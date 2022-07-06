You are here

NEOM Tech selects Oracle Cloud to create platform for IT workloads

The Saudi-based technology firm will be able to access Oracle’s portfolio of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure public cloud services and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to address local data residency.
The Saudi-based technology firm will be able to access Oracle's portfolio of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure public cloud services and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to address local data residency.
RIYADH: NEOM Tech & Digital Co. has selected Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] to create a scalable platform for all mission-critical IT workloads, according to a statement. 

The Saudi-based technology firm will be able to access Oracle’s portfolio of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure public cloud services and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to address local data residency.

In addition to addressing latency requirements and reducing operating costs for its 36MW ZeroPoint DC data center located in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM. 

As Oracle makes new cloud services available in its public cloud regions, NEOM will be able to increase agility across all business processes and accelerate innovation. 

It will also be able to reduce database administration costs by up to 80 percent and use its resources to focus on innovations with Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected].

“Dedicated Region [email protected] is a natural progression of our ZeroPoint DC partnership with Oracle, and will allow us to fully tap into the potential of cognitive solutions that we are developing,” CEO at ZeroPoint DC and chief growth officer at NEOM Tech & Digital Co. Fabio Fontana said. 

“Our continued partnership means that the infrastructure and best-in-class services provided by Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] will play an instrumental role in powering the cognitive ecosystem at NEOM and support a growing digital economy for residents in Saudi Arabia and the broader region,” he added.

NEOM Tech & Digital Co. was founded in 2021 as the first subsidiary to be established out of NEOM, a region in Saudi Arabia charting the course for a new future fueled by technology. 

It was created to power the world’s first ecosystem of cognitive technologies and, in partnership with global industry leaders, it aims to co-invent the future of living.

Topics: NEOM Tech oracle IT Saudi Arabia

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India’s palm oil imports in July are set to jump to a 10-month high due to a hefty correction in prices and as Indonesia allows more exports of the product, four dealers told Reuters.

Higher purchases by India, the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, may add support for Malaysian palm oil prices, which are trading near a one-year low.

India’s palm oil imports in July may rise to between 700,000 to 800,000 tons, the highest since September 2021, the dealers said.

Indian buyers contracted to purchase nearly 250,000 tons of palm oil for prompt shipment last week, but this week’s drop in prices has confused many buyers and they are waiting for prices to stabilize, said another one of the dealers, who is based in New Delhi with a global trading firm.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while soybean oil is mainly sourced from Argentina, Brazil and the United States. India imports sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.

Sri Lanka looks to Indians visitors

Sri Lanka will hold road shows in five key Indian cities to attract more visitors from its populous northern neighbor in a bid to bring more foreign currency into the crisis-hit island, its tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst financial crisis in seven decades, partly triggered by economic mismanagement and the coronavirus disease pandemic, which wiped out its lucrative tourism industry.

The country of 22 million people is now without enough foreign currency to import essentials, leading to shortages of medicine, food, and fuel.

Despite the turmoil, Sri Lanka has seen a steady trickle of 61,951 Indian tourists — the most from any foreign country — in the first five months of this year, and the government is keen to bring in more Indians.

“Sri Lanka must have tourism revenue if it is to emerge from this crisis. That is essential,” Tourism Minister Harin Fernando told reporters.

Sri Lanka’s Tourism Ministry will hold road shows in five major Indian cities, seeking to draw business and leisure travelers, besides destination weddings, Fernando said.

“India is a very important market for us,” he said.

SpiceJet warned over safety lapses

India’s aviation regulator has issued a warning notice to SpiceJet Ltd. after a review of recent incidents by the watchdog showed “poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, also known as DGCA, said that a review of several incidents involving SpiceJet’s planes since April 1 showed that “the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins.”

“The review transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system related failure) has resulted in degradation of the safety margins,” the DGCA said in its letter.

The airline has been given three weeks to respond to the regulator’s warning notice before any action is taken.

The letter dated July 5 was made public by India’s civil aviation ministry on Twitter on Wednesday.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: palm oil Soybean oil imports

China In-Focus — Shares drop; Russian oil imports soar; Sequoia China raises $9bn

China In-Focus — Shares drop; Russian oil imports soar; Sequoia China raises $9bn
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Shares drop; Russian oil imports soar; Sequoia China raises $9bn

China In-Focus — Shares drop; Russian oil imports soar; Sequoia China raises $9bn
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Shanghai shares dropped the most for six weeks on Wednesday, as China continued to grapple with COVID-19 flare-ups, while energy stocks tracked a sell-off in the global oil market.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4 percent, the biggest one-day percentage fall since May 24. The blue-chip Index lost 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 1.2 percent.

Russian crude oil imports soar

China’s crude oil imports from Russia soared 55 percent from a year earlier to a record level in May, displacing Saudi Arabia as the top supplier as refiners cashed in on discounted supplies amid sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports, totalled nearly 8.42 million tons, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

That’s equivalent to roughly 1.98 million barrels per day and up a quarter from 1.59 million bpd in April.

Saudi Arabia trailed as the second-largest supplier, with May volumes up 9 percent on-year at 7.82 million tons, or 1.84 million bpd. This was down from April’s 2.17 million bpd.

Customs data released on Monday also showed China imported 260,000 tons of Iranian crude oil last month, its third shipment of Iran oil since last December, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Sequoia China raises $9 billion amid hopes crackdown is easing

Sequoia Capital China has raised a total of nearly $9 billion for four new funds amid investor hopes that the authorities are easing a regulatory crackdown on the tech sector, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The latest fundraising by Sequoia China, which according to the person originally targeted at least $8 billion and was 50 percent oversubscribed, underscores how global investors are counting on leading investment managers to cut deals in China’s new economy industries following the unprecedented crackdown.

Sequoia China, widely viewed as a bellwether for Chinese tech investment, launched the fundraising early this year and has attracted commitments from investors in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and university endowments.

Sequoia China declined to comment. The person with direct knowledge of the matter declined to be identified as the information is not public. News of the fundraising was first reported by news website The Information.

The four funds will primarily invest in Chinese start-ups at different stages of their life cycle, with a focus on the technology, health care and consumer sectors, said the person.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China in-focus Sequoia China

Contractors to submit reverse bids for Seven's entertainment complexes

Contractors to submit reverse bids for Seven’s entertainment complexes
Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Contractors to submit reverse bids for Seven’s entertainment complexes

Contractors to submit reverse bids for Seven’s entertainment complexes
Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Contractors are preparing to submit reverse bids before July 20 for the construction of planned entertainment complexes for Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also known as Seven, MEED reported.

These entertainment complexes will be built in the cities of Tabuk and Yanbu.

The report noted that these submissions will be based on the addendum issued after bids were submitted in May.

The entertainment complex sites in Tabuk and Yanbu will be spread over about 40,000 square meters and 36,000 square meters respectively.

These complexes will include cinema halls, edutainment facilities, and indoor sports facilities, along with areas for food and beverage outlets, and car parking.

The report added that some of the firms invited to bid for the projects are Saudi Arabia’s Al-Bawani, China Railway Construction Corporation, and India’s Shapoorji Pallonji.

Topics: Saudi entertainment SEVEN Projects tender bids

Saudi civil aviation authority denies mammoth rise in domestic airfares

Saudi civil aviation authority denies mammoth rise in domestic airfares
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi civil aviation authority denies mammoth rise in domestic airfares

Saudi civil aviation authority denies mammoth rise in domestic airfares
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation has denied reports of a 300 percent rise in domestic airfare during Eid Al-Adha vacation, akhbaar24 reported. 

According to the report, GACA spokesperson Ibrahem Alrwosa said that rumors that surfaced about a rise in airfare are not true. 

Earlier, citing travelers, akhbaar24 reported that airfares increased heavily in the last week of the school year. 

The spokesperson said GACA is always trying to stabilize the aviation sector, while intensifying monitoring and follow-up to provide affordable prices and boost competitiveness.

Topics: General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

UAE In-Focus – UAE launches 'NextGen FDI'; Dubai's hotel profitability soars; AD Ports signs JV with Uzbekistan's SEG 

UAE In-Focus – UAE launches ‘NextGen FDI’; Dubai’s hotel profitability soars; AD Ports signs JV with Uzbekistan’s SEG 
Updated 06 July 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus – UAE launches ‘NextGen FDI’; Dubai’s hotel profitability soars; AD Ports signs JV with Uzbekistan’s SEG 

UAE In-Focus – UAE launches ‘NextGen FDI’; Dubai’s hotel profitability soars; AD Ports signs JV with Uzbekistan’s SEG 
Updated 06 July 2022
Dana Alomar

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has launched the ‘NextGen FDI’ initiative to bring more than 300 digital-focussed businesses to the country within six to 12 months, Gulf News reported. 

The project will enable these companies to launch and scale up their businesses from within the UAE by providing them with the necessary market entry support, it added. 

As part of the program, companies looking to establish a presence in the UAE will receive faster incorporation processes, bulk visa issuance, and accelerated banking services, as well as commercial and residential real estate incentives for relocating employees.

Software development, data science, computer programming, and digital asset entrepreneurs will be the focus of the program, it added. 

Hotel profitability in Dubai is seven times higher than in 2019

Dubai’s gross operating profit per available room, termed as GOPPAR, came in seven times higher than the 2019 comparable, according to global hospitality research firm STR.

Its P&L data for May 2022 revealed that Dubai’s GOPPAR reached 423.77 dirhams ($115.37) with the help of strong international arrivals and an earlier Ramadan. 

The level was 776 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels. In Ramadan, the market was at 79 percent of the 2019 level, the report stated. 

AD Ports signs JV and MoU with Uzbekistan’s SEG 

Abu Dhabi Ports has formed a joint venture with Uzbekistan’s SEG to open logistics and freight facilities.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed to develop a food trading hub in Uzbekistan, according to MEED.

The joint venture will provide logistics and freight forwarding services, including road, rail, and air transportation, warehousing, contract logistics, and customs clearance.

SEG-Marakand Logair will develop an integrated food storage and distribution hub near Samarkand International airport through the memorandum. In Uzbekistan, AD Ports will open its first overseas office.

The project aims to improve food security in Central Asia by enhancing Uzbekistan’s food trade. The memorandum will cover food storage, transportation, and security, MEED concluded. 

Topics: UAE in-focus AD Ports

