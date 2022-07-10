You are here

Israeli PM says countering Iran will top Biden visit agenda
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. (AP)
AFP

  • Iran earlier reported new advances in its uranium enrichment to IAEA
  • Israel opposes restoration of 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers
AFP

JERUSALEM: Expanding joint action to counter Iran will top the agenda during US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Israel, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday, urging a “decisive” response to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Addressing his second cabinet meeting since taking office on July 1, Lapid called Biden — who is due in Jerusalem on Wednesday — “one of the closest friends that Israel has ever had in American politics.”
The visit “will focus first and foremost on the issue of Iran,” said Lapid, who is serving as premier and foreign minister of a caretaker Israeli government until elections scheduled for Nov. 1.
According to an International Atomic Energy Agency report that emerged over the weekend, Iran has informed the Vienna-based watchdog about enhancements in its uranium enrichment capacity.
“Yesterday, it was revealed that Iran is enriching uranium in advanced centrifuges in complete contravention of the agreements it has signed,” Lapid said Sunday.
“The international response needs to be decisive: to return to the UN Security Council and activate the sanctions mechanism at full force,” he added.
Israel opposes the restoration of a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
The US walked out of the deal in 2018 under then president Donald Trump, who proceeded to reimpose biting sanctions on Tehran.
Many in Israel cheered that development, which prompted Iran to step away from many of the nuclear commitments it made under the accord.
Negotiations seeking to restore the deal, including indirect talks with the US, took off in Vienna in April last year, but have been at an impasse since March.
Beyond Iran’s nuclear program, Israel has sounded growing alarm about Tehran’s support for the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
The Jewish state has also accused Iranian agents of plotting to kidnap or kill Israelis in Istanbul.
“Israel will not stand idly by while Iran tries to attack us,” Lapid said. “We will discuss with the president and his team expanding security cooperation against all threats.”
The White House’s National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Thursday said “greater collaboration” on issues such as air defense, particularly with regards to countering Tehran, would be on Biden’s agenda during the Middle East trip.
Biden’s tour also includes a stop in Saudi Arabia.

Abu Dhabi warehouse fire brought under control, probe launched
Arab News

Arab News

ABU DHABI: Fire that broke out in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi on Sunday has been brought under control as the cause remains under investigation, Abu Dhabi Police reported on Sunday.

In a Twitter post, police said the blaze broke out in a warehouse for heavy vehicles scrap and tanks in Al Mafraq at noon.

No injuries have been reported so far.

 

 

“A field investigation is underway by specialised authorities to find the cause of the incident,” confirmed the police on Twitter.

“The public is urged to to receive information from official sources only,” urged the police.

 

Iran slams US regional air defense plan ahead of Biden trip
AFP

AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has described as a “threat” the United States’ plans for enhancing air defense cooperation with its Middle East allies, due to be discussed during President Joe Biden’s upcoming regional trip.
The White House’s National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Thursday said “greater collaboration” on issues such as air defense, particularly with regards to countering Tehran, would be on Biden’s agenda as he visits the Middle East next week.
“The proposal of this issue is provocative and the Islamic republic of Iran views these remarks as a threat to national and regional security,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said late Saturday.
“Trying to create new security concerns in the region will have no result other than weakening common regional security and serving the security interests of the Zionist regime,” he continued, in reference to Israel.
Biden is due to begin on Wednesday his first visit to the Middle East since taking office in January 2021. He is set to meet the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan and Israel.
The US and its Gulf Arab allies accuse Iran of destabilising the region with its ballistic missile program and support for armed militias.
“We’re continuing to work on integrated air defense capabilities and frameworks across the region,” Kirby said on Thursday.
“The whole region is concerned about Iran and their burgeoning and growing ballistic missile capabilities,” he added.
Washington raises such issues “with the sole purpose of Iranophobia and creating discord between the countries of the region,” Kanani said.
“Any groundwork for increasing the presence and role of the US in regional security mechanisms will only lead to insecurity, instability and the spread of terrorism,” he added.
His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Iran and Western powers as talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have been stalled since March.
Qatar hosted in late June indirect talks between the US and Iran in Doha in a bid to get the Vienna process back on track, but those discussions broke up after two days without any breakthrough.

EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths
AP

  • Rights groups have condemned authorities on both sides of border for excessive use of force
AP

RABAT: The European Commission has vowed to step up its work with Morocco to fight human smugglers who are using “new, extremely violent methods” — a move that comes two weeks after 23 people died at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska met with Morocco’s Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit in Rabat to discuss the events of June 24, when hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants and asylum-seekers attempted to storm through a border post and scale a border fence into Melilla.
In addition to the deaths, some 200 Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement officers and more than 70 civilians were injured.
“We have discussed how we can further cooperate on fighting the smugglers, preventing such violent and dangerous situation as we saw two weeks
ago,” Johansson said in a video message after the meeting.

BACKGROUND

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska met with Morocco’s Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit in Rabat to discuss the events of June 24.

There were no further details on what exactly the new, violent methods being used by smugglers were but the European Commission said it would enhance police cooperation with Morocco, including with joint investigations.
Mustafa Baitas, a spokesman for the Moroccan government, said on Thursday the events at the Nador-Mellila border were “planned and orchestrated” in a way that was not typical of other attempts to storm the border into Spain.
At the time, Moroccan authorities said the migrants had died as a result of a stampede.
But several human rights organizations have called for an independent investigation into the deaths and condemned authorities on both sides of the border for excessive use of force.
Morocco’s Human Rights Association says 27 migrants died, four more than Morrocan authorities have reported.
Many of the victims were believed to be Sudanese, it tweeted.
“The Commissioner and the two ministers welcomed the fact-finding commission set up by the Moroccan National Human Rights Council,” the EU Commission statement said. Spanish prosecutors also announced last week they had launched an investigation into June 24.
Videos showing countless Black men lying on the ground that day, some motionless and bleeding as Moroccan officers stood over.

Sudan protesters mark Eid Al-Adha at anti-army sit-in
AFP

  • Gen. Al-Burhan’s surprise move has been met with wide skepticism, and pro-democracy groups announced on Thursday the formation of a “revolutionary council” as protests held firm
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese protesters celebrated Eid Al-Adha among barricades on Saturday during a sit-in against military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his October coup.
Protesters have continued to press the army chief to resign, days after he vowed to make way for a civilian government — an offer quickly rejected by the country’s main civilian umbrella group as a “ruse.”
Gen. Al-Burhan’s surprise move has been met with wide skepticism, and pro-democracy groups announced on Thursday the formation of a “revolutionary council” as protests held firm.
The sit-in continued in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman on Saturday, as an imam took over the microphone usually reserved for protest chants to deliver the Eid sermon.

FASTFACT

Protester Ibrahim Al-Haj said that demonstrators hope to show that ‘no matter what happening in the country, our message is ongoing.’

Protester Ibrahim Al-Haj said after the prayer that demonstrators hope to show that “no matter what is happening in the country, our message is ongoing.”
Gen. Al-Burhan led a coup in October that derailed a transition to civilian rule, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding, sending Sudan deeper into economic crisis.
The protests against Gen. Al-Burhan were reinvigorated on June 30, when tens of thousands gathered and nine people were killed by security forces, according to pro-democracy medics.
A total of 114 people have been killed in the crackdown by security forces against protesters since the October coup, the medics say.
Worshippers on Saturday held up flags showing the faces of protesters killed in the crackdown.
“We are committed to the martyrs’ rights,” Haj said.
“We are not going to forget our martyrs even for a day, no matter what.”

Bashagha says to enter Tripoli 'in coming days'

AFP

  • Some armed forces have changed their position and have nothing against us entering the capital. Fathi Bashagha
AFP

TUNIS: Libya’s Fathi Bashagha, appointed as prime minister in a challenge to a unity government in Tripoli, plans to take office in the capital “in the coming days,” he said.
Libya’s parliament picked the former interior minister in February to lead a government to replace that of interim Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, appointed last year as part of a United Nations-backed peace process to end more than a decade of violence in the North African country.
But Dbeibah has refused to hand over power before elections, setting up a showdown with Bashagha, named by the eastern-based legislature elected in 2014 and backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
In May, Bashagha arrived in the capital Tripoli in the country’s west and attempted to take office there, sparking pre-dawn clashes between armed groups supporting him and those backing Dbeibah.
He backed down, he told AFP, to avoid bloodshed, but says he has since received “positive invitations” to enter the capital.
“All the roads are open into Tripoli and God willing we’ll be there in the coming days,” he said in an interview, speaking via Zoom from his temporary base in the central city of Sirte.
“Some armed forces have changed their position and have nothing against us entering the capital.”
Both Bashagha and Dbeibah come from the western city of Misrata and are backed by different forces in Tripoli.
Their rivalry is the latest configuration of the complex power struggles that have riven the country since the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled and killed Muammar Qaddafi.
Dbeibah came to power following a landmark 2020 ceasefire that ended a year-long battle as Haftar tried, unsuccessfully, to seize the capital by force.
The transitional government had a mandate to lead the country to elections last December, but they never took place due to divisions over the rules and the presence of controversial candidates.
Bashagha argues that today, Dbeibah’s government is “illegitimate.”
“Its mandate is over and it failed to make elections happen,” he said.
For elections to take place, he added, “the only condition is that Libya only has one government. Two governments is not acceptable.”
Bashagha, a 59-year-old former fighter pilot trainer, was interior minister between 2018 and 2021, when he worked to reduce the influence of militias and bring fighters into state-run forces.
He has been seen as one of the few major Libyan actors to have good relations with foreign powers backing rival sides in the country.
But the emergence of two rival administrations — as was the case between 2014 and 2020 — has sparked fears of a return to an armed struggle for power.
Bashagha said he did not believe there would be a return to war.
But, he warned, “there might be chaos because of demonstrations.”
His comments came days after protesters stormed Libya’s parliament building in the eastern city of Tobruk, demonstrating against the political elite — including both Dbeibah and Bashagha — and deteriorating living conditions.
Though it sits on Africa’s largest proven oil reserves, decades of stagnation under Qaddafi and its bloody conflict have left the country’s economy shattered and its population mired in poverty.
The three days of demonstrations, fueled by public anger over chronic power cuts that have shut down air-conditioning units at the height of summer, also hit other cities including Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi.
“I believe these popular demands are legitimate and the protests will continue after Eid,” Bashagha said, referring to the Muslim holiday starting on Saturday.
Dbeibah’s government has blamed the power cuts partly on fuel shortages caused by a blockade of key oil installations in Libya’s east, by groups demanding Dbeibah’s departure and a handover to Bashagha’s government.
But Bashagha insisted there was “no link.”
Once residents of the “Oil Crescent” region are “reassured that the revenues will not go to corruption, or theft or to other places, they will lift the siege on the oil exports,” he said.
The UN has been critical of the way Bashagha’s administration was appointed.
But Bashagha called on the world body “to adopt solutions that work for Libyans rather than just for the states that are interfering in Libya.”
“We’ve succeeded in avoiding any military confrontation but Libya can’t stay like this forever,” he added.
“There has to be a solution.”

