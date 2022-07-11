Family of Belgian held in Iran pleas for his release

Jordan has key observations on Iran's handling of some issues in the Middle East: PM

AMMAN: Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh stressed that Jordan has key observations on Tehran's handling of some issues in the Middle East, Petra News Agency reported on Monday.

In an interview with the BBC Arabic’s Murad Shishani, the prime minister added Jordan’s observations also include Iran’s intervention in neighboring countries, including the Gulf, whose national security are considered integral to Jordan’s national security.

According to Khasawneh, Jordan is looking forward to bilateral ties with Iran based on the principles of good foreign policy, non-interference in domestic affairs, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He did, however, point out that Jordan did not view Iran as a threat to its national security.

Khasawneh emphasized that in his recent interview, King Abdullah II did not address Arab NATO, but rather answered a hypothetical question about a regional and Arab framework linked with the formation of a military formula in a purely hypothetical framework.

On Jordanian-Saudi relations, the prime minister emphasized the historic and strategic ties that unite Amman and Riyadh, emphasizing the significance of the Saudi crown prince's visit to Jordan, where a wide range of issues were discussed, including investments in the water and energy sectors, as well as the integration of Aqaba and Neom.

Regarding Jordan's relations with Arab states, the prime minister stated that Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates all agree on various issues and threats that these countries face.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Jordan has never been late in responding to requests for defense assistance from neighboring countries that have faced military threats, and vice versa.

According to Khasawneh, Jordan's comprehensive reform is based on three key subjects: political modernization, economic sphere, and administrative sphere.

"Today, we have in the Central Bank a historical cash reserve of $18 billion, and macroeconomic indicators are positive, as international financial rating and credit agencies have raised our financial credit rating." the prime minister said of Jordan's monetary situation.

Commenting on the 340km-northern borders, he pointed out that there is a significant increase in drug smuggling operations, noting that a dialogue and discussion between Jordan’s military and security apparatuses and the Syrian authorities are taking place.

Khasawneh emphasized that the Russian military police played an important role in maintaining security during the reconciliation agreements sponsored by Russia at one point.

He went on to say that the absence of a strong presence of Russian military police in southern Syria has exacerbated the Kingdom's problems.