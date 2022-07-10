KSrelief-backed Arsal Health Center aids distressed Syrian refugee

You are here

Zahia Abdel Haq, a 67-year-old Syrian refugee, is pictured at the Arsal Health Center in Lebanon’s Bekaa governorate. (KSrelief)
Zahia Abdel Haq, a 67-year-old Syrian refugee, is pictured at the Arsal Health Center in Lebanon’s Bekaa governorate. (KSrelief)
Rashid Hassan

  • Syrian refugee was experiencing severe joint pain and great difficulty walking
  • She was prescribed a treatment plan and after several sessions at the health center, began to feel much better
RIYADH: Arsal Health Center in Lebanon’s Bekaa governorate, which offers health-care services to Syrian refugees and their host community with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, recently provided much-needed assistance to a female refugee from Syria.

“Zahia, a Syrian refugee who suffered from serious health problems due to forced migration, was looking for a safe place to seek help to recover from her ailment,” KSrelief tweeted. “Zahia Abdel Haq, a 67-year-old Syrian refugee, was forced to move from one town to another to survive, until she arrived in the city of Arsal in Lebanon. Because of her need to constantly keep moving, she was experiencing severe joint pain, and great difficulty walking.

“After living in Arsal for some time, Zahia was told by one of her neighbors that there was a health center in the town. She decided to go immediately to the center to seek help.

“Once there, Zahia met with Dr. Khaled Al-Hujairi, who did some tests and discovered that she was suffering from knee cartilage damage and carpal tunnel syndrome. Dr. Al-Hujairi prescribed a treatment plan for Zahia, and after several sessions at the health center, she began to feel much better,” KSrelief added.

The staff at the health center provided the woman with further instructions to assist her recovery and advised her to return for weekly checkups.

