Hajj pilgrims arrive safely at Mount Arafat

MINA: Security authorities have confirmed that all this year's Hajj pilgrims were transported from Mina to Arafat early Friday morning in ease and comfort, adding the security cordon around the holy sites will continue for one more day to prevent entry of violations.
With strict health measures being taken, Hajj pilgrims flocked early Friday morning to Arafat after gathering in Mina for Tarwiyah, the eighth day of Dul Hijjah.
The pilgrims will perform combined and shortened Dhuhr (noon) and Asr (afternoon) prayers at Namirah Mosque, where they will also attend this year’s Hajj sermon, to be delivered by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL).
The Arafat sermon was first delivered by Prophet Mohammed on the ninth day of the same month 10 years after he migrated from Makkah to Madinah.
According to Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the sermon will be translated to 14 languages as Saudi Arabia’s leadership seeks to convey Islam’s message of righteousness, justice, tolerance and moderation Islam to the world.
Last year’s Hajj sermon, delivered by Sheikh Dr. Bandar Baleela, focused on urging Muslims to do good to all creatures, including animals and inanimate objects. At that time, only 60,000 Saudi citizens and residents, aged 18 to 65, were allowed to perform Hajj because of pandemic concerns.
Public Security Commander, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami said that all this year’s one million pilgrims were transported to Arafat in ease, adding that the cooperation of all the Hajj working authorities has contributed to the successful movement of the pilgrims.
“We still have other phases of taking these pilgrims to Muzdalifah, Mina, Tawaf Al-Ifadha, and the Tashreeq days,” he said, adding that the security cordon around will continue until Saturday to prevent any entry violators.
Al-Issa urges Muslims to glorify Allah in Arafat Day sermon
Love and compassion are key tenets of the faith, says MWL leader
Believers must avoid actions causing hatred and division
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
MINA: Muslims should praise the Almighty and become ambassadors for Islam by always following its precepts on good behavior, said Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, during the Arafat Day sermon delivered at Namirah Mosque on Friday.
Addressing the pilgrims and Muslims around the world, he said good deeds would guarantee happiness in this life and ensure Allah’s rewards in the hereafter.
Al-Issa reminded Muslims that the main injunction of Islam was to only worship Allah.
“Allah has sent down the divine books and sent prophets and messengers as teachers to their nations, calling (them) to monotheism and singling out Allah in worship. All the prophets told their people to worship Allah, and no one else,” he said in his sermon.
Al-Issa, who delivered the Arafat sermon for the first time, emphasized the importance of Islam’s five pillars of faith.
Addressing the pilgrims, he said Allah has honored them with the opportunity to perform Hajj this year, and urged them to follow the guidance of Prophet Mohammed when completing their rituals.
He also urged Muslims to continue to carry out good deeds and treat others well, including those of other beliefs.
“All people, whether Muslims or not, respect those with good manners, for sound conduct is a high human value,” he said.
He urged the faithful to distance themselves from actions that can cause disharmony, hatred and division.
“Love and compassion should prevail in our dealings, and it is part of our faith that we all together unite,” he said, adding that cooperation can preserve the Muslim community’s cohesion.
“This proves the fact that Islam is an all-encompassing spirit that includes goodness to all humanity. Our Prophet has said: ‘The best people are those who are the most beneficial to people.’”
He concluded by urging the pilgrims to take advantage of their time at the holy sites to supplicate and seek forgiveness from Allah for their sins.
How the manufacturing of the Kaaba cover, kiswa, changed over the centuries
Workers and technicians put in hours to immaculately create and embroider the fabric
The fabric undergoes vigorous physical tests to ensure its strength and durability
Updated 13 sec ago
Nada Hameed
MAKKAH: Every year on the ninth or tenth day of Dhul Al-Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, the holy Kaaba is adorned with a new covering (kiswa) to mark the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
Abdulhamid bin Said Al-Maliki, the deputy general president for affairs at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing the Kaaba Kiswa, said the new kiswa would be draped over the Kaaba on the first day of Muharram instead of the ninth day of Dhul Al-Hijja, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year.
Making the kiswa is no easy feat. Skilled workers and technicians put in hours to precisely and immaculately create and embroider the kiswa to cover the Kaaba, which is a focal point for Muslims around the world throughout the year.
Arab News went on a tour of the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing the Kaaba Kiswa in Makkah to witness the fabrication of the kiswa firsthand.
The 100,000-square meter complex was previously known as the Kiswa Factory, which was established in 1928. Its name was changed to the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing the Kaaba Kiswa in memory of King Abdulaziz, the founder of Saudi Arabia, following a royal decree from King Salman in 2017.
Al-Maliki said the complex had witnessed many developments, such as moving from traditional manual work to an automated system.
The kiswa is made from scratch at the complex, starting by procuring silk and cotton threads that are tested in its laboratory for quality.
These threads are dyed and woven into the cloth with the help of high-end machines. After this process, the fabric undergoes vigorous physical tests to ensure its strength and durability to withstand all kinds of environmental factors throughout the year.
Ahmed Al-Sulami, a quality analyst at the laboratory, said: “We are testing the tensile (strength) and elongation and the effect of light on the dyes. The tensile strength must be more than a thousand-kilo force.”
The 658 square-meter kiswa is made from 670 kilos of black silk. It consists of 47 silk pieces stitched together by special machines.
“The sides of the Kaaba are not equal and are not considered a cube of symmetrical lengths. Each side of the Kaaba cube features a different length and width,” said Salman Al-Luqman, who has been head of the textile department at the complex for around 40 years.
The kiswa features the names and attributes of Allah: Ya Allah, Ya Mannan, Ya Dayyan, Subhanallahi Wa Bihamdihi Subhanallahil Azeem, and La ilaha illallah Muhammadur Rasulullah.
Al-Luqman told Arab News: “In the first stage, the threads are wound on bobbins of the required length. After that, the warping process takes place, in which the threads are collected and transferred to the weaving machine that works with the jacquard machine, which is the secret behind the texts woven on the black silk fabric.”
The automated weaving department also manufactures the Ihram, white cotton that covers the kiswa when it is lifted by around 3 meters from the bottom during the beginning of the Hajj season.
The kiswa then moves to the gilding and embroidery department, where the beautiful golden belts around the Kaaba and the curtain of the door are handmade with precision.
Sami Muzayyan, the department supervisor of kiswa gilding and embroidery, told Arab News that over 50 skilled artisans and embroiderers, aged between 23 and 60, hand embroidered verses from the Holy Qur’an and other prayers with 100 kilos of pure silver and 120 kilos of 21-karat gold-coated silver threads on 56 different pieces of silk.
Muzayyan said: “The wires are not made of pure gold because if so, it won’t be flexible enough. Rather it is made of gold-coated silver of German manufacture featuring a good level of flexibility to ease the procedure. The texts on the Kaaba are printed first according to the established manuscripts in Thuluth (a type of Islamic calligraphy) created by the previous Kaaba calligrapher Abdulrahim Amin Bukhari.”
The Kaaba door is made of five connecting curtains featuring different Qur’anic verses and three complete surahs: Al-Fatiha, Al-Falaq and An Nas, and Quraysh.
In addition to the golden belt, the kiswa has 17 qandeels, lamp-shaped medallions with each featuring a name of Allah: Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum, Allahu Akbar, Ya Rahman Ya Rahim.
He said that the embroiderers used manasij, a traditional wooden hoop.
The white fabric is pulled between them before laying pieces of black silk on top. It is then tightened so that workers can do their embroidery. To give the embroidery texture, the letters are filled with cotton threads before being covered with gold and silver.
The kiswa is distinguished by three things: “Makkah Al-Mukarramah” embroidered in Arabic, the year in which it will be used, and the name of the reigning king.
It takes eight to 10 months to finish all the embroidery. Once completed, the silk pieces are collected, stitched together, and gilded. All parts of the kiswa are stored in special warehouses at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and can be used only after permission from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The complex will soon become a cultural attraction and create more job opportunities.
“We are working closely with the general president of the complex Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais to develop programs, initiatives, and projects which will result in making the complex a cultural landmark and a point of attraction for all those coming to Makkah, so visitors from all over the world can enjoy a rich experience,” Al-Malki said.
The complex is working on using artificial intelligence to enrich the visitor experience through robots that will assist visitors in different languages by explaining the origin of the kiswa, the choice of Qur’anic verses, and calligraphy.
Al-Maliki also said that some initiatives would focus on women’s empowerment and training Saudi women to participate in the manufacture and embroidery of the kiswa in the future.
The complex will also soon launch a restoration center, where different pieces of the kiswa can be restored.
Massive sprinkler system cools pilgrims at holy sites
Other smart solutions involved using paint in some walking areas at the holy sites that absorb heat
Updated 47 min 4 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: A massive sprinkler system with over 8,000 water posts has been set up at the holy sites to help cool pilgrims and reduce dust in the atmosphere.
This is according to the Kidana Development Co., which stated that these posts sprinkle 230,000 cubic meters of water, supported by a pipe network of over 190,000 meters. They will operate for 15 hours a day over a period of 13 days.
The Royal Commission for Makkah and the Holy Sites administers the system.
Hussain Al-Qahtani, spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, said that the system is operational along all the major walking routes at the holy sites.
He said pilgrims should check the data provided by the center so that they can choose safe times to perform their rituals.
Al-Qahtani said the elderly should attempt to avoid the midday heat, to prevent fatigue and sunstroke.
He said that other smart solutions adopted by the government has been to use paint in some walking areas at the holy sites that absorb heat and help reduce temperatures.
Al-Qahtani said many pilgrims have avoided the high temperatures by staying in their tents.
Ministry provided rehabilitation and development courses for volunteers
Updated 58 min 10 sec ago
SPA
ARAFAT: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that it has reactivated the “Be a Helper” volunteering program again after its two-year hiatus, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and set the program’s operational plan for Hajj.
The ministry has identified several specialized tracks for volunteers that meet the needs of pilgrims, including hospitality, health and emergency services, water provision, translation and guidance, providing assistance to the elderly, reducing food waste and administrative support.
The ministry provided rehabilitation and development courses for volunteers by holding special camps for both genders with integrated services, including housing and transportation.
The number of volunteers of the “Be a Helper” program during this year’s Hajj season is more than 3,000. They are divided into groups that work around the clock to provide assistance to pilgrims in all areas of the holy sites.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance launched a voluntary initiative aimed at distributing 150,000 bottles of cold water to pilgrims.
More than 100,000 bottles were distributed to pilgrims after their arrival at Namirah Mosque in Arafat to perform Dhuhr and Asr prayers, in addition to 50,000 bottles given out in Muzdalifah, the pilgrims’ next station.
The voluntary initiative comes within the framework of the ministry’s aim provide the best services to pilgrims.
25 central and 10 mobile transfusion devices available
Pilgrims can get health advice in sign and seven other languages
Updated 08 July 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
MINA: As part of its efforts to provide medical care for this year’s pilgrims, the Saudi Ministry of Health is providing dialysis services for kidney patients in Makkah and Madinah.
According to the ministry, 57 doctors and 228 nurses are working on 251 dialysis units, which serves over 1,000 patients daily in the two cities.
There is centralized oversight of the kidney centers at hospitals in Makkah, Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat. Pilgrims have to be registered before receiving treatment.
This year, the ministry added 10 mobile dialysis units, which can be used by paramedics and hospitals where central machines are unavailable. Mobile units, the ministry said, can also be transported to the camps of pilgrims if needed.
In terms of general health provision, the ministry has stated that between May 31 and July 3, medical workers performed five open-heart surgeries, 66 cardiac catheterizations, 182 dialysis sessions, two endoscopic procedures, and 95 surgeries at the holy sites.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, spokesperson of the ministry, on Thursday at a press conference in Mina, urged pilgrims to wear face masks to avoid respiratory infections, and to use umbrellas to protect them from the intense heat.
He said pilgrims can contact the health ministry through various channels. “We would like to urge all pilgrims to not hesitate to call (937) for any remarks, comments, consultations, or any other medical assistance. On a daily basis, we are ready to receive their inquiries in seven languages, in addition to sign language,” he said.
The ministry has expanded its 937 call center for this year’s Hajj, focusing on providing quicker responses to health inquiries, addressing feedback on services provided, and identifying missing pilgrims who were admitted to medical facilities at the holy sites.
The center offers these services in seven languages — Arabic, English, Urdu, French, Indonesian, Turkish, and Farsi. It also receives inquiries and provides assistance through other channels, including WhatsApp, Twitter, e-mail, and the ISHARA application for persons with hearing difficulties.
Al-Abd Al-Aly said that 25,000 health workers are providing services in Makkah and Madinah, adding that 23 hospitals with 4,654 beds are available to pilgrims.
He also said more than 53,000 pilgrims have so far benefited from the country’s health services.