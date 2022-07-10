SGBF to find solutions to drive UN development goals in the region

You are here

The UN Global Compact Saudi Arabia Network was established in September 2021 to support the private sector in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030. (SPA)
Updated 10 July 2022
Dana Alomar

Updated 10 July 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: The Saudi Green Building Forum hosted a virtual event on the emerging carbon-free principles in the construction sector alongside the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, being held from July 5-15 in Riyadh.

Titled “Green Principles, Procedures, and Applications to Build Better Post-COVID-19,” the event will convene a panel on July 11 featuring experts that will find solutions to link civil society with sustainable development goals, according to a statement.

The conference seeks to “achieve sustainable development goals while enhancing the capacity of the construction sector to be carbon-free, efficient and flexible,” the statement added.

Last year, SGBF hosted a virtual event on sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to promote economic, social, and environmental measurements of sustainable development. It met to find a comprehensive approach to implementing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the SGBF, said in the statement: “We are delighted, proud and encouraged by the Kingdom’s interest, action and progress on environmental issues on the announcement that the largest oil exporter in the world will reach ‘zero net carbon’ by the year 2060.” 

“While climate change has occurred before, humans have had a monumental impact on the planet’s climate system since the mid-20th century,” he added.

Despite the challenges, Al-Fadl said that green-innovative leaders are driving cities and governments to reduce climate change effects.

Al-Fadl, chair of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum’s side event hosted by SGBF, aims to discuss best design and operation practices in the future planning of cities and buildings.

The statement said that SGBF provides programs to build social, humanitarian, and environmental responsibility by enhancing its portfolio with its saaf certification. 

The event, according to the statement, focuses on three objectives. Firstly, it looks at education to achieve gender balance, increase community participation and facilitate best professional practices.

The second objective, the statement stated, is to build comprehensive natural resource efficiency.

By utilizing technologies around green buildings, the SBGF aims to map more than 1,000 projects in the Kingdom’s buildings.

Lastly, the third objective is to implement local-national development plans and carry out long-term strategies to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ensuring partnerships.

SGBF is a nonprofit organization that works toward realizing the ambitions of the Kingdom and the wider Arab world in sustainable development, it added.

In 2020, the nonprofit organization was granted accreditation as an observer at the governing body of the UN Environment Program.

SGBF has been an observer at all public meetings and sessions of the UNEP and its subsidiaries.

Among their supporting allies, the statement said, is the UN Global Compact Saudi Arabia Network which was established in September 2021 to support the private sector in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030.

DUBAI: In 2020, headlines around the globe proclaimed the “death of the city” and predicted a widespread pandemic-prompted urban exodus. Yet, while several city dwellers abandoned the urban streets searching for greener pastures, many stayed and even more are now flocking back, drawn by the vibrant, cosmopolitan lifestyle that only the world’s greatest cities can provide.

With the world’s cities coming back to life, the prediction that two-thirds of the world’s population — nearly seven billion people — will live in an urban environment by 2050, with 630 million located across 40 global megacities by 2025- 2030, remains valid.

However, not all cities are created equal, with vast discrepancies evident in the quality of life, safety, health care provision, and affordability.

While real estate markets everywhere softened during the pandemic, the past twelve months have seen a resurgence.

In particular, the global prime markets have seen an uptick in volume and values, driven by the world’s wealthiest seeking to minimize risk by diversifying their portfolios with increased investments in real estate, which is widely seen as a safer, more tangible asset class. 

The world’s population of ultra-high net worth individuals is forecast to increase by 27 percent by 2025, which will see over 660,000 individuals each having US$30 million or more in net assets. And with around two-thirds of this wealth typically being tied up in property, the outlook for prime capital values across the world’s global gateway cities is overwhelmingly positive.

Dubai Market Overview

Despite being widely perceived as a seller’s market, residential real estate in Dubai remains affordable, with a prime capital value of $630 per square foot, substantially less than comparable global gateway cities.

In addition, residents enjoy a very high quality of life, a safe environment, moderate cost of living and a meager property price to income ratio.

Dubai’s residential real estate market rebounded in 2021, recording 85,000 residential real estate transactions with a total value of AED 300 billion, representing a 65 percent increase in transaction volumes and a 71 percent rise in value over the previous year.

Villa sales have performed especially well since the pandemic, rising by an average of 22 percent as buyers sought access to private outdoor space and the benefits of community facilities. However, ample room for growth remains in the mid to long term, with the residential market currently 29 percent lower than it was during the 2014 peak.

In Dubai, the top end of the market is seeing strong demand, particularly for super-premium villas, which saw sales last year reach their highest level since 2015. 

According to Knight Frank, 93 homes valued in excess of US$10 million were sold in Dubai in 2021, which was more than in the previous five years combined. In addition, the super-prime segment demonstrated an annual capital value growth rate of 17 percent in 2021,  which remains below the market high of December 2014. 

In comparison to other global gateway cities, Dubai remains significantly undervalued and, consequently, offers high appeal to ultra-high net worth individuals looking for global real estate investments with significant room for growth in an increasingly friendly environment for foreign direct investment and offers an excellent quality of life. In the future, price acceleration will be fueled by increasing demand and a scarcity of super-prime properties in the market.

London Market Overview

In London, prime real estate remains at around 20 percent below levels seen in the peak period of 2014, with growth expected to remain slow due to uncertainty around post-Brexit, lenders increasing mortgage rates and the resumption of stamp duty charges. In fact, Savills, the UK’s top real estate services company, predicts a growth rate of around 4 percent this year, rising to 13.7 percent by 2026.

For most residents, affordability remains a significant barrier to ownership as growth outstrips wage inflation and a high Property Price to Income Ratio of 14.51 persists. In addition, London residents are burdened with a high cost of living with the added drawback of a moderate quality of life.

At the top end of the market, however, the outlook is very different, with buoyant sales in the super-prime sector driven by domestic and UK-domiciled high net worth individuals looking to capitalize on stagnant values to upgrade their homes in size, amenities and location. 

Hawazen Esber, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim  — Communities

Savills reports that the fourth quarter of 2021 saw the strongest performance on record for transactions on properties valued at over GBP10 million.

New York Market Overview

The US economy grew by around 6 percent in 2021, a significant rebound from the 3.4 percent contraction experienced the year prior. As Wall Street profits boomed, the economy got back on track, and New York City reopened for business, the real estate market started to pick up.

The year 2021 proved to be a record-breaking year for the New York residential sales, despite an initial downturn at the start of the pandemic and a mass exodus — 320,000 people moved out of the city in 2020, a 237 percent increase over the previous year.

The average cost for an apartment in Manhattan stands at $1.95 million, and the median price has increased by 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. While city residents currently enjoy a moderate property price to income ratio, the cost of living is very high, and the quality of life is moderate.

In the super-prime market, New York is a top global performer, with 2022 sales of above US$10 million recorded in 2021; the segment is also fast-moving, with homes taking an average of 97 days to sell. In the same year, Manhattan recorded a total sales value of US$30 billion, more than half of which was in the form of cash transactions as HNWIs sought to mitigate potential exposure to risk by diversifying their assets and strengthening their real estate portfolios in the United States.

Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France’s industry turns to oil

Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France’s industry turns to oil
Updated 11 July 2022
Reuters

Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France’s industry turns to oil

Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France’s industry turns to oil
  • Top executives say they are preparing for possible blackouts
Updated 11 July 2022
Reuters

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France: France’s energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages.

Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts.

“What we’ve done is we’ve converted our boilers, so they’re capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to,” said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world’s leading tiremakers.

“The aim is to avoid having to shut down a plant in case we face a shortage,” he added, saying that while a gas shortage in Europe was likely, oil would still be available as an alternative.

It takes days to start up tire production at a manufacturing plant, Menegaux said, making it essential to maintain a steady energy supply.

Russia in June reduced flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, its main route for shipping gas into western Europe, to 40 percent of capacity. Politicians and industry are concerned there will be further supply constraints linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation.”

Across Europe, industry has been resorting to more polluting fuel than gas as it gives precedence to tackling the cost to the economy of business disruption and surging energy prices, rather than longer-term targets to switch to zero carbon fuel.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the top corporate executives attending the conference it would be irresponsible not to prepare for shortages.

“Let’s prepare for a cut-off of Russian gas,” he told them. “Today it’s the most likely scenario.”

France, relies on nuclear power for around 70 percent of its electricity, meaning it is far less directly dependendent on Russian gas than neighboring Germany.

However, the state-controlled electricity producer EDF is struggling to meet France’s needs because of outages at its aging power plants, increasing the strain on the rest of the energy sector.

Energy production at 29 of its 56 nuclear reactors has been halted by inspections and repairs.

The French government is checking company-by-company which ones depend on an uninterrupted energy supply.

It has also sought to reduce the impact of a surge in energy prices by capping retail gas and power prices until the end of the year, which has helped to keep French inflation among the lowest in Europe.

A chairman of another large industrial company, who asked not to be named, said on the sidelines of the conference he believed all big businesses were looking at a switch to oil.

Automaker Stellantis is weighing options to produce its own energy in case of an energy crunch, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said at a French factory last month.

These include building its own energy plant or investing in an existing one to secure part of the production.

Poland’s former Energy Minister Michal Kurtyka, whose country relies on coal for 70 percent of its energy, told executives at the conference that Europe was headed for a “perfect storm” this winter.

Canada to return repaired turbine to Germany

Canada to return repaired turbine to Germany
Updated 10 July 2022
Reuters

Canada to return repaired turbine to Germany

Canada to return repaired turbine to Germany
  • The Canadian government said it was issuing a ‘time-limited and revocable permit’ to exempt the return of turbines from its Russian sanctions
Updated 10 July 2022
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canada will return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and could help to ensure continued flows of energy until Europe can end its dependency on Russian gas, Canada’s minister of natural resources said.

The Canadian government said in a statement on Saturday it was issuing a “time-limited and revocable permit” to exempt the return of turbines from its Russian sanctions and also announced new measures against Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Canadian government said shipping the turbine to Europe would support “Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas.”

The Kremlin on Friday said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbines were returned, while Ukraine has said returning the equipment would breach sanctions.

In addition to the special permit for the turbine, Canada said it would expand sanctions against Russia’s energy sector to include industrial manufacturing.

Canada’s new sanctions “will apply to land and pipeline transport and the manufacturing of metals and of transport, computer, electronic and electrical equipment, as well as of machinery,” it said.

A German government spokesperson said Germany welcomed “the decision of our Canadian friends and allies.”

Ukraine, however, was dismayed.

Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, said in a statement on Saturday that Canada had set “a dangerous precedent that will lead to the weakening of the sanctions regime imposed on Russia.”

“Our community is deeply disappointed by the Canadian government’s decision to bow to Russian blackmail,” it said.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Saturday in a statement that “Canada is unwavering in its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity ... Canada will not relent in pressuring the Russian regime.”

Germany and Finland at odds over Uniper rescue

Germany and Finland at odds over Uniper rescue
Updated 10 July 2022
Reuters

Germany and Finland at odds over Uniper rescue

Germany and Finland at odds over Uniper rescue
  • Major importer of gas has asked for a German govt bailout
Updated 10 July 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: A dispute between Germany and Finland over the cost of rescuing gas importer Uniper flared on Saturday as its Finnish main shareholder rejected a call from a senior German minister for further help in bailing out the ailing company.

Uniper, Germany’s biggest importer and storer of gas, this week asked for a German government bailout, warning losses due to reduced supplies from Russia and soaring gas prices could reach €10 billion ($10 billion) this year.

But German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Uniper’s main shareholder, Finnish state energy company Fortum, should contribute to the rescue, as Germany confronts an energy crisis serious enough for Habeck to call for economy measures such as Germans taking shorter showers.

“It (Uniper) belongs to someone, someone who is solvent and can provide support,” Habeck, who is also energy minister, told Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview. “So it’s right to consider models where the owners also bear an obligation.”

Fortum, which has proposed ringfencing Uniper’s German businesses under government ownership, responded that it had already given Uniper €8 billion in loans and guarantees.

“The German security of supply businesses need to be owned by the federal state that has the required strong creditworthiness,” since gas prices might continue to rise, said Fortum Chief Executive Markus Rauram in an emailed statement.

For Finland, its economy a 13th the size of Germany’s and with a 15th the population, the challenge is serious.

“The rescue of Uniper is an issue of European importance.” said Finnish Europe Minister Tytti Tuppurainen, also in an email. “We are urgently calling for Uniper’s at-risk, system-critical businesses to be ringfenced in Germany and secured by the state.”

After prospering from years of dependable flows of cheap Russian gas, Germany is scrambling to contain the impact of those supplies being constrained.

While Russia blames technical problems, Western governments say these are pretexts and that Moscow is responding to crippling sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

German has allocated €15 billion of public money to buy gas from elsewhere to ensure gas storages are full by the winter, but, urging the public to save energy, Habeck warned that if gas prices climbed further that might not be enough.

“Germans shower for an average of 10 minutes,” he said. “And I think even five minutes is too long.”

Already, some housing associations have said they will lowering heating temperatures in their houses and apartments this winter, and Habeck said workplace heating could be dialled down.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video statement on Saturday that energy security questions would preoccupy Germany “for the coming weeks, months and years.”

Virtual realty metamorphoses into islands of opportunity

Virtual realty metamorphoses into islands of opportunity
Updated 09 July 2022
Sara Hamdan

Virtual realty metamorphoses into islands of opportunity

Virtual realty metamorphoses into islands of opportunity
  • Regional crypto startup to turn real estate properties in the metaverse into a hotbed of business activity
Updated 09 July 2022
Sara Hamdan

RIYADH: Would people spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a virtual property? You bet they will. Quite a few have already done so.

It is more than just a virtual high a celebrity like Snoop Dogg would resort to; companies such as PwC, Samsung and HSBC have purchased virtual plots of land. JP Morgan recently opened a branch in the metaverse.

Real estate purchases in the metaverse topped $500 million in 2021 and could double to $1 billion this year alone, according to data analytics firm MetaMetric Solutions.

Companies like Xclusiverse have started betting on this demand. Bridging the divide between the real and virtual worlds, the company connects real estate brokers, owners, sellers and buyers interested in digital and real-world properties.

Developed by Unicorp Capital, the first phase of the platform gives access to thousands of landholding brokers and developers worldwide to list their real-world properties in the digital world. The next stage, planned for September 2022, will facilitate the purchase of virtual property in the metaverse. 

FAST FACT

Real estate purchases in the metaverse topped $500 million last year and could double to $1 billion in 2022.

“Real estate is facing challenges in keeping up with tech and digital transformation. There is a lack of inventory and of scalability for realtors. We don’t see very rich digital marketing strategies, changed sales processes, or real immersive learning experiences,” Florina Onetiu, co-founder of Unicorp Capital, told Arab News.

“The real estate industry can address real issues online by creating a community of people to buy and sell property securely in the real world and the metaverse,” she added.

Realty check

Realtors can access Xclusiverse by purchasing an annual membership with several features, including virtual office space. The membership can be customized based on individual business needs.

“Why now? The metaverse economy is big and getting bigger. Data projections show expected revenue compound annual growth rate will reach 44 percent this year,” said Onetiu.

“The growth is due to its increasing popularity, the rub-off of COVID-19, the advent of augmented or virtual reality and the practical use of metaverse to purchase digital assets using crypto and non-fungible tokens. When Facebook launched their metaverse project last year, everything exploded,” she added.

In October 2021, Facebook announced it was rebranding to Meta with a strong focus on all things metaverse. MetaMetric data revealed that real estate sales soared nine-fold to $113 million in November. Grayscale, a crypto asset manager, predicted that the digital world could grow into a $1 trillion business.

Seismic shift

A JP Morgan report detailed that the average price for a parcel of virtual land grew two-fold in six months in 2021, rising to $12,000 in December 2021 across the four leading metaverse platforms. According to a report by metaverse real estate developer Republic Realm, the most popular spot to buy virtual land is Sandbox, home to over 60 percent of land sales made in 2022. Warner Music, Gucci and Snoop Dogg have all purchased virtual assets in Sandbox.

Purchasing virtual land is rooted in the blockchain, a concept based on decentralization, where no central bank or government could impose rules. However, regulations designed to protect virtual assets and support this nascent industry are rising, particularly in Dubai.

“We anticipate that more startups targeting the virtual asset space will choose Dubai as either a launchpad for their operations or a key market,” said Nadim Bardawil, a partner at BSA Legal, an international corporate law firm.

“The UAE has already put itself squarely in the list of jurisdictions willing to regulate nascent technologies such as those utilized to create, buy, or sell virtual assets. This development continues to bolster this strategy.”

He added that while the recently created Virtual Assets Law has been issued in the UAE, it does not explicitly outline how virtual assets will be regulated. Part of the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority’s mandate is to enact a regulatory framework for the regulation of virtual assets, and “we are expecting the first set of regulations to be issued within Q2 of 2022.”

A self-funded startup, Xclusiverse is aiming for a funding round in June to scale up its operations and drive the real estate industry firmly into the digital era. The plan includes facilitating the purchase of virtual assets online and becoming a virtual meeting place to close real-world deals. Every real estate broker who is a member of the platform will have their own office in the metaverse.

“We have created these spaces to allow our members to expand their portfolio to worldwide leads and clients and socialize and take their virtual relationships into the real world, creating a marketplace of meaningful services for realtors that transcends boundaries,” said Onetiu. “Metaverse is the new social media.”

