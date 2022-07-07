Oil up nearly $5 as supply outweighs recession fears

LONDON: Oil prices rose steeply on Thursday after sharp losses in the previous two sessions, as investors returned their focus to tight supply even as fears of a global recession persisted.
Brent crude futures were up $4.68, or 4.7 percent, at $105.37 a barrel. WTI crude futures climbed $5.11, or 5.2 percent, to $103.64 a barrel.
Trade was volatile, with prices earlier in the session showing losses of about $2.
“With Russian oil supplies set to drop as the year progresses and it runs out of Western parts to maintain fields, and with the rest of OPEC hopelessly uninvested in maintaining production capacity, I fear the days of $100 oil will be with us for some time yet,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
On the supply side, traders are bracing for oil supply disruptions at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which has been told by a Russian court to suspend activity for 30 days.
Exports via the CPC, which handles about 1 percent of global oil supplies, were still flowing as of Wednesday morning.
In a sign that oil supply may remain tight, Washington tightened sanctions on OPEC member Iran on Wednesday, pressuring Tehran as it seeks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal and unleash its exports from US sanctions.
Oil prices have dropped in the past few weeks, highlighting fears of a sharp economic slowdown and a hit to commodities demand.
Brent and WTI closed on Wednesday at their lowest since April 11. The declines follow a dramatic fall on Tuesday when WTI slid 8 percent while Brent tumbled 9 percent — a $10.73 drop that was the third biggest for the contract since it started trading in 1988.
“Recession fears continue to grow and that obviously does raise some concerns for the demand outlook,” said Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodity research.
“However, supportive fundamentals should mean that further downside is relatively limited.”
Thailand's Minister of Industry meets with Riyadh Chamber
Thai minister highlighted opportunities for joint cooperation in the mining sector
Arab News
RIYADH: Thailand’s deputy Minister of Industry, Gala Pong The Visri, emphasized the importance of collaboration with Saudi companies in the mining and technology sector during a meeting in Bangkok, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
At the Ministry's headquarters in the Thai capital, the minister met with a delegation from the Riyadh Chamber led by Board of Directors Karim Al-Enezi.
The minister highlighted opportunities for joint cooperation in the mining sector, as well as research, consultancy, and investment opportunities in the industrial sector, during the meeting.
Al-Enezi emphasized the importance of holding a number of bilateral meetings between businessmen and women from the two countries in order to foster more partnerships and trade exchange.
Abdullah Al-Khorayef, Board Member and Chairman of the Industrial Committee, emphasized the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources' role in increasing the number of factories and Saudi investments.
Al-Khorayef also emphasized the significance of local content and Thailand's facilities for technology transfer and participation in large projects.
He also discussed the industrial capabilities of Saudi organizations such as the Royal Commission for Jubail, the Royal Commission for Yanbu, and Modon, as well as financing opportunities through the Industrial Development Fund, the Export Bank, and Nandab, one of the most important Vision 2030 programs.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday stressed its readiness to continue hiking US interest rates to tackle soaring inflation
AFP
LONDON: Stock markets recovered further Thursday as investors weighed recession risks, while the pound rallied on the resignation of Britain’s scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party.
“Stocks bounce as pressure points ease,” said independent markets analyst Stephen Innes.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday stressed its readiness to continue hiking US interest rates to tackle soaring inflation.
Minutes of their last meeting made clear that officials did not plan to let up in efforts this year to try to cool prices.
Inflation stands at the highest levels since the early 1980s both in the US and Britain, where attention Thursday was firmly on political upheaval gripping the nation.
The pound rallied against the dollar and euro. Gains by London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 stock index accelerated following Johnson’s announcement, standing up 1.3 percent in trading.
“The pound is pushing higher, hitting session highs inching closer back up to ... $1.20, a critical support level it broke below this week amid the political and economic uncertainty,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.
“The currency market is relieved that Johnson is finally resigning, removing some of the political uncertainty that was priced into the pound and paving the way for a new prime minister,” she added.
Berenberg Bank Senior Economist Kallum Pickering said that “the UK economy and its financial markets look set to benefit from more stable leadership.”
The euro meanwhile remained under $1.02 — a level it slumped under this week on its way to hitting a 20-year low.
The European single currency is being hammered by growing fears of a recession for the eurozone and the likelihood of more aggressive US interest-rate hikes.
In afternoon trading, Paris stocks were up 1.5 percent and Frankfurt rose 1.7 percent.
Wall Street stocks rose at the opening bell, with the Dow adding 0.7 percent.
Kuwait Finance House to purchase Bahrain's Ahli United for $11.6 billion.
As a rare cross border deal in the Middle East, it would create the Gulf’s seventh-largest lender
Arab News
KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has agreed to purchase Bahrain's Ahli United for approximately $11.6 billion.
The deal, which has been in the works for nearly four years, would be among the largest in the banking sector this year.
As a rare cross border deal in the Middle East, it would create the Gulf’s seventh-largest lender with $115bn in assets.
KFH will offer one share for every 2.695 shares of Ahli, implying an offer price of $1.04 per share, a 13% premium to the stock's Wednesday close.Kuwait's central bank, which had asked KFH to reconsider the deal during the pandemic in 2020, approved the purchase on Wednesday.
The initial offer in 2019 was worth $8.8 billion, with KFH offering one share for every 2.32558 Ahli shares.
KFH’s shares have risen 66% since then, valuing the lender at $25.8 billion. Ahli is up 27% in the same period, giving the bank a market value of $10.3 billion.
Lenders in the region are starting to combine locally after the twin shocks of lower energy revenues and the pandemic.
Pfizer to provide medicines to 1.2bn people in 45 countries on not-for-profit basis
Pfizer will work with healthcare officials in Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi, Senegal and Uganda to ensure that the medicines and vaccines reach those in need
Updated 07 July 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI
RIYADH: Leading pharmaceutical company Pfizer has launched ‘An Accord for a Healthier World,’ a ground-breaking initiative aimed to provide patented, high-quality medicines and vaccines on a not-for-profit basis to 1.2 billion people in 45 lower-income countries to reduce health inequalities, a senior executive of the company said.
Patrick van der Loo, Pfizer’s regional president for Africa and the Middle East, told Arab News that the company plans to reduce by 2023 the number of people in low-income countries without access to its medicines by 50 percent.
“We wanted to make sure that these products are now available to these 45 low-income and low-middle-income countries, which means 1.2 billion people will additionally get access to these innovative Pfizer medicines,” said van der Loo.
The countries in the accord include 27 low-income countries and 18 lower-middle-income countries that have transitioned from low to lower-middle-income classification in the last 10 years.
Pfizer will work with healthcare officials in Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi, Senegal and Uganda to ensure that the medicines and vaccines reach those in need.
The initiative will include expertise to support diagnosis, education and training for healthcare professionals and improve supply chain management.
The company will apply the lessons learned from these five countries to support the program’s rollout in the remaining 40 countries, it said in a statement.
Van der Loo added that the program also covers at least two countries in the Middle East that met the World Bank criteria.
“We selected the countries based on the World Bank classification of a nation. So, we looked at the classification for low income. And that’s why we included countries like Syria and Yemen,” he said.
Economics of the program
The top executive of Pfizer clarified that his company had no intention to make any profit from this program, assuring that it was based on humanitarian considerations.
“We are only charging manufacturing and minimal distribution costs. So that means all other costs, whether the regulatory work, the diagnosis work, or all the other elements mentioned before, will be borne by us. So we have a budget to get this started,” explained van der Loo.
He was optimistic that the initiative would not just end with Pfizer and hoped that other companies that have expertise in diagnosis or other areas would also join. He added that Pfizer is looking for a partnership with governments to ensure that this program succeeds.
“Together, we can move this forward. We know we are a big company, but we’re only one company. So that’s why we need these partnerships with governments. We need this partnership with the Gates Foundation. We need these partnerships with development funding institutions to get the core properly off the ground,” he added.
Pfizer seeks to include all or most countries that fit into this category on board.
“We expect that we will have the majority of the countries on board by the second half of this year,” van der Loo pointed out.
Lessons from COVID-19 experience
Van der Loo also highlighted that Pfizer has assessed the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine and continued to work on improving other types of medication.
“Let me start by saying it’s very effective,” he said. “We have made lifecycle improvements already on our COVID-19 vaccine. So earlier, the product could be stored only at a very deep freeze temperature and for a very short time. But now we are talking weeks. We have also developed a special vaccine for six months to five years and ready-to-use type formulations.”
He added that his company is also working on other types of vaccines and medications.
“We’re working on other types of formulations like if there is a need to develop specific variant vaccines. We can do that from start to finish in about 100 days.”
Van der Loo also pointed out that Pfizer has rolled out more than three billion vaccines.
“We’ve rolled out more than three billion COVID-19 vaccines in 180 countries. So, I think all these experiences in these countries have proven invaluable in determining how we can best roll out this accord. And that’s why we were also able to switch so quickly with countries like Rwanda, Malawi, Senegal or Uganda.”
Partnering with Saudi Arabia and UAE
Pfizer has a massive manufacturing network, which includes over 60 sites across the globe.
The company has a significant collaboration with a biotech institute in South Africa that manufactures the COVID-19 vaccine for countries in the Africa Union.
It also has a presence in the Middle East and North Africa, including a factory in Saudi Arabia.
“We are also interested in collaborating with governments like we are doing here in the region by improving the skill level so that countries can take more of the steps themselves.”
Van der Loo revealed that Pfizer is looking at a broader collaboration with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“So, there’s much more to localization than just brick-and-mortar and building a factory. And I think it’s that broader collaboration that Pfizer is looking at in partnering with the countries as we do in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”
Egg producers in Turkey scramble to defend price rises amid inflation crisis
Producers in the country reject allegations of price fixing and profiteering and say they have no choice but to raise prices as imports grow more expensive
Anti-trust watchdogs have stepped up investigations of retailers and producers, resulting in some of the country’s largest chain stores facing record fines for alleged price gouging
Updated 07 July 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Egg producers in Turkey have found themselves at the center of a growing debate over who is to blame for the country’s inflation crisis, as the government increases the pressure on businesses to keep prices down.
The nation’s anti-trust watchdog has stepped up its investigations and on-site inspections of retailers and producers since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed back in September against businesses accused of profiteering. As a result, record fines have been imposed on some of the country’s largest chain stores for alleged price gouging. They deny any wrongdoing and are appealing against the punishments in court.
Meanwhile, the Competition Authority has warned that it expects to impose further fines after another investigation concluded that major retailers were conspiring with suppliers to raise prices. Last month, the watchdog announced it was investigating whether Turkey’s Egg Producers Association and its 29 members had abused market data to fix prices.
Surging food prices in Turkey are a key driver of soaring inflation, which approached an annual rate of 80 percent in June. The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages last month had almost doubled compared with a year ago.
The country’s egg producers said they have no choice but to raise prices because imports have become more expensive as a result of soaring global inflation and the declining value of the lira. While egg prices have risen dramatically in the past year, they fell by more than 4 percent in June, compared with the previous month, as pressure mounted on the producers.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, Turkey produced approximately 20 billion eggs in 2019 but increases in feed costs meant output was already stagnant even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global grain markets. Farmers who import hatching eggs and day-old chicks have seen their costs rise as well.
“We have had numerous meetings with the inspectors from ministries before and those officials confirmed our price hikes were based on the changing cost of raw materials,” said Ibrahim Afyon, the head of the Turkish Egg Producers Association.
“Producers have been under stress because of verbal guidance by officials on keeping prices down in an economy where costs are rising rapidly, but we don’t believe we have done anything wrong.”
The government has stepped up the pressure on businesses since the country’s central bank began a round of monetary easing in the fourth quarter of 2021 that pummeled the lira, triggered outflows and fueled inflation.
Erdogan, who holds the unconventional economic view that high interest rates exacerbate inflation, has resisted growing pressure to raise the cost of borrowing, instead blaming rapid price increases on the private sector.
“Not all the price hikes can be explained by costs, demand and the fluctuations in world commodity markets,” Birol Kule, the head of Turkey’s Competition Authority, said last week.
“The lack of competition in some fields has an enhancing effect on inflation; it has a considerable influence on prices in Turkey.”