Saudi interior minister meets Hajj security officials

MAKKAH: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif has conveyed greetings from the Kingdom’s leadership to the employees of the ministry, the Presidency of State Security, and the military forces participating in the Hajj security efforts.

The Saudi minister, who is also the chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, also conveyed King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. The leadership congratulated them for the success of the security plans implemented over the last few days to ensure the security and safety of pilgrims.

During a meeting with the directors of the security sectors and leaders of the Hajj security forces at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Makkah, Prince Abdulaziz confirmed that the leadership provided all capabilities to serve the guests of Allah and ensure that they perform their rituals with ease.

He also expressed the Kingdom’s pride in serving the pilgrims, praising the efforts of the security and military personnel in implementing the various stages of the Hajj security plans.

The Saudi minister also highlighted the success of the integrated efforts of all ministries, and government and service agencies participating in serving the pilgrims.

During the meeting, Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami also reviewed the various stages of grouping pilgrims, which were carried out according to the integrated security and organizational plans.

The meeting was attended by Abdulaziz Al-Huwairini, president of the State Security; Gen. Khalid Humaidan, head of the General Intelligence Directorate; Nasser Al-Dawood, undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Abdullah Al-Owais, deputy head of the State Security; and several top officials from the security and military sectors participating in Hajj services.