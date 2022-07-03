You are here

  SABB names new CEO for corporate & institutional banking

SABB names new CEO for corporate & institutional banking

SABB names new CEO for corporate & institutional banking
Yasser Ali Al-Barrak
Yasser Ali Al-Barrak
The Saudi British Bank announced the appointment of Yasser Ali Al-Barrak as chief executive officer of corporate and institutional banking.

Al-Barrak was appointed to lead corporate and institutional banking at SABB, owing to his expertise and practical experience in the Kingdom’s banking industry spanning more than 18 years. Al-Barrak joined SABB in 2012 and has held many leadership positions, the most recent being general manager of global corporate and institutional banking since May 2019, and co-head of global banking from 2017 to 2019. He also served as head of the public sector from 2013 to 2017.

Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO of SABB, said: “The appointment of Yasser is a testament to the success of career growth plans at SABB, which is a major player in managing our most valuable assets, our people.”

“Yasser will play a pivotal role in the implementation of our strategy and will help in maintaining our leading banking position and experience for our clients contributing to achieving sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom,” he added.

Al-Barrak possesses strong leadership skills as well as an in-depth understanding of the corporate and institutional banking sectors. He graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals with a bachelor’s degree in information systems. He is a board member of Alawwal Invest Company as well as of the SABB Takaful Company.

Employees from AbbVie in Saudi Arabia, a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company, participated in the company’s seventh annual “Week of Possibilities” volunteering program organized this year in Riyadh and Jeddah. The program, held from June 29 to 30, was devoted to supporting orphans in cooperation with Albir Society and Kayan Society.

The program included visits conducted by volunteers to renovate orphans’ rooms through many activities including painting, coloring, and decorating, which spread an atmosphere of love and comfort among the orphans.

AbbVie employees in more than 50 countries joined forces with trusted nonprofit and community partners across the globe to complete hands-on projects to benefit local communities impacting tens of thousands of people. The “Week of Possibilities” unites employees around the world with a single purpose: To give back to local communities through volunteering.

“AbbVie Saudi employees are thrilled to come together again in person for the “Week of Possibilities,” one of the most anticipated annual volunteer initiatives across the company,” said Dr. Ashraf Daoud, general manager of AbbVie Saudi. “AbbVie basically reflects a message not only limited to providing therapeutic services, but also delivering outstanding support to the community in which it works, through initiatives that instill values of solidarity and cooperation among the community members,” he added.

Waleed Arab, director of public affairs communications at AbbVie Saudi Arabia, stressed that cooperating with orphans boosts their happiness and fills their environment with mutual enjoyment. He praised the efforts of AbbVie employees to achieve this goal.

“Social and volunteer works are a major source supporting the renaissance, creativity, and development of societies, being among the most prominent works that help in the development of the individuals, environment and society. Volunteer work has a profound impact in preparing the generations to become cooperative and work for the betterment of their communities. In Saudi Arabia, this comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to support and increase the community participation in social responsibility services,” Arab said.

In each “Week of Possibilities” location, service projects are selected to ensure that AbbVie volunteer efforts align with the highest needs of each local community. Local projects are designed and implemented in partnership with nonprofit partners close to the communities being served.

AbbVie’s “Week of Possibilities” started in 2014 and is now a global tradition for the company. It is funded in part by the AbbVie Foundation and focuses on service projects in the local communities in which AbbVie employees live and work around the world.

The Saudi British Bank sponsored the UK-Saudi Renewable Energy Forum organized by the Saudi British Joint Business Council on June 28 in London.

The forum brought together a group of UK and Saudi ministers, senior government officials, businessmen and investors for a series of interactive talks and panels on investment opportunities in clean energy programs in the UK and Saudi Arabia.

The discussions focused on the vital role of green financing in assisting with the energy transition, opportunities for private sector participation in developing clean technologies, and promoting collective cooperation for a more sustainable future.

“We are honored to be a part of this incredibly important forum to explore the various opportunities for renewable energy collaboration between the two Kingdoms,” said SABB CEO Tony Cripps, during the forum’s discussion sessions. “We are proud of our role as a financial institution in the process of sustainable development led by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

“At SABB, we are deeply committed to sustainability, and it is central to our strategy. We will do everything we can to support green initiatives to create a more sustainable future and achieve leadership in environmental, social, and corporate governance, and we are taking significant steps to lead in the Kingdom and the region as a whole.

“We have recently launched the first green deposit product in the region with HSBC Group. We have also acted as lead arrangers for the Red Sea giga-project financing, the first green loan in the Kingdom.

“In addition to our contribution to the Green Saudi Initiative, SABB is fully prepared to support sustainable development and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Cripps added.

The forum follows the hugely successful Sustainable Investment Forum in London in July 2021, demonstrating the UK and Saudi Arabia’s growing commitment to investing in sustainable energy, combating climate change, and achieving zero-carbon emissions.

SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, offering various products and services aimed at promoting digitization and innovation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives.

The bank was established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company and is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

It offers integrated financial and banking services including retail banking, corporate banking, investment, private banking and treasury. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).

Lama Alhamawi

BARCELONA: The 11th Real Estate Development Summit — Saudi Arabia/ Europe Edition kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, with speakers discussing the Kingdom’s burgeoning real estate and tourism markets. 

“It takes two and a half hours to fly from one corner of Saudi Arabia to another; people don’t realize the size of the vastness, and the difference in climate and natural features. We will be introducing mounting points for skiing and of course, some of the best beaches in the world,” said Jason Addison, senior real estate adviser, BCG, and the panel chair.

The summit began on Wednesday morning in Hotel Barceló Sants with a welcome address by GBB and the summit host Sabina Ali, business development manager at Forbes Middle East. 

Following the welcome address, presentations were made on innovation, sustainability, and technology by Raya Ani, founder and design director of RAW NYC. 

The summit then hosted face-to-face meetings curated for each attendee, between buyers looking to source materials and architects, and suppliers. 

In the first panel, titled “Delivering a Destination,” three speakers took to the stage to discuss the significant giga-projects in the works: Saeed Albially, vice president of projects development at Knowledge Economic City; lan Williamson, group chief project delivery officer at The Red Sea Development Company; and Amr Salah, executive director of infrastructure and utilities for the Royal Commission of AlUla.

“We are building prestigious hotels; we are talking about 50+ hotels and resorts and social and extracurricular (centers) are going to be built in AlUla in the next four or five years max,” Salah said. 

“We are also signing a tramway for AlUla to connect all of the heritage and destination places in the area by an experiential tram. It is very ambitious and very unique, you can’t find a similar tram in the whole world that provides a luxurious experience to the customers while also fulfilling a transportation need,” he added. 

The panel also discussed ways that Vision 2030 is recreating the Kingdom as a world-class destination through giga-projects undertaken by the likes of The Royal Commission for AlUla and The Red Sea Development Company. 

“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the chairman of The Red Sea Project and AMAALA as well as that of other projects. He gave us the mandate to reach the very best global talent, the world’s best architects, the best engineers, and the world’s best interior designers, all of whom came on board and are now helping to accomplish our journey,” Williamson said. 

The panel also discussed real estate projects that go beyond host communities and serve not just the residents. 

Williamson said that The Red Sea Project currently has more than 500 consultancy contracts with world-renowned five-star hotels.

The panel members also stressed the importance of investing in human capital for the industry to truly prosper.

“Investment in the people of Saudi Arabia is a top priority for the crown prince,” said Salah. “Hiring more people in Saudi, training them and allowing them to gain experience with international firms — it is a goal by itself,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has deployed multicloud solutions from VMware to digitally transform the country’s public healthcare sector. The ministry can now offer secure, cloud-based services to public healthcare providers including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, significantly boosting their efficiency and enabling them to grow and innovate.

The Health Ministry is responsible for the country’s public healthcare service, which caters for a growing population of more than 35 million people. The ministry accelerated the transformation of its IT systems with the onset of COVID-19, which had put added strain on healthcare systems and increased the need for robust applications, such as booking platforms for vaccinations and remote access to patient records.

The MoH simplified its IT infrastructure by deploying VMware Cloud Foundation as the unifying platform for its cloud environment, spreading workloads across the clouds of service providers, including stc and Mobily.

“The Ministry of Health seeks to achieve the highest levels of excellence in healthcare in line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030. This means having the best multicloud foundation to optimize operations, raise efficiency and drive innovation across the country’s healthcare providers,” said Khalid Almedbel, CIO, Ministry of Health. “Thanks to our digital transformation with VMware, all public healthcare providers will have access to best-in-class cloud services that will improve operations and boost healthcare provision for citizens and residents.”

With VMware Cloud Foundation, the ministry benefits from a complete set of highly secure software-defined services for compute, storage, network, security, Kubernetes and cloud management. When the solution is fully deployed, Saudi Arabia’s public healthcare system will benefit from the resiliency, agility and efficiency afforded by the shared cloud platform. Each healthcare facility will have access to virtual infrastructure and “as-a-service” applications, and will also be able to design and deploy applications from the cloud, giving them the freedom to innovate and provide world-class services to patients.

Saif Mashat, Saudi Arabia country director, VMware, said: “The Ministry of Health’s transformation with VMware shows the power of multicloud to reinvent healthcare with highly efficient use of resources, and unleash new levels of agility and innovation. We look forward to working in partnership with the ministry as it continues to move workloads to the new environment and offer more cloud-enabled services to healthcare providers across the country.”

In the coming months, the Health Ministry is planning to deploy more VMware solutions including VMware Carbon Black for additional cybersecurity, VMware Workspace One for secure distributed working, and Tanzu to enable Kubernetes in vSphere, which will bring additional application development capabilities to the Kingdom’s public healthcare providers.

The Hyundai County, a trusted bus across the Middle East and Africa, has been reimagined from the ground up.

Now known as “County New Breeze,” the Hyundai bus has been designed to be more comfortable and versatile thanks to the expanded choice of options, including the “Extra Long” model, which gives customers more seats and an impressive performance.

Following the success of the County, Hyoung Jung Im, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa, said: “For many years, County has been trusted by many customers in our region. County is the bus of choice for schools and educational institutions, businesses, and the public sector, delivering functionality, durability, efficiency, safety and comfort to passengers. Furthermore, the new County New Breeze continues the success story and offers well-designed features that ensure excellent all-around performance.”

Driving the County on a daily basis is Mohammad Khan, who works at Cosma Construction Co., transporting his fellow employees back and forth from work.

Describing his experience with the County, Khan said the vehicle offers “strong performance, very good durability, good total cost of ownership, comfort and safety.”

Salman Khan, who works at Eradat Transportation Co. as a company bus driver, said: “Compared with the other competitors, the County enjoys good space between the seats, has a comfortable driver’s seat and offers great performance.”

The County New Breeze, which was launched in 2020, comes with a choice of three wheelbase variants: Standard, Long, and Extra Long. There’s a selection of eight power plant options ranging from 100 PS to 170 PS. For improved safety, the vehicle has disc-type front brakes and dual airbags. Drivers enjoy the new crash pad and instrument panel that offer improved ergonomics and function.

Inside, improved driver ergonomics include a smaller diameter steering wheel, which gives drivers more space. At the center of the cluster is a 3.5-in TFT LCD that displays a wide range of information delivered with digital precision and speed.

Passengers also appreciate the County New Breeze due to the improved comfort made possible by the increased seating capacity. There are more seating configurations to choose from ranging from 14+1 (Standard) to a maximum of 33+1 (Extra Long). The Extra Long body range is also offered in 32+1, 29+1, 28+1, and 25+1 editions.

The County New Breeze comes with more choices and more power; engines and transmissions are tailored to operate reliably in extreme climatic conditions such as the blistering summer heat common in the region. Turbocharged, inter-cooled, and fed by the common rail diesel fuel injection system, the County New Breeze engines are available in 3.9 L (and 3.6 L) displacements.

