Saudi Aramco becomes first-ever MENA firm in Clarivate’s top 100 global innovators list

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has been named one of the top 100 global innovators by American analytics company Clarivate.

In its report titled “Top 100 Global Innovators 2022,” Clarivate revealed that Saudi Aramco is the first-ever company from the Middle East and North Africa region to be placed in the list.

“The regional diversity continues to increase, with the first-ever Middle Eastern list entry via energy firm Saudi Aramco,” wrote Clarivate in the report.

Apart from Saudi Aramco, other new entrants to the list are China’s Alibaba, Germany’s Continental, US’ General Motors, South Korea’s Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors, US’s Philip Morris International, and UK’s Rolls-Royce.

Clarivate added that companies have been included in the list based on factors like influence, success, globalization, and technical distinctiveness.