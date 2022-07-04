RIYADH: Bahrain Real Estate Investments, known as Edamah has begun its hunt for bids for the 20,717 square meter plot investment project at Hidd within Muharraq governorate in Bahrain.

The development is located alongside Diyar Al Muharraq and Dilmunia waterfronts, near the Khalifa town housing project.

The leading property developer has held Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund since its establishment in 2006, reported Trade Arabia.

It is also on the search for bids on a similar investment project development — which includes six more plots with a total area of 5,618 square meter at Askar within Southern governorate.

KAPP starts bids on water and power generation

Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, known as KAPP, has requested bids to develop Al-Zour North 2 and 3 and Al-Khiran 1 as part of the independent water and power producer projects.

The two plots are expected to generate a net capacity of 4,500 MW of power and 290 million imperial gallons a day of water, reported MEED.

This decision comes amid increased power demand in Kuwait — soaring to a record high of 15.67 Gigawatt last July.

The deadline for submitting project bids is on Aug. 16.