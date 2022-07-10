SGBF to find solutions to drive UN development goals in the region

DUBAI: The Saudi Green Building Forum hosted a virtual event on the emerging carbon-free principles in the construction sector alongside the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, being held from July 5-15 in Riyadh.
Titled “Green Principles, Procedures, and Applications to Build Better Post-COVID-19,” the event will convene a panel on July 11 featuring experts that will find solutions to link civil society with sustainable development goals, according to a statement.
The conference seeks to “achieve sustainable development goals while enhancing the capacity of the construction sector to be carbon-free, efficient and flexible,” the statement added.
Last year, SGBF hosted a virtual event on sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to promote economic, social, and environmental measurements of sustainable development. It met to find a comprehensive approach to implementing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.
Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the SGBF, said in the statement: “We are delighted, proud and encouraged by the Kingdom’s interest, action and progress on environmental issues on the announcement that the largest oil exporter in the world will reach ‘zero net carbon’ by the year 2060.”
“While climate change has occurred before, humans have had a monumental impact on the planet’s climate system since the mid-20th century,” he added.
Despite the challenges, Al-Fadl said that green-innovative leaders are driving cities and governments to reduce climate change effects.
Al-Fadl, chair of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum’s side event hosted by SGBF, aims to discuss best design and operation practices in the future planning of cities and buildings.
The statement said that SGBF provides programs to build social, humanitarian, and environmental responsibility by enhancing its portfolio with its saaf certification.
The event, according to the statement, focuses on three objectives. Firstly, it looks at education to achieve gender balance, increase community participation and facilitate best professional practices.
The second objective, the statement stated, is to build comprehensive natural resource efficiency.
By utilizing technologies around green buildings, the SBGF aims to map more than 1,000 projects in the Kingdom’s buildings.
Lastly, the third objective is to implement local-national development plans and carry out long-term strategies to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ensuring partnerships.
SGBF is a nonprofit organization that works toward realizing the ambitions of the Kingdom and the wider Arab world in sustainable development, it added.
In 2020, the nonprofit organization was granted accreditation as an observer at the governing body of the UN Environment Program.
SGBF has been an observer at all public meetings and sessions of the UNEP and its subsidiaries.
Among their supporting allies, the statement said, is the UN Global Compact Saudi Arabia Network which was established in September 2021 to support the private sector in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030.