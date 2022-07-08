You are here

Hamilton believes he's close to F1 win, Sainz wants another

Hamilton believes he’s close to F1 win, Sainz wants another
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in action during practice for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, in Austria on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

Hamilton believes he’s close to F1 win, Sainz wants another

Hamilton believes he’s close to F1 win, Sainz wants another
  • It took Sainz 150 races to finally win at a crash-marred Silverstone last Sunday
  • Hamilton's Mercedes team struggled to adapt to the new F1 rules and “ground effect”
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

DUBAI: Lewis Hamilton believes he is close to winning again while Carlos Sainz Jr. is hungry for another Formula One victory heading into this weekend’s Austrian Prix.
It took Sainz 150 races to finally win at a crash-marred Silverstone last Sunday, when Hamilton collected a second straight podium to underline how the Mercedes upgrades are paying off.
The seven-time F1 champion has won at least one race in each of the past 15 seasons in F1 and needs one more win to eclipse Michael Schumacher and set another record, to go with 103 wins and 103 pole positions. But Hamilton’s Mercedes team struggled to adapt to the new F1 rules and “ground effect” — where the floor generates aerodynamic grip and causes bouncing.
Back-to-back podiums make him confident a first win is approaching, after last winning 12 races ago at the penultimate race of 2021 in Saudi Arabia.
“With a little bit more digging and a little bit more hard work hopefully we can get a bit closer. I truly believe we can get a race win this year,” Hamilton said. “Earlier this year definitely I wasn’t sure we would ever get a win in this car.”
His pace at Silverstone, where a safety car thwarted possible victory, further underlined this. But he still feels Sainz’s Ferrari and the Red Bull of championship leader Max Verstappen are faster.
“Definitely at Silverstone there was potential to win the race, but with our current performance we’re not at exactly the same level as the two teams ahead,” he said. “We needed everything to align (at Silverstone) so we didn’t need that safety car at the end. I think things all happen for a reason. I think it was Carlos’ weekend, it was written he’d get his first win.”
Sainz’s father is Carlos Sainz Sr. — a two-time rally champion with 26 race wins.
Now his son knows how it feels to join the winners’ circle, and he wants more.
“This win has given me more and more hunger to do it again as soon as possible, and to keep fighting for wins,” the 27-year-old Sainz said. “It’s very personal and it’s difficult to describe what goes inside someone’s head. I can just tell you that it feels great, that it has sunk in little by little.”
SCHUMACHER’S FIRST
Schumacher’s son — Mick Schumacher — also got a first taste of success last weekend.
Well, of sorts, since it was the first time the 23-year-old German scored points in F1 after starting 31 races.
His eighth-place finish earned him four points and he almost overtook Verstappen at the end. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, a family friend, was cheering behind him in the final laps. Afterward, Schumacher’s sister interrupted her younger brother’s post-race interview and sprayed him with Champagne.
Schumacher said he’s been floating with “a nice and happy attitude” since then.
Little wonder.
It was a performance he really needed, after two DNF’s in the three previous races led to some observers questioning his F1 future, and even more impressive considering he started from 19th.
“At the end it made those points so much sweeter,” Schumacher said.
UNITED FERRARI?
Charles Leclerc left the British GP bitterly disappointed and struggling to contain his frustration.
He thought teammate Sainz had not moved aside quickly enough earlier in the race and later on, following a safety car, was baffled his team kept him out for track position rather than bring him in for faster tires.
Team principal Mattia Binotto even appeared to give him a talking to afterward, rather than consoling him.
It’s the second time this season Leclerc has been bemused by team calls, following the decision to pit him for new tires when he led in Monaco — the hardest track for overtaking — and ended up fourth at his home race.
Following a dinner with Binotto in Monaco this week, Leclerc insists there are no divisions within Ferrari.
“This is really untrue. And I wish I didn’t have to get (into this) because this is the exact question I’ve got everywhere else. We are extremely united,” Leclerc said. “There’s some kind of disappointment, too. But there’s not any kind of division inside the team, that’s for sure.”
Leclerc does think Ferrari needed to improve “the communication throughout the race” after what happened at Silverstone and in Monaco.
Silverstone was exasperating for Leclerc because Verstappen dropped points by finishing seventh and Leclerc could have better closed the gap — rather than being 43 points behind heading into Austria.
Leclerc won two of the first three races of the season to pull clear of Verstappen but he’s now third overall. His last podium was second in Miami and since then he’s had two DNF’s, placed fourth twice and fifth once.
“The last five races have been quite hard on me,” Leclerc said. “I just wanted to stay home (after Silverstone), disconnect a bit from everything.”
SPRINT FOR POINTS
Austria is the second race this season featuring a sprint race, where the winner collects eight extra points. Verstappen overtook Leclerc to win it in Imola then won the race with a fastest lap bonus for a maximum of 34 points overall.
The starting order for the sprint race was decided by a qualifying session later Friday after the traditional first practice session led by Verstappen. The finishing order of sprint races then sets the grid for Sunday’s GP.
FIRST PRACTICE
Verstappen, who has won four times at the Red Bull ring in Spielberg, topped the charts ahead of Leclerc and Mercedes driver George Russell.
Zhou Guanyu, the only Chinese driver in F1, finished 18th for Alfa Romeo, days after emerging unscathed from a crash at Silverstone.
The hour-long practice was twice briefly red-flagged — first when McLaren driver Lando Norris pulled over then after some debris was removed from the track.
The race weekend is sold out with 300,000 fans attending over the three days at the circuit nestled among the rolling hills of Styria.
Zhou’s teammate Valtteri Bottas will start from the back on Sunday after going over an allocated number of engine-part changes.
BUDGETS AND BOUNCING
Team budget caps of $140 million will be increased by a maximum 3.1 percent in 2023 to allow teams to cope with rising inflation, F1 said following a commission meeting.
The 2021 cap of $145 million was reduced again to help smaller teams better compete.
Also, the application of technical directives aimed at further addressing bouncing issues has been moved from the July 22-24 French GP to the Aug. 26-28 Belgian GP, following the summer break. F1 said this gives teams more time to make “updates to plank and skid assemblies.”



Djokovic into eighth Wimbledon final and clash with Kyrgios

Djokovic into eighth Wimbledon final and clash with Kyrgios
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

Djokovic into eighth Wimbledon final and clash with Kyrgios

Djokovic into eighth Wimbledon final and clash with Kyrgios
  • The Serbian top seed was broken three times in the first set but turned the tables dramatically on his British opponent
  • "Semis of a Slam, I played them a lot, but there is always pressure, from yourself and from the outside," said Djokovic
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic recovered from a shaky start to beat Cameron Norrie in four sets at Wimbledon on Friday and reach a record 32nd Grand Slam final, where he will play Nick Kyrgios.
The Serbian top seed was broken three times in the first set but turned the tables dramatically on his British opponent to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the Center Court sunshine to reach his eighth final at the All England Club.
The six-time Wimbledon champion’s new mark of 32 finals at the majors is a record for men’s tennis.
It puts him one ahead of Roger Federer and two clear of Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the tournament injured on Thursday.
“He was the better player in the first set,” said Djokovic.
“Semis of a Slam, I played them a lot, but there is always pressure, from yourself and from the outside.”
Djokovic and Norrie both dropped serve at the first time of asking, with the crowd offering vocal backing to the ninth seed.
But while Norrie quickly found his rhythm, Djokovic — apart from a stunning “tweener” lob — was strangely off-key, losing his serve twice more in the set, which Norrie sealed with an ace.
The Serb landed just 55 percent of his first serves and made 12 unforced errors against his left-handed opponent in the opening set.
Djokovic looked more composed at the start of the second set, finding more rhythm on his serve and cutting out the errors.
A single break for the 35-year-old in the eighth game changed the complexion of the match, putting him 5-3 up.
That was part of a run of eight games out of nine for the 35-year-old, who took the second set and then rocketed into a 5-1 lead in the third, giving Norrie a mountain to climb.
Djokovic again broke early in the fourth set and did not concede a single break point as he cantered to victory.
Djokovic is now on a 27-match winning streak at Wimbledon as he seeks to draw level with Pete Sampras on seven titles at the All England Club — just one behind Federer’s men’s record.
If he wins the title he would reach 21 Grand Slam titles, moving past Federer and just one behind Nadal in the race to be crowned the greatest of all time.
Djokovic already knows he will be playing 40th-ranked Kyrgios after Nadal quit the tournament ahead of his semifinal against the Australian because of an abdominal injury.
Kyrgios, 27, will be playing in his first Grand Slam final but has a 2-0 winning record against Djokovic.
“The job is not finished,” said Djokovic, chasing his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title.
“One thing is for sure, there will be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both sides.
“He is playing freely, has a big game and a lot of power in his shots. I’ve never won a set off him — hopefully it can be different this time. He doesn’t have much to lose.”



Liverpool top UEFA Champions League merchandise search: Data

Liverpool top UEFA Champions League merchandise search: Data
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

Liverpool top UEFA Champions League merchandise search: Data

Liverpool top UEFA Champions League merchandise search: Data
  • Having reached the Champions League final for the third time in five years this past season, their recent success on the football field is reflected in their popularity
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Analysis released this week has revealed that Liverpool are the most popular UEFA Champions League team in the world when it comes to Google searches for club merchandise.

Research, conducted by football ticket marketplace FootballTicketpad.com, analyzed global search data to compare merchandise searches for each club that has qualified for the 2022/23 Champions League. 

The data showed that Liverpool dominated all other Champions League clubs with a monthly average of 169,600 searches worldwide.

Having reached the Champions League final for the third time in five years this past season, their recent success on the football field is reflected in their popularity. The Reds top the lists for words “merchandise,” “kit,” “jersey,” and “tracksuit,” with 5,700, 38,000, 47,000, and 6,900 respectively. 

In second place was Italian powerhouse, Juventus. Known affectionately as ‘The Old Lady’, they have a total global search volume of 120,600. Since undergoing a complete rebrand in 2017, the club have marketed themselves as more of a lifestyle brand which is shown in the number of searches for ‘Juventus store’, which contributes to over half of their total search volume with 61,000. 

Coming in at third is another English club, Chelsea. Despite recent sanctions on the sale of club merchandise — which have now been lifted due to the sale of the club to an American consortium — the Blues remain one of the most popular clubs in the world with 115,100 searches worldwide for their products, with “kit” and “jersey,” making up 70,000 of total searches. 

Rounding out the top five are Spanish supergiants Real Madrid and Barcelona. With 87,300 and 85,400 global searches respectively, Los Blancos edge out the Blaugrana in El Clasico of club merchandise. The word “jersey” made up the majority of their search volumes with 43,000 for Real Madrid and 34,000 for Barcelona.

At number eight is Manchester City with only 46,200 total searches worldwide. Although the club has achieved domestic success since their 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour of Abu Dhabi, City are yet to capture the Champions League trophy which could be affecting their global appeal.

A spokesperson for FootballTicketpad.com commented on the findings: “Liverpool have had great success over the last few years, which has no doubt helped propel them to the top of the merchandise table.

They continue: “It’s impressive that they’ve beaten out both Real Madrid and Barcelona, while it’s fascinating to see that despite their domestic dominance, Manchester City don’t make the top five.

“Both Ajax and Inter Milan are ahead in merchandise popularity. The club will be looking to change that with the recent addition of Erling Haaland, whose name is likely to feature on plenty of City fans’ kits over the coming season.”

The analysis was conducted by FootballTicketpad.com, a ticket marketplace where fans can buy and sell tickets for football matches worldwide.



'Everyone wanted us to go to war': Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal

’Everyone wanted us to go to war’: Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

’Everyone wanted us to go to war’: Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal

’Everyone wanted us to go to war’: Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal
  • The controversial Australian was handed a free pass into Sunday's final
  • Had Kyrgios faced Nadal, it would have been their third clash at Wimbledon
Updated 08 July 2022
AFP

LONDON: Nick Kyrgios said Friday he was disappointed not to face Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, proclaiming that “everyone did want to see us go to war out there.”
The controversial Australian was handed a free pass into Sunday’s final after 22-time major winner Nadal withdrew from their semifinal with an abdominal injury.
Kyrgios, one of the sport’s most talented yet divisive characters, is in his first final at the majors at the age of 27.
Had he faced Nadal, it would have been their third clash at Wimbledon.
Kyrgios won the first in 2014 as a 144th-ranked wild card before Nadal gained revenge in a stormy clash three years ago.
“We’ve had a lot of run-ins, a lot of battles,” said Kyrgios, who has won three of their nine encounters.
“I’m sure at the end of the day everyone did want to see us go to war out there. I hope he just gets better.
“Obviously you never want to see someone like that, so important to the sport, go down with an injury like that. I’m sure I’ll play him again on a big stage.”
Earlier Friday, Kyrgios had posted a goodwill message on Instagram to Nadal.
“Different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon — till next time.”
In Sunday’s final, 40th-ranked Kyrgios will face either six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic or British ninth seed Cameron Norrie for the title.
Kyrgios had never previously got beyond the quarter-finals of a Slam before his current visit to the All England Club.
He made the last eight on his 2014 debut and reached the quarter-finals in Australia in 2015 but since then his career has been punctuated by more downs than ups.
“I never thought I’d be here at all, to be brutally honest with you,” he said.
“But I’m just super proud and I’m just ready to go. I’m going to give it my all and we’ll see what happens.”
Kyrgios admitted that the prospect of playing in his first Grand Slam final had left him anxious.
“I probably got an hour’s sleep just with everything, like the excitement. I had so much anxiety. I was already feeling so nervous, and I don’t feel nervous usually,” he said.
Kyrgios has been the headline act at this year’s Wimbledon.
His spectacular shot-making has been accompanied by $14,000 in fines, spitting in the direction of fans and a bitter bust-up with third-round opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The Greek accused him of having an “evil side” and being a “bully.”
On Friday morning, he woke to one British newspaper headline describing his passage to the final as “Wimbledon’s worst nightmare.”
“If that’s what they want to write, I guess that’s what they want to write. I can only control what I do,” said Kyrgios.
“I’m just going to go out there and enjoy the moment. Since I was born, only eight people have ever won this title, like eight people. I’m just going to give it my best shot.”



Ronaldo missing United tour amid doubts over future at club

Ronaldo missing United tour amid doubts over future at club
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

Ronaldo missing United tour amid doubts over future at club

Ronaldo missing United tour amid doubts over future at club
  • The 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s preseason tour to Thailand and Australia amid doubts over his future at the club.
United said Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week.
The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United.
Ronaldo only returned to United last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.
The tour will feature games against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. It will be new manager Erik Ten Hag’s first chance to work in depth with the squad.



Tennis: Tunisians delighted by Jabeur's success

Tennis: Tunisians delighted by Jabeur’s success
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

Tennis: Tunisians delighted by Jabeur’s success

Tennis: Tunisians delighted by Jabeur’s success
  • On the streets of the capital Tunis, people said her achievements had given them a new love of tennis
  • Jabeur's success on court has at least given many Tunisians some respite from bad news
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: The success of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in reaching Saturday’s Wimbledon singles final has prompted immense excitement in her home country for a woman nicknamed the “Minister of Happiness.”
On the streets of the capital Tunis, people said her achievements had given them a new love of tennis, while Sports Minister Kamel Deguich said there would be a huge official reception for her when she comes back home.
“Tunisians have forgotten their problems, all are proud of Ons... She is really the Minister of Happiness,” Deguich said of the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam final, adding he would travel to London to watch Saturday’s match.
The 27-year-old third seed also became the first African woman to reach the showpiece match at the All England Club after her 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory over close friend Tatjana Maria on Thursday.
Tunisians are suffering from a bad economic situation, while public finances are about to collapse, amid a severe political crisis since President Kais Saied seized control of the executive power and then dissolved the parliament.
But Jabeur’s success on court has at least given many Tunisians some respite from bad news.
“She made us happy even in the economic conditions we have now,” said Mounir Karoui, 47, adding that Jabeur had “shown a beautiful image of Tunisia to the world.”
Jabeur has been a trailblazer throughout her career, last year becoming the first Arab player to win a WTA title, the first to crack the top 10 in the world rankings and the first to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
“I never had a special love for this game, but since Ons Jabeur started playing, I watch it all the time. She made us love tennis,” said Khalifa Hajj Belgacem, 38.
Jabeur has moved up a level this year and said that Wimbledon was a particular focus for her, surprising given that as a child learning the game she never even saw a grass court and her ambition was to win the French Open.
“She sends a message to young people that when you trust yourself and set a goal in your life, you can reach it,” said Marwen Nouri, 32.



