  Saudi Arabia to help citizens affected by rise in global commodity prices: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia to help citizens affected by rise in global commodity prices: Crown Prince

(SPA)
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has urged government agencies to think about Saudi Arabia’s neediest citizens in the wake of the increasing cost of some basic needs.

Chairing a meeting of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Crown Prince stressed the important roles of ministries and government agencies in monitoring international developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This includes food supply chains, monitoring markets, product availability and price levels, and protecting and encouraging fair competition, as well as combating and preventing monopolistic practices that affect legitimate competition or the interest of the consumer.

During the meeting held in Jeddah, the Council reviewed a number of economic and development issues, including a presentation on the price levels of a number of products in the Kingdom's markets, submitted by the Ministry of Commerce with participation of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

The Council was also briefed on health developments related to the COVID-19 by the Ministry of Health.

The presentation included an update following the decision to lift the precautionary and preventive measures related to the pandemic, in addition to updates on administering vaccines, the most prominent preparations for this year’s Hajj season, and the state of the epidemiological situation internationally.

The Council also followed up on the periodic presentation submitted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning regarding the analysis of opening economic activities and the impact of the pandemic.

The Council has taken the necessary recommendations on these issues, SPA said.

 

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuance dropped to $74.5 billion in the first half of 2022, compared to $93.3 billion during the same period in 2021, according to a report issued by S&P Global Ratings.

The rating agency predicted that shrinking global liquidity, increasing complexity related to regulatory standards, and lower financing needs in some core Islamic finance markets could hold back the issuance for the remainder of the year as well.

The report further estimated that global sukuk issuances for 2022 will be about $130 billion compared to 147.4 billion in 2021.

In January, S&P predicted that sukuk issuance volumes in 2022 will not grow significantly as global interest rates rise and funding needs for Gulf economies fall.

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange has recorded over 30 trades as it introduced single-stock futures to the market on Monday, led by shares of oil giant Aramco and Saudi Telecom Co.

Aramco futures logged a trading volume of 20 so far with a value of SR76,200 ($20,304), while stc posted 10 trades worth SR97,700.

Saudi Kayan and Ma’aden contributed with one transaction each, valued at SR1,500 and SR5,100, respectively.

The launch of single-stock futures as Tadawul’s second derivatives product — after launching index futures in 2020 — comes amid efforts to bolster liquidity and lure investors into the region’s biggest bourse.

In addition to the aforementioned stocks, the first tranche of the contracts includes Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Saudi Electricity Co., and Almarai.

RIYADH: Egypt is waiting for Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to make a decision on investing in the state-owned aluminum company Egyptalum by the end of the year, according to Hisham Tawfik, the minister of public enterprise sector.

Tawfik added that the investment includes increasing the company’s capital, rather than selling a stake, he told Asharq.

Talking about investments amounting to $300 million, the minister said it will rehabilitate the factory to produce efficiently for the next 20 years.

RIYADH: The global surge in fuel price is starting to have negative effects on demand, according to a senior executive of the world’s biggest oil dealer.

Mike Muller, who is the head of Asia at Vitol Group, recently told a Dubai-based media Gulf Intelligence that consumers are being badly affected by the price hikes of gasoline, diesel and other oil products.

“There’s very clear evidence out there of economic stress being caused by the high prices, what some people refer to as demand destruction,” he said, Bloomberg reported.

Prices of refined fuels have hit an all-time high in several countries including the US, contributing to a rise in inflation.

The oil prices have risen as a fallout of the changing economic environment due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, coupled with supply-chain issues and a western ban on Russian fuel.

According to the latest updates, Brent crude is priced at $111.27 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate is priced at $108.09 a barrel.

MUMBAI: Indian shares began the week on a tepid note on Monday, dragged by metal stocks due to demand worries and weaker sentiment in global markets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3 percent at 15,704, while the S&P BSE Sensex was unchanged at 52,930.86. The indexes rose about 0.3 percent each last week.

India to drop windfall tax if oil prices fall $40 a barrel

India will only withdraw its windfall tax introduced last week for oil producers and refiners if global prices of crude fall as much as $40 a barrel from present levels, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told Reuters on Monday.

The tax on firms that have increased product exports to gain from higher overseas margins took effect on July 1, as the government moves to boost domestic supply and revenue.

The taxes, and some accompanying export curbs, will hit the earnings of companies such as Reliance Industries, and Nayara Energy, which is partly owned by Russia’s Rosneft, the Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Oil India Ltd. and Vedanta Ltd.

“The taxation would be reviewed every 15 days,” Bajaj said, adding that it would depend on international crude prices. “If crude prices fall, then windfall gains will cease and windfall taxes would also be removed.”

The government believes such windfall gains will cease once prices fall to $40 from existing levels, Bajaj said.

