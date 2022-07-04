You are here

Saudi Aramco becomes first-ever MENA firm in Clarivate’s top 100 global innovators list

Apart from Saudi Aramco, other new entrants to the list are China’s Alibaba, Germany’s Continental, US’ General Motors, South Korea’s Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors, US’s Philip Morris International, and UK’s Rolls-Royce. 
Apart from Saudi Aramco, other new entrants to the list are China’s Alibaba, Germany’s Continental, US’ General Motors, South Korea’s Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors, US’s Philip Morris International, and UK’s Rolls-Royce. 
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has been named one of the top 100 global innovators by American analytics company Clarivate. 

In its report titled “Top 100 Global Innovators 2022,” Clarivate revealed that Saudi Aramco is the first-ever company from the Middle East and North Africa region to be placed in the list. 

“The regional diversity continues to increase, with the first-ever Middle Eastern list entry via energy firm Saudi Aramco,” wrote Clarivate in the report. 

Apart from Saudi Aramco, other new entrants to the list are China’s Alibaba, Germany’s Continental, US’ General Motors, South Korea’s Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors, US’s Philip Morris International, and UK’s Rolls-Royce. 

Clarivate added that companies have been included in the list based on factors like influence, success, globalization, and technical distinctiveness. 

RIYADH: Saudi stock markets extended losses as investors worried that the latest central bank efforts to curb inflation would lead to rapid economic slowdowns.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.93 percent to reach 11,358, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.94 percent at 20,672.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. led the decliners since the market opened with a 9.99 percent fall, followed by Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development which fell 9.92 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, lost 1.29 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 2.57 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi, dropped 0.50 percent, while The Saudi National Bank slipped 1.05 percent.

Among the biggest IT companies, Elm Co. gained 0.56 percent and Al Moammar Information Systems Co. edged down 2.08 percent.

Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund led the gainers with 4.75 percent gain, closely followed by Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. with a 4.56 percent rise.

In the energy sector, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $109.69 per barrel and Brent crude was trading at $113.12 per barrel as of 3:24 p.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has urged government agencies to think about Saudi Arabia’s neediest citizens in the wake of the increasing cost of some basic needs.

Chairing a meeting of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Crown Prince stressed the important roles of ministries and government agencies in monitoring international developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This includes food supply chains, monitoring markets, product availability and price levels, and protecting and encouraging fair competition, as well as combating and preventing monopolistic practices that affect legitimate competition or the interest of the consumer.

During the meeting held in Jeddah, the Council reviewed a number of economic and development issues, including a presentation on the price levels of a number of products in the Kingdom's markets, submitted by the Ministry of Commerce with participation of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

The Council was also briefed on health developments related to the COVID-19 by the Ministry of Health.

The presentation included an update following the decision to lift the precautionary and preventive measures related to the pandemic, in addition to updates on administering vaccines, the most prominent preparations for this year’s Hajj season, and the state of the epidemiological situation internationally.

The Council also followed up on the periodic presentation submitted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning regarding the analysis of opening economic activities and the impact of the pandemic.

The Council has taken the necessary recommendations on these issues, SPA said.

 

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuance dropped to $74.5 billion in the first half of 2022, compared to $93.3 billion during the same period in 2021, according to a report issued by S&P Global Ratings.

The rating agency predicted that shrinking global liquidity, increasing complexity related to regulatory standards, and lower financing needs in some core Islamic finance markets could hold back the issuance for the remainder of the year as well.

The report further estimated that global sukuk issuances for 2022 will be about $130 billion compared to 147.4 billion in 2021.

In January, S&P predicted that sukuk issuance volumes in 2022 will not grow significantly as global interest rates rise and funding needs for Gulf economies fall.

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange has recorded over 30 trades as it introduced single-stock futures to the market on Monday, led by shares of oil giant Aramco and Saudi Telecom Co.

Aramco futures logged a trading volume of 20 so far with a value of SR76,200 ($20,304), while stc posted 10 trades worth SR97,700.

Saudi Kayan and Ma’aden contributed with one transaction each, valued at SR1,500 and SR5,100, respectively.

The launch of single-stock futures as Tadawul’s second derivatives product — after launching index futures in 2020 — comes amid efforts to bolster liquidity and lure investors into the region’s biggest bourse.

In addition to the aforementioned stocks, the first tranche of the contracts includes Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Saudi Electricity Co., and Almarai.

RIYADH: Egypt is waiting for Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to make a decision on investing in the state-owned aluminum company Egyptalum by the end of the year, according to Hisham Tawfik, the minister of public enterprise sector.

Tawfik added that the investment includes increasing the company’s capital, rather than selling a stake, he told Asharq.

Talking about investments amounting to $300 million, the minister said it will rehabilitate the factory to produce efficiently for the next 20 years.

