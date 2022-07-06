Saudi Transport Ministry carries out work to improve roads leading to holy sites

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services has been carrying out maintenance work in Makkah on roads leading to holy sites to help ensure the safety of pilgrims, improve travel to and from the holy sites, and help make Hajj experience easier, officials said.
The work includes installing protective barriers, fences, road signs and concrete curbs, and repainting road markings. Roads and buildings are also being repaired. The maintenance efforts have focused on improving the Hijrah route, along with the Jeddah and Makkah highways, but have also taken in parts of Makkah and the holy sites.
Some projects are already complete, including lighting along the Hijrah route and the extension of some Makkah highways.
The Ministry of Transport is responsible for planning and implementing air, land and sea transport in the Kingdom, including the maintenance of roads and coordination of the nation’s transportation system.
Officials unveil seven special events designed to enrich the Hajj experience
The program includes three exhibitions related to the holy sites and four religious and cultural initiatives
They were launched on Tuesday by the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, represented by Kidana Development Company
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: A series of special exhibitions and enrichment initiatives will take place at the holy sites during Hajj to provide pilgrims with enhanced spiritual and cultural experiences as part of an unforgettable Hajj journey.
The program was launched on Tuesday by the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, represented by the Kidana Development Company.
In a message posted on its official Twitter account, Kidana said: “To achieve the #Saudi_Vision_2030 through enriching the religious journey, the cultural experience and caring for the #Pilgrims, #Kidana launches seven initiatives to enrich the experience of the pilgrims with the participation of governmental and private sectors.”
The seven events include three exhibitions related to the holy sites and four religious and cultural initiatives.
The Covenant Exhibition in Arafat will introduce pilgrims to the most prominent characteristics of Makkah and its residents. The Water Story Exhibition, also in the Arafat area, highlights the history of water provision during Hajj and the honor of the mission. It is presented in cooperation with the Al-Zamazemah Company, which is responsible for supplying and distributing water at the holy sites during Hajj and Umrah, and throughout the year.
The third exhibition, in Mina, focuses on the Kiswa, the cloth that covers the Kaaba. It will tell the history of the Kiswa, explain how it is made, and highlight the efforts made by the Kingdom to provide and develop all Kaaba-related services. The exhibition is being organized by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the House of Islamic Arts, and The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research.
The other four initiatives cover various cultural, Islamic and social topics, and will be presented in a variety of locations in collaboration with a number of specialist associations.
Coffee represents a strong element of Saudi culture that is closely linked to the identity and traditions of the country. In cooperation with the Ministry of Culture’s Year of Saudi Coffee initiative, coffee will be served to pilgrims in Mina. As part of the Hajj initiative, the pilgrims will also have a chance to learn about the distinctive characteristics of Saudi coffee, along with ways of preparing and serving it.
The second initiative, which will take place beside the Aqaba Hill Mosque in collaboration with the Saudi Tour Guides Association, aims to share the history of the location and the events that took place there.
The Kidana Development Company is organizing an initiative called A Photo and a Memory to help pilgrims remember and treasure the highlights of their Hajj experience, as part of which visitors will be presented with gifts.
Finally, the Aroma of the Holy Sites, which will take place at Mina during Eid Al-Adha, is a unique initiative designed to capture and share the essence of the holy sites.
AlUla unveils new summer schedule for flights and activities
There are regular local flights to the UNESCO World Heritage site from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, and also from Dubai
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: As part of the latest efforts to promote AlUla as an increasingly popular summer vacation destination, new schedules have been announced for direct flights from within the Kingdom and the UAE.
Under the theme Live the World’s Masterpiece Summer Untold, the campaign also highlights the world-class tourism and entertainment offerings at AlUla, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, along with special activities and excursions in the coming months and accommodation options.
Beginning this month, Saudia will offer three weekly direct flights from Riyadh to AlUla, increasing to five a week from Aug 1. As of July 4, flights are operating from Jeddah to AlUla every day of the week except Fridays. And beginning on Aug. 1, visitors from Dammam can fly direct to AlUla on weekdays. Meanwhile, Flynas offers flights between Riyadh and AlUla every Sunday.
Flynas also offers flights to AlUla from the UAE. They depart from Dubai on Fridays and return flights depart every Sunday. The airline has said it plans to increase the frequency of the flights by September. In addition, Flydubai offers two flights a week to AlUla, on Thursdays and Sundays.
One of the attractions of AlUla is its weather, which is is slightly cooler than many other parts of the country during the scorching Saudi summer. As a result, it is a popular location for visitors keen to enjoy outdoor activities such as cycling, camel riding, swimming or hiking during the day and stargazing at night.
Unique attractions include Jabal Al-Fil, or Elephant Rock, a stunning natural rock formation. Meanwhile fans of local culture and heritage can sign up for guided tours of historic locations such as Hegra, AlUla Old Town, and about half a dozen other options in and around around Dadan, Jabal Lkmah and other locations.
More adventurous or active visitors might consider having a go at ziplining, rock climbing, hiking on the hidden valley trail, or taking in the views from the air on a helicopter tour. For those who prefer to relax and enjoy a slower-paced vacation, stargazing remains a favorite activity for many, and there are also live concerts and other performances to enjoy in the Old Market Town.
In the Old Town of AlUla, visitors can chat and haggle with local vendors or tour the handicraft pavilions, where nature is the main component of traditional crafts.
When it is time to rest and recharge, visitors can sample the menus at many local restaurants, including Tama at Habitas, Suhail Old Town, Pink Camel Pastry Boutique and Circolo.
For businesses looking for an unforgettable location for a conference or team-building retreat, spaces at the majestic Maraya are available to rent. Recognized in 2020 by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest mirrored building, it offers capacity of up to 500 seats and stunning scenery all around.
The accommodation options include the popular Shaden, a four-star resort 32 minutes from the airport that offers 125 rooms and villas; and Habitas, a five-star resort 45 minutes from the airport that will reopen on July 25 after maintenance work. In addition, Caravan by Habitas offers 22 recreational vehicles.
“We will turn AlUla into a living museum, creating memories that visitors will share with the world,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman once said. “Heritage is the main asset of AlUla. We have to use this asset to offer visitors a unique journey through time where they can enjoy a living museum.”
Saudi Arabia participates in UN sustainable development goals forum
Updated 06 July 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday took part in the High Level Political Forum (HLPF) 2022, which is concerned with the sustainable development goals and working to accelerate their progress.
The forum, which is the main UN platform to follow up on the progress of the 17 SDGs and review its plans for 2030, is being held under the title: “Building back better from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”
The Kingdom’s delegation is headed by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, with the participation of representatives from the ministries of education, finance, health, human resources and social development, environment, water and agriculture, communications and information technology, and the General Authority for Statistics.
The Kingdom’s delegation to the forum is led by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Planning for Policies and Economic Planning Ayman bin Ishaq Afghani.
The forum, which will continue until July 15, will address goals aimed at rebuilding better after the pandemic, and a global outlook on developing the full implementation of the 2030 SDG agenda.
It will also focus on the goals of quality education, gender equality, life under water and on land, establishing partnerships to achieve the goals, and the importance of international cooperation and commitment to achieving the SDGs, taking into account low-income and least developed countries.
Afghani stressed the critical importance of the forum, saying: “The world is currently going through an important phase that requires all of us to cooperate and know what we need right now, and where we should be in the next stage, so that efforts can yield real results that will benefit the local and global levels.”
During the forum’s activities, the Kingdom’s representatives will highlight the roadmap plan developed by the country in coordination with stakeholders to achieve the SDGs, and the progress made through programs, initiatives and projects in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.
The 17 SDGs center around a call for all countries to work to promote prosperity and economic growth, and these goals include a range of social needs including education, health, social protection and employment opportunities, while addressing climate change and environmental protection.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Tuesday received a written message from Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, regarding the strong and solid bilateral relations that bind the two countries, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and on all levels.
The message was received on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Al-Khuraiji, during a meeting with Sayyid Faisal bin Turki, the sultanate’s ambassador to the Kingdom.
During the reception, they discussed relations between the two countries, and ways of enhancing them in various fields.
Historic routes to Makkah symbolize Hajj pilgrims' devotion to their faith
Muslims reached Makkah using four main routes that recall perilous journeys of pilgrims down the ages
Modern travel has made these routes obsolete, but many of them overlap with today’s roads and highways
Updated 06 July 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: For centuries, millions of Muslim pilgrims have undertaken long-distance journeys to the city of Makkah to perform Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam. Well-established routes crossed the vast Arabian Desert and followed traditional paths from the far east to the north and west of the peninsula, surviving the test of time.
The ancient Hajj land routes from the neighboring regions materialized over time as a result of favored commercial routes and cultural and commercial exchanges. These centuries-old and deeply rooted cultural and religious traditions constitute one of Islamic civilization’s most important material vestiges.
Pilgrims travelled for months in caravans and convoys of camels, horses, and donkeys, stopping at wells, pools, dams, and stations installed by passers-by, following some of the most famous Hajj routes in the footsteps of millions of pilgrims before them to fulfil the spiritual journey of a lifetime.
“And proclaim to the people that Hajj; they will come to you on foot and on every lean camel; they will come from every distant pass.” Qur’an 22:27.
Scholars believe that five main routes reached Makkah; others say there could be up to six or seven, but they are considered secondary routes. The primary four are the northeastern Kufi route, known as Darb Zubaidah, the Ottoman or Shami (Levantine) route, the northwestern African or Egyptian route, and the southern and southeastern Yemeni and Omani land and sea routes, also called the Indian Ocean route.
Stretching more than 1,400 km through present-day Iraq and Saudi Arabia, the Kufi route was used as a path to Makkah even in the pre-Islamic age. Also known as the Zubaidah trail, it runs from the Iraqi city of Kufa to Makkah, passing through Najaf and Al-Thalabiyya to the village of Fayd in central Arabia.
The trail then diverts west to Madinah and southwest to Makkah, passing through the vast and treacherous desert sands of the Empty Quarter, Madain Ban Sulaym and Dhat Irk before reaching Makkah.
Historians believe the Zubaidah trail was named after Zubaidah bin Jafar, wife of the Abbasid Caliph Harun Al-Rashid, for both her charitable work and the number of stations she ordered to be established along the trail. The ancient path was also a known trade route, gaining increased importance and flourishing in the days of the Abbasid Caliphate between 750-1258 A.D.
The trail is a candidate site for entry into UNESCO’s World Heritage list, similar to the Egyptian route, which also attracted the attention of Muslim rulers throughout history. These rulers established structures on the path such as pools, canals and wells.
They also built barricades, bridges, castles, forts and mosques. Researchers have discovered numerous Islamic inscriptions and commemorative writings engraved on rocks by pilgrims as they traveled along the road as a reminder of their Hajj journey.
With time, these structures mostly deteriorated or were destroyed by raids, but many of them have left behind remnants which shed light on the history and heritage of Arabia.
From the west, the Egyptian Hajj trail benefited the masses of Muslim pilgrims from Egypt, Sudan, Central Africa, Morocco, Andalusia, and Sicily who journeyed via Cairo. The trail travels through the Sinai to Aqaba, where a fork in the road separates the route into two. The first split is a desert trail that heads toward the holy city of Madinah and vast valleys towards Makkah. The other is a coastal trail that follows the Red Sea through Dhuba, Wajh, and Yanbu, then heads east to Khulais and onwards to the southeast, reaching Makkah.
The course of this trail changed through time, depending on political circumstances and technological development, and at one point in time, it crisscrossed with the Ottoman or Shami trail.
Perhaps one of the most well-documented journeys of Hajj can be found in the manuscripts of Moroccan scholar and explorer Ibn Battuta, which depict the journey through copious illustrations and notes.
Propelled by the quest for adventure and knowledge, Ibn Battuta left his hometown of Tangier in 1325. He took the African route, traveling by land along the Mediterranean coastline toward Egypt and seizing an opportunity to acquire knowledge of religion and law and meet with other Muslim scholars.
Over a year after the start of his journey, Ibn Battuta took a road less traveled through the Nile Delta in Egypt to the Red Sea port of Aydhad, and from there by ship to Jeddah on the other side of the Red Sea coast. His travels took him to Jerusalem, then Damascus, before finally joining a caravan of pilgrims following the Levant trail in 1326.
Connecting the Levant to Makkah and Madinah, the trail starts in Damascus, cuts through Daraa, then passes through Dhat Hajj north of Tabuk, Al-Hijr, and Madain Saleh, then on to Madinah. Pilgrims from the north often stayed in the holy city, visiting the Prophet’s Mosque before continuing their journey to Makkah. Many pilgrims returning through the route settled in Madinah for generations to come, and would welcome passing caravans from their homelands.
Since ancient times, Yemeni routes have linked the cities of Aden, Taiz, Sanaa, and Saada to the Hijaz region of western Saudi Arabia — one trail adjacent to the coast, and another passing through the southern highlands of the Asir mountains. Though it could be considered a main route alongside the Yemeni route, the Oman trail, believed to be secondary, saw pilgrims travel from Oman along the coast of the Arabian Sea to Yemen.
With time, facilities designed to ease the pilgrims’ journeys supplied water and provided protection along these roads to Makkah and Madinah.
Funded by rulers and wealthy patrons, the routes from Egypt, Yemen, Syria, and East Asia remained for centuries. No traveler journeyed empty-handed, as some carried goods with which to pay their way, and others bore local news that they shared among the provinces.
For generations, scholars have made their journeys towards the city, bringing along their concepts and ideas, contributing to scientific enterprise, and documenting the trip, noting the historical and cultural significance of the pilgrimage. Many of these scholars stayed in Makkah. Others settled in Madinah or headed north to such important Islamic cities as Kufa, Jerusalem, Damascus and Cairo to continue their studies.
Before the 19th century and the modern age of travel, these journeys would have been long and perilous. Though the actual ritual has remained unchanged in more than 1,300 years, the hardships and means of reaching the city of Makkah have eased and changed beyond recognition, with jets flying people in, buses and cars replacing camels, and Hajj bookings made with the help of the internet.
The routes died out barely half a century ago but they are well documented and preserved in memory as they symbolize the hardships pilgrims went through to perform the Hajj. They will forever preserve the spiritual footsteps of millions of devout Muslims on their climactic journeys.
Pilgrims far and wide have shared a spiritual desire that has brought masses of pilgrims across oceans, deserts and continents, just as it remains to this day and grows with each passing year.