You are here

  • Home
  • TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell

TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell

The main index, TASI, fell 0.93 percent to reach 11,358, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.94 percent at 20,672.
The main index, TASI, fell 0.93 percent to reach 11,358, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.94 percent at 20,672.
Short Url

https://arab.news/phe7j

Updated 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell

TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell
Updated 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stock markets extended losses as investors worried that the latest central bank efforts to curb inflation would lead to rapid economic slowdowns.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.93 percent to reach 11,358, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.94 percent at 20,672.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. led the decliners since the market opened with a 9.99 percent fall, followed by Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development which fell 9.92 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, lost 1.29 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 2.57 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi, dropped 0.50 percent, while The Saudi National Bank slipped 1.05 percent.

Among the biggest IT companies, Elm Co. gained 0.56 percent and Al Moammar Information Systems Co. edged down 2.08 percent.

Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund led the gainers with 4.75 percent gain, closely followed by Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. with a 4.56 percent rise.

In the energy sector, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $109.69 per barrel and Brent crude was trading at $113.12 per barrel as of 3:24 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU saudi stocks

Related

TASI finishes H1 5% higher despite recent losses, market fears
Business & Economy
TASI finishes H1 5% higher despite recent losses, market fears

Saudi Arabia to tighten measures to ensure citizens aren't affected by increase in commodity prices: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia to tighten measures to ensure citizens aren't affected by increase in commodity prices: Crown Prince
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to tighten measures to ensure citizens aren't affected by increase in commodity prices: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia to tighten measures to ensure citizens aren't affected by increase in commodity prices: Crown Prince
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Crown Prince has stressed the need to take into account the most needy citizens in the face of international developments which has resulted in a rise in the costs of some basic needs.

Chariring the meeting of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman also stressed the important roles of ministries and government agencies related to monitoring international developments, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This includes those related to food supply chains, monitoring markets, product availability and price levels, and protecting and encouraging fair competition, as well as combating and preventing monopolistic practices that affect legitimate competition or the interest of the consumer.

Topics: crown prince Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman

Global sukuk issuance drops to $74.5bn in H1

Global sukuk issuance drops to $74.5bn in H1
Updated 17 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Global sukuk issuance drops to $74.5bn in H1

Global sukuk issuance drops to $74.5bn in H1
Updated 17 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuance dropped to $74.5 billion in the first half of 2022, compared to $93.3 billion during the same period in 2021, according to a report issued by S&P Global Ratings.

The rating agency predicted that shrinking global liquidity, increasing complexity related to regulatory standards, and lower financing needs in some core Islamic finance markets could hold back the issuance for the remainder of the year as well.

The report further estimated that global sukuk issuances for 2022 will be about $130 billion compared to 147.4 billion in 2021.

In January, S&P predicted that sukuk issuance volumes in 2022 will not grow significantly as global interest rates rise and funding needs for Gulf economies fall.

Topics: Global sukuk S&P

Related

SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs
Business & Economy
SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs

Saudi Exchange kicks off single-stock futures trading, led by Aramco, stc

Saudi Exchange kicks off single-stock futures trading, led by Aramco, stc
Updated 56 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Exchange kicks off single-stock futures trading, led by Aramco, stc

Saudi Exchange kicks off single-stock futures trading, led by Aramco, stc
Updated 56 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange has recorded over 30 trades as it introduced single-stock futures to the market on Monday, led by shares of oil giant Aramco and Saudi Telecom Co.

Aramco futures logged a trading volume of 20 so far with a value of SR76,200 ($20,304), while stc posted 10 trades worth SR97,700.

Saudi Kayan and Ma’aden contributed with one transaction each, valued at SR1,500 and SR5,100, respectively.

The launch of single-stock futures as Tadawul’s second derivatives product — after launching index futures in 2020 — comes amid efforts to bolster liquidity and lure investors into the region’s biggest bourse.

In addition to the aforementioned stocks, the first tranche of the contracts includes Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Saudi Electricity Co., and Almarai.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi shares

Related

TASI begins higher despite market fears: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI begins higher despite market fears: Opening bell
TASI finishes H1 5% higher despite recent losses, market fears
Business & Economy
TASI finishes H1 5% higher despite recent losses, market fears

Egypt awaits Saudi PIF’s decision on investing in EGX-listed Egyptalum

Egypt awaits Saudi PIF’s decision on investing in EGX-listed Egyptalum
Updated 04 July 2022
Arab News

Egypt awaits Saudi PIF’s decision on investing in EGX-listed Egyptalum

Egypt awaits Saudi PIF’s decision on investing in EGX-listed Egyptalum
Updated 04 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is waiting for Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to make a decision on investing in the state-owned aluminum company Egyptalum by the end of the year, according to Hisham Tawfik, the minister of public enterprise sector.

Tawfik added that the investment includes increasing the company’s capital, rather than selling a stake, he told Asharq.

Talking about investments amounting to $300 million, the minister said it will rehabilitate the factory to produce efficiently for the next 20 years.

Topics: PIF Egypt Investment

Related

EGX-listed Egyptalum to sell shares to Arab sovereign funds, says minister
Business & Economy
EGX-listed Egyptalum to sell shares to Arab sovereign funds, says minister

Rising fuel prices causing demand destruction, says Vitol exec

Rising fuel prices causing demand destruction, says Vitol exec
Updated 04 July 2022
Arab News

Rising fuel prices causing demand destruction, says Vitol exec

Rising fuel prices causing demand destruction, says Vitol exec
Updated 04 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The global surge in fuel price is starting to have negative effects on demand, according to a senior executive of the world’s biggest oil dealer.

Mike Muller, who is the head of Asia at Vitol Group, recently told a Dubai-based media Gulf Intelligence that consumers are being badly affected by the price hikes of gasoline, diesel and other oil products.

“There’s very clear evidence out there of economic stress being caused by the high prices, what some people refer to as demand destruction,” he said, Bloomberg reported.

Prices of refined fuels have hit an all-time high in several countries including the US, contributing to a rise in inflation.

The oil prices have risen as a fallout of the changing economic environment due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, coupled with supply-chain issues and a western ban on Russian fuel.

According to the latest updates, Brent crude is priced at $111.27 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate is priced at $108.09 a barrel.

Topics: Vitol Oil Price Russia US economy

Related

Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fear; Planned strike could cut Norway’s gas output
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fear; Planned strike could cut Norway’s gas output
Inflation sparks global wave of protests for higher pay
Business & Economy
Inflation sparks global wave of protests for higher pay

Latest updates

TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell
TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell
Egypt, Austria discuss security cooperation
Egypt, Austria discuss security cooperation
Saudi Arabia to help citizens affected by rise in global commodity prices: Crown Prince
Saudi Arabia to help citizens affected by rise in global commodity prices: Crown Prince
Global sukuk issuance drops to $74.5bn in H1
Global sukuk issuance drops to $74.5bn in H1
Saudi Exchange kicks off single-stock futures trading, led by Aramco, stc
Saudi Exchange kicks off single-stock futures trading, led by Aramco, stc

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.