DUBAI: The first two episodes of season four of HBO’s mind-bending dystopian sci-fi show “Westworld” test the viewer’s patience like never before. And that’s saying something for this labyrinthine tale of humanoid robots created to indulge the whims (all the whims) of rich human visitors to themed amusement parks, who eventually rise against their bosses/captors and infiltrate the real world.
Throughout its first three seasons, the show’s twisting, time-jumping narrative — which includes multiple versions of the same characters — has demanded serious focus from its viewers; a tactic that isn’t always successful for TV shows. On the whole, though, “Westworld” has rewarded that focus in unexpected, thoughtful and entertaining ways.
But at the start of season four, it’s fair to say that even the hardest of hardcore fans will be pushed to claim this is great television. The plot has slowed to glacier pace as we’re brought up to speed with what’s happened in the seven years (in TV time) since the season three finale saw Caleb (Aaron Paul) — a lower-class human — and android Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) basically bring about the collapse of society by revealing how it wasn’t just robots that the wealthy had been mistreating all these years.
So, there’s very little action, but a lot of talk, through which we learn that Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) — who’s actually a rogue copy of Dolores, the android who sparked the initial revolution in the theme park — is well on the way to initiating a plan that will enable her to take control of, and eradicate, mankind.
The show still looks amazing, equal to any blockbuster movie (it sounds amazing too — the soundtrack is impeccable as usual). And the performances remain of ridiculously high quality throughout the sprawling ensemble cast. It’s doubtful there’s another show currently on air with so many actors at the top of their game. But these first two hours are far from compelling.
Thankfully though, the season proves to be worth watching beyond that point. By episode three, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy start to up the pace and increase the jeopardy once again. And by the end of episode four, we’ve had an unexpected twist (and another timeline added), thrilling fight scenes, gruesome creepy-crawly action and enough edge-of-the-seat moments to suggest that, far from losing its mojo, “Westworld” might be about to deliver its strongest season yet. Just stick with it for now.
Syrian art strives for visibility at Venice Biennale
Syria’s pavilion in Venice has attracted criticism, but reflects a desire for unity at home and abroad
Updated 10 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
VENICE: Syria’s pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale stands on San Servolo Island. Titled “The Syrian People: A Common Destiny,” it features a mix of prominent contemporary Syrian artists and a few Italian names in its representation of a country that has been embroiled in civil war and economic and social upheaval since 2011.
The pavilion this year is commissioned again by Emad Kashout, a cultural official in Damascus, who has been assisting with the selection of works for Syria’s Venice Biennale pavilion since 2015. Participants include Syrian artists Sawsan Al-Zoubi, Ismaiel Nasra, Adnan Hamideh, Omran Younis and Aksam Talla. Their work, largely on canvas, is being displayed alongside works by Italian artists Giuseppe Amadio, Lorenzo Puglisi, Marcello Lo Giudice, Hannu Palosuo and Franco Mazzucchelli. (The pavilion is funded largely by Italian sponsors.)
Younis’ lurid abstract expressionist paintings depict the suffering of the Syrian people with intense and vivid brushwork. As he says in his artist statement: “When art becomes a protest in this human slaughterhouse, a protest against the pain, the invisible, the human moment of fear and death that develops into screams on this white cloth until it becomes painful and the black painted lines penetrate the body of the earth like a plough to make art a clear line of certainty — it’s price is only life itself.” His work is contrasted with the softer, dreamy depictions of cityscapes and everyday life of Saousan Alzubi, as seen in her 2016 collage “Imagination City.”
Some of the works by their Italian peers do, at least, have an overt thematic connection to situations and experiences that many Syrians may recognize. Palosuo, for example, contributes two pairs of paintings; one pair a boy and girl, one pair a man and woman. All four have their faces covered with bold white brushstrokes as if to distort, or erase, their identity.
According to Eshout, the theme of “A Common Destiny” reflects how, despite the different artistic approaches and subject matter employed by each of the five Syrian artists on show, they are united in their love for their country, a common cultural destiny, and a desire to transcend violence and chaos.
The pavilion’s press release emphasizes how Syria’s ancient heritage, with artifacts dating back to the 8th millennium BC, influenced the work on show, inspired as much by the country’s great past as by its recent horrors.
“Art culture has always represented a way to shape society by promoting love and hope,” Eshout told Arab News from Damascus. “Art in this ancient culture has always represented a way of shaping society by fostering love and hope and providing an opportunity for rebirth.”
The Italian artists’ works are meant to complement those of their Syrian colleagues.
“They carry a message of love and peace for Syria, a land … with a strong, eclectic cultural heritage that is deeply rooted in history,” wrote Loubana Mouchaweh, Syria’s minister of culture.
But the pavilion has — as in previous years — been widely criticized by prominent members of the Syrian art community both at home and abroad for its lack of representation and failure to represent the breadth of artistic creation taking place now in Syria.
“It’s a small collective effort of a few people with nothing to do with the government and reflects a desperate situation for a desperate body of culture trying to exist,” said a Dubai-based Syrian arts specialist who asked to remain anonymous. “I guess we are frustrated because we know we can do more and better. But, truthfully, no one has the time and energy. There are no budgets. It is a doomed situation.”
Samer Kozah, who has run his eponymous gallery in Damascus since 1994, also said that the pavilion doesn’t offer a comprehensive representation of the Syrian art scene.
“The solution, in my opinion, is to form a special committee for international participation, including the Venice Biennale, the Ministry of Culture and active galleries in Syria, to choose the type and quality of artists,” he said.
Until then, however, it seems Syria’s representation at the Venice Biennale will struggle to fully and accurately reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage or its contemporary art scene, which still flourishes despite the country’s ongoing challenges.
Egyptian-Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh: ‘I don’t intend to provoke anyone’
Fresh from his Cannes win for ‘Boy From Heaven,’ the filmmaker on self-censorship, his Egyptian roots, and ‘telling a good story’
Updated 15 min 40 sec ago
William Mullally
DUBAI: As Egyptian-Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh sat in the audience the 2022 Cannes premiere of his latest film, “Boy from Heaven,” he found himself unable to focus on his own accomplishment. Even as his hero, the legendary Greek filmmaker Costa-Gavras, turned from the seat in front of him to offer a nod of approval, even as more than 2,000 enraptured guests sat on the edges of their seats behind him, all Saleh could think was, “I wish someone else had made this.”
“If someone else would just make these films, I wouldn’t make them. I would just watch them,” Saleh told Arab News, speaking on the sidelines of the festival. “The problem is no one will make them unless I do. I guess some things I just have to do myself.”
One can see why others may have shied away from making a film like “Boy from Heaven,” which was awarded both Best Screenplay and the coveted François Chalais Prize at Cannes. After all, a thriller about the inner workings of the highly-influential Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo following the death of the Grand Imam and a corrupt political effort to replace him was always bound to draw controversy.
“The funny thing is, I don’t intend to provoke anyone — not that there’s anything wrong with a little provocation. I just want to tell a good story, and make a good film,” Saleh said.
The idea came to Saleh as he reread one of his favorite books, Umberto Eco’s “The Name of the Rose,” a murder-mystery set in an Italian monastery in the 14th century. It occurred to him what a similar scandal set in al-Azhar might look like, before he quickly dismissed the thought as impossible in the current political climate.
“I started thinking, ‘Are you allowed to tell that story? How will people react?’ I immediately started self-censoring — which made me realize that’s exactly why I have to tell it. I realized that if I told this story without holding back, I would walk out into territory that no one has ever been. That in itself is controversial,” says Saleh.
Saleh was born in Stockholm in 1972 to an Egyptian father and Swedish mother, and long before he ever even visited the country, he reflexively answered that he is Egyptian first. That’s because, growing up, none of his fellow Swedes would accept him as one of their own.
“Every day here in Sweden, I was asked, ‘Where are you from?’ If I answered ‘Sweden,’ they would not accept that. After a while, I just gave up. I said, ‘I'm from Egypt,’” says Saleh.
As much as he resented being otherized, Egypt still held a dear place in his heart. And still does.
“My father, instead of telling me fairy tales and bedtime stories, would tell me stories from his childhood in Egypt. From there, it became almost like an obsession for me,” says Saleh.
Throughout his life, Saleh has also had to endure cultural hate towards Muslims and the Arab world, in which bigotry was often misrepresented as fact. He even found a book in his library in school called “Arab,” a pseudo-scientific study that described “the Arab” as stupid and uncivilized.
“I grew up constantly having to defend us, to defend Arab humanity,” Saleh said. “When I started writing my own scripts, starting with ‘The Nile Hilton Incident’ (2017), I gave myself permission to have the audacity to ignore the fact that the Western world has been brainwashed to think that people from the Arab world aren’t human. So I set out to tell a human story, with the good and the bad, and not try to convince anyone of anything.”
Saleh was inspired by the films of Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro Iñárritu of Mexico, and Bong Joon Ho and Park Chan Wook of South Korea, who each made films of overflowing humanity that transcended above cultural borders. He decided he, too, could make a film like Joon Ho’s remarkable “Memories of a Murder” (2003), a film that was critical of its society, offered no context or explanations, but was never considered an indictment of an entire people.
“To all the critics of ‘Boy from Heaven’ who will say I don’t provide enough context, I say no, sorry, I don't owe you an explanation,” Saleh said. “I'm not here to teach you about Islam. Bong Joon Ho doesn’t explain Korean society. He's not a teacher. He's a filmmaker. A lot of Western people think they have a right to know. I say, no, you have a right to learn. You’re going to have to take this journey yourself.”
That is part of the reason that Saleh chose to have the main character of “Boy from Heaven” himself be alienating to Western audiences, subverting the Hollywood expectation that the outsider character would stand in for a skeptical Western viewer’s perspective.
“I knew it would be unsettling to take this journey with a person who is a believer, who is trying to do the right thing. And I’m very glad that I made it unsettling,” the filmmaker said.
While “Boy from Heaven” is — first and foremost — an unflinching work that takes a critical view off the ways in which politics can affect things that are supposed to be immune to its workings, Saleh wanted, primarily, to be respectful to the faith and accurate in his depictions of the university — which his own grandfather attended — and the mosque and perhaps forge a deeper connection with them himself.
“I worked with an imam who was very knowledgeable about Al-Azhar. I wanted to make sure that the depiction was correct and — for selfish reasons — I wanted to have conversations with him about life, about moral issues, my own doubts and problems. It was very fruitful,” said Saleh. “We had many interesting conversations about the dilemmas in the film. I realized I’m sort of telling myself the story, in many ways.”
For Saleh, the film’s story is about himself as much as anyone else. Good storytelling, after all, brings the viewer into the minds of its characters, preferably in a way that makes them understand a deeper truth, both about themselves and the world around them.
“That’s the transcendent thing about film — when you’re watching it, you’re making the decisions the character is making,” Saleh said. “What’s even more spectacular is the more corrupt decisions they’re taking, the more we, as human beings, can relate.
“Our leaders try to tell us that the enemy is on the other side of the ocean, or the other side of a border. But the truth is our enemy is in the mirror,” he continued. “Human beings, if we’re honest with ourselves, know that we are up against ourselves. That’s the basics of drama, and the basics of life.”
Hanan Issa is the first Muslim chosen as national poet of Wales
The Welsh-Iraqi writer said she hopes women from all walks of life will see her success and think “that’s a thing that’s achievable for me”
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Hanan Issa, a Welsh-Iraqi poet, filmmaker and artist, is the first Muslim to be chosen as the national poet of Wales. During her three-year term she will represent the country’s diverse cultures and languages and serve as an ambassador for the Welsh people.
Ashok Ahir, president of the National Eisteddfod Court and chair of the Eisteddfod Management Board, said on behalf of the selection panel that Issa has a “cross-community voice that speaks to every part of the country.”
Issa said the selection of the first Muslim for the role was an “incredibly positive step” and it is “exciting to think that Wales is taking the lead on this aspect of representation.”
Muslim women often “get squashed into very narrow perceptions,” she added and expressed hope that women from all walks of life will see her success and think: “That’s a thing that’s achievable for me.”
Issa grew up in Cardiff surrounded by people speaking a variety of languages, including her Iraqi relatives who spoke Arabic and her grandparents who spoke Welsh.
“Sitting with one foot on either shore of different heritages really does make you have a greater, deeper understanding of different views, different ways of living and different languages,” she said.
“I’ve always been comfortable being in a space where I don’t fully understand what other people are saying. In the UK we have several minoritized languages, as well as languages that are spoken by second- and third-generation people, and I think it’s a really important step forward for us to start seeing ourselves as a multilingual, multicultural nation.”
Issa said that during her time as national poet she hopes to introduce more people to cynghanedd, an ancient Welsh form of poetry, and encourage more people to appreciate poetry.
She added that she also wants to “add to conversations around identity and belonging, particularly when talking about nature spaces.”
Her predecessor, Ifor ap Glyn, who had been the Welsh national poet since 2016, described Issa as a “thoughtful and engaged poet” who would bring “a fresh voice to the national conversation.”
He added that she “will be a great ambassador for a culturally diverse and outward-looking nation.”
“My Body Can House Two Hearts,” a collection of Issa’s poetry, was published in 2019. She also contributed to two books published this year: “Welsh (Plural): Essays on the Future of Wales,” and “The Mab”, a children’s book based on the Welsh Mabinogi legends and mythology.
She also co-founded Where I’m Coming From, an open-mic night for writers in Cardiff; was part of the writers’ room for “We Are Lady Parts,” a TV sitcom about a group of Muslim women in the UK who form a punk rock band; and was among the first group of writers to participate in the Representing Wales program launched by Literature Wales in 2021.
Oscar-nominated ‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dies at 82
No cause of death or location were provided
Updated 07 July 2022
Reuters
LOS ANGELES: Actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in epic mafia film “The Godfather,” died on Wednesday evening at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement, posted on Caan’s official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening. No cause of death or location were provided.
“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement said.
Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Corleone in 1972’s “The Godfather.” He reprised the role in flashback scenes in “The Godfather: Part II” in 1974.
His career spanned six decades and included a broad range of other roles in movies from psychological thriller “Misery” to comedy “Elf.”
Lebanon’s Baalbeck International Festival to return in live format for the first time in 3 years
Updated 07 July 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: One of the oldest cultural events in the Middle East, the Baalbeck International Festival, will on Friday open with live performances for the first time in three years.
Taking place at the world-famous Roman archaeological site in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley until July 17, events will be staged between the Temple of Bacchus and Baalbeck Acropolis.
The festival program will feature local and international classical and modern performances including a night of music with Lubnan and Soumaya Baalbaki, Lebanese indie band Adonis, and appearances by Spanish guitarist Jose Quevedo Bolita, and song and dance duo Simon Ghraichy and Rana Gorgani.
A global cultural highlight for more than six decades, the event was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. This year’s lineup previews have so far attracted more than 17 million views on social media.
The festival is expected to bring in a summer influx of tourists and visitors to help boost the country’s flagging economy.