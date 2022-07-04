You are here

  • Home
  • MENA Project Tracker —  Edamah requests bids on newest project; KAPP starts bids on IWPP projects 

MENA Project Tracker —  Edamah requests bids on newest project; KAPP starts bids on IWPP projects 

MENA Project Tracker —  Edamah requests bids on newest project; KAPP starts bids on IWPP projects 
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cycpg

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker —  Edamah requests bids on newest project; KAPP starts bids on IWPP projects 

MENA Project Tracker —  Edamah requests bids on newest project; KAPP starts bids on IWPP projects 
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain Real Estate Investments, known as Edamah has begun its hunt for bids for the 20,717 square meter plot investment project at Hidd within Muharraq governorate in Bahrain.

The development is located alongside Diyar Al Muharraq and Dilmunia waterfronts, near the Khalifa town housing project.

The leading property developer has held Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund since its establishment in 2006, reported Trade Arabia.

It is also on the search for bids on a similar investment project development — which includes six more plots with a total area of 5,618 square meter at Askar within Southern governorate.

KAPP starts bids on water and power generation

Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, known as KAPP, has requested bids to develop Al-Zour North 2 and 3 and Al-Khiran 1 as part of the independent water and power producer projects.

The two plots are expected to generate a net capacity of 4,500 MW of power and 290 million imperial gallons a day of water, reported MEED.

This decision comes amid increased power demand in Kuwait — soaring to a record high of 15.67 Gigawatt last July.

The deadline for submitting project bids is on Aug. 16.

Topics: MENA project tracker

Related

MENA Project Tracker: KSA launches Arts Valley project in AlUla; Honeywell, Anchorage to build $2bn petrochemical complex in Egypt 
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker: KSA launches Arts Valley project in AlUla; Honeywell, Anchorage to build $2bn petrochemical complex in Egypt 

Saudi airline Flynas to operate AlUla-Cairo direct flights from October

Saudi airline Flynas to operate AlUla-Cairo direct flights from October
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi airline Flynas to operate AlUla-Cairo direct flights from October

Saudi airline Flynas to operate AlUla-Cairo direct flights from October
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline Flynas announced the launch of its first direct flights between its heritage city AlUla and Cairo, starting from 6th October, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The airline will operate two direct flights per week, on Saturdays and Thursdays, between AlUla International Airport to Cairo International Airport.

Located in the north-west of Saudi Arabia, AlUla offers tourists a variety of experiences in heritage, art, culture, recreation and adventure.

Topics: Saudi AlUla Cairo airlines flights

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah
flynas to buy 250 aircraft, becoming MENA’s largest low-cost airline
Corporate News
flynas to buy 250 aircraft, becoming MENA’s largest low-cost airline

Saudi Aramco becomes first-ever MENA firm in Clarivate’s top 100 global innovators list

Saudi Aramco becomes first-ever MENA firm in Clarivate’s top 100 global innovators list
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco becomes first-ever MENA firm in Clarivate’s top 100 global innovators list

Saudi Aramco becomes first-ever MENA firm in Clarivate’s top 100 global innovators list
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has been named one of the top 100 global innovators by American analytics company Clarivate. 

In its report titled “Top 100 Global Innovators 2022,” Clarivate revealed that Saudi Aramco is the first-ever company from the Middle East and North Africa region to be placed in the list. 

“The regional diversity continues to increase, with the first-ever Middle Eastern list entry via energy firm Saudi Aramco,” wrote Clarivate in the report. 

Apart from Saudi Aramco, other new entrants to the list are China’s Alibaba, Germany’s Continental, US’ General Motors, South Korea’s Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors, US’s Philip Morris International, and UK’s Rolls-Royce. 

Clarivate added that companies have been included in the list based on factors like influence, success, globalization, and technical distinctiveness. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco MENA global innovators

Related

Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022
Media
Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022

TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell

TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell
Updated 16 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell

TASI extends losses on fears of economic slowdowns: Closing bell
Updated 16 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stock markets extended losses as investors worried that the latest central bank efforts to curb inflation would lead to rapid economic slowdowns.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.93 percent to reach 11,358, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.94 percent at 20,672.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. led the decliners since the market opened with a 9.99 percent fall, followed by Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development which fell 9.92 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, lost 1.29 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 2.57 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi, dropped 0.50 percent, while The Saudi National Bank slipped 1.05 percent.

Among the biggest IT companies, Elm Co. gained 0.56 percent and Al Moammar Information Systems Co. edged down 2.08 percent.

Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund led the gainers with 4.75 percent gain, closely followed by Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. with a 4.56 percent rise.

In the energy sector, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $109.69 per barrel and Brent crude was trading at $113.12 per barrel as of 3:24 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU saudi stocks

Related

TASI finishes H1 5% higher despite recent losses, market fears
Business & Economy
TASI finishes H1 5% higher despite recent losses, market fears

Saudi Arabia to help citizens affected by rise in global commodity prices: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia to help citizens affected by rise in global commodity prices: Crown Prince
Updated 37 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to help citizens affected by rise in global commodity prices: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia to help citizens affected by rise in global commodity prices: Crown Prince
Updated 37 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has urged government agencies to think about Saudi Arabia’s neediest citizens in the wake of the increasing cost of some basic needs.

Chairing a meeting of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Crown Prince stressed the important roles of ministries and government agencies in monitoring international developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This includes food supply chains, monitoring markets, product availability and price levels, and protecting and encouraging fair competition, as well as combating and preventing monopolistic practices that affect legitimate competition or the interest of the consumer.

During the meeting held in Jeddah, the Council reviewed a number of economic and development issues, including a presentation on the price levels of a number of products in the Kingdom's markets, submitted by the Ministry of Commerce with participation of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

The Council was also briefed on health developments related to the COVID-19 by the Ministry of Health.

The presentation included an update following the decision to lift the precautionary and preventive measures related to the pandemic, in addition to updates on administering vaccines, the most prominent preparations for this year’s Hajj season, and the state of the epidemiological situation internationally.

The Council also followed up on the periodic presentation submitted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning regarding the analysis of opening economic activities and the impact of the pandemic.

The Council has taken the necessary recommendations on these issues, SPA said.

 

Topics: crown prince Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman

Related

Commodities Update — Gold inches up; Copper hovers near 17-month low
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold inches up; Copper hovers near 17-month low

Global sukuk issuance drops to $74.5bn in H1

Global sukuk issuance drops to $74.5bn in H1
Updated 04 July 2022
Arab News

Global sukuk issuance drops to $74.5bn in H1

Global sukuk issuance drops to $74.5bn in H1
Updated 04 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuance dropped to $74.5 billion in the first half of 2022, compared to $93.3 billion during the same period in 2021, according to a report issued by S&P Global Ratings.

The rating agency predicted that shrinking global liquidity, increasing complexity related to regulatory standards, and lower financing needs in some core Islamic finance markets could hold back the issuance for the remainder of the year as well.

The report further estimated that global sukuk issuances for 2022 will be about $130 billion compared to 147.4 billion in 2021.

In January, S&P predicted that sukuk issuance volumes in 2022 will not grow significantly as global interest rates rise and funding needs for Gulf economies fall.

Topics: Global sukuk S&P

Related

SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs
Business & Economy
SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs

Latest updates

MENA Project Tracker —  Edamah requests bids on newest project; KAPP starts bids on IWPP projects 
MENA Project Tracker —  Edamah requests bids on newest project; KAPP starts bids on IWPP projects 
Restaurateur Natasha Sideris talks Saudi plans, new dining concept in Dubai
Natasha Sideris is the founder and CEO of Tashas Group. (Supplied)
Kaaba Kiswa to be handed over to senior keeper on Eid Al-Adha
Kaaba Kiswa to be handed over to senior keeper on Eid Al-Adha
Saudi airline Flynas to operate AlUla-Cairo direct flights from October
Saudi airline Flynas to operate AlUla-Cairo direct flights from October
Saudi Aramco becomes first-ever MENA firm in Clarivate’s top 100 global innovators list
Saudi Aramco becomes first-ever MENA firm in Clarivate’s top 100 global innovators list

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.