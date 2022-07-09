You are here

  • Home
  • GCC chief praises Saudi Arabia for ‘successful’ Hajj season

GCC chief praises Saudi Arabia for ‘successful’ Hajj season

Muslim worshippers perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
1 / 2
Muslim worshippers perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Muslim worshippers perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
2 / 2
Muslim worshippers perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc3cn

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

GCC chief praises Saudi Arabia for ‘successful’ Hajj season

Muslim worshippers perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf has praised the efforts of the Saudi government in serving the holy sites and Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Al-Hajraf also praised the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in serving the Two Holy Mosques. This was a tribute to the Kingdom’s endeavors to organize the Hajj season every year.

Almost 900,000 Muslims are taking part in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which started on Wednesday, after two years of reduced numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The secretary-general said that serving the Two Holy Mosques was a great honor and responsibility that the Kingdom had been executing since the era of the late founder King Abdulaziz and his sons.

Al-Hajraf extended his greetings to the king and crown prince, and the Saudi government and people on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, which began on Saturday and marks the end of Hajj.

He also congratulated Saudi Arabia on organizing a successful Hajj season, during which the Kingdom elevated the services provided to pilgrims in a way that created an ideal environment for them to carry out their rituals with ease.

Al-Hajraf praised the efforts of all workers in sectors overseeing the organization of this year’s Hajj, wishing the Arab and Islamic world a happy Eid Al-Adha.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Hajj 2022 - Special Coverage Nayef Al-Hajraf hajj

Related

Hajj sees successful crowd control, transport operations for pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Hajj sees successful crowd control, transport operations for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia tells citizens in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest, warns against travel to country

Saudi Arabia tells citizens in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest, warns against travel to country
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tells citizens in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest, warns against travel to country

Saudi Arabia tells citizens in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest, warns against travel to country
  • Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital in the biggest demonstration yet
  • Kuwait also called on its citizens to avoid areas of unrest and leave as soon as possible
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday warned its citizens in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest and urged those wishing to travel to the country to postpone their trips, the Kingdom’s embassy in Colombo announced.
Protesters on Saturday broke into the Sri Lankan prime minister’s private residence and set it on fire hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed, in the biggest day of angry demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president’s home and office.
“In view of the current events of protests and demonstrations in Sri Lanka, (the Kingdom) calls on citizens wishing to travel there to postpone, and also calls on citizens residing and present throughout the country to take precautions and to stay away from places of gatherings and demonstrations and to abide by the instructions of the local authorities,” the embassy statement said.
Kuwait also called on its citizens present in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest and protests, follow the instructions from local authorities, and work to leave the country as soon as possible.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on citizens wishing to travel to Sri Lanka to postpone their travel. and said the embassy in
It also said citizens present in Sri Lanka should contact the Kuwaiti embassy in Colombo to register their data, or if they require any information or assistance.
(With AP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sri Lanka Kuwait unrest

Related

Update Sri Lankan PM ‘will resign’ after mass protests in Colombo  video
World
Sri Lankan PM ‘will resign’ after mass protests in Colombo 
Saudi FM meets Chinese counterpart in Bali. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 meeting in Bali

Transport General Authority offers electric scooter service for pilgrims

Transport General Authority offers electric scooter service for pilgrims
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

Transport General Authority offers electric scooter service for pilgrims

Transport General Authority offers electric scooter service for pilgrims
  • This new service aims to improve pilgrims’ experience
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

Jeddah: The Transport General Authority has offered electric scooters as a new transportation service for pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

This new service aims at improving pilgrims’ experience, facilitating their movements while performing their rituals, and reducing the duration of their trips from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah. 

A journey by electric scooter saves 15 minutes for a distance that previously required walking for around an hour, with specific paths that are designated for scooters and maintaining safety.

The service has helped enrich the experience for many pilgrims. The TGA established a specialized team to raise awareness about using the scooters, and the authority will work on developing and improving the service for future Hajj seasons.

This comes as part of the TGA’s role in providing diverse transport options and adopting modern technology to offer pilgrims the best possible experience, and to ensure their safe mobility while performing their rituals.

Topics: hajj electric scooters Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi virtual hospital assists Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi virtual hospital assists Hajj pilgrims
Mashaer ensures safe and speedy transportation of pilgrims between holy sites. (SPA photo) video
Saudi Arabia
Rapid transit Mashaer metro to operate again at holy sites during Hajj

55 hospitals and clinics serving pilgrims in Arafat

55 hospitals and clinics serving pilgrims in Arafat
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

55 hospitals and clinics serving pilgrims in Arafat

55 hospitals and clinics serving pilgrims in Arafat
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has revealed details of its 55 health-care facilities in Arafat, dedicated to serving pilgrims during this year’s Hajj.

These hospitals and clinics are unique, as they provide their services for one day only during the Hajj season.

This year, there are three hospitals — Jabal Al-Rahma, Namira, and East Arafat — with a total capacity of 493 beds. Of those, 108 beds are in intensive care units, 54 in emergency departments, and seven in operating theaters. The hospitals cover all medical specialties.

There are also 52 clinics equipped to treat heat stroke, aided by 13 ambulances and 36 paramedic teams.

Topics: Hajj 2022 #SAUDI ARABIA Mount Arafat Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH)

Related

Hajj pilgrims at Arafat. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh) photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj proceeding smoothly amid advanced health and security services, say Saudi authorities
Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’

Pilgrims end first day of stoning, celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Pilgrims end first day of stoning, celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Updated 09 July 2022
Mohammed Al-Kinani and Rahaf Jambi

Pilgrims end first day of stoning, celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Pilgrims end first day of stoning, celebrate Eid Al-Adha
  • Pilgrims threw seven pebbles in a ritual symbolizing the devil’s stoning
Updated 09 July 2022
Mohammed Al-Kinani and Rahaf Jambi

MINA: Early Saturday morning, Hajj pilgrims began to move to the Grand Mosque in Makkah for Tawaf Al-Ifadha, celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

Prior to that, they had cast stones at the Jamarat, sacrificed animals, and had their heads shaved for the 10th day of Dul Hijjah, which marks Eid-Al-Adha. 

The pilgrims threw seven pebbles each at the pillars of Al-Jamarah Al-Sughra, Al-Jamarah Al-Wusta and Al-Jamarah Al-Kubra in a ritual symbolizing the devil’s stoning by the Prophet Ibrahim.

Afterwards, they return to their accommodation to shave their heads, as a mark of rebirth. The sacrificing of animals represents Allah’s gesture to Ibrahim, who spared his son Ismael.

Nussarat, a Pakistani pilgrim, threw her pebbles having traveled all the way from Pakistan with her husband to perform Hajj.

“Coming to Saudi Arabia to participate in Hajj is a dream come true,” she told Arab News. “Today we celebrated Eid Al-Adha, and then we walked through Mina until we reached Jamarat Al-Aqaba, where we threw stones at the wall. 

“This action was very organized, and there was no crowd of people pushing each other, and it was easier than I thought,” Nussarat added.

Ezz Al-Deen, another pilgrim from Algeria, who had brought his country’s flag with him to photograph at the event, told Arab News: “It’s my first Hajj, and I decided to go with my daughter. I was surprised by how easy it was to come here and stone the devil in less than two minutes. I think it’s because this year’s pilgrimage numbers aren’t very high — the organization was really good and everyone is collaborating with us.”

Adil, a pilgrim from South Africa, said that the trip from Muzdalifah to the Jamarat had an amazing atmosphere, as he had walked with pilgrims from all over the world chanting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik.”

He told Arab News: “I felt like I was shunning the whispers of the devil to indulge in sin away from my life, like how the Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, shunned the devil.

“As it was the so-called rush hour, the organization and coordination of the guards was efficient and smooth; after the stoning, I experienced some difficulty finding my route back to my tent in Mina, but overall, it was a great experience.” 

Hajj authorities, including emergency services from the Presidency of State Security, health workers, civil defense, and Saudi Red Crescent Society teams, were all in attendance for the benefit of pilgrims, as well as officials and volunteers representing various other government agencies.

Security services were also on hand to ensure congestion was kept to a minimum and to manage the flow of the approximately 899,353 pilgrims at the holy sites this year, according to the General Authority for Statistics. 

The movement of pilgrims towards the Jamarat Bridge and the surrounding area saw a safe flow, as the pilgrims were taken in groups to the stoning area according to plans set in advance. 

All pilgrims had spent the previous night resting in their tents at Mina on the first day of the stoning. 

On Friday, spokesman for Hajj and Umrah Hisham Saeed confirmed in a press conference that all plans for the event were coordinated with all relevant authorities, and that his ministry is following schedules with specific times to ensure the smooth movement of crowds across various stages, beginning from the day of Tarwiyah in Mina, on to Arafat and Muzdalifah, before transporting people back to Mina for the stoning and other Hajj services.

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Enter
keywords
Topics: Hajj 2022 #SAUDI ARABIA Eid Al-Adha 2022

Related

Saudi leaders exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with Muslim leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with Muslim leaders

Saudi virtual hospital assists Hajj pilgrims

Saudi virtual hospital assists Hajj pilgrims
Updated 09 July 2022
Abdullah Al-Rushud

Saudi virtual hospital assists Hajj pilgrims

Saudi virtual hospital assists Hajj pilgrims
  • Patients of the virtual hospital can consult specialized physicians without having to travel to different parts of the Kingdom
Updated 09 July 2022
Abdullah Al-Rushud

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Seha Virtual Hospital, which claims to be the largest network of its kind in the world, is helping to address the healthcare needs of Hajj pilgrims from across the world.

The hospital was launched in February this year as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to digitalize its healthcare sector. Patients of the virtual hospital no longer need to travel to different parts of the Kingdom to be seen by specialized physicians, and are not limited to regular clinic hours.

Connected to 152 hospitals and covering more than 34 subspecialties throughout Saudi Arabia, Seha Virtual Hospital claims to be the largest of its kind in the world and the first in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Seha’s chief operating officer Dr. Hani Al-Harbi said that Seha’s still-expanding network connects 13 hospitals in Makkah and Madinah alone to answer the needs of Hajj pilgrims, focusing on four main areas: Stroke, intensive care, radiology, and medical consultations.

Earlier, another official told Arab News that patients can now receive second and third medical opinions from the same consulting room, as the virtual hospital allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time clinical video session with top specialists from across the Kingdom. During the session, vitals signs can be monitored and shared, while tests and X-rays can also be taken and shared with the network of specialists.

Emergency interventions can be provided round the clock, and real-time consultations with top specialists will guide local staff in dealing with complex cases.

Topics: SEHA Virtual Hospital (SVH) #SAUDI ARABIA Hajj 2022

Related

Health status of pilgrims in Arafat is reassuring: Saudi Health Minister
Saudi Arabia
Health status of pilgrims in Arafat is reassuring: Saudi Health Minister
Hajj pilgrims at Arafat. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh) photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj proceeding smoothly amid advanced health and security services, say Saudi authorities

Latest updates

GCC chief praises Saudi Arabia for ‘successful’ Hajj season
Muslim worshippers perform the Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Mobile, Internet service mostly back in Canada after outage
Mobile, Internet service mostly back in Canada after outage
Flooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country
Flooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country
Virtual realty metamorphoses into islands of opportunity
Virtual realty metamorphoses into islands of opportunity
Tunisia’s Wimbledon finalist says family never applied for UK visa
Tunisia’s Wimbledon finalist says family never applied for UK visa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.