OPEC+ must produce more oil, says British premier

Boubyan Bank and Visa celebrate launch of World Cup Qatar 2022 Prepaid Card

KUWAIT: Boubyan Bank and Visa announced the launch of Boubyan’s Visa FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Prepaid Card on Friday.

The launch event was attended by partners, media professionals, social media influencers, and bank customers.

“It is no secret that Kuwait, the region and the whole world are passionate about football,” Abdullah Al-Mejhem, Chief Private Banking and Consumer Banking, said. “The fact it will be held in a GCC country makes us at Boubyan Bank proud of how far we have come as a region and our partnership with Visa.”

He continued: “We take pride in our collaboration with Visa in this special launch of Boubyan Visa Prepaid Card along with its various benefits. I would like to seize this opportunity to reiterate the importance of our special partnership with Visa that dates back to many years, and which, thank Almighty Allah, introduced outstanding services to better serve our customers of all segments.

“Boubyan Bank is keen on changing traditional concepts about banking products and services out of its endeavors to become a “Way of Life” and to be always closer to customers. This can be clearly seen through our constant tracking of sports’ activities, especially popular sports such as football.”

At the event, customers enjoyed the activities and many benefits such as being issued the card with no fees.

“We are proud to join our longstanding partner Boubyan Bank in offering football fans in Kuwait access to the digital economy through secure and rewarding digital payment solutions. These FIFA-themed Visa prepaid cards are contactless enabled for quick and easy payments in store and backed by Visa’s security technology so cardholders can pay with confidence. For travelers, they also promise the peace of mind of worldwide acceptance at our 100 million merchant partner locations” Shashank Singh, Visa’s General Manager for Kuwait and Qatar, said.

“There is no doubt that the FIFA World Cup ™ is an international event that draws the attention of people around the world for more than one month. This time, the event enjoys a special importance since it will be held very near to us, an hour away, which gives it more focus and attention.” Yousef Al-Majed, the bank's Executive Manager, stated.

According to Al-Majed, the card's design includes many events, exclusive discounts and offers for Visa cardholders, as well as the ability to use it with all modern payment Apps and smart wearables.

“The card is easily available for all Boubyan Bank’s customers. It is a limited edition, which gives it more glamour and importance. Customers can get the card through Msa3ed, our digital assistant on Boubyan App, or through any of Boubyan Bank’s branches, where they can apply for the card and choose whether the card be delivered to their homes within 5 business days, or to receive the card from any branch within 3 business days.” he pointed out.

“This ceremony comes as a part of the campaign organized by the bank for this card, which started months ago, including the organization of Boubyan Football Cup during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The coming period will witness many events to be announced in due time through our social medial platforms as a part of the marketing campaign for the card,” Al-Majed concluded.