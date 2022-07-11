You are here

  Rosberg X Racing reign supreme in NEOM Island X Prix II

Rosberg X Racing reign supreme in NEOM Island X Prix II

Rosberg X Racing reign supreme in NEOM Island X Prix II
Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson of Rosberg X Racing celebrate after their win in Sardinia. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
  • RXR’s second win of Extreme E Season 2 saw Lewis Hamilton’s X44 finish second and Genesys Andretti United Extreme E third
Rosberg X Racing won the NEOM Island X Prix II on Sunday with a late overtake to secure their second victory of Extreme E Season 2.

Lewis Hamilton’s X44 finished second and Genesys Andretti United Extreme E third, after ABT CUPRA XE were disqualified following a safety infringement.

With Nico Rosberg in the paddock to watch his team’s progress, a superb pass by Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky on ABT CUPRA XE’s Jutta Kleinschmidt sealed the win.

Åhlin-Kottulinsky, and teammate Johan Kristoffersson, who topped the standings prior to the Sardinian double header, now have a lead of 37 points ahead of their nearest challengers No.99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing, with X44 now up to third.

RXR also scored maximum points from round three, with the quickest combined time in the Continental Traction Challenge adding five to their tally, bringing their total overall to 80 points.

Rosberg, founder and CEO of Rosberg X Racing, commented: “It is such a pleasure for me to work with this team. It reminds me of my F1 days. It’s been a great team effort with everyone giving their best and being at the height of their game. Both drivers have been performing at an incredibly high level.

“Johan was the star of race one in NEOM. Mikaela was the star of this weekend with her speed and incredible pass for the win through the water during the last lap. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Kristoffersson said: “I am very happy. It was a phenomenal weekend for us, starting with good qualifying and we were also very fast in the super sector. The car felt amazing all week and we have got to thank the team for that. They worked very hard, and it paid off.”

Åhlin-Kottulinsky added: “It’s been my strongest Extreme E weekend so far. We worked so hard, Johan and I analyzed everything to try and improve even more. The final was an absolute blast for me, waiting for (the) right opportunity to overtake Jutta. After this week, and everything that happened during the first race, I just feel like this is the ending that we deserved, and I am very happy for the team.”

The ABT CUPRA XE team, placed on the preferred line, had surged to the front of the group, with RXR close behind in second and X44 rounding out the top three

Timmy Hansen slotted into fourth for Genesys Andretti United Extreme E as X44’s Sebastien Loeb and Kristoffersson chased down Nasser Al-Attiyah further up the course.

Five seconds separated the front three as Al-Attiyah began to pull away from Kristoffersson.

It was still a four-way tear up for the win as the teams entered the switch zone until disaster struck for ABT CUPRA XE. During the driver change, Kleinschmidt failed to properly buckle her seatbelt before setting off on her lap. This would later lead to the team’s disqualification from the final, after they finished second on the course.

They then lost the lead thanks to the incredible overtake from Åhlin-Kottulinsky in the closing stages of the race, securing the team’s second win of 2022.

The ABT CUPRA XE team’s disqualification also promoted X44 into second and secured Genesys Andretti United Extreme E a spot on the third step of the podium, their first top three finish of the season, which was a huge boost for both teams after a difficult start to the Sardinian double header.

Loeb said: “In the end the feeling was quite good from the start of Q1 of the second race. The balance of the car was much better compared to the first event, so finally we could push and in the end we finished second in round three.

“It’s a good result, but we are still losing points to the leader, quite a lot actually given the super sector ones that they scored. We need to react as RXR is really strong. Both of the drivers are really fast and they make no mistakes, so we’ll need to be stronger next time.”

Next up in the race calendar is the Copper X Prix in Chile, from Sept. 24 to 25, and the rest of the grid will be working hard to knock RXR off their perch at the top of the standings.

Results:

1. Rosberg X Racing 9:12:668

2. X44 +8:227

3. Genesys Andretti United Extreme E +12.884

4. ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team DNF

5. ABT CUPRA XE Disqualified

 

Championship Standings:

1. Rosberg X Racing: 80 points

2. NO.99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing: 43 points

3. X44: 41 points

4. ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: 40 points

5. XITE ENERGY Racing: 27 points

6. Genesys Andretti United Extreme E: 27 points

7. NEOM McLaren Extreme E: 19 points

8. JBXE: 18 points

9. Veloce Racing: 7 points

10. ABT CUPRA XE: 6 points

Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd
Updated 11 July 2022
  • Leclerc had already overtaken Verstappen twice with clean passes to control the race. But with around 20 laps to go Verstappen led again after Ferrari pitted Leclerc and Sainz in quick succession
SPIELBERG, Austria: Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz’s hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.
Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns.
“Yes! Come on!” Leclerc screamed on team radio after crossing the line. “I was scared. I was really scared. Yessss!”
The Monaco driver held on to beat second-place Verstappen by 1.5 seconds.
“I definitely needed that win, the last five races have been incredibly difficult,” Leclerc said. “At the end it was really difficult, I had this problem with the throttle.”
A relieved Leclerc sang along as the anthem played on the podium, then engaged in a Champagne-spraying joust with a grinning Verstappen. Leclerc didn’t forget Ferrari’s race director Laurent Mekies, either, dousing him with bubbly.
The mutual respect between Verstappen and Leclerc — both 24 years old and former fierce karting rivals — is growing strongly.
“You guys were so fast today,” Verstappen said in the post-race cool down room.
“Yeah, we were very quick,” Leclerc replied.
Leclerc moved up to second overall but is still a distant 38 points behind Verstappen — 208 vs. 170 — with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez dropping to third. He retired after 26 of 71 laps after being hit on the opening lap when trying to overtake George Russell’s Mercedes.
Verstappen picked up a bonus point for fastest lap to go with the eight points he took by winning Saturday’s sprint race.
Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes and encouragingly gained a third straight podium place. Russell got a five-second time penalty for the Perez incident but placed fourth. Even more impressive since Mercedes had to repair both cars after a late crash in Friday’s sprint qualifying.
“Those are great points and we move forward from here,” Hamilton said. “So thankful to the team for working so hard.”
After cutting out on Lap 58 of 71, Sainz’s car was burning and started to slide backward in the gravel as a marshal rushed toward it with a fire extinguisher and urged the Spaniard to jump out. Sainz got out in time as flames were licking his race suit. He was unharmed, sitting on the grass to contemplate his bad luck.
The incident brought out a virtual safety car, causing Leclerc and Verstappen to change to fresh tires in case a real safety car came out.
Leclerc’s fifth career victory was one of his best, considering how he held on at the end. It was also a very welcome one for the driver after five difficult races without a podium and much confusion over team decisions.
Last Sunday, it was Leclerc who was exasperated at the British GP when his team kept him out on track rather than pit him for new tires during a late safety car, leading to Sainz’s first victory and discussion about team divisions within Ferrari.
This time it was Sainz who was left with a bitter taste.
“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,” he repeated disbelievingly when his engine went.
Seconds later he had more pressing matters as flames rose around him.
Verstappen never really looked like getting his seventh win of the season and his fifth overall at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, where legions of orange-clad fans roared him on at his team’s home race.
“It’s great to see so many fans coming to Austria, it’s just a shame I couldn’t give them a win today,” he said. “We suffered with the tires. Still, second place is a good result.”
Six years after his debut, Esteban Ocon celebrated his 100th F1 race with fifth place for Alpine ahead of Mick Schumacher, who is on a roll with Haas after securing his first career points with eighth place at Silverstone.
Lando Norris (McLaren), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniel Ricciardo (Mclaren) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) completed the top 10.
Leclerc had already overtaken Verstappen twice with clean passes to control the race. But with around 20 laps to go Verstappen led again after Ferrari pitted Leclerc and Sainz in quick succession.
But with only a small lead Verstappen was unable to hold out for long and Leclerc overtook smoothly — before late drama threatened to scupper his victory.
Verstappen had started from pole ahead of Leclerc and Sainz. They almost collided as they chased each other in Saturday’s sprint race as tensions carried over from Silverstone. By late Sunday afternoon, Leclerc was all smiles and Sainz was being consoled in the team garage.
Elsewhere, Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri bumped Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin into the gravel and got a five-second penalty. After emerging unscratched from a horror crash last Sunday at the British GP, Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu placed 14th for Alfa Romeo.

Ton-up Chandimal puts Sri Lanka ahead in second Australia Test

Ton-up Chandimal puts Sri Lanka ahead in second Australia Test
Updated 10 July 2022
  • Chandimal’s 133-run fifth-wicket stand with debutant Kamindu Mendis, who made 61, remained the highlight of the day’s play as Sri Lanka surpassed Australia’s first innings total of 364
GALLE, Sri Lanka: Former captain Dinesh Chandimal hit a gritty century to steer Sri Lanka to a lead of 67 on Sunday and push Australia on to the backfoot on day three of the second Test.

The hosts reached 431 for six at stumps after the Australian spinners hit back with late wickets at the Galle International Stadium.

Chandimal, on 118, and Ramesh Mendis, on seven, were batting at the close of play on a pitch which held firm and witnessed a brief spell of morning and afternoon rain.

Chandimal’s 133-run fifth-wicket stand with debutant Kamindu Mendis, who made 61, remained the highlight of the day’s play as Sri Lanka surpassed Australia’s first innings total of 364.

“I thought Australia bowled really well,” the Galle-born Kamindu told reporters.

“Loose balls were rare. Good support from Chandi. The main idea of us was to rotate the strike and pick up singles. Then we started picking up boundaries.”

The 23-year-old all-rounder said, “The wicket has lot of assistance for spinners today compared to the first two days. Our plan is to get a decent lead and put pressure on Australia.”

Chandimal was lucky to survive a reprieve on 30 when Mitchell Starc had him caught behind only for the umpire to deny the call but ultra-edge showed a spike when the ball passed the bat.

Australia were left frustrated as they had exhausted their three umpire reviews and Chandimal went on to tire out the bowlers.

Spinners Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and left-arm quick Starc worked hard to claim two wickets each.

Chandimal reached his 13th Test century and second against Australia as he screamed in delight and raised his bat to an applauding dressing room.

Leg-spinner Swepson soon struck to send back the left-handed Kamindu, who survived a missed stumping on 43, bowled and Lyon took down wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella for five.

But Chandimal and Ramesh, who was given out caught behind and successfully reviewed the call in his favor, saw the day through.

Earlier another veteran batsman Angelo Mathews contributed with 52 before falling to Starc’s left-arm pace in the second session.

Lyon struck early in the day to send back overnight batsman Kusal Mendis trapped lbw for 85 after the hosts resumed on 184-2.

Chandimal soon took stock and hit back with a four and a six off Lyon before grinding down the opposition with Mathews, who came into the match after recovering from COVID, for company till after lunch.

He was then joined by Kamindu who came in as one of the three debutants including spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who took six wickets in Australia’s innings, after a COVID outbreak in Sri Lankan squad.

“We are well and truly in this game. I think anything south of a 100-run lead or around that gives us a real opportunity,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald said.

“That is probably the reward for batting first. We just have to nullify what that lead is. I thought the way Chandimal, Kamindu and Angelo Mathews went about their work today, the way they applied themselves on a flat surface is what you think of international standards of batting.”

Scores of fans turned up for the cricket on the third day, despite the host country facing fresh political unrest arising from its painful economic crisis.

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after a crushing opening win inside three days at the same venue on a vicious turner.

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
Updated 10 July 2022
  • The top-seeded Djokovic ran his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches
  • During the past two weeks alone, Kyrgios racked up $14,000 in fines
WIMBLEDON, London: Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion.
Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated.
Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting, constantly chattering Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall.
The top-seeded Djokovic ran his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and moving just one behind Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in the history of men’s tennis.
Among men, only Federer, with eight, has won more titles at Wimbledon than Djokovic. In the professional era, only Federer was older (by less than a year) than the 35-year-old Djokovic when winning at the All England Club.
This comeback on a sun-filled afternoon followed those in the quarterfinals, when Djokovic erased a two-set deficit against No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner, and in the semifinals, when No. 9 Cam Norrie grabbed the opening set. In last year’s title match at Wimbledon, Djokovic dropped the opening set. In the 2019 final, he erased two championship points against Federer.
There were two particularly key moments Sunday, ones that Kyrgios would not let go as he began engaging in running monologues, shouting at himself or his entourage (which does not include a full-time coach), earning a warning for cursing, finding reason to disagree with the chair umpire he fist-bumped before the match, and chucking a water bottle.
In the second set, with Djokovic serving at 5-3, Kyrgios got to love-40 — a trio of break points. But Kyrgios played a couple of casual returns, and Djokovic eventually held.
When that set ended, Kyrgios waved dismissively toward his box, sat down and dropped his racket to the turf, then groused, to no one in particular: “It was love-40! Can it get any bigger or what?! Is that big enough for you?!”
And then, in the third set, with Kyrgios serving at 4-all, 40-love, he again let a seemingly sealed game get away, with Djokovic breaking there.
The 40th-ranked Kyrgios was trying to become the first unseeded men’s champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanizevic in 2001. Ivanizevic is now Djokovic’s coach and was in the Center Court guest box for the match.
Kyrgios, the 27-year-old Australian, had never had been past the quarterfinals in 29 previous Grand Slam appearances — and the last time he made it even that far was 7 1/2 years ago.
In some ways, he stole the show Sunday. He tried shots between his legs, hit some with his back to the net, pounded serves at up to 136 mph and produced 30 aces. He used an underarm serve, then faked one later.
For all of the significant records and other factoids logged in the 560-page Wimbledon Compendium — including categories such as “ambidextrous players” or “runners-up who wore glasses in a final” — no mention is made of “underarm serves in a gentleman’s final,” but it seems safe to say that was a first.
Perhaps, in some ways, it would have been fitting for such a unique player to emerge as the champion at such a unique Wimbledon.
All players representing Russia or Belarus were banned by the All England Club because of the war in Ukraine; among the men that kept out of the field were No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev, the reigning US Open champion, and No. 8 Andrey Rublev. In response, the WTA and ATP professional tennis tours took the unprecedented step of revoking all ranking points from Wimbledon.
A woman who was born in Russia but has represented Kazakhstan for four years, Elena Rybakina, won the women’s trophy Saturday with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur. It was the first Wimbledon title match since 1962 between two women making their Grand Slam final debuts, and Rybakina, at No. 23, is the second-lowest female champion at the All England Club since WTA computerized rankings began in 1975.
There’s more: Federer missed the tournament for the first time since the late 1990s because he is still recovering from a series of operations on his right knee. The No. 2 man in the rankings, Alexander Zverev, sat out after tearing ankle ligaments at the French Open. Three of the top 20 seeded men, including 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini, pulled out of Wimbledon after it began because they tested positive for COVID-19.
And Nadal withdrew before he was supposed to face Kyrgios in the semifinals, the first time since 1931 that a man gave walkover at Wimbledon in a semifinal or final.
As for Kyrgios, his talent is unmistakable. But over the years, he has drawn more notice for his preference for style over substance on court, his tempestuousness that has earned him ejections and suspensions, and his taste for the nightlife.
During the past two weeks alone, Kyrgios racked up $14,000 in fines — one for spitting at a heckling spectator after a first-round victory, another for cursing during a wildly contentious win against No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round — and caught flack for wearing a red hat and sneakers before or after matches at a place where all-white clothing is mandated. He and the world also learned that he is due in court in Australia to face an assault allegation.

Schauffele seizes 2-shot Scottish Open lead, seeks 2nd straight win

Schauffele seizes 2-shot Scottish Open lead, seeks 2nd straight win
Updated 10 July 2022
  • Schauffele was at 7-under 203, two ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, who had a 67 and boosted his hopes of getting one of three spots into the British Open next week at St. Andrews
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland: Xander Schauffele played all the right bounces and made all the key putts until the final two holes Saturday in the Scottish Open and then felt as though he had to settle for a two-shot lead.

Right when he was starting to pull away from the field, Schauffele closed with a pair of bogeys at The Renaissance Club that made it difficult to appreciate an otherwise stellar round. He matched the low score of the windy day with a 4-under 66.

And then he headed straight to the range.

“I had pretty much everything going,” Schauffele said. “I was judging the bounces well and making the putts I needed to and getting up-and-down when I was missing the green. Six birdies through 16, no complaints. And a tough finish.”

Schauffele was at 7-under 203, two ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, who had a 67 and boosted his hopes of getting one of three spots into the British Open next week at St. Andrews.

Jordan Spieth had two eagles on the back nine, one of them with a lob wedge from just over 100 yards on the 15th hole, and had a 66 that put him right in the mix. Spieth was three shots behind in a group that included fellow Texan Ryan Palmer.

Cameron Tringale has been sliding since he opened with a 61 in relatively benign conditions along the Firth of Forth. He went from a three-shot lead to a five-shot deficit. Tringale had an eagle on the third hole and nothing but pars and bogeys the rest of the way for a 74.

Schauffele was dogged for the longest time for not having a PGA Tour title of his own since the start of 2019. He did have an Olympic gold medal from Tokyo last summer, and he partnered with Patrick Cantlay to win the PGA Tour’s team event in New Orleans.

Now the 28-year-old Californian might be hitting his stride. He is coming off a victory two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship, with one eye toward the final major of the year on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

“You see players do it all the time. You get in the good swing of things, start to get comfortable seeing certain shots and seeing certain putts go in,” Schauffele said. “Players always have good stretches and I’m trying to make this one of my best.”

He was ahead by as many as four shots until he tugged his tee shot on the par-3 17th and it rolled down a ridge and off the green. On the tough closing hole into the wind, he pulled his tee shot into the rough, went behind a pair of bunkers and missed a 10-foot par putt.

Schauffele still found some perspective. He thought he was in big trouble on the 11th hole when his tee shot sailed well to the right toward knee-high native grass. Fearing it might be lost, he hit another one. The original shot was found and he wound up making birdie.

“I hit a provisional tee ball on 11 and made birdie. That doesn’t happen too often,” he said.

Cabrera Bello, the former Ryder Cup player from Spain who has fallen to No. 159 in the world, is well aware that three players from the top 10 not already exempt for the British Open will earn a trip to St. Andrews. He’s close enough to Schauffele to think about winning, something he had done only once in the last five years.

Cabrera Bello began the back nine eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie that turned his fortunes and put him in the final group Sunday.

Palmer is also in position to contend and at least get to St. Andrews. It was worth him flying over to Scotland to try to get in the British Open.

“Has not been a great year, but I knew coming in here if I played well and gave myself a chance I could possibly get one of those three spots,” Palmer said. “So I’ve done that. I’m here. And you know, I’m going to go out and try to win this golf tournament.”

It’s crowded at the top if Schauffele falters. Spieth was joined at 4-under 206 by Palmer and Jordan Smith of England, with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in the group five behind.

As for the three British Open spots, Rickie Fowler remained in range after a wild finish. He erased a double bogey on the 14th hole by going birdie-eagle, only to bogey the last two. That gave him a 71. He was six shots behind.

Lillard signs extension worth $225 million, looks forward to retooled Blazers

Lillard signs extension worth $225 million, looks forward to retooled Blazers
Updated 10 July 2022
  • Lillard formally signed the extension with his son on his lap and his grandmother watching by phone from Oakland
NEW YORK: Damian Lillard’s new contract with the Trail Blazers is a point of pride for the six-time All Star who has spent his entire career in Portland.

“I don’t think that you earn something like this just by going out there and scoring a bunch of points,” he said. “Something that’s missing in our league is character, and the fight and the passion and pride about, you know, not just the name on the back, but the name on the front, and how you impact the people that you come in contact with.”

Lillard agreed to a two-year extension through the 2026-27 season. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said the deal is worth $225 million.

Lillard formally signed the extension with his son on his lap and his grandmother watching by phone from Oakland. He spoke at a news conference Saturday evening at the NBA’s summer league in Las Vegas.

Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the extension has not been announced.

He’ll make about $137 million over the next three seasons, before the extension begins.

“There are two kinds of teams: teams that are looking for superstars and teams that are looking for one. We’re lucky enough to have one,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “One who wants to be here.”

Lillard was limited to 29 games this past season because of a core injury that required surgery. The Blazers finished 27-55, their worst record since 2005-06.

While Lillard was sidelined, the team cleaned house, pulling off a number of trades before the February deadline — including sending backcourt teammate CJ McCollum to New Orleans — that got the Blazers under the luxury tax and freed up cap space.

The Blazers then made a series of offseason moves to build around Lillard. Portland acquired Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons and signed free agent Gary Payton II, who was key to Golden State’s championship run.

Lillard played with Grant on the gold medal-winning US team at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Grant averaged 19.2 points in 47 games last season with the Pistons.

Lillard said he believes the team is headed in the right direction.

“I’m as anxious as I’ve ever been to get out there and make something happen,” he said. “I’m in a great space mentally and physically. I’m gonna come into this season comfortable and ready to do me, and do me at the highest level.”

Lillard, who turns 32 on July 15, said that in addition to healing his body over the past several months, he also got a mental break that he believes will make his a better player going forward.

“In my entire career, I haven’t been injured. I’ve had one injury that put me out, and that was when I was in college and I broke my foot. And that was the last time that I got to step away,” he said. “I didn’t recreate myself, I just charged back up and I came back and I was better than I had ever been.”

He has averaged 24.6 points in his career. He was selected as a member of the league’s top 75 players as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration this past season.

