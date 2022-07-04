TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stock markets extended losses as investors worried that the latest central bank efforts to curb inflation would lead to rapid economic slowdowns.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.93 percent to reach 11,358, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.94 percent at 20,672.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. led the decliners since the market opened with a 9.99 percent fall, followed by Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development which fell 9.92 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, lost 1.29 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 2.57 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi, dropped 0.50 percent, while The Saudi National Bank slipped 1.05 percent.

Among the biggest IT companies, Elm Co. gained 0.56 percent and Al Moammar Information Systems Co. edged down 2.08 percent.

Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund led the gainers with 4.75 percent gain, closely followed by Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. with a 4.56 percent rise.

In the energy sector, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $109.69 per barrel and Brent crude was trading at $113.12 per barrel as of 3:24 p.m. Saudi time.