Bitcoin value expected to half, survey finds

Bitcoin value expected to half, survey finds
Approximately $2 trillion has vanished from the market value of cryptocurrencies since late last year (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bitcoin is predicted to plunge to $10,000, slashing its current value roughly in half, rather than bounce back to $30,000, according to a new survey.

Sixty percent of the 950 investors who responded to the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey suggested that the virtual currency will further fall in the coming days. In comparison, 40 percent expected a rebound to $30,000.

It was on June 19 that cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, plummeted beyond investors’ expectations. Bitcoin dropped below $19,000 on June 19; as of July 11, it is priced at $20,539.

According to data compiled by CoinGecko, approximately $2 trillion has vanished from the market value of cryptocurrencies since late last year.

“It’s very easy to be fearful right now, not only in crypto but generally in the world,” said Jared Madfes, partner at Tribe Capital.

He also added that a further drop in the value of Bitcoin could indicate people’s “inherent fear in the market.”

Bitcoin had lost almost 65 percent since it peaked in November 2021, when the virtual currency was valued at over $68,000.

Topics: bitcoin Crytpo

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Guyana president vows to remove red tape to encourage Saudi investors

Guyana president vows to remove red tape to encourage Saudi investors
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has said his government will remove bureaucratic hurdles to smooth the journey for Saudis looking to invest in his country.

Irfaan Ali made this promise to a 65-member Saudi delegation from the private and public sectors, led by Deputy Minister for Investors Outreach Badr Al Badr, who attended the Saudi Arabia-Guyana Investment Engagement.

“We want to partner with you. We want to partner with the world, but you must understand that we also want to move quickly. We have an obligation to the people of this country to deliver to them as fast as we can,” said Irfaan Ali, according to local media reports

He added: “I can assure you that we can get our technical people in a room with you, and we will not leave until we finish the project.”

Al Badr said his government would set up a Saudi desk at the Ministry of Finance to help facilitate trade, but the Guyana president wanted to go further with establishing economic and diplomatic ties.

“We are prepared to make the land available for you to establish your embassy in this region in Guyana, and I expect in the next quarter that we must have positive movement on this. We are ready for you to have your permanent footprint here,” Irfaan Ali said.

 

 

 

Topics: Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether fall; G20 watchdog to propose global crypto rules; Blockchain.com faces $270m loss

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether fall; G20 watchdog to propose global crypto rules; Blockchain.com faces $270m loss
Updated 42 min 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether fall; G20 watchdog to propose global crypto rules; Blockchain.com faces $270m loss

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether fall; G20 watchdog to propose global crypto rules; Blockchain.com faces $270m loss
Updated 42 min 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, down 3.70 percent to $20,539 at 12.10 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,144, down 3.67 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

G20 watchdog to propose first global crypto rules in October

The Financial Stability Board on Monday said it would propose “robust” global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, following recent turmoil highlighting the need to regulate the “speculative” sector.

The FSB, a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies, has limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk.

But recent turmoil in crypto markets has highlighted their volatility, structural vulnerabilities and increasing links to the wider financial system, the FSB said.

“The failure of a market player, in addition to imposing potentially large losses on investors and threatening market confidence arising from crystallization of conduct risks, can also quickly transmit risks to other parts of the crypto-asset ecosystem,” the FSB said in a statement.

 “The FSB will report to the G20 finance ministers and Central Bank governors in October on regulatory and supervisory approaches to stablecoins and other crypto-assets,” the statement added.

 The FSB has no lawmaking powers but its members commit to applying its regulatory principles in their jurisdictions.

Blockchain.com faces $270m hit on bad loans

Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com could lose $270 million on its loans to bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The development comes days after 3AC filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy, seeking protection from creditors in the United States after one of the most high-profile blowups of the crypto crash this year.

 “Three Arrows is rapidly becoming insolvent, and the default impact is approximately $270 million worth of cryptocurrency and US dollar loans from Blockchain.com,” Blockchain.com’s CEO Peter Smith said in a letter to shareholders, according to a company spokesperson.

CoinDesk first reported the news.

Earlier this week, digital asset exchange Genesis Trading also said it had been exposed to 3AC but had mitigated its losses after the hedge fund failed to meet a margin call.

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin ether

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Rupee hits fresh low; Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Rupee hits fresh low; Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt
Updated 52 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Rupee hits fresh low; Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Rupee hits fresh low; Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt
Updated 52 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares fell on Monday, as IT services major Tata Consultancy Services dragged down technology companies after posting poor results last week, while the rupee hit another record low.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.30 percent at 16,172 at 0447 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.36 percent to 54,284.71.

The Indian rupee opened lower at 79.30 per dollar. Then, it slid further, breaching its previous record low of 79.37. On Friday, the Indian rupee had an all-time closing low of 79.26 against the US dollar.

Supreme Court holds businessman Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt

India’s Supreme Court sentenced former liquor baron and fugitive Vijay Mallya on Monday to four months in jail for refusing to disclose his assets after defaulting on a loan of 90 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) since the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The businessman is now in Britain, and India has tried to extradite him. However, despite several summons, Mallya has refused to appear before the court.

The court found him guilty of contempt for not obeying its orders and imposed a fine of 2,000 rupees.

Lawyers for the lenders have said Mallya transferred $40 million to his family members even though the bank loan remains unpaid.

The court has also set a four-week deadline for Mallya and his family to deposit $40 million, along with the accrued interest, or face further legal action.

Mallya, who also co-owned the Formula One motor racing team Force India until 2019, has denied all wrongdoing and has previously said the case against him is politically motivated.

Mahindra open to investing in EV battery cell company: CEO

India’s Mahindra & Mahindra could consider investing in a battery-cell company to meet future electrification needs, its CEO said, after raising funds for its new electric vehicle unit at a $9.1 billion valuation.

Mahindra on Thursday raised $250 million from British International Investment for the unit and is exploring a partnership with Volkswagen to source such EV components as batteries and motors. 

While the Volkswagen deal would meet Mahindra’s “short to medium term” battery needs, Mahindra CEO Anish Shah said the company was open to looking at “investment with a global leader” in the battery-cell space if needed to secure future supplies.

“Our intent is not to get into manufacturing batteries,” Shah said in an interview. 

He added: “There are people who do it very well. We can partner with them; we could be a co-investor in some form. We don’t need to own it and run it.”

Mahindra plans to launch five electric sport-utility vehicles over the next few years. These models are expected to contribute up to 30 percent, or about 200,000 units, of its total annual SUV sales by March 2027.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India In-Focus rupee Vijay Mallya

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; Premier African Minerals to send lithium shipments to China

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; Premier African Minerals to send lithium shipments to China
Updated 11 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; Premier African Minerals to send lithium shipments to China

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; Premier African Minerals to send lithium shipments to China
Updated 11 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks fell on Monday as a rise in domestic cases of COVID-19 dented sentiment, while concerns over policymakers exiting crisis-mode monetary easing also weighed.

The CSI300 index fell 1.9 percent to 4,344.26 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5 percent to 3,307.23.

The Hang Seng index dropped 2.7 percent to 21,130.67. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 3 percent to 7,324.46.

Auto sales surged in June

China’s auto sales surged 23.8 percent in June from a year earlier, the first increase in four months after authorities cut taxes and offered subsidies to encourage car purchases as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

Sales in the world’s biggest car market rose to 2.5 million vehicles in June, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed on Monday.

Sales for the first half of the year, hit hard by stringent lockdowns in Shanghai and other Chinese cities between March and May, were 6.6 percent lower than the same period in 2021.

June sales were up 34.4 percent from May, with sales of new energy vehicles such as electric vehicles, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles climbing 129.2 percent from the previous year.

However,  a slump in commercial-vehicle demand led China’s automobile industry association on Monday to downgrade its sales forecast, as anti-pandemic measures weighed on the economy and its car market, the world’s largest, according to Reuters.

Premier African Minerals to ship spodumene to China

Premier African Minerals will start shipping spodumene concentrate from its Zulu lithium mine in Zimbabwe to China by March 2023 after signing an offtake deal with Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co., its CEO George Roach told Reuters.

Zimbabwe holds some of the world’s biggest hard-rock lithium deposits, and Suzhou joins a growing list of Chinese firms that have invested in the southern African country’s battery minerals projects, including Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Sinomine Resource Group.

Roach said Suzhou is injecting $35 million for constructing a high-capacity pilot plant at Zulu, with an output of nearly 50,000 tons of spodumene concentrate annually.

The plant aims to ship the mineral by March next year and ramp up production to around 48,000 tons of spodumene concentrate a year.

In March, Suzhou became a 13.38 percent shareholder in Premier through a private placement in which it injected 12 million pounds ($14.37 million) into the company. 

The deal secures spodumene concentrate supply for Yibin Tianyi, China’s leading lithium chemicals producer, which Suzhou jointly owns with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest electric vehicle battery maker.

The prices of lithium minerals, critical components in the manufacture of electric batteries, have soared in recent months thanks to a growing demand for clean energy sources. Zimbabwe, starved of investment for more than two decades, hopes its lithium resources will recharge its moribund economy.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China in-focus Premier African Minerals

China auto industry cuts 2022 outlook as commercial demand slumps

China auto industry cuts 2022 outlook as commercial demand slumps
Updated 11 July 2022
Reuters

China auto industry cuts 2022 outlook as commercial demand slumps

China auto industry cuts 2022 outlook as commercial demand slumps
Updated 11 July 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: A slump in commercial-vehicle demand led China’s automobile industry association on Monday to downgrade its sales forecast, as anti-pandemic measures weighed on the economy and its car market, the world’s largest, according to Reuters.

The industry will sell 27 million cars this year, up 3 percent on 2021, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers forecast, cutting its outlook from the 27.5 million sales and 5.4 percent growth it predicted in December.

Weak demand for commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks, drove the downgrade, data from the association showed. It now expects a 16 percent fall in sales of commercial vehicles to 4 million units.

Overall growth of around 3 percent compares with the 4.4 percent achieved in 2021 and the 1.9 percent fall of 2020.

The auto sector has been hit hard in recent months by efforts to combat COVID-19. The government has at times put many parts of the country, including Shanghai, under stringent lockdown.

Authorities have tried incentives to revive demand, with the central government last month halving purchase tax to 5 percent for cars priced at less than 300,000 yuan ($45,000) and with engines no larger than 2.0 liters.

Many policies have been aimed at encouraging sales of New-Energy Vehicles. In May and June, some local governments began offering subsidies for trade-ins of gasoline vehicles for electric cars.

Some cities have also expanded quotas on car ownership.

Such policies helped create an annual rise in sales seen in June, following four months that showed falls. The industry sold 2.5 million vehicles in June, up 23.8 percent on a year earlier, the association said.

But the incentives had hardly helped commercial-vehicle demand, which was awaiting recovery of activity in logistics and infrastructure, sectors that needed more state support, Xu Haidong, the association’s deputy chief engineer, said at Monday’s regular press conference.

June sales were also up 34.4 percent from May, with sales of NEVs — among them electric, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles — climbing 129.2 percent from a year before.

While it cut its annual projection for overall sales, the association revised up its forecast for NEVs, saying 5.5 million units would probably be sold, up more than 56 percent and compared with last year’s 47 percent growth.

Passenger car sales for the year would likely rise about 7 percent.

Although June sales were buoyant, there are concerns that demand will once again be hit as COVID cases tick up with the arrival of the BA.5 omicron subvariant in China and cities impose new restrictions.

China’s auto industry will also face persistent challenges of chip shortages and rising raw material costs, especially for electric-vehicle batteries, said Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the association. (Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Bradley Perrett)

Topics: China auto industry

