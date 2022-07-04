You are here

Weathering sandstorms, Iraqis grit teeth and battle on

A vendor sells water during a sandstorm in Diyala province, Iraq. (AFP)
BAGHDAD: Another sandstorm has darkened Iraqi skies and it’s hard to breathe, but Baghdad motorcycle delivery rider Milad Mitti doesn’t have the luxury of missing a day’s work.

Like most people in the now blistering hot desert country, the 30-year-old battles on in frustration, wearing goggles and a grey neck warmer over his mouth and nose “so I can breathe.”

Iraq, still recovering from decades of war, is now facing new environment challenges on an unprecedented scale: Since mid-April it has weathered a dozen dust storms that have often shrouded it in an otherworldly orange glow.

Thousands have been rushed to hospitals so far, and on Sunday, as has happened many times in recent weeks, airports were again forced to delay flights for hours due to the poor visibility.

Most Iraqis never bothered with face masks when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, but they do now.

“This is probably the first year that Iraq has had so many sandstorms,” said Mitti in a busy square in the center of the sprawling capital, which was baking in 40 degrees Celsius (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit) heat.

“It is very difficult to see,” he said. “It’s suffocating. It’s hot. You have to drink juice and liquids to protect yourself.”

A married man, he said he relies on the job which pays him about $600 a month.

“I have a family,” he said. “I have responsibilities.”

On the deserted terrace of a cafe in the capital, the black faux-leather chairs were once more covered with a film of dust.

A waiter, with a brown apron tied around his waist, wiped them with a wet cloth, then hosed down the floor with water.

In May, the sandstorms sent at least 10,000 people to hospitals with respiratory problems, claiming at least one life.

Many patients were elderly or suffering from asthma, other respiratory ailments or heart disease, the most at-risk groups.

After Sunday’s dust storm, more than 500 people were rushed to hospitals across the country for respiratory problems, Health Ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said Monday.

At his Baghdad hospital, doctor Seif Ali Abdel-Hamza saw four patients on Sunday, as this time the sandstorm in the capital lasted just hours, not days.

“The more intense the storms get — the more storm days you have, as it has been the case in recent weeks — the more cases of choking there will be,” said the chief resident at Al-Kindy Hospital.

“The majority of patients suffer from chronic diseases, such as asthma or allergic bronchitis; the majority are elderly.”

Pressure to enforce death penalty mounts in Jordan after brutal murders

Policemen stand guard outside the State Security Court in the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP)
Policemen stand guard outside the State Security Court in the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 59 sec ago
Raed Omari

Pressure to enforce death penalty mounts in Jordan after brutal murders

Policemen stand guard outside the State Security Court in the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP)
  • Veteran MP calls on govt to ‘act with complete sovereignty to protect national security’
  • University student Iman Ersheid, 18, shot to death on campus last week
Updated 3 min 59 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Public anger in Jordan over a series of murders described as “stomach-churning” has led to growing calls for the enforcement of the death penalty.

There are 219 convicts on death row in Jordan, including 22 women.

In February 2019, Jordanian MPs passed an amnesty law, the third of its kind since King Abdullah II took office in 1999.

Under the law, about 8,000 prisoners were pardoned, including people convicted of crimes ranging from slander, abuse, cybercrimes and tax evasion.

The crimes of murder, espionage and formation of illegal entities were not included in the law.

In response to an inquiry by veteran MP Saleh Armouti, Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya said that the longest serving death row inmate was convicted of murder in June 1976.

He added that if a complaint against a prisoner convicted of murder is withdrawn, their sentence is reduced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

His statement came days after Jordanian university student Iman Ersheid, 18, was reportedly shot dead on campus in a crime that has shaken Jordanian society.

Many Jordanians took to the social media after Ersheid’s killing last Thursday, demanding that the young nursing student’s killer receive the maximum punishment.

However, the killer, identified as Oday Khaled Abdallah Hassan, shot himself after being surrounded by police.

Before Hassan’s death came to light, some members of the public demanded that he be hanged in public.

Armouti, in his inquiry, accused the government of interfering in the judiciary by failing to execute death penalty court orders.

The veteran MP, who is also an established lawyer and former president of the Jordanian Bar Association, said that families and associates of murder victims have “all the right to see justice fully served and criminals receive the punishment for their heinous crimes.”

He added that Jordan should not listen to demands to end capital punishment, but should “act with complete sovereignty to protect security.”

Armouti said: “Ending the death penalty is a crime that has severe consequences on national security.”

Since March 2017, Jordan has not carried out any executions but has continued to hand down death sentences. In 2017, authorities hanged 15 convicts on charges related to murder and terrorism.

Jordan previously imposed an eight-year moratorium on capital punishment in 2008. But the policy ended in 2015 when 11 convicts were executed for murder.

Mohammed Eliyyan, a professor of Shariah, echoed Armouti’s remarks on the dangers of ending capital punishment.

He said: “Such punishment is not an end but a moral lesson and warning to people. Knowing that death is the inevitable punishment, one would think ten times before committing a murder.”

Khaled Qudah, a journalist and human rights activist, said that he supported the “gradual abolishment of the death penalty.”

He added: “I believe that capital punishment needs to be abolished, but gradually. And until it is completely ended, we need to adopt the ‘strategic litigation’ that examines the motives of the crimes and not their punishment.

“No one is born criminal. A human is good by nature but maybe the circumstances make him a criminal.”

But Qudah warned that ending capital punishment abruptly would lead to “heinous crimes again innocent people.”

 

Hezbollah drones expose Lebanon to unnecessary risks, say prime minister and foreign minister

A picture taken on July 3, 2022, shows the border between Israel and Lebanon near the Israeli Kibbutz of Shtula. (AFP)
A picture taken on July 3, 2022, shows the border between Israel and Lebanon near the Israeli Kibbutz of Shtula. (AFP)
Updated 12 min 58 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Hezbollah drones expose Lebanon to unnecessary risks, say prime minister and foreign minister

A picture taken on July 3, 2022, shows the border between Israel and Lebanon near the Israeli Kibbutz of Shtula. (AFP)
  • Plans drafted to ensure repatriation of 15,000 Syrian refugees a month
Updated 12 min 58 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister and foreign minister have criticized Hezbollah for sending three drones over an Israeli gas installation last week, saying any interference in US-mediated talks to demarcate the country’s maritime border with Israel was “unacceptable.”

The comments followed the movement’s launch of unarmed reconnaissance drones on Saturday toward the offshore Karish gas field.

Lebanon announced its official “rejection of the incident, which took place outside the framework of the state's responsibility and the diplomatic context, especially since the indirect negotiations to demarcate the maritime borders are underway and the efforts from US mediator Amos Hochstein have reached advanced stages.”

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib on Monday affirmed Lebanon’s support for Hochstein’s efforts to reach a solution that preserved “Lebanese rights in full and with complete clarity, and the demand to speed up the pace of negotiations.”

“Lebanon is counting on continued American efforts to support it, preserve its rights to its water wealth, and restore its economic and social strength,” they said. “Lebanon considers that any action outside the framework of the state's responsibility and the diplomatic context in which negotiations are taking place is unacceptable and exposes it to unnecessary dangers.

“Therefore, we call upon all parties to show a spirit of high national responsibility and abide by the previous declaration, which states that everyone without exception is behind the state in the negotiation process.”

The official position included the demand to stop the “continuous Israeli violations of Lebanon's sovereignty by sea, land, and air.”

Lebanon’s position on the drone incident is advanced, especially since Hezbollah and its allies still constitute a majority in authority.

The anti-Hezbollah grouping Our Lady of the Mountain Gathering, which includes political and intellectual figures, said the movement’s drone launch came hours after it leaked information about the Israeli response to Lebanon’s proposals on the maritime border demarcation that had been handed to Hochstein.

“This confirms that Hezbollah, which previously announced that it is behind the decision of the Lebanese state in the matter of demarcating the maritime borders in the south, is actually behind Iran's decision to demarcate the borders of its influence in the region, and the Lebanese demarcation file is nothing but a card in its (Hezbollah's) hands, on behalf of Iran and above the interests of the afflicted Lebanese people,” it added.

Reports said that Hochstein had made progress on the possibility of moving the indirect negotiations again after Lebanese authorities, represented by President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Mikati, abandoned the demand for Line 29 and the adoption of Line 23.

Lebanon has been unable to confirm that Line 29 — which includes the Karish gas field — is the maritime border of Lebanon due to the failure of Aoun to sign a draft amendment to Decree 6433.

It was issued in 2011 and specified that Line 23 was the point for negotiations with Israel to demarcate the maritime borders. However, Aoun considers Line 29 to be the point for negotiations.

Line 29 gives Lebanon an additional area estimated at 1,430 square km while, according to the decree deposited with the UN, Lebanon only gets 860 square km of the disputed area.

Lebanon is also dealing with the issue of Syrian refugees, with Aoun seeking to achieve a breakthrough before the end of his term in October.

The minister of the displaced in the caretaker government, Issam Sharaf El-Din, affirmed Lebanon's “total rejection of Syrian refugees not returning to their country after the war ended and it became safe.”

After meeting Aoun, Sharaf El-Din said that Lebanon planned to repatriate 15,000 displaced people per month.

He referred to proposals submitted by Lebanon to UNHCR regional director Ayaki Ito, who promised to refer the issue to his superiors and get a written answer.

The minister also referred to a plan to form a tripartite committee with the Syrian state and the UNHCR, and a four-party committee with Turkey, Iraq, and Jordan to achieve repatriation targets.

He claimed to be in touch with the Syrian side and said it was extending its hand to cooperate and facilitate the repatriation in a dignified and safe manner.

“There was an understanding with the regional director of the UNHCR regarding the request for the Syrian state to establish a tripartite committee that includes the Syrian state, the Lebanese state, and the UNHCR. If this committee is established, we will have made an important step. We proposed that the refugees receive material and in-kind assistance in Syria. Unfortunately, this was not accepted.

“We asked the UNHCR to stop aid for the 15,000 refugees whose turn comes to return to their country every month because paying aid to them in Lebanon is an incentive for them to stay in Lebanon.”

Sharaf El-Din said there was a meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Lebanon, who was understanding and cooperative.

“We agreed on the gradual repatriation based on village-by-village or district-by-district.”

He said the Turkish side had an idea to establish a safe zone where refugees would return, but it was a political issue that Lebanon had nothing to do with.

“However, we agreed to form a quadripartite committee that includes the Turkish state, which hosts 3,700,000 Syrian refugees, Lebanon, which hosts 1,500,000 refugees, Iraq, which hosts 170,000 refugees, and Jordan, which hosts 670,000 refugees, so that there will be a unified demand with UN agencies to facilitate the repatriation of refugees humanely.”

 

Yemen’s Taiz braced for new Houthi attacks

Yemen’s Taiz braced for new Houthi attacks
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen’s Taiz braced for new Houthi attacks

Yemen’s Taiz braced for new Houthi attacks
  • Militia responsible for stoking humanitarian crisis in Yemen, displacing thousands, recruiting, indoctrinating juveniles: Official tells US envoy
Updated 20 min 34 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Military officials and residents in Yemen’s city of Taiz are bracing themselves for intensified attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis after the militia group mobilized new fighters, heavy artillery, and military vehicles outside the city.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News on Monday that the Houthis had deployed extra forces and equipment on all fronts outside the strategic city and that intelligence reports suggested they were preparing to launch more aggressive attacks and shelling on the city and military locations controlled by government troops.

He said: “They have brought in big military reinforcements to Taiz, including fighters, military vehicles, armored personnel carriers, heavy machine guns, and sniper rifles with night vision sight.”

Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city, has been under a choking siege since early 2015 after the Houthis blocked its main entrances, barring people from leaving or entering the city and preventing vital humanitarian assistance from reaching thousands of needy inhabitants.

Under a UN-brokered truce that came into effect on April 2, the Houthis were supposed to partially ease the siege by opening a main road and several small secondary roads after the Yemeni government facilitated the departure of commercial flights from Sanaa airport and allowed fuel ships to enter Hodeidah ports.

UN-sponsored discussions on opening roads in Taiz reached a stalemate as the Houthis refused to cooperate and insisted on opening only small and unpaved roads leading into and out Taiz.

Al-Baher noted that seven civilians and 13 soldiers had been killed and at least 100 civilians wounded since April 2 as the Houthis broke the terms of the truce on 2,849 occasions through missile and drone attacks and the deployment of forces.

“Our information says that the militia is planning attacks during Eid days (next week),” he added.

On Monday morning, explosions rocked the western and northern outskirts of Taiz after Yemeni government troops pushed back a Houthi assault and responded to shelling on their positions in Madrat and near an air-defense military base.

During the early hours, the Houthis used tanks and artillery fire to bombard an air-defense base in northwest Taiz before sending in ground troops to seize control of new areas.

Al-Baher said that government troops fired back at the Houthi positions and forced the ground troops to retreat.

Separately, during a meeting in Riyadh on Sunday, Othman Mujalli, a member of the Presidential Leadership Council, told the US envoy to Yemen, Steven Fagin, that the Houthis had been responsible for stoking up the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, displacing thousands of Yemenis, and recruiting and indoctrinating the country’s juveniles.

And he signaled the use of military operations to defeat the Houthis if they did not cooperate with peace efforts to end the war.

“Defeating the Houthi militarily is possible. Today the international community wants peace, and we want peace, but the militias refused to open a road that has existed for 40 years in Taiz,” Mujalli said, according to the official news agency SABA.

 

Egyptian authorities issue warnings for divers and reassurances for tourists

Egyptian authorities issue warnings for divers and reassurances for tourists
Updated 34 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Egyptian authorities issue warnings for divers and reassurances for tourists

Egyptian authorities issue warnings for divers and reassurances for tourists
  • Specialist committee will investigate incident, says hotel sector official
  • Environment Ministry expresses regret, deepest condolences to families
Updated 34 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: A shark incident that killed two tourists on the beaches of the Egyptian city of Hurghada has worried visitors, with a hotel sector official sending out reassurances and a diving body asking its members to follow guidance and safety instructions.

The first victim was a 68-year-old Austrian woman who lost an arm and a leg due to a shark attack yet managed to swim to shore to seek help. The second was a Romanian tourist found dead hours after the first attack.

Egypt's Ministry of Environment issued a statement expressing its regret over the incident and offering its deepest condolences to the families of the two victims.

The head of the Egyptian Hotel Establishments Chamber’s Steering Committee, Alaa Aqel, said: “What is certain so far is that the attack was from a shark, but its size and nature are not clear, and therefore a committee of specialists has been formed to study the situation and gather all the details of the incident, and we will continue to close the beach until it is confirmed that it is completely free of any predatory fish.”

He said this type of attack only occurred once every 10 years or more and that nobody could be accused of negligence because, at the time of the attack, no matter how trained the lifeguards were they would “always be afraid of entering the water” when the attack was happening.

The previous shark attack in the same area was in 2020 when a young Ukrainian boy lost his arm and an Egyptian tour guide lost his leg.

In 2018, the remains of a Czech tourist's body were found on a beach in Marsa Alam, near Hurghada, and an official confirmed that he had decided to swim in an area where there were sharks.

In 2015, a German tourist in his fifties was killed by a shark while he was swimming during a cruise in the tourist city of Qusayr.

In late 2010, a 70-year-old German tourist was killed and four Russian tourists were seriously injured in three shark attacks in Sharm El-Sheikh.

On Sunday, the Chamber of Diving and Marine Activities called on its members to follow the guidance and safety instructions it had previously prepared on sharks and adhere to the generally accepted safety and security procedures from authorities on diving and snorkeling activities.

It urged its members to avoid practices that might attract sharks or any other fish or endanger tourists' lives, such as swimming away from designated paths.

It warned snorkelers to check weather conditions and the tide and told them to avoid disposing waste at diving sites.

It also appealed to members to consider reporting fishing violations.

United Arab Emirates doubles support for low-income Emirati families

United Arab Emirates doubles support for low-income Emirati families
Updated 04 July 2022
Reuters

United Arab Emirates doubles support for low-income Emirati families

United Arab Emirates doubles support for low-income Emirati families
  • A large number of low-paid blue collar workers who are practically all foreigners will not directly benefit from the expansion of benefits
Updated 04 July 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates is doubling the financial support it provides for low-income Emirati families to 28 billion dirhams ($7.6 billion) to help them with soaring living costs in the Gulf state.

The expanded budget allocation, reported by state news agency WAM on Monday, includes increasing existing benefits and establishing new ones targeted at mitigating the impact of inflation on food prices, and rising fuel and household energy costs. 

It was not immediately clear how the expansion of financial support would be funded. UAE is a major oil-producing nation.

Some of the new benefits include financial support for university students and the unemployed who are over 45 years old.

Emiratis account for about 10% of the UAE's population of roughly 10 million people, who are mostly foreign workers and dependents.

A large number of those are low-paid blue collar workers who are practically all foreigners, meaning that they will not directly benefit from the expansion of benefits. 

Those living in the UAE, including citizens and foreigners, have in recent months voiced concerns over rising living costs, with retail fuel prices alone up around 80% so far this year.

Earlier this year, low-paid foreign delivery drivers launched rare strike action over pay conditions, citing higher fuel prices.

