You are here

  • Home
  • Gold ETF demand strong in 2022 despite 1.7bn June outflows

Gold ETF demand strong in 2022 despite 1.7bn June outflows

Gold ETF demand strong in 2022 despite 1.7bn June outflows
The WGC said global gold ETFs registered $1.7 billion, down from the $3.1 billion in May (Shutterstock) 
Short Url

https://arab.news/waeyf

Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

Gold ETF demand strong in 2022 despite 1.7bn June outflows

Gold ETF demand strong in 2022 despite 1.7bn June outflows
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Demand for gold exchange-traded funds remained strong in the first half of 2022, despite the second consecutive month of outflows, according to the World Gold Council. 

In its mid-year outlook, the WGC said global gold ETFs registered $1.7 billion, down from the $3.1 billion in May. 

Even though these recent flows push Q2’s net outflows to $2 billion, year-to-date net inflows remain positive at $14.8 billion.

WGC also added that holdings at the end of June stood at $221.7 billion, up 6 percent compared to the same period last year. 

The WGC report further noted that North American and European funds were the only regions to see outflows in June. 

Saudi Arabia’s saw outflows of $2.1million in June, bringing the outflows for the year to $6.5million.

“Rate hikes may create headwinds for gold, but many of these hawkish policy expectations are priced in. Continued inflation and geopolitical risks will sustain demand for gold as a hedge,” said WGC. 

WGC added that the underperformance of stocks and bonds in a potential stagflationary environment may also turn positive for gold in the coming months. 

 

 

 

 

Topics: Gold gold exchange-traded funds

Related

Commodities Update — Gold inches up; Wheat at one-week high; Copper retreats
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold inches up; Wheat at one-week high; Copper retreats

Rogers network outage across Canada hits banks, businesses and consumers

Rogers network outage across Canada hits banks, businesses and consumers
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

Rogers network outage across Canada hits banks, businesses and consumers

Rogers network outage across Canada hits banks, businesses and consumers
  • The outage comes as Rogers is attempting to take over rival Shaw Communications in a C$20-billion deal
  • Police in Ottawa said some callers may have difficulty reaching emergency services via 911 calls
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: A major outage of Rogers Communications Inc’s mobile and Internet networks on Friday caused widespread disruptions across Canada, affecting banks and police emergency lines in the second major outage to hit one of the country’s biggest telecom providers in 15 months.
“We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible,” Rogers said in a statement.
The outage, which appears to be bigger than the one last year that largely affected consumers, comes as Rogers is attempting to take over rival Shaw Communications in a C$20-billion deal.
Canada’s competition bureau blocked Rogers’ proposed purchase of Shaw, saying it would hamper competition in the country where telecom rates are some of the steepest in the world.
Rogers, which has about 10 million wireless subscribers and 2.25 million retail Internet subscribers, is the leading service provider in Ontario, and along with BCE Inc. and Telus Corp, controls 90 percent of the market share in Canada.
The Rogers outage is likely to raise concerns about competition in the industry.
“Today’s outage illustrates the need for more independent competition that will drive more network investment so outages are far less likely,” said Anthony Lacavera, managing director of Globealive, an investment firm that had bid for a wireless provider involved in the Rogers/Shaw deal.
Police in Ottawa, the Canadian capital city, said some callers may have difficulty reaching emergency services via 911 calls. Police in Toronto, Canada’s largest city, raised a similar concern, although said its call center was fully operational.
Interac, which operates an email money transfer service used by several Canadian banks, said the outage was affecting its services. Toronto-Dominion Bank said it was facing system issues with Interac e-Transfer service.
Bank Of Montreal said the outage was affecting financial institutions, toll-free numbers as well as transactions, while Royal Bank of Canada said its ATM and online banking services were affected.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed over 20,000 user reports of the outage. The reports dropped to nearly 10,000 by 9 am ET.
Canadians waking up to the reality of no services on Friday morning had to scramble. “On my morning walk saw about 20 people standing outside Starbucks checking their cells probably due to #rogersoutage. Coffee shops are also busy this morning with people doing business meetings,” Twitter user Bojan Land wrote.
Despite the frustration, some Canadians tried to keep their sense of humor. “The great thing about this #rogersoutage is that I can’t get 32 spam calls before noon,” Yair Karlberger tweeted.

Topics: Canada mobile Internet networks Outage

Related

Canada’s CDPQ invests $5bn in DP World’s UAE assets
Business & Economy
Canada’s CDPQ invests $5bn in DP World’s UAE assets
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Cenovus to restart Atlantic Canada oilfield project; Oil refineries shortage haunts Africa 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Cenovus to restart Atlantic Canada oilfield project; Oil refineries shortage haunts Africa 

India In-Focus — Shares close at month high; Vivo pleads to lift bank account freeze

India In-Focus — Shares close at month high; Vivo pleads to lift bank account freeze
Updated 08 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares close at month high; Vivo pleads to lift bank account freeze

India In-Focus — Shares close at month high; Vivo pleads to lift bank account freeze
Updated 08 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

 

RIYADH: Indian shares gained for a third straight week to close at a one-month high on Friday as inflation concerns ebbed, while IT major Tata Consultancy Services slipped ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.54 percent higher at 16,220.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.56 percent to 54,481.84, advancing in line with Asian peers. The indexes were up about 3 percent for the week.

China’s Vivo asks court to lift Indian bank account freeze

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has asked an Indian court to quash a decision by the country’s financial crime agency to freeze its bank accounts, saying the move was “bad in law” and would harm business operations.

In a filing to the Delhi High Court in the capital, Vivo India said it would not be able to pay statutory dues and salaries, listing 10 affected bank accounts and saying it needed to make monthly payments of 28.26 billion rupees ($357 million).

Friday’s brief court hearing came after Vivo had asked the agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to allow it to use the accounts.

The court gave the agency until July 13 to decide on that request, and set its next hearing on that date.

On Thursday, the agency said it had blocked funds of 4.65 billion rupees in 119 bank accounts linked to Vivo’s India business and its associates, as it investigates alleged money laundering by the smartphone maker.

News of the agency’s raids on Vivo had prompted China’s embassy in India to call for a fair business environment for its firms, saying multiple investigations of the companies damaged the confidence of foreign entities.

Vivo has said it was cooperating with authorities and was committed to fully complying with Indian laws.

India to investigate phone tapping of NSE employees

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation will probe a case against former senior officials of the National Stock Exchange and others for alleged illegal tapping of the telephones of exchange employees, the agency said on Friday.

The CBI conducted searches at 18 premises of the accused, it said in a statement.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India In-Focus Vivo

Related

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India

China ambassador praises Saudi firms for aiding Chinese businesses expansion plans

China ambassador praises Saudi firms for aiding Chinese businesses expansion plans
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

China ambassador praises Saudi firms for aiding Chinese businesses expansion plans

China ambassador praises Saudi firms for aiding Chinese businesses expansion plans
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has praised the Kingdom for helping businesses from his country expand across the globe.

Chen Weiqing made the comments during a visit to the headquarters of eWTP Arabia Capital in Riyadh, as he spoke with a range of business leaders.

eWTP Arabia Capital has formed a joint venture company with China’s Alibaba Cloud, among others, called Saudi Cloud Computing Co., with a capital of $238 million. 

Other firms involved include Saudi Telecom Company Group, and the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence.

Last month the new business announced the launch of two data centers in the Kingdom, which will cater to the needs of Alibaba’s cloud operations.

They are the first in what will be 16 data centers throughout the administrative regions of Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement: “Ambassador Chen recognized the efforts made by the enterprises to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and appraised their operations…and expressed his appreciation of eWTP Arabia Capital’s efforts in helping Chinese enterprises with their global expansions through investments and strategic portfolio managements.”

Chen also said the Chinese Embassy will provide continuous support to Chinese enterprises and all of their employees to assist their developments in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Cloud Computing Co Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing

Related

Saudi Cloud Computing Co. launches services as Riyadh becomes hub for Alibaba Cloud
Business & Economy
Saudi Cloud Computing Co. launches services as Riyadh becomes hub for Alibaba Cloud

Who is Ruja Ignatova? The self-styled ‘cryptoqueen’ who conned millions

Who is Ruja Ignatova? The self-styled ‘cryptoqueen’ who conned millions
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

Who is Ruja Ignatova? The self-styled ‘cryptoqueen’ who conned millions

Who is Ruja Ignatova? The self-styled ‘cryptoqueen’ who conned millions
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: She is wanted in connection with an alleged $4 billion fraud case, and now, the self-proclaimed ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova, has found herself on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s top ten most wanted fugitives list.

The US law-enforcement body is even offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest, prompting internet detectives — dubbed ‘netizens’ — to search for clues for her whereabouts.

Who is Ruja Ignatova? 

The Bulgarian-born Ignatova founded cryptocurrency OneCoin in 2014. Within two years, it had over 3 million members worldwide. 

According to investigators, Ignatova’s Bulgarian-based project had no blockchain securing transactions and coins were minted out of thin air, unlike popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin which are secured by a global network of miners who maintain a public ledger, also known as the blockchain. 

The FBI states that Ignatova allegedly made false statements and representations to individuals in order to solicit investments in OneCoin, which finally resulted in a $4 billion fraud case. 

“She allegedly instructed victims to transmit investment funds to OneCoin accounts in order to purchase OneCoin packages, causing victims to send wire transfers representing these investments.  Throughout the scheme, OneCoin is believed to have defrauded victims out of more than $4 billion,” according to the FBI’s website. 

Where is Ignatova? 

Amid these allegations, Ignatova was charged in the US District Court, Southern District of New York and a federal warrant was issued for her arrest on October 12, 2017. 

Later, in February 2018, a superseding indictment was issued, and it charged Ignatova with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and securities fraud. 

According to the FBI, Ignatova may have traveled from Sofia in Bulgaria to the Greek capital of Athens. Since then, she has absconded, and the FBI suspects that Ignatova might have traveled on a German passport to Bulgaria, Germany, Russia, Greece and/or Eastern Europe. 

The FBI requested people inform her whereabouts to the bureau at tips.fbi.gov.

Topics: Ruja Ignatova CRYPTO FBI

Related

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy; Crypto credit card with no spending cap launches in UAE
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy; Crypto credit card with no spending cap launches in UAE

ECB climate stress test flags $71bn risk to euro zone banks

ECB climate stress test flags $71bn risk to euro zone banks
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

ECB climate stress test flags $71bn risk to euro zone banks

ECB climate stress test flags $71bn risk to euro zone banks
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

FRANKFURT: A sudden jump in carbon prices coupled with floods and droughts this year would lead to losses of at least 70 billion euros ($71.1 billion) for the euro zone’s largest banks, the European Central Bank said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The ECB said the estimate in its first climate stress test significantly understated actual losses for the 41 banks in the sample because it focused only on credit and market risk and did not take account of indirect effects such as an economic downturn.

This could soon become relevant as the euro zone struggles with drought, rising energy prices and possibly even a halt to gas supplies from Russia in the autumn in retaliation for sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Banks and other companies are under increasing pressure from shareholders and environmental groups to act quickly to reduce the carbon footprint of their activities.

The central bank’s test also found that most euro zone banks did not have a framework for modelling climate risk and did not typically take it into account when granting loans.

“Euro area banks must urgently step up efforts to measure and manage climate risk, closing the current data gaps and adopting good practices that are already present in the sector,” said the ECB’s chief supervisor, Andrea Enria.

The findings will not have an impact on the amount of capital banks need to have this year and will only feed into its supervisory work “from a qualitative point of view,” the ECB said.

But reality could catch up with banks quickly, according to activist group Positive Money Europe. The group says it expects euro zone households to face a “triple whammy” of higher living costs, more expensive fuels and heftier mortgage payments as the ECB raises interest rates.

“Far more people across Europe are going to struggle to repay their mortgages in the coming years than the ECB’s results today suggest,” said Stanislas Jourdan, executive director of Positive Money Europe, which campaigns for more sustainable finance.

The ECB is carrying out a separate “thematic review” to gauge banks’ progress toward incorporating climate and environmental risk into their business. It expects them to meet its expectations by the end of 2024 at the latest.

The Bank of France was first among central banks to undertake a climate stress test of banks and insurers last year, followed by the Bank of England.

In its exercise, the Bank of England found that banks and insurers that fail to manage climate risks as a “first-order” issue could face a 10-15 percent hit to annual profit and higher capital requirements. 

Topics: European Central Bank (ECB)

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; ECB says crypto a risk to financial stability; Central African Republic to launch bitcoin investment hub
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; ECB says crypto a risk to financial stability; Central African Republic to launch bitcoin investment hub
ECB to force UK-based investment banks to relocate staff, trading
Business & Economy
ECB to force UK-based investment banks to relocate staff, trading

Latest updates

Pilgrims leave Arafat for final Hajj phases
Hajj pilgrims moving back to Mina through Muzdalifah before sunset. (SPA)
World leaders condemn assassination of Japan’s Abe, pay tributes to ‘great leader’
World leaders condemn assassination of Japan’s Abe, pay tributes to ‘great leader’
Hajj proceeding smoothly amid advanced health and security services
Hajj pilgrims at Arafat. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Foreign pilgrims express their joy for this year’s Hajj
A pilgrim holding umbrella shows victory sign. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Russia vetoes UN resolution extending cross-border aid to Syria
Russia vetoes UN resolution extending cross-border aid to Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.