Exhibition showcases Islamic Ministry’s work for pilgrims

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh recently inaugurated the Oasis Exhibition in Makkah, which introduces the ministry’s technical projects to serve pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

The exhibition is open daily from 8 a.m. till midnight.

Al-Asheikh, who is also chairman of the supreme committee for the ministry’s works in Hajj and Umrah, was briefed on the interactive pavilions at the exhibition.

The pavilions showcase the ministry’s applications, including teaching Hajj and Umrah rituals using 3D technology, in addition to an e-library.

The minister also toured the pavilion of the library of Makkah, which displays rare manuscripts. It also has a special section for the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an. It showcases the complex’s achievements and works, and presents each guest with a gift.

Al-Asheikh also visited the pavilion of the scientific and advocacy programs organized by the ministry, represented by its agency for Islamic affairs inside and outside the Kingdom. It comes within the framework of its mission to serve Islam and Muslims around the world.