Gaza coastline becomes foremost recreational outlet this summer after sewage cleanup

Local water authority declared that 65 percent of the coastline is now safe to swim in. (File/Reuters)
  • For the first time in years, most of the Gaza Strip's coastline is clean enough to swim in
LONDON: Thousands of families are flocking to Gaza's beaches this summer as the coastline becomes the territory's foremost recreational outlet.For the first time in years, most of the Gaza Strip's coastline is clean enough to swim in, thanks to a concerted sewage cleanup effort.

“We didn’t come for seven years because the water was not safe. Now it looks so much better … The color is different, more blue. This is our second beach day this year,” said Nabila Haniya told the Guardian.

“We have a lot of wars and troubles. The kids deserve to have some fun,” Haniya added.

After 15 years of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, one of the most pressing issues for 2.2 million people residing in Gaza is access to clean water.

Due to the Israeli restrictions on imports and the lack of proper maintenance, sewage treatment plants were overwhelmed years ago. Almost 97% of the water in Gaza’s sole aquifer is no longer potable, the Guardian report added.

For more than a decade, untreated waste has flowed directly into the sea, causing an environmental disaster and polluting one of the only affordable recreational opportunities in the isolated territory.

However, over the last year, Gaza's three internationally funded sewage treatment plants have been able to ramp up operations, thanks in part to a more consistent and plentiful supply of electricity.

In October 2021, 180,000 cubic meters of sewage per day were being dumped into the Mediterranean. Today 70% of the sewage is being diverted to modern treatment facilities, with the remaining 30% being partially treated. This means that 95 percent of waste is removed before the water returns to the environmental cycle.

The improvements have reduced sea pollution to its lowest level in years, prompting the local water authority to declare that 65 percent of the coastline is now classified as "green" or "yellow," indicating that it is safe to swim.

Children run in and out of the waves on the beach in Sheikh Ijlin, a neighborhood in Gaza City's south, begging their parents for camel rides and candy floss.Seven lifeguards monitoring Sheikh Ijlin’s beach told the Guardian that this summer is the busiest season they can remember.

The clear, blue water is a welcome sight in Gaza, where movement is severely restricted. More than half of the population is unemployed, and the electrical and medical infrastructure has crumbled.

An Israeli ban on the entry of what it considers "dual-use goods," such as building materials that can be repurposed by Hamas, also poses a continuing threat to Gaza's clean water supply.

“We need to replace spent pumps in the sewage treatment and desalination facilities, because otherwise, they will overflow. But I can’t just place an order, I have to get approvals and negotiate with Israelis to bring any parts in. By the time I have done that, even more damage has been done,” said Omar Shatat, the deputy executive director of Gaza’s Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, to the Guardian.

“We could rebalance the water cycle in Gaza in five years if it wasn’t for the occupation. As it is, you can’t call anything here sustainable. I try to anticipate what Gaza’s needs will be in five years, 20 years’ time, but it’s impossible,” he added.

Shatat cautioned that the progress made in cleaning up the sea this year is fragile and could easily be lost: “If the electricity supply becomes unreliable again, more sewage will be pumped into the sea. I think the reason things changed is because sewage here became such a huge issue it was starting to affect beaches and desalination plants in Israel too.”

Topics: #gaza water pollution

Kuwait police find body of missing child

Kuwait police find body of missing child
Updated 10 July 2022
Arab News

Kuwait police find body of missing child

Kuwait police find body of missing child
  • Investigations revealed that the child was murdered by a family member
Updated 10 July 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: Ahmadi police in Kuwait discovered the body of a child who had been missing for a few days, according to the Interior Ministry.

Investigations revealed that he was murdered by a family member.

Police were able to locate the crime scene after conducting intensive investigations and discovered that the suspect had murdered and buried the child, according to a statement released by the ministry on Sunday.

The suspect is in police custody and will face legal proceedings as the case is still under investigation, the ministry added.

Topics: #kuwait murder

Morocco king in first public appearance since Covid-19 recovery

Morocco king in first public appearance since Covid-19 recovery
Updated 10 July 2022
AFP

Morocco king in first public appearance since Covid-19 recovery

Morocco king in first public appearance since Covid-19 recovery
  • On June 16, the monarch’s personal doctor said King Mohammed VI had tested positive for Covid-19
  • The monarch’s health is the subject of keen public interest in the North African kingdom
Updated 10 July 2022
AFP

RABAT: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI took part in rituals for the Muslim feast of Eid Al-Adha on Sunday, official media said, in his first public appearance since recovering from Covid-19.
The 58-year-old monarch, accompanied by his son, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, 19, led prayers at the royal palace in Sale, adjacent to Rabat.
He then “continued on to the ritual of sacrifice,” the official MAP news agency said.
The ceremony took place “privately and with very limited participation” in order to respect Covid-19 preventive measures, it added.
Wearing a yellow robe, the king was seen smiling at the end of the prayers next to his son and his brother Prince Moulay Rachid, 52, images broadcast on public television showed.
Muslims across the world celebrate Eid Al-Adha by slaughtering livestock to commemorate the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God.
On June 16, the monarch’s personal doctor said King Mohammed VI had tested positive for Covid-19 but without exhibiting symptoms and recommended “a period of rest for a few days.”
The king continued to send protocol and other messages during his convalescence.
The monarch’s health is the subject of keen public interest in the North African kingdom, especially since he underwent heart surgery in February 2018 and in June 2020.
The Jeune Afrique weekly said the king contracted Covid-19 in France, where he had arrived for a private visit on June 1.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Mohammed VI had only taken one other overseas trip — to Gabon in December last year.
Mohammed VI has ruled Morocco since July 1999, when he inherited the throne from his father Hassan II.

Topics: eid al-adha Coronavirus Morocco King Mohammed VI

Abu Dhabi warehouse fire brought under control, probe launched

Abu Dhabi warehouse fire brought under control, probe launched
Updated 10 July 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi warehouse fire brought under control, probe launched

Abu Dhabi warehouse fire brought under control, probe launched
Updated 10 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Fire that broke out in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi on Sunday has been brought under control as the cause remains under investigation, Abu Dhabi Police reported on Sunday.

In a Twitter post, police said the blaze broke out in a warehouse for heavy vehicles scrap and tanks in Al Mafraq at noon.

No injuries have been reported so far.

 

 

“A field investigation is underway by specialised authorities to find the cause of the incident,” confirmed the police on Twitter.

“The public is urged to to receive information from official sources only,” urged the police.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Israeli PM says countering Iran will top Biden visit agenda

Israeli PM says countering Iran will top Biden visit agenda
Updated 10 July 2022
AFP

Israeli PM says countering Iran will top Biden visit agenda

Israeli PM says countering Iran will top Biden visit agenda
  • Iran earlier reported new advances in its uranium enrichment to IAEA
  • Israel opposes restoration of 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers
Updated 10 July 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Expanding joint action to counter Iran will top the agenda during US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Israel, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday, urging a “decisive” response to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Addressing his second cabinet meeting since taking office on July 1, Lapid called Biden — who is due in Jerusalem on Wednesday — “one of the closest friends that Israel has ever had in American politics.”
The visit “will focus first and foremost on the issue of Iran,” said Lapid, who is serving as premier and foreign minister of a caretaker Israeli government until elections scheduled for Nov. 1.
According to an International Atomic Energy Agency report that emerged over the weekend, Iran has informed the Vienna-based watchdog about enhancements in its uranium enrichment capacity.
“Yesterday, it was revealed that Iran is enriching uranium in advanced centrifuges in complete contravention of the agreements it has signed,” Lapid said Sunday.
“The international response needs to be decisive: to return to the UN Security Council and activate the sanctions mechanism at full force,” he added.
Israel opposes the restoration of a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
The US walked out of the deal in 2018 under then president Donald Trump, who proceeded to reimpose biting sanctions on Tehran.
Many in Israel cheered that development, which prompted Iran to step away from many of the nuclear commitments it made under the accord.
Negotiations seeking to restore the deal, including indirect talks with the US, took off in Vienna in April last year, but have been at an impasse since March.
Beyond Iran’s nuclear program, Israel has sounded growing alarm about Tehran’s support for the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
The Jewish state has also accused Iranian agents of plotting to kidnap or kill Israelis in Istanbul.
“Israel will not stand idly by while Iran tries to attack us,” Lapid said. “We will discuss with the president and his team expanding security cooperation against all threats.”
The White House’s National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Thursday said “greater collaboration” on issues such as air defense, particularly with regards to countering Tehran, would be on Biden’s agenda during the Middle East trip.
Biden’s tour also includes a stop in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Iran-Israel Conflict Biden visit Middle East #iran

Iran slams US regional air defense plan ahead of Biden trip

Iran slams US regional air defense plan ahead of Biden trip
Updated 10 July 2022
AFP

Iran slams US regional air defense plan ahead of Biden trip

Iran slams US regional air defense plan ahead of Biden trip
Updated 10 July 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has described as a “threat” the United States’ plans for enhancing air defense cooperation with its Middle East allies, due to be discussed during President Joe Biden’s upcoming regional trip.
The White House’s National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Thursday said “greater collaboration” on issues such as air defense, particularly with regards to countering Tehran, would be on Biden’s agenda as he visits the Middle East next week.
“The proposal of this issue is provocative and the Islamic republic of Iran views these remarks as a threat to national and regional security,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said late Saturday.
“Trying to create new security concerns in the region will have no result other than weakening common regional security and serving the security interests of the Zionist regime,” he continued, in reference to Israel.
Biden is due to begin on Wednesday his first visit to the Middle East since taking office in January 2021. He is set to meet the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan and Israel.
The US and its Gulf Arab allies accuse Iran of destabilising the region with its ballistic missile program and support for armed militias.
“We’re continuing to work on integrated air defense capabilities and frameworks across the region,” Kirby said on Thursday.
“The whole region is concerned about Iran and their burgeoning and growing ballistic missile capabilities,” he added.
Washington raises such issues “with the sole purpose of Iranophobia and creating discord between the countries of the region,” Kanani said.
“Any groundwork for increasing the presence and role of the US in regional security mechanisms will only lead to insecurity, instability and the spread of terrorism,” he added.
His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Iran and Western powers as talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have been stalled since March.
Qatar hosted in late June indirect talks between the US and Iran in Doha in a bid to get the Vienna process back on track, but those discussions broke up after two days without any breakthrough.

