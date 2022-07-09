You are here

Transport General Authority offers electric scooter service for pilgrims
A journey by electric scooter saves 15 minutes for a distance that previously required walking for around an hour. (Supplied)
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

  • This new service aims to improve pilgrims’ experience
Jeddah: The Transport General Authority has offered electric scooters as a new transportation service for pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

This new service aims at improving pilgrims’ experience, facilitating their movements while performing their rituals, and reducing the duration of their trips from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah. 

A journey by electric scooter saves 15 minutes for a distance that previously required walking for around an hour, with specific paths that are designated for scooters and maintaining safety.

The service has helped enrich the experience for many pilgrims. The TGA established a specialized team to raise awareness about using the scooters, and the authority will work on developing and improving the service for future Hajj seasons.

This comes as part of the TGA’s role in providing diverse transport options and adopting modern technology to offer pilgrims the best possible experience, and to ensure their safe mobility while performing their rituals.

Topics: hajj electric scooters Saudi Arabia

55 hospitals and clinics serving pilgrims in Arafat

55 hospitals and clinics serving pilgrims in Arafat
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has revealed details of its 55 health-care facilities in Arafat, dedicated to serving pilgrims during this year’s Hajj.

These hospitals and clinics are unique, as they provide their services for one day only during the Hajj season.

This year, there are three hospitals — Jabal Al-Rahma, Namira, and East Arafat — with a total capacity of 493 beds. Of those, 108 beds are in intensive care units, 54 in emergency departments, and seven in operating theaters. The hospitals cover all medical specialties.

There are also 52 clinics equipped to treat heat stroke, aided by 13 ambulances and 36 paramedic teams.

Topics: Hajj 2022 #SAUDI ARABIA Mount Arafat Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH)

Pilgrims end first day of stoning, celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Pilgrims end first day of stoning, celebrate Eid Al-Adha
  • Pilgrims threw seven pebbles in a ritual symbolizing the devil’s stoning
MINA: Early Saturday morning, Hajj pilgrims began to move to the Grand Mosque in Makkah for Tawaf Al-Ifadha, celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

Prior to that, they had cast stones at the Jamarat, sacrificed animals, and had their heads shaved for the 10th day of Dul Hijjah, which marks Eid-Al-Adha. 

The pilgrims threw seven pebbles each at the pillars of Al-Jamarah Al-Sughra, Al-Jamarah Al-Wusta and Al-Jamarah Al-Kubra in a ritual symbolizing the devil’s stoning by the Prophet Ibrahim.

Afterwards, they return to their accommodation to shave their heads, as a mark of rebirth. The sacrificing of animals represents Allah’s gesture to Ibrahim, who spared his son Ismael.

Nussarat, a Pakistani pilgrim, threw her pebbles having traveled all the way from Pakistan with her husband to perform Hajj.

“Coming to Saudi Arabia to participate in Hajj is a dream come true,” she told Arab News. “Today we celebrated Eid Al-Adha, and then we walked through Mina until we reached Jamarat Al-Aqaba, where we threw stones at the wall. 

“This action was very organized, and there was no crowd of people pushing each other, and it was easier than I thought,” Nussarat added.

Ezz Al-Deen, another pilgrim from Algeria, who had brought his country’s flag with him to photograph at the event, told Arab News: “It’s my first Hajj, and I decided to go with my daughter. I was surprised by how easy it was to come here and stone the devil in less than two minutes. I think it’s because this year’s pilgrimage numbers aren’t very high — the organization was really good and everyone is collaborating with us.”

Adil, a pilgrim from South Africa, said that the trip from Muzdalifah to the Jamarat had an amazing atmosphere, as he had walked with pilgrims from all over the world chanting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik.”

He told Arab News: “I felt like I was shunning the whispers of the devil to indulge in sin away from my life, like how the Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, shunned the devil.

“As it was the so-called rush hour, the organization and coordination of the guards was efficient and smooth; after the stoning, I experienced some difficulty finding my route back to my tent in Mina, but overall, it was a great experience.” 

Hajj authorities, including emergency services from the Presidency of State Security, health workers, civil defense, and Saudi Red Crescent Society teams, were all in attendance for the benefit of pilgrims, as well as officials and volunteers representing various other government agencies.

Security services were also on hand to ensure congestion was kept to a minimum and to manage the flow of the approximately 899,353 pilgrims at the holy sites this year, according to the General Authority for Statistics. 

The movement of pilgrims towards the Jamarat Bridge and the surrounding area saw a safe flow, as the pilgrims were taken in groups to the stoning area according to plans set in advance. 

All pilgrims had spent the previous night resting in their tents at Mina on the first day of the stoning. 

On Friday, spokesman for Hajj and Umrah Hisham Saeed confirmed in a press conference that all plans for the event were coordinated with all relevant authorities, and that his ministry is following schedules with specific times to ensure the smooth movement of crowds across various stages, beginning from the day of Tarwiyah in Mina, on to Arafat and Muzdalifah, before transporting people back to Mina for the stoning and other Hajj services.

Topics: Hajj 2022 #SAUDI ARABIA Eid Al-Adha 2022

Saudi virtual hospital assists Hajj pilgrims

Saudi virtual hospital assists Hajj pilgrims
  • Patients of the virtual hospital can consult specialized physicians without having to travel to different parts of the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Seha Virtual Hospital, which claims to be the largest network of its kind in the world, is helping to address the healthcare needs of Hajj pilgrims from across the world.

The hospital was launched in February this year as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to digitalize its healthcare sector. Patients of the virtual hospital no longer need to travel to different parts of the Kingdom to be seen by specialized physicians, and are not limited to regular clinic hours.

Connected to 152 hospitals and covering more than 34 subspecialties throughout Saudi Arabia, Seha Virtual Hospital claims to be the largest of its kind in the world and the first in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Seha’s chief operating officer Dr. Hani Al-Harbi said that Seha’s still-expanding network connects 13 hospitals in Makkah and Madinah alone to answer the needs of Hajj pilgrims, focusing on four main areas: Stroke, intensive care, radiology, and medical consultations.

Earlier, another official told Arab News that patients can now receive second and third medical opinions from the same consulting room, as the virtual hospital allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time clinical video session with top specialists from across the Kingdom. During the session, vitals signs can be monitored and shared, while tests and X-rays can also be taken and shared with the network of specialists.

Emergency interventions can be provided round the clock, and real-time consultations with top specialists will guide local staff in dealing with complex cases.

Topics: SEHA Virtual Hospital (SVH) #SAUDI ARABIA Hajj 2022

King Salman prays for pilgrims in Eid address

King Salman prays for pilgrims in Eid address
  • Eid Al-Adha celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia
  • The king praised the efforts of those facilitating the Hajj
RIYADH: King Salman delivered his traditional greetings on Saturday as the Muslim world celebrated Eid Al-Adha.

In an address on Saudi state television, King Salman noted that the Kingdom had been able to increase the number of pilgrims this year to a total of a million — from inside and outside the country — due to positive efforts made in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that precautionary measures were still being taken into account to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The King prayed to Allah to accept the Hajj of all the pilgrims and praised the efforts of everyone involved in facilitating the annual event.

The pilgrims returned to Mina on Saturday after an emotional day on the plains of Arafat, performing prayers and supplicating to Allah.

They will continue to perform the Hajj rites over the next few days, including the stoning ritual at the Jamarat complex.

This year’s Hajj was the first to see a million pilgrims since before the pandemic. In 2020,, the Kingdom allowed only 1,000 selected pilgrims to perform Hajj; in 2021, the number was raised to 60,000 fully vaccinated pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Eid Al-Adha is being celebrated across Saudi Arabia with Muslims performing prayers on Saturday morning at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and at all designated mosques throughout Saudi Arabia.



The event is celebrated in commemoration of the Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail to show obedience to Allah, only to be told at the last moment to sacrifice a sheep instead. The tradition of sacrificing an animal commemorates this gesture.

In Makkah, prayer in the Grand Mosque was led by Imam Dr. Abdullah bin Awwad Al-Juhani.

In Madinah, the Eid prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque was attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah region.

In Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh region, performed the prayer with the crowds of worshippers at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque.

The Eid prayer was also performed in various other parts of the Kingdom. In their sermons, the imams at all the mosques called on Muslims to adhere to the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah.

The police and security forces, meanwhile, provided high-tech devices and vehicles along rounds to ensure total safety for pilgrims, natives, residents and guests on their way to pray.

In Riyadh, men, women and children, attired especially for the occasion, congregated for the dawn prayers at the hundreds of mosques and special designated areas to mark the beginning of the weeklong occasion known for feasting and family gathering.

After the special prayer, people exchanged greetings, congratulating each other on the pious occasion, wishing them a blessed Eid Al-Adha.

Markets across the country have been doing a roaring trade, with people busy shopping for sacrificial animals, be they cows, sheep, goats or camels.

However, many expressed concern that the price of livestock is soaring as a result.

“Looking for the affordable cattle to slaughter, buyers are thronging various sheep markets in the capital for sacrificial animals that suit their pockets best,” said Mohammed Shabbir, a buyer in Al-Azizia district in Riyadh, which has a big cattle market.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Eid Al-Adha 2022 King Salman

Hijazi venue marks an old Saudi Hajj celebration

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Hijazi venue marks an old Saudi Hajj celebration

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • People from Morocco, Spain, Egypt, Palestine find elements of their culture in Hijazi traditions
JEDDAH: In the past, every year at Eid Al-Adha, on the 13th of Dul Hijja, during the traditional “JoJo” Hijazi celebration the people of Makkah received Saudi pilgrims with songs and folkloric chants to honor their completion of the Hajj rituals.

Throughout the years, ways of receiving pilgrims after the Hajj changed and the JoJo celebration almost disappeared.

Atareek in Jeddah, located in Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge, Al-Faisaliyah District, aims to preserve Saudi and Hijazi traditions celebrating the JoJo.

FASTFACTS

• The name of JoJo is inspired by an Arabic word in a Hijazi accent, which translates as ‘They have arrived.’ It is part of a well-known folkloric chant that friends and family of pilgrims sing during the celebration.

• JoJo used to celebrate children who went for Hajj with their parents for the first time, to motivate them and to introduce other youngsters to the rituals of Hajj. Later on, the celebration was held for both pilgrims and their children.

Shareefa Al-Sudairi, the founder of Atareek, which has been operating for more than ten years, told Arab News: “Through Atareek, we are trying to revive everything related to the Hijazi heritage and also to represent many cultures of the Kingdom from different regions to help the new generations discover and know about the beautiful traditions of their ancestors.”

The name of JoJo is inspired by an Arabic word in a Hijazi accent, which translates as “They have arrived.” It is part of a well-known folkloric chant that friends and family of pilgrims sing during the celebration.

JoJo used to celebrate children who went for Hajj with their parents for the first time, to motivate them and to introduce other youngsters to the rituals of Hajj. Later on, the celebration was held for both pilgrims and their children.

Al-Sudairi said that one of the highlights of the celebration is when the place is filled with children’s laughter, JoJo chants, and candies.

“Pilgrims sit on the floor, and children gather around them, holding the tips of a sheet over pilgrims’ heads filled with the “noql” type of old Hijazi candies.

“Then they start spinning around while chanting and holding the sheet, and then they finally strew candies all over the place and compete for who will collect more nogl than the other.” Al-Sudairi said.

Nogl candy consists of chickpeas, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, gums, coins and banknotes.

“What we have found during the ten years is that the Hijaz heritage is indeed international; it brings together different cultures linked to many countries,” she said.

“Whenever guests come to Atareek from Morocco, Spain, Egypt, Palestine and other countries, they were able to spot many related cultural heritage elements that remind them of their countries,” Al-Sudairi said.

Atareek is a museum, an art gallery, and a place for celebrations-themed Hijazi folk culture. It receives visits from schools and tourists from all over the world, including several embassies and consulates, as it is considered a landmark accompanying the Abdul Raouf Khalil Museum.

It is characterized by authentic Hijazi heritage, including several paintings on Hijaz themes such as crafts, trades, Saudi coffee and Hajj caravans.

These paintings change throughout the year, gifted by Saudi artists from Abdul Raouf Khalil’s art studio. Many other antique pieces dating back more than 50 years have been donated by well-known Hijazi families to help Atareek preserve and revive Hijazi heritage.

The venue also features large wooden benches called karweet and mirkaz, a type of furniture that is no longer used due to the availability of many other comfortable options.

These benches are usually decorated with “Arabesque,” a type of ancient Islamic art connected to Islamic architecture featuring intricate geometric forms and which require skillful craftsmenship.

Atareek also aims to shed light on the most popular Saudi dishes inspired by all regions of the Kingdom — such as balila, mugalgal, mandi lamb, and Saudi white coffee — served during the JoJo celebration and on the first days of Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha.

Al-Sudairi said: “Our utensils are all inspired by what our ancestors used to use, including copper utensils to provide the most authentic experience possible.”

Ninety years ago, the buildings of the first Saudi state were lit by ancient copper lanterns called Atareek, which inspired the name of the venue.

“The word Atareek means lanterns in a Hijazi accent. I gave it this name as the old lanterns are literally used for lightening here, where in the past the presence of these lanterns by the door of any home was used to indicate that there is a happy occasion taking place in that home,” Al-Sudairi said.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Makkah Madinah Eid Al Adha

