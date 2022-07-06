NEOM Tech selects Oracle Cloud to create platform for IT workloads

RIYADH: NEOM Tech & Digital Co. has selected Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] to create a scalable platform for all mission-critical IT workloads, according to a statement.
The Saudi-based technology firm will be able to access Oracle’s portfolio of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure public cloud services and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to address local data residency.
In addition to addressing latency requirements and reducing operating costs for its 36MW ZeroPoint DC data center located in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM.
As Oracle makes new cloud services available in its public cloud regions, NEOM will be able to increase agility across all business processes and accelerate innovation.
It will also be able to reduce database administration costs by up to 80 percent and use its resources to focus on innovations with Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected].
“Dedicated Region [email protected] is a natural progression of our ZeroPoint DC partnership with Oracle, and will allow us to fully tap into the potential of cognitive solutions that we are developing,” CEO at ZeroPoint DC and chief growth officer at NEOM Tech & Digital Co. Fabio Fontana said.
“Our continued partnership means that the infrastructure and best-in-class services provided by Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] will play an instrumental role in powering the cognitive ecosystem at NEOM and support a growing digital economy for residents in Saudi Arabia and the broader region,” he added.
NEOM Tech & Digital Co. was founded in 2021 as the first subsidiary to be established out of NEOM, a region in Saudi Arabia charting the course for a new future fueled by technology.
It was created to power the world’s first ecosystem of cognitive technologies and, in partnership with global industry leaders, it aims to co-invent the future of living.