You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Rising Strong

What We Are Reading Today: Rising Strong

What We Are Reading Today: Rising Strong
Short Url

https://arab.news/wgs8s

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Rising Strong

What We Are Reading Today: Rising Strong
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Brené Brown 

Living a brave life is not always easy: We are, inevitably, going to stumble and fall.

It is the rise from falling that social scientist Brené Brown takes as her subject in Rising Strong.

Brown has listened as a range of people —from leaders in Fortune 500 companies and the military to artists, couples in long-term relationships, teachers, and parents — shared their stories of being brave, falling, and getting back up. She asked herself, what do these people have in common?

The answer was clear: They recognize the power of emotion and they’re not afraid to lean in to discomfort.

Rising strong after a fall is how we cultivate strength.

It’s the process, Brown writes, that teaches us the most about who we are.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Spiders of North America by Sarah Rose
books
What We Are Reading Today: Spiders of North America by Sarah Rose
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Brain in Search of Itself

What We Are Reading Today: Spiders of North America by Sarah Rose

What We Are Reading Today: Spiders of North America by Sarah Rose
Updated 02 July 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Spiders of North America by Sarah Rose

What We Are Reading Today: Spiders of North America by Sarah Rose
Updated 02 July 2022
Arab News

Of the more than 49,000 species of spider worldwide, some 4,000 are in North America. Spiders of North America explores more than 500 of the most common and interesting spiders found in this region of the world.

This richly illustrated guide begins with an overview of spiders—what they are exactly, how they can be found, how they develop, and why they are important.

The book features information on all the major spider guilds: Sensing web weavers, sheet web weavers, orb web weavers, space web weavers, ambush hunters, ground active hunters, other active hunters, and spider hunters.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Brain in Search of Itself
What We Are Reading Today: Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
books
What We Are Reading Today: Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

What We Are Reading Today: The Brain in Search of Itself

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 02 July 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Brain in Search of Itself

Photo/Supplied
Updated 02 July 2022
Arab News

Author: Benjamin Ehrlich

Benjamin Ehrlich’s The Brain in Search of Itself is a lovingly crafted biography of the Spanish scientist (and artist, and hypnotist) Santiago Ramon y Cajal who showed us what our brains are made of.
A Spanish national treasure, Cajal is one of the most important scientists of all time, considered the father of modern neuroscience after proving that the brain was not made up of a fully continuous labyrinth of fibers — as was thought during the 19th century — but rather by individual cells that we now call neurons, those “mysterious butterflies of the soul,” in his words, “whose beating of wings may one day reveal to us the secrets of the mind.”
After a decade’s dedication
to this man, Ehrlich has profound sympathy and great insight into the workings of
his mind. This comes across clearly in the deeply researched, well-written and lovingly crafted biography.
But the strength of the book lies less in the writing than in the life of its protagonist, filled with picaresque adventures, said a review in The New York Times.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
books
What We Are Reading Today: Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
What We Are Reading Today: Transfixed by Prehistory
books
What We Are Reading Today: Transfixed by Prehistory

What We Are Reading Today: Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

What We Are Reading Today: Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
Updated 01 July 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

What We Are Reading Today: Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
Updated 01 July 2022
Ghadi Joudah

“Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy is widely regarded as one of history’s greatest works of literature. 
The novel, first published as a complete work in 1878, is centered around a love affair between Anna and Vronsky, a Russian military officer, with the book’s characters highlighting the conflict between socially accepted norms and human desire.  
Despite being married to Alexie Karenin, Anna has a scandalous affair with Vronsky and moves to Moscow with him. There they live together as a married couple. 
When he finds out about the affair, Anna’s husband gives her an ultimatum: Leave Vronsky and keep the family’s reputation intact — or never see her son again. 
Tolstoy is still revered as one of history’s greatest authors. 
Born to an aristocratic Russian family in 1828, he was a master of realist fiction, and produced plays, essays and short stories. 
His most famous works include “War and Peace,” “Resurrection,” “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” and “The Kingdom of God is Within You.” 
Tolstoy received nominations for the Nobel Prize in Literature every year from 1902 to 1906, and for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1901, 1902, and 1909.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Stochastic Thermodynamics
books
What We Are Reading Today: Stochastic Thermodynamics
What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer

What We Are Reading Today: Transfixed by Prehistory

What We Are Reading Today: Transfixed by Prehistory
Updated 01 July 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Transfixed by Prehistory

What We Are Reading Today: Transfixed by Prehistory
Updated 01 July 2022
Arab News

Author: Maria Stavrinaki

Prehistory is an invention of the late 19th century. In that moment of technological progress and acceleration of production and circulation, three major Western narratives about time took shape.

One after another, these new fields of inquiry delved into the obscure immensity of the past: First, to surmise the age of the Earth; second, to find the point of emergence of human beings; and third, to ponder the age of art.

Maria Stavrinaki considers the inseparability of these accounts of temporality from the disruptive forces of modernity. She asks what a history of modernity and its art would look like if considered through these three interwoven inventions.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: An Immense World
books
What We Are Reading Today: An Immense World
What We Are Reading Today: Flying Snakes and Griffin Claws
books
What We Are Reading Today: Flying Snakes and Griffin Claws

What We Are Reading Today: An Immense World

What We Are Reading Today: An Immense World
Updated 29 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: An Immense World

What We Are Reading Today: An Immense World
Updated 29 June 2022
Arab News

Author: Ed Yong

In An Immense World, author and acclaimed science journalist Ed Yong coaxes us beyond the confines of our own senses, allowing us to perceive the skeins of scent, waves of electromagnetism, and pulses of pressure that surround us. Because in order to understand our world we don’t need to travel to other places; we need to see through other eyes.

In the book, we encounter beetles that are drawn to fires, turtles that can track the Earth’s magnetic fields, fish that fill rivers with electrical messages, and humans that wield sonar like bats.

We also get to listen to stories of pivotal discoveries in the field, while looking ahead at the many mysteries which lie unsolved.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Flying Snakes and Griffin Claws
books
What We Are Reading Today: Flying Snakes and Griffin Claws
What We Are Reading Today: A General Theory of Visual Culture
books
What We Are Reading Today: A General Theory of Visual Culture

Latest updates

Saudi women participating in Makkah’s General Cars Syndicate for the first time
Women are now part of the General Syndicate of Cars for the first time, and the are proud and honored to work during Hajj.
What We Are Reading Today: Rising Strong
What We Are Reading Today: Rising Strong
Death toll from a massive landslide in India rises to 37
Death toll from a massive landslide in India rises to 37
Floodwaters in Bangladesh take heavy toll on children’s education
Floodwaters in Bangladesh take heavy toll on children’s education
Branden Grace wins LIV Golf’s first US tournament
Branden Grace wins LIV Golf’s first US tournament

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.