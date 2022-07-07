Stocks climb on recession watch; pound rallies

LONDON: Stock markets recovered further Thursday as investors weighed recession risks, while the pound rallied on the resignation of Britain’s scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party.
“Stocks bounce as pressure points ease,” said independent markets analyst Stephen Innes.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday stressed its readiness to continue hiking US interest rates to tackle soaring inflation.
Minutes of their last meeting made clear that officials did not plan to let up in efforts this year to try to cool prices.
Inflation stands at the highest levels since the early 1980s both in the US and Britain, where attention Thursday was firmly on political upheaval gripping the nation.
The pound rallied against the dollar and euro. Gains by London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 stock index accelerated following Johnson’s announcement, standing up 1.3 percent in trading.
“The pound is pushing higher, hitting session highs inching closer back up to ... $1.20, a critical support level it broke below this week amid the political and economic uncertainty,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.
“The currency market is relieved that Johnson is finally resigning, removing some of the political uncertainty that was priced into the pound and paving the way for a new prime minister,” she added.
Berenberg Bank Senior Economist Kallum Pickering said that “the UK economy and its financial markets look set to benefit from more stable leadership.”
The euro meanwhile remained under $1.02 — a level it slumped under this week on its way to hitting a 20-year low.
The European single currency is being hammered by growing fears of a recession for the eurozone and the likelihood of more aggressive US interest-rate hikes.
In afternoon trading, Paris stocks were up 1.5 percent and Frankfurt rose 1.7 percent.
Wall Street stocks rose at the opening bell, with the Dow adding 0.7 percent.
Kuwait Finance House to purchase Bahrain's Ahli United for $11.6 billion.
As a rare cross border deal in the Middle East, it would create the Gulf’s seventh-largest lender
KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has agreed to purchase Bahrain's Ahli United for approximately $11.6 billion.
The deal, which has been in the works for nearly four years, would be among the largest in the banking sector this year.
As a rare cross border deal in the Middle East, it would create the Gulf’s seventh-largest lender with $115bn in assets.
KFH will offer one share for every 2.695 shares of Ahli, implying an offer price of $1.04 per share, a 13% premium to the stock's Wednesday close.Kuwait's central bank, which had asked KFH to reconsider the deal during the pandemic in 2020, approved the purchase on Wednesday.
The initial offer in 2019 was worth $8.8 billion, with KFH offering one share for every 2.32558 Ahli shares.
KFH’s shares have risen 66% since then, valuing the lender at $25.8 billion. Ahli is up 27% in the same period, giving the bank a market value of $10.3 billion.
Lenders in the region are starting to combine locally after the twin shocks of lower energy revenues and the pandemic.
Pfizer to provide medicines to 1.2bn people in 45 countries on not-for-profit basis
Pfizer will work with healthcare officials in Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi, Senegal and Uganda to ensure that the medicines and vaccines reach those in need
SHAFQUAT ALI
RIYADH: Leading pharmaceutical company Pfizer has launched ‘An Accord for a Healthier World,’ a ground-breaking initiative aimed to provide patented, high-quality medicines and vaccines on a not-for-profit basis to 1.2 billion people in 45 lower-income countries to reduce health inequalities, a senior executive of the company said.
Patrick van der Loo, Pfizer’s regional president for Africa and the Middle East, told Arab News that the company plans to reduce by 2023 the number of people in low-income countries without access to its medicines by 50 percent.
“We wanted to make sure that these products are now available to these 45 low-income and low-middle-income countries, which means 1.2 billion people will additionally get access to these innovative Pfizer medicines,” said van der Loo.
The countries in the accord include 27 low-income countries and 18 lower-middle-income countries that have transitioned from low to lower-middle-income classification in the last 10 years.
Pfizer will work with healthcare officials in Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi, Senegal and Uganda to ensure that the medicines and vaccines reach those in need.
The initiative will include expertise to support diagnosis, education and training for healthcare professionals and improve supply chain management.
The company will apply the lessons learned from these five countries to support the program’s rollout in the remaining 40 countries, it said in a statement.
Van der Loo added that the program also covers at least two countries in the Middle East that met the World Bank criteria.
“We selected the countries based on the World Bank classification of a nation. So, we looked at the classification for low income. And that’s why we included countries like Syria and Yemen,” he said.
Economics of the program
The top executive of Pfizer clarified that his company had no intention to make any profit from this program, assuring that it was based on humanitarian considerations.
“We are only charging manufacturing and minimal distribution costs. So that means all other costs, whether the regulatory work, the diagnosis work, or all the other elements mentioned before, will be borne by us. So we have a budget to get this started,” explained van der Loo.
He was optimistic that the initiative would not just end with Pfizer and hoped that other companies that have expertise in diagnosis or other areas would also join. He added that Pfizer is looking for a partnership with governments to ensure that this program succeeds.
“Together, we can move this forward. We know we are a big company, but we’re only one company. So that’s why we need these partnerships with governments. We need this partnership with the Gates Foundation. We need these partnerships with development funding institutions to get the core properly off the ground,” he added.
Pfizer seeks to include all or most countries that fit into this category on board.
“We expect that we will have the majority of the countries on board by the second half of this year,” van der Loo pointed out.
Lessons from COVID-19 experience
Van der Loo also highlighted that Pfizer has assessed the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine and continued to work on improving other types of medication.
“Let me start by saying it’s very effective,” he said. “We have made lifecycle improvements already on our COVID-19 vaccine. So earlier, the product could be stored only at a very deep freeze temperature and for a very short time. But now we are talking weeks. We have also developed a special vaccine for six months to five years and ready-to-use type formulations.”
He added that his company is also working on other types of vaccines and medications.
“We’re working on other types of formulations like if there is a need to develop specific variant vaccines. We can do that from start to finish in about 100 days.”
Van der Loo also pointed out that Pfizer has rolled out more than three billion vaccines.
“We’ve rolled out more than three billion COVID-19 vaccines in 180 countries. So, I think all these experiences in these countries have proven invaluable in determining how we can best roll out this accord. And that’s why we were also able to switch so quickly with countries like Rwanda, Malawi, Senegal or Uganda.”
Partnering with Saudi Arabia and UAE
Pfizer has a massive manufacturing network, which includes over 60 sites across the globe.
The company has a significant collaboration with a biotech institute in South Africa that manufactures the COVID-19 vaccine for countries in the Africa Union.
It also has a presence in the Middle East and North Africa, including a factory in Saudi Arabia.
“We are also interested in collaborating with governments like we are doing here in the region by improving the skill level so that countries can take more of the steps themselves.”
Van der Loo revealed that Pfizer is looking at a broader collaboration with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“So, there’s much more to localization than just brick-and-mortar and building a factory. And I think it’s that broader collaboration that Pfizer is looking at in partnering with the countries as we do in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”
Egg producers in Turkey scramble to defend price rises amid inflation crisis
Producers in the country reject allegations of price fixing and profiteering and say they have no choice but to raise prices as imports grow more expensive
Anti-trust watchdogs have stepped up investigations of retailers and producers, resulting in some of the country’s largest chain stores facing record fines for alleged price gouging
LONDON: Egg producers in Turkey have found themselves at the center of a growing debate over who is to blame for the country’s inflation crisis, as the government increases the pressure on businesses to keep prices down.
The nation’s anti-trust watchdog has stepped up its investigations and on-site inspections of retailers and producers since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed back in September against businesses accused of profiteering. As a result, record fines have been imposed on some of the country’s largest chain stores for alleged price gouging. They deny any wrongdoing and are appealing against the punishments in court.
Meanwhile, the Competition Authority has warned that it expects to impose further fines after another investigation concluded that major retailers were conspiring with suppliers to raise prices. Last month, the watchdog announced it was investigating whether Turkey’s Egg Producers Association and its 29 members had abused market data to fix prices.
Surging food prices in Turkey are a key driver of soaring inflation, which approached an annual rate of 80 percent in June. The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages last month had almost doubled compared with a year ago.
The country’s egg producers said they have no choice but to raise prices because imports have become more expensive as a result of soaring global inflation and the declining value of the lira. While egg prices have risen dramatically in the past year, they fell by more than 4 percent in June, compared with the previous month, as pressure mounted on the producers.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, Turkey produced approximately 20 billion eggs in 2019 but increases in feed costs meant output was already stagnant even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global grain markets. Farmers who import hatching eggs and day-old chicks have seen their costs rise as well.
“We have had numerous meetings with the inspectors from ministries before and those officials confirmed our price hikes were based on the changing cost of raw materials,” said Ibrahim Afyon, the head of the Turkish Egg Producers Association.
“Producers have been under stress because of verbal guidance by officials on keeping prices down in an economy where costs are rising rapidly, but we don’t believe we have done anything wrong.”
The government has stepped up the pressure on businesses since the country’s central bank began a round of monetary easing in the fourth quarter of 2021 that pummeled the lira, triggered outflows and fueled inflation.
Erdogan, who holds the unconventional economic view that high interest rates exacerbate inflation, has resisted growing pressure to raise the cost of borrowing, instead blaming rapid price increases on the private sector.
“Not all the price hikes can be explained by costs, demand and the fluctuations in world commodity markets,” Birol Kule, the head of Turkey’s Competition Authority, said last week.
“The lack of competition in some fields has an enhancing effect on inflation; it has a considerable influence on prices in Turkey.”
Zain Group boss is top Kuwait-based CEO on Forbes Middle East list of top executives
The magazine ranked Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi in 35th place on its list of the top 100 CEOs in the region
Arab News
LONDON: Forbes Middle East has named Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, the CEO of Zain Group. as one of the top 100 CEOs in the Middle East for 2022.
He is ranked 35th and leads a number of other Kuwait-based executives on the list, including Sheikha Dana Al-Sabah of the KIPCO Group, Essam Al-Sager of the National Bank of Kuwait, Tareq Al-Sultan of Agility, Elham Mahfouz of the Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Mohammed Al-Osaimi of Boursa Kuwait, and Talal Al-Ajmi of VI Markets.
Al-Kharafi was appointed vice chairman of Zain Group in 2014 and CEO in 2017. He is also the chairman of the board for the executive committee of Boursa Kuwait, a board member of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and a founder of BNK Holding, a privately held shareholding company.
The CEOs ranked on the Forbes list come from 26 countries in the region. Companies in the UAE leads the way with 19 entries, followed by Egypt with 16 and Saudi Arabia with 15.
In 2021, the bosses on the list managed more than $1 trillion in revenues and the combined worth of their companies is more than $5 trillion. The sector with the most CEOs on the list is banking and financial services, with 27, followed by telecoms with eight, and energy and logistics with seven.
“Irrespective of the economic environment, market conditions, and other factors, it is the CEO who bears most of the responsibility for the success or failure of the company they lead,” Forbes Middle East wrote.
“This is becoming more apparent in the Middle East, where corporate governance has been improving for several years. There is now a clear separation between ownership and management in companies throughout the region.
“This trend is particularly strong in government-owned businesses, with even sectors such as defense and utilities now being incorporated and even being listed on stock exchanges. This has made CEOs focus more on long-term benefits that stem from innovation, technology, and ESG (environmental, social and governance) initiatives.”
In 2021, when Forbes Middle East published its first list of the top CEOs in the region, the magazine found that the mood among executives was focused on safety and the protection of business.
“This year has seen a reversal in fortunes, with record profits, new investments, large IPOs (initial public offerings), and mega deals taking center stage,” according to the magazine.
“For example, so far in 2022 Amin H. Nasser has led Saudi Aramco to become the world’s most valuable company by market value again, usurping Apple. Meanwhile, Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber led ADNOC as it took three of its subsidiaries — ADNOC Drilling, Fertiglobe and Borouge — public, with Borouge’s $2 billion IPO becoming Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO.”
The CEOs were ranked based on the effects they have had on the region, their country and the markets that they serve; their overall experience and time spent in their current role; the size of the company in terms of revenues, assets and market cap; their achievements and performance in the past year, and the innovations and initiatives they are responsible for.
To create the rankings, Forbes Middle East sent questionnaires and gathered data from stock market disclosures, industry reports, annual reports and financial statements, among other primary sources.
Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53%
Dana Abdelaziz
CAIRO: Sharply rising prices and currency devaluation have resulted in Egypt’s non-oil private sector’s biggest drop in two years in June. Additionally, the country’s trade balance deficit fell by 53 percent during April.
Egypt’s non-oil private sector
Egypt’s non-oil private sector has seen its biggest drop in two years during the month of June, in the face of sharply rising prices and a devalued Egyptian pound, according to the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index.
The North African country’s PMI registered 45.2 in June, down from 47 during the month earlier.
Trade balance deficit
Egypt’s trade balance deficit fell by 53 percent during April 2022 to reach $1.7 billion compared to April 2021’s $3.62 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.
According to CAPMAS’ monthly bulletin, the country’s exports rose by 54.2 percent to hit $4.94 billion during April, compared to $3.2 billion in the same period last year.
Acquisition
Cairo-based real estate developer Sixth of October for Development and Investment Co., or Sodic, has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire up to 100 percent of the share capital of state-owned developer Madinet Nasr Housing & Development.
The transaction could value the company, to be acquired, at $328 million, according to MEED.
This comes in line with Sodic’s strategy to expand its portfolio of mixed-use residential communities in Cairo.
Sodic is majority-owned by a consortium comprising Abu Dhabi-based Aldar and ADQ.