse
Updated 29 min 9 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Top Dubai-based companies are racing against time to build metaverse or immersive virtual worlds to bolster their sales prospects and disrupt customer experiences in their respective industries.

Realty major Damac has invested up to AED367 million ($100 million) to develop and monetize a metaverse that could allow potential customers to check into their luxury properties virtually, choose an apartment, explore furniture options and toy with the paraphernalia on offer.

Called D-Labs, the metaverse platform will create digital replicas of their top projects, including Damac Hills, Damac Lagoons, Safa by De Grisogono, and Cavalli Tower in Dubai. It will also host other notable projects such as Damac Tower Nine Elms in London and the upcoming Cavalli Residences in Miami.

So, how does this work? First, a potential customer in any part of the world can meet up with the sales agent of Damac Properties inside the metaverse instead of connecting over a Zoom call. Then, inside the metaverse, the prospect can tour the apartment and pay for the unit during the checkout.

“We sell around AED100 million monthly over Zoom calls without any immersive technology. With the metaverse, we can sell AED700-800 million a month to any customers in California, New York or Miami,” Ali Sajwani, general manager of operations at Damac and CEO of D-Labs, told Arab News.

The company, which has been annually clocking a business of $5 billion in real estate, expects to rake in $6.5 billion a year using the metaverse, added Sajwani.

We sell around AED100 million monthly over Zoom calls without any immersive technology. With the metaverse, we can sell AED700-800 million a month to any customers in California, New York or Miami.

Ali Sajwani, general manager of operations at Damac

Potential to disrupt

Metaverse owes much of its success to its disruptive nature that displaces traditional ways of looking at a category and creates a new business model. Gone are the days when real estate buyers would close deals based on brochures and project plans.

Instead, they are not only engaging in real-time with the property, but they now have the option to shop for things during their virtual tours. In the case of D-Labs, customers could also pick a host of non-fungible tokens or scarce digital objects on offer and sell them for a better price on a future date. The company, for instance, will soon be offering a variety of NFTs, including digital wearables and jewelry.

“The idea is you own your real estate and virtual assets. As part of our De Grisogono relaunch, we will also be offering digital jewelry. However, the goal is to convert that customer into an owner of real assets, not just digital ones,” Sajwani said.

According to management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., more than $120 billion have been globally invested in building metaverse technology and infrastructure in the first five months of 2022. That’s more than double the $57 billion invested in 2021.

The company recently surveyed more than 3,400 consumers worldwide and found two-thirds are excited about transitioning everyday activities to the metaverse, especially when it comes to connecting with people, exploring virtual worlds, and collaborating with remote colleagues.

“Our bottom-up view of consumer and enterprise use cases suggests it (metaverse) could generate up to $5 trillion in impact by 2030,” said Eric Hazan, senior partner of McKinsey in the study.

Strategy in motion

To make this groundbreaking concept a reality, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum recently announced the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, which aims to increase the contribution of the metaverse sector to the emirate’s economy to $4 billion by 2030.

Given the government’s proactive role, companies are now looking at ways to develop metaverse platforms that could launch pilot activities, study consumer behavior, learn from the real-time interactions and nurture the business model.

Emirates Airline, another early adopter of the metaverse, also announced that it would soon offer a slice of immersive technology, where the customer could virtually relish the travel experience aboard the premium airline.

“These projects will allow customers to transform their entire processes, whether it’s a business operation, training, or sales force, into an interactive experience in the metaverse,” said Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel Ahmed Al-Redha during a press roundtable.

These projects will allow customers to transform their entire processes, whether it’s a business operation, training, or sales force, into an interactive experience in the metaverse.

Adel Ahmed Al-Redha, Emirates chief operating officer

As part of its metaverse offerings, the customer can tour the aircraft and experience economy, business, and first class, besides selecting their seats and the food and beverage of their choice.

“The customers can also tour the airport, do their duty-free shopping and buy their items while sitting at home, which can be delivered to them at home or in the aircraft,” he added.

It wasn’t a new idea for Emirates to digitize. Still, they did not have the technology to do so and are currently cooperating with different technology companies “to ensure we get the right thing,” Al-Redha said.

Al-Redha is among the league of forward-looking business executives reaping the fruits of the first-mover advantage. It will be interesting to see how they use this fresh produce technology to disrupt their business models and create newer avatars of consumer engagement.

Topics: Dubai Metaverse McKinsey & Co business

Related

Special Dubai Blockchain Center to support metaverse and Web3 Initiatives in the UAE video
Business & Economy
Dubai Blockchain Center to support metaverse and Web3 Initiatives in the UAE
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Terraform Labs staff banned from traveling; Metaverse standards body formed
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Terraform Labs staff banned from traveling; Metaverse standards body formed

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes
Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes
Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022
Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022
ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021
ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021
Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft
Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft
Blasts kill 3 in Russian border city, lawmaker blames Ukraine
Blasts kill 3 in Russian border city, lawmaker blames Ukraine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.