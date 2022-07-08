Beijing appears to retract COVID-19 vaccine mandate after pushback

You are here

The Beijing government is concerned about the remaining numbers of unvaccinated people, especially those over age 60 who are vulnerable. (AP)
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

  • People could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm
  • Vaccinations would continue on the principle of ‘informed, voluntary consent’
TAIPEI: The Chinese capital Beijing appears to have backed off a plan to launch a vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents.
While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.”
An unidentified official in the pandemic control office said residents of the city could enter any sort of public venue with a negative PCR test done in the last 72 hours and a temperature check, according to a short question and answer post from the official Beijing Daily, the main paper of the city government, published late Thursday night.
The city announced Wednesday that starting next week, people had to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they can enter some public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries. It drew intense discussion as city residents worried how the sudden policy announcement would disrupt their lives.
A phone call to the Beijing government’s press office to confirm the policy change did not go through. The phone had been set to “do not disturb” mode according to a recorded message.
Online and offline, some criticized the policy, worrying that it would force those who weren’t vaccinated to get the shots, or lose out on access to many public spaces. The announcement was trending Thursday on the Chinese social networking service Weibo.
The government is concerned about the remaining numbers of unvaccinated people, especially those over age 60 who are vulnerable. In April, the Beijing government announced that over 80 percent of people over 60 had gotten a vaccine, some 3.4 million people.

The late PM Abe: A true friend of the Arab World

The late PM Abe: A true friend of the Arab World
Updated 13 sec ago
Diana Farah
Arab News Japan

The late PM Abe: A true friend of the Arab World

The late PM Abe: A true friend of the Arab World
Updated 13 sec ago
Diana Farah Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo passed away on July 8 at 67-years-old, after being shot during an election speech in Nara Prefecture.

Abe was the longest serving Prime Minister in Japan’s political history. He held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020. Abe was Japan’s youngest prime minister since World War II when he first took office. 

Throughout his time in office, Abe was known for his foreign policy, particularly with the Arab world. He played a big role in strengthening the cooperation and friendly relations between the Middle East and Japan.

In 2020, Abe toured the Arab world, visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

In January that year, Abe arrived in Saudi Arabia and met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Abe got the full support from the Crown Prince for the MSDF mission, which is aimed at gathering information to ensure safe navigation by ships related to Japan in the region.

Two P-3C patrol planes of the MSDF set out on their mission in January and the MSDF’s Takanami destroyer left for the Middle East on Feb. 2, 2020.

The two leaders agreed then to maintain efforts that would ensure stability and peace in the region.

During his trip, the former Japanese Prime Minister’s tour of AlUla cast a spotlight on the ancient Nabataean site. It was his last stop before continuing to the UAE and Oman.

Abe also met with Saudi’s King Salman in Riyadh and confirmed their cooperation toward the successes of the Group of 20 meetings to be hosted by Saudi Arabia this. In their 40-minute talk, the king expressed expectations that his country and Japan will deepen their strategic partnership in various fields, not only in the area of energy.

In the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Abe and the two counterparts discussed efforts to boost diplomatic ties in order to ease tensions in the region.

The two also witnessed the signing of the UAE-Japan Strategic Energy Cooperation Agreement between the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council.

The agreement was represented presented by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of Japan, for the storage of over 8 million barrels of crude oil at storage facilities in Japan, reported WAM.

The last leg of Abe’s Arab tour was in Oman, where the former PM met with Haitham bin Tareq, who took office following the death of long-serving Sultan Qaboos.

Abe offered his condolences for the death of the Sultan. They also agreed to cooperate for regional stability and to develop their bilateral relations, said a Japanese foreign ministry statement.

In 2015, Abe visited Egypt, Jordan, Israel and Palestine to reaffirm the friendly relationship with major countries in Middle East.

Abe engaged in encouraging the realization of peace between Israel and Palestine, which is indispensable for the stability of the region.

In Jordan, Abe vowed to support the country that was on the frontline of efforts to counter Daesh.

Japan and Jordan enjoy an extremely amicable relationship based on the close ties between the Imperial Family and the Royal Family, and active exchanges between the countries’ leaders continue.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Abe reaffirmed that the strategic relationship between the two countries would be developed further, and they would continue to cooperate on promoting peace and stability.

At the time, Abe expressed concern about the chain of violence and mistrust in Israel and Palestine, and requested that actions that are likely to escalate the conflict be avoided.

He strongly requested a review of the suspension of the return of tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority that was being implemented by Israel, and also requested a halt to settlement activities, which violate international law.

In his meeting with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abba in 2015, Abe directly conveyed his intention to strengthen Japan’s commitment and support for Palestine’s nation-building effort, including assistance of 100 million US dollars in order to achieve a two-state solution.

Prime Minister Abe requested Palestine, which was undertaking diplomatic measures at the UN and international organizations, to refrain from any actions, which undermine efforts for resumption of negotiations and Middle East peace.

The term Abenomics was coined in 2012 after Abe implemented economic policies to revive Japan’s economy out of deflation. When Prime Minister Abe assumed office in 2012, the country was still recovering from the 2008/09 recession.

The late minister also played a big role in the winning of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Abe filed his unexpected resignation in late August of 2020, citing a chronic illness. The ex-PM was known for his personal relations with foreign leaders around the world and his strong ties with the likes of Saudi’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other Arab leaders.

Russian forces unlikely to leave southern Ukraine, ambassador says

Russian forces unlikely to leave southern Ukraine, ambassador says
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Russian forces unlikely to leave southern Ukraine, ambassador says

Russian forces unlikely to leave southern Ukraine, ambassador says
  • Ukraine forces would be pushed back from all of Donbas
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Russia will defeat Ukrainian forces in the whole of the eastern Donbas region and is unlikely to withdraw from a vast swathe of land across Ukraine’s southern coast, Russia’s ambassador to London said.
Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russian forces have taken control of a big chunk of territory across Ukraine’s southern flank above Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and is slowly pushing Ukrainian forces out of two Russian-backed rebel regions of east Ukraine which it has recognized as independent states.
When asked how the conflict might end, Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin said Ukraine forces would be pushed back from all of Donbas and that it was difficult to see Russian and Russian-backed forces withdrawing from the south of Ukraine.
“We are going to liberate all of the Donbas,” Kelin said in an interview in his London residence where Winston Churchill used to discuss World War Two strategy with Josef Stalin’s ambassador.
“Of course it is difficult to predict the withdrawal of our forces from the southern part of Ukraine because we have already experience that after withdrawal, provocations start and all the people are being shot and all that.”
Sooner or later, Kelin said, Ukraine would have to decide: strike a peace deal with Russia or “continue slipping down this hill” to ruin.

Philippine leader tests positive for coronavirus, isolates

Philippine leader tests positive for coronavirus, isolates
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

Philippine leader tests positive for coronavirus, isolates

Philippine leader tests positive for coronavirus, isolates
  • He was sworn into office on June 30 after a landslide victory in a stunning political comeback for the Marcoses
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

MANILA: New Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr tested positive for the coronavirus Friday following an antigen test and will go into isolation for about a week, officials said.
Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos Jr, 64, has a slight fever but “is otherwise OK.” However, he will not be able to attend an event at the US Embassy, and would join by video a meeting with governors and mayors regarding coronavirus booster shots.
People who came into contact with the president, including his son, tested negative for the virus and others were being notified that he has been infected, Angeles said.
Marcos Jr met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the presidential place in Manila on Wednesday, but it wasn’t clear when Marcos Jr had become infected.
Marcos Jr tested positive for the virus two years ago following a trip from Spain and had to be taken to a Manila-area emergency room after having trouble breathing, his spokesman said at the time. He eventually recovered.
He was sworn into office on June 30 after a landslide victory in a stunning political comeback for the Marcoses. His father and namesake, the late leader Ferdinand Marcos was ousted in a 1986 “People Power” pro-democracy uprising after a two-decade reign that was marked by human rights atrocities and plunder.

Russia’s Lavrov dismisses West’s ‘frenzied’ criticism at G20

Russia’s Lavrov dismisses West’s ‘frenzied’ criticism at G20
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov dismisses West’s ‘frenzied’ criticism at G20

Russia’s Lavrov dismisses West’s ‘frenzied’ criticism at G20
  • Scolds Moscow’s rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues
  • Lavrov: ‘Aggressors’, ‘invaders’, ‘occupiers’ – we heard a lot of things today’
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed what he cast as the West’s “frenzied” criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia’s rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
“During the discussion, Western partners avoided following the mandate of the G20, from dealing with issues of the world economy,” Lavrov said.
He said the West’s discussion “strayed almost immediately, as soon as they took the floor, to the frenzied criticism of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine. ‘Aggressors’, ‘invaders’, ‘occupiers’ — we heard a lot of things today,” Lavrov said.
Indonesia urged the G20 on Friday to help end the war in Ukraine, as foreign ministers from the group met for a summit that has put some of the staunchest critics of Russia’s invasion in the same room as Moscow’s top diplomat.
Lavrov added that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and Turkey about grain but it is unclear when such talks might take place.

China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island

China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island

China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island
  • Spokesman: Exercises organized in response to ‘collusion and provocations’ by the US and Taiwan
  • Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s military recently held multi-unit joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement on Friday.
The exercises were organized in response to “collusion and provocations” by the United States and Taiwan, Wu Qian, spokesman for China’s ministry of defense said, according to the ministry’s official Weibo account on Friday.
Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday in the northern part of the strait, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told Reuters, adding the aircraft did not enter Taiwan’s airspace.
Senior United States senator, Republican Rick Scott, arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a visit and met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday.
The Florida Republican chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee and also sits on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.
“The US side’s move seriously violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiqués, seriously damages the political foundation of Sino-US relations, seriously undermines the relationship between the two countries and the two militaries, and escalates tensions in the Taiwan Strait region,” Wu said, in response to a reporter’s question about the senator’s visit.
“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army is ready for war at all times, and will take all necessary measures to resolutely thwart the interference of external forces and the secessionist attempts of ‘Taiwan independence’, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Taiwan’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the drills.
After meeting with President Tsai in Taipei on Friday Senator Scott told reporters that he believes that following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine “the world has changed.”
“We all have to put ourselves in a position that we can make sure we defend the freedom we all believe in,” he said. “I do think it would be helpful if Taiwan participated in RIMPAC and I hope that’s what happens in the future.”
The Rim of the Pacific exercise, known as RIMPAC, is billed as the world’s largest international maritime exercise, with the latest one kicking off late last month with 26 nations participating in drills around Hawaii and southern California.
“Taiwan will continue to work closely with the United States to jointly safeguard the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” Tsai told Scott earlier on Friday during their meeting at her office.
US-China tensions are high over a number of issues including Taiwan, the South China Sea, trade tariffs and China’s refusal to openly criticize Russian leader Putin over the war in Ukraine.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is due to meet with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali.

