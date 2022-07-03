You are here

UAE-Based Filipino businesswoman receives Presidential Award
Dr. Karen Remo being awarded the Pamana ng Pilipino Award in Pasay City on June 29, 2022. (Source: Twitter of New Perspective Media Group)
  • Pamana ng Pilipino Award, given to Dr. Karen Remo, is awarded to Filipinos overseas who have brought honor to the country through the excellence of their work
LONDON: Dr. Karen Remo, a business leader based in the UAE, has received the Presidential Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Philippine government on Filipinos overseas.

Dr. Remo is the CEO and Managing Director of The Filipino Times and New Perspective Media Group.Founded by Dr. Remo in 2013, The Filipino Times has become the Middle East's largest digital news portal for Filipinos and the UAE's largest free newspaper.She was one of 17 recipients chosen for the "Pamana ng Pilipino Award".  It is given to Filipinos overseas who, by exemplifying Filipino talent and industry, have brought honor and recognition to the country through the excellence of their work.

The award was presented by the Secretary and Chairperson of the Commission on Filipinos Overseas, Justice Francisco Acosta, on behalf of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

“In conferring the Pamana ng Pilipino Award to Dr. Karen Remo, the President recognizes her ability to lead, inspire, and influence Filipinos from all over the world while proving that women can be a pioneer in the field of business,” according to the Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations (PAFIOO) Awards Committee.

“Dr. Remo continues to be an inspiring entrepreneur and community leader in the Middle East. She has not only earned the respect of Filipinos and the multinational expat professionals in Dubai but also inspired many women to pursue their careers in business,” the statement continued.

A report by the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) also commended Dr. Remo's contribution to strengthening economic and social ties between the UAE and the Philippines. “Playing such an important role in the media industry, she fosters a positive relationship between the UAE and the Philippines. Her position has also allowed her to put Filipinos on the center stage,” it noted.

The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Hjayceelyn Quintana also endorsed the nomination. “Dr. Remo comes from a community of an estimated one million Filipinos in the UAE. To be a cut above the rest means that the impact of her achievements in the host country is a source of pride for Filipinos not only in the UAE but in the Middle East region as a whole,” Quintana said.

"It is an honor to receive such a prestigious recognition and I am very grateful to the Office of the President, CFO, and the PAFIOO Awards Committee for this award. I have been privileged to work with and help many clients — both in the government and private sectors — in the MENA and Asia-Pacific regions,” Dr. Remo said.

“I am very thankful to our readers and followers who always support and challenge us to do better. It was their trust and support that gave me this opportunity to showcase the passion and dedication of every team member in the NPM Group of companies to be of service and to make a difference,” she said.

