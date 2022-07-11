You are here

  • Home
  • Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad
New Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to add a new foreign midfielder to his squad. (Twitter: @ittihad)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mfu48

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad
  • Jeddah club’s new Portuguese coach is looking to replace Brazilian Bruno Henrique
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

New Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo has informed the club’s management of his list of requests, which includes signing a new foreign midfielder to replace Brazilian Bruno Henrique, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Also on his wishlist is being informed of all internal decisions regarding existing players, loaning out a number of the club’s promising youngsters before the end of the summer transfer window and signing a right winger.

Santo, who signed his contract at the Jeddah club at the end of last week after the dismissal of Cosmin Contra, urged the administration, headed by President Anmar Al-Haili, to find the right replacement for Henrique, who reportedly failed to convince the former Tottenham and Wolverhampton coach.

Santo also warned that all players must arrive early for pre-season training, which begins July 20. He refused any delays to the schedule, except for players who could provide a convincing reason to the technical staff.

Al-Ittihad’s squad on July 23 will leave for Austria to take part in a training camp, which will run for three weeks and include three friendly matches against Fiorentina of Italy, Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg and the UAE’s Al-Wahda.

Topics: football Al-ittihad Nuno Espírito Santo

Related

Al-Ittihad name Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach
Sport
Al-Ittihad name Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach
Special Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal enter penultimate round of Saudi Pro League season with title up for grabs
Sport
Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal enter penultimate round of Saudi Pro League season with title up for grabs

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi wins Italia Baja 2022 for Overdrive Racing
  • Alongside co-driver Michael Orr, Al-Rajhi won all four stages of the rally in the third round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

PORDENONE: Overdrive Racing’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi and co-driver Michael Orr won each of the four competitive sections of Italian Baja 2022 to secure a comfortable victory in the third round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

The Argentinean duo of Juan Cruz Yacopini and Matias Acosta finished 18th overall in a second Toyota Hilux after rolling and losing just under 40 minutes on the final stage. Yacopini had been running in the top three earlier in the rally.

Al-Rajhi was able to err on the side of caution to conserve his Toyota on the demanding selective sections held across the flood plains, rocky river beds and forest areas of north-eastern Italy and the Saudi reached the finish five minutes and 6.7 seconds ahead of his closest Portuguese rival João Ferreira. The success marked his third career win at the event after topping the podium with Timo Gottschalk in 2014 and taking victory with Orr last year.

The Saudi said: “We are very happy to win here again. We opened the road and had a good lead overnight and we just had another safe drive on the last stage and will take maximum points for the championship and that’s the main thing.”

Al-Rajhi’s Irish colleague Orr added: “The car has been fantastic. The guys brought us a brand new car here and we had zero problems. Thanks to Overdrive and all the mechanics and engineers for doing such a good job.”

A Qualifying Stage of 14.30 km kick-started the action between San Martino al Tagliamento and Valvasone late on Friday afternoon. Al-Rajhi laid down the gauntlet from the outset, clocking the fastest time of 10 minutes and 7.1 seconds to take a lead of 20.8 seconds over Lithuania’s Benediktas Vanagas into the night halt. Yacopini carded the third-quickest time and was 31.6 seconds adrift of his team-mate.

Two passes through a revised selective section of 112.48 km between Zoppola and Dignano made up the itinerary for Saturday. Al-Rajhi was again the class of the field and claimed the stage win by one minute and 45.1 seconds from Portugal’s João Ferreira to extend his lead to two minutes and 17 seconds. Yacopini again came home with the third-quickest time to retain a similar position in the rankings. 

“It was a good drive with no mistakes,” Orr added. “We didn’t attack a lot. There was no need to. The car was working good. Now we have a good feeling for the repeat of the stage in the afternoon.”

Al-Rajhi managed to beat Ferreira by one minute and 29 seconds on the second pass through the Zoppola stage and reached the night halt with a lead of three minutes and 46 seconds. Yacopini was classified in fifth on the stage and dropped down to sixth in the general classification.

A fourth stage success on the final 115.09 km section enabled Al-Rajhi to confirm the win but Yacopini came home in 22nd to finish 18th overall after time delays following his accident.

Overdrive Racing now heads to the punishing heat of central Spain for the next round of the series in two weeks.

Topics: Yazeed Al- Rajhi #SAUDI ARABIA car race Italian Baja

Related

Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Sport
Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Yazeed Al-Rajhi is the winner of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas title for the first time. (Frédéric Le Floch/DPPI)
Sport
Saudi rally world champ Yazeed Al-Rajhi honored at FIA prize ceremony in France

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph
Updated 11 July 2022
AFP

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic drops in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph
  • Russian Daniil Medvedev retains the number one spot, well clear of the injured Alexander Zverev
Updated 11 July 2022
AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic slipped four places in the world rankings on Monday despite retaining his Wimbledon title due to the men’s tour governing body’s controversial decision not to award ranking points for the Grand Slam event.
The ATP and WTA made the call after Wimbledon organizers barred Russian and Belarusian players due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian and Belarusian players have been permitted by the ATP and WTA to carry on competing at tour events but under a neutral banner.
Australian Nick Kyrgios, beaten by Djokovic in Sunday’s final at Wimbledon, slips to 45th in the rankings, a drop of five places.
Russian Daniil Medvedev retains the number one spot, well clear of the injured Alexander Zverev.
Spanish great Rafael Nadal — who is one ahead of Djokovic in total Grand Slams with 22 — moves up one place to number three as he had no points at stake after missing last year’s Wimbledon due to injury.
Another big loser in the rankings is Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s final at the All England Club.
The Italian, who withdrew from this year’s edition due to Covid-19, drops four spots to 15.
His compatriot Jannik Sinner, who gave Djokovic a fright in taking him to five sets in their quarter-final clash at Wimbledon, rises three places to number 10.

Rankings
1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7,775 points
2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,850
3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,165
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,150
5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,050
6. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4,845
7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770
8. Andrey Rublev 3,700
9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,445
10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,185
11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,155
12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,025
13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,975
14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,325
15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,280
16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,130
17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,055
18. Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) 1,926
19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,740
20. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,658

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Novak Djokovic

Related

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
Sport
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
Medvedev fumes at coach during defeat to Hurkacz in Halle final
Sport
Medvedev fumes at coach during defeat to Hurkacz in Halle final

‘Monster’ Haaland set to bolster Manchester City

‘Monster’ Haaland set to bolster Manchester City
Updated 11 July 2022
ALAM KHAN

‘Monster’ Haaland set to bolster Manchester City

‘Monster’ Haaland set to bolster Manchester City
  • The Premier League champions have allowed several club heroes to leave, but hope new blood will help in title defense
Updated 11 July 2022
ALAM KHAN

Manchester City’s new signing Erling Haaland is a “monster” who will make a considerable impact this season in England.

This is how fellow recruit Stefan Ortega described Haaland when he was unveiled to City followers at Etihad Stadium.

Ortega witnessed the Norwegian striker’s goalscoring exploits in the Bundesliga where the German keeper was at Arminia Bielefeld and Haaland starred for Borussia Dortmund.

“When I saw him at (Red Bull) Salzburg he was a bit thin, now he’s a monster,” said Ortega, 29. “His transition is really outstanding.

“With his size, speed, quality in shooting and heading, he’s the full package ...”

Haaland netted 85 goals in 88 games after joining Dortmund from Salzburg in 2020, with 61 in 66 Bundesliga games, and a further 15 in 13 Champions League matches.

For the opposition, there is likely to be some trepidation on how to handle this 1.95-meter prolific powerhouse as City, with four Premier League titles over the past five seasons, and 99 goals, start their title-defending campaign.

Haaland, who turns 22 later this month, said he “had the feeling for City” when he decided to join them on a five-year deal for $61 million, despite interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“In the end I just had the feeling in my stomach — the way they play, everything,” he added.

“I (have) watched City ever since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016, so I know exactly how they play and I think I know a lot about everything they do, so that is the most important thing.

“I played against City in the Champions League and (when) you see something on TV (that’s one thing), but when you meet it in reality it’s completely different. I didn’t touch the ball for 25 minutes. I was like, ‘please (Ilkay) Gundogan stop playing tiki-taka.’

“It’s a different level, how City create chances, and that’s what I want to be a part of,” said Haaland. “There are so many good players. City are already winners and it’s already a huge potential, I am really excited.”

Haaland’s arrival, and immediate declaration that Manchester United are the team he is keen to face most next season, certainly excited the thousands who welcomed him on Sunday.

So too Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, who vowed to “create my own history and win all the trophies possible” as he followed compatriots such as Carlos Tevez, Pablo Zabaleta and legendary record scorer Sergio Aguero to the club.

Along with Ortega and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips — the $54 million buy from Leeds who missed the unveiling event through illness — the quartet, and probably Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, are part of an important evolution at City.

Manager Guardiola is building another monstrous outfit as he looks to make them even more formidable.

As footballing history has often shown, when a team takes success for granted and does not seek to maintain their standing with quality replacements, it can lead to a painful fall from grace.

Take Liverpool who, having been a dominant force in English and European football in the 1970s and 1980s, had to wait 30 years before they won a top-flight title when Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Premier League in 2020.

Then there is Manchester United, whose trophy-laden era under Sir Alex Ferguson feels a distant memory as they currently struggle to challenge for the top four, let alone first place.

It was in 2013 when they last won the Premier League and their main player purchases in the following two transfer windows, under Ferguson’s replacement David Moyes, were Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata.

When Guardiola took charge of City in 2016 and disappointingly failed to lift a trophy in his first season, the response was swift to alleviate concerns about the future.

Out went favorites such as Zabaleta, Samir Nasri, Gael Clichy, Aleksandar Kolarov, Jesus Navas and in came keeper Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte.

It was a vital reset as Guardiola improved areas that clearly needed strengthening, and reinvigorated a squad with players who embraced a new challenge and craved success.

City then won the title in 2018 with a record-breaking 100 points.

There is a similar feel about this season as the club have allowed heroes to leave, but brought in replacements who could take them to an even higher level.

Having bade farewell to captain Fernandinho after nine years, from their title-winning side, striker Gabriel Jesus has joined Arsenal, Raheem Sterling is heading to Chelsea and Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko could exit before next month’s opening fixtures.

Over at Anfield, Kop idol Sadio Mane has gone to Bayern Munich, but Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has joined for a potential club record £85 million and, crucially, Mohamed Salah has extended his contract.

“There can be no standing still, on or off the pitch,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson when they were still pushing for a “quadruple” last season.

It is a philosophy adopted by both the Reds and City as they strive to remain the very best while others, notably Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, try to catch up.

This type of thinking is also a factor in Haaland’s switch to a club where his father Alf-Inge Haaland, a former midfielder, played.

He yearns for more, despite his impressive scoring record, two Austrian League championships and an Austrian Cup with Salzburg, and a German Cup with Dortmund.

Haaland seeks glory in the Champions League, where he has the best minutes per goal ratio in the tournament's history for those with at least 15, scoring on average every 64 minutes while it is 104 minutes for Lionel Messi and Harry Kane.

At 20 years and 231 days, he also took Kylian Mbappe’s record as the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals, becoming the only one to do so before the age of 21.

“Sometimes I see players pose with a trophy and I say, ‘I would love to be you,’” said Haaland.

“Every footballer wants to win trophies and become better every single day. I said it before, the Champions League is my favorite competition. Let’s keep working hard and hopefully I will win some trophies.”

Haaland said that City have now signed a player who likes to “have fun and smile a lot,” and whose enjoyment is reflected in a desire to score goals, improve himself and the team.

With such astonishing numbers already, and confidence and ambition that belie his years, City’s rivals must beware of this smiling assassin and ready-made successor to Aguero.

Topics: football Manchester city Erling Haaland

Related

‘Proud day’ for Erling Haaland as Manchester City officially announce signing of Norwegian international
Sport
‘Proud day’ for Erling Haaland as Manchester City officially announce signing of Norwegian international
Analysis Haaland and Nunez transfers set the tone for an intriguing 2022 summer transfer window
Sport
Haaland and Nunez transfers set the tone for an intriguing 2022 summer transfer window

Gamers8 announces Razer as gear partner

Gamers8 announces Razer as gear partner
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Gamers8 announces Razer as gear partner

Gamers8 announces Razer as gear partner
  • Unique merchandise exclusively on sale in Riyadh during the 8-week event organized by the Saudi Esports Federation
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8 announced on Monday that Razer is to be the gaming gear partner of this summer’s showpiece in Riyadh.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the eight-week global contest takes place in a purpose-built venue at Riyadh Boulevard City from Thursday, July 14, with the added attraction of a series of festivals and concerts.

Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, will have its products showcased during the esports competition and its logo on the official broadcast. The company has created a unique Gamers8 x Razer collection to be sold exclusively on site during the event. Items from its signature collection will also be available for purchase.

The Saudi federation and Razer will also organize raffles for Gamers8 attendees and fans on social media to win some exclusive gaming gear.

Omar Batterjee, head of Communications, Marketing and Partnerships at the federation, said: “We are delighted to welcome Razer on board as gaming gear partner and thank them for pledging their support to the esports and gaming sector in Saudi Arabia.”

“Gamers8 has a mission to blur the lines between what’s physical and what’s virtual, and the triple-headed snake trademark of Razer, one of the most recognized logos in the gaming world, is a great addition to the event. We know fans will be as excited as we are with this partnership.”

Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars: Professional esports, festivals, music, and “The Next World Forum,” a gathering that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Gamers8 will see teams competing across Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG MOBILE, with a $15 million prize pool on offer.

Rocket League, running from Thursday, July 14 until Sunday, July 17, begins the esports action. Gamers8 tournaments will be broadcast live on the event channels in more than eight different languages.

In addition, big-name international artists will be appearing at Gamers8 concerts alongside numerous local and regional talents each weekend throughout the event. Amr Diab, J Balvin, Sebastian Ingrosso, Salvatore Ganacci and DJ Elfuego start musical proceedings at the NXT LVL music venue on opening night.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Gamers8 Saudi Esports Federation

Related

Axwell will be performing for the opening weekend on July 21. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Gamers8 esports event brings global musical artists to Riyadh
Gamers8 event to partner with Aramco for simulated racing competition
Sport
Gamers8 event to partner with Aramco for simulated racing competition

Rosberg X Racing reign supreme in NEOM Island X Prix II

Rosberg X Racing reign supreme in NEOM Island X Prix II
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Rosberg X Racing reign supreme in NEOM Island X Prix II

Rosberg X Racing reign supreme in NEOM Island X Prix II
  • RXR’s second win of Extreme E Season 2 saw Lewis Hamilton’s X44 finish second and Genesys Andretti United Extreme E third
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Rosberg X Racing won the NEOM Island X Prix II on Sunday with a late overtake to secure their second victory of Extreme E Season 2.

Lewis Hamilton’s X44 finished second and Genesys Andretti United Extreme E third, after ABT CUPRA XE were disqualified following a safety infringement.

With Nico Rosberg in the paddock to watch his team’s progress, a superb pass by Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky on ABT CUPRA XE’s Jutta Kleinschmidt sealed the win.

Åhlin-Kottulinsky, and teammate Johan Kristoffersson, who topped the standings prior to the Sardinian double header, now have a lead of 37 points ahead of their nearest challengers No.99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing, with X44 now up to third.

RXR also scored maximum points from round three, with the quickest combined time in the Continental Traction Challenge adding five to their tally, bringing their total overall to 80 points.

Rosberg, founder and CEO of Rosberg X Racing, commented: “It is such a pleasure for me to work with this team. It reminds me of my F1 days. It’s been a great team effort with everyone giving their best and being at the height of their game. Both drivers have been performing at an incredibly high level.

“Johan was the star of race one in NEOM. Mikaela was the star of this weekend with her speed and incredible pass for the win through the water during the last lap. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Kristoffersson said: “I am very happy. It was a phenomenal weekend for us, starting with good qualifying and we were also very fast in the super sector. The car felt amazing all week and we have got to thank the team for that. They worked very hard, and it paid off.”

Åhlin-Kottulinsky added: “It’s been my strongest Extreme E weekend so far. We worked so hard, Johan and I analyzed everything to try and improve even more. The final was an absolute blast for me, waiting for (the) right opportunity to overtake Jutta. After this week, and everything that happened during the first race, I just feel like this is the ending that we deserved, and I am very happy for the team.”

The ABT CUPRA XE team, placed on the preferred line, had surged to the front of the group, with RXR close behind in second and X44 rounding out the top three

Timmy Hansen slotted into fourth for Genesys Andretti United Extreme E as X44’s Sebastien Loeb and Kristoffersson chased down Nasser Al-Attiyah further up the course.

Five seconds separated the front three as Al-Attiyah began to pull away from Kristoffersson.

It was still a four-way tear up for the win as the teams entered the switch zone until disaster struck for ABT CUPRA XE. During the driver change, Kleinschmidt failed to properly buckle her seatbelt before setting off on her lap. This would later lead to the team’s disqualification from the final, after they finished second on the course.

They then lost the lead thanks to the incredible overtake from Åhlin-Kottulinsky in the closing stages of the race, securing the team’s second win of 2022.

The ABT CUPRA XE team’s disqualification also promoted X44 into second and secured Genesys Andretti United Extreme E a spot on the third step of the podium, their first top three finish of the season, which was a huge boost for both teams after a difficult start to the Sardinian double header.

Loeb said: “In the end the feeling was quite good from the start of Q1 of the second race. The balance of the car was much better compared to the first event, so finally we could push and in the end we finished second in round three.

“It’s a good result, but we are still losing points to the leader, quite a lot actually given the super sector ones that they scored. We need to react as RXR is really strong. Both of the drivers are really fast and they make no mistakes, so we’ll need to be stronger next time.”

Next up in the race calendar is the Copper X Prix in Chile, from Sept. 24 to 25, and the rest of the grid will be working hard to knock RXR off their perch at the top of the standings.

Results:

1. Rosberg X Racing 9:12:668

2. X44 +8:227

3. Genesys Andretti United Extreme E +12.884

4. ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team DNF

5. ABT CUPRA XE Disqualified

 

Championship Standings:

1. Rosberg X Racing: 80 points

2. NO.99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing: 43 points

3. X44: 41 points

4. ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: 40 points

5. XITE ENERGY Racing: 27 points

6. Genesys Andretti United Extreme E: 27 points

7. NEOM McLaren Extreme E: 19 points

8. JBXE: 18 points

9. Veloce Racing: 7 points

10. ABT CUPRA XE: 6 points

Topics: Rosberg X Racing NEOM Extreme E Season 2

Related

Revamped Extreme E set for NEOM Island X Prix in Sardinia
Sport
Revamped Extreme E set for NEOM Island X Prix in Sardinia
NEOM, McLaren Racing partner to drive innovation in electric motorsport
Business & Economy
NEOM, McLaren Racing partner to drive innovation in electric motorsport

Latest updates

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad
Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad
Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
More genocide victims buried on Srebrenica anniversary
More genocide victims buried on Srebrenica anniversary
Indian embassy denies ‘speculative reports’ of New Delhi sending troops to Sri Lanka
Indian embassy denies ‘speculative reports’ of New Delhi sending troops to Sri Lanka
Stranger Things 4 ranks first for viewership in 10 Arab countries: Forbes ME
Stranger Things 4 ranks first for viewership in 10 Arab countries: Forbes ME

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.