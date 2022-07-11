You are here

Family of Belgian held in Iran pleas for his release

Family of Belgian held in Iran pleas for his release
The family of a Belgian aid worker being held in Iran, Olivier Vandecasteele, pleads for their government to do “everything necessary” to secure his release. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Family of Belgian held in Iran pleas for his release

Family of Belgian held in Iran pleas for his release
  • Vandecasteele, 41, was arrested in Iran at the end of February and is being held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison
  • His family, some Belgian MPs and rights groups underlined Iran’s tactic of taking foreigners hostage to pressure Western countries to make concessions
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The family of a Belgian aid worker being held in Iran, Olivier Vandecasteele, pleaded Monday for their government to do “everything necessary” to secure his release.
“Even though he’s innocent, he has been rotting away for nearly five months in total solitary confinement,” his sister Nathalie Vandercasteele said in a video released to media.
“Today Olivier needs your support... It is unthinkable for our family that our democratic Belgium isn’t doing everything necessary to get innocent prisoners out of countries like Iran,” she said.
Vandecasteele, 41, was arrested in Iran at the end of February and is being held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison on charges of “espionage.”
His family, some Belgian MPs and rights groups such as Amnesty International underlined Iran’s tactic of taking foreigners hostage to pressure Western countries to make concessions.
In this case, they say Iran is seeking to force Belgium to release one of its diplomats who was last year found guilty of masterminding a 2018 foiled bomb attack outside Paris.
The diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, 50, is serving a 20-year sentence in a Belgian prison for attempted “terrorist” murder and “participating in the activities of a terrorist group.”
Belgium’s government is currently urging parliament to pass a controversial prisoner-swap treaty with Iran which could pave the way for Vandercasteele and Assadi to each return to his country.
In the family video, Vandercasteele’s mother Annie barely held back tears as she implored authorities to get her son freed.
“Since he finished his studies, he has been far from us to help others. Now, help us to get him out of there and bring him home so we can hug him close,” she said.
Nathalie Vandercasteele said her brother had received two consular visits that revealed he suffered major weight-loss and a foot infection.
“He has spent two months without even a mattress, in a cell lit up around the clock, and being subjected to daily psychological pressure from interrogators,” she said.
The convicted Iranian diplomat Assadi was attached to Iran’s embassy in Austria where investigators said he served as a regime agent under diplomatic cover.
After European intelligence services uncovered the Iranian plot to set off a bomb at a rally of Iranian dissidents outside Paris, Assadi — who supplied the explosives — was arrested in Germany, where his claim for diplomatic immunity was denied.
He was extradited to Belgium for his trial, and chose not to challenge his sentence on appeal.
Tehran has furiously rejected the charges levelled at the diplomat.

Topics: Iran Belgium

Jordan has key observations on Iran's handling of some issues in the Middle East: PM

Jordan has key observations on Iran's handling of some issues in the Middle East: PM
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan has key observations on Iran's handling of some issues in the Middle East: PM

Jordan has key observations on Iran's handling of some issues in the Middle East: PM
  • The PM stated that Jordan looks forward to bilateral ties with Iran based on good foreign policy, non-interference in domestic affairs, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh stressed that Jordan has key observations on Tehran's handling of some issues in the Middle East, Petra News Agency reported on Monday.

In an interview with the BBC Arabic’s Murad Shishani, the prime minister added Jordan’s observations also include Iran’s intervention in neighboring countries, including the Gulf, whose national security are considered integral to Jordan’s national security.

According to Khasawneh, Jordan is looking forward to bilateral ties with Iran based on the principles of good foreign policy, non-interference in domestic affairs, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He did, however, point out that Jordan did not view Iran as a threat to its national security.

Khasawneh emphasized that in his recent interview, King Abdullah II did not address Arab NATO, but rather answered a hypothetical question about a regional and Arab framework linked with the formation of a military formula in a purely hypothetical framework.

On Jordanian-Saudi relations, the prime minister emphasized the historic and strategic ties that unite Amman and Riyadh, emphasizing the significance of the Saudi crown prince's visit to Jordan, where a wide range of issues were discussed, including investments in the water and energy sectors, as well as the integration of Aqaba and Neom.

Regarding Jordan's relations with Arab states, the prime minister stated that Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates all agree on various issues and threats that these countries face.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Jordan has never been late in responding to requests for defense assistance from neighboring countries that have faced military threats, and vice versa.

According to Khasawneh, Jordan's comprehensive reform is based on three key subjects: political modernization, economic sphere, and administrative sphere.

"Today, we have in the Central Bank a historical cash reserve of $18 billion, and macroeconomic indicators are positive, as international financial rating and credit agencies have raised our financial credit rating." the prime minister said of Jordan's monetary situation.

Commenting on the 340km-northern borders, he pointed out that there is a significant increase in drug smuggling operations, noting that a dialogue and discussion between Jordan’s military and security apparatuses and the Syrian authorities are taking place.

Khasawneh emphasized that the Russian military police played an important role in maintaining security during the reconciliation agreements sponsored by Russia at one point.

He went on to say that the absence of a strong presence of Russian military police in southern Syria has exacerbated the Kingdom's problems.

Topics: #jordan Bisher Al-Khasawneh #iran Saudi-Jordan

Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish

Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish
Updated 9 min 50 sec ago
AP

Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish

Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish
  • Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades over a series of issues
  • They include disputes over undersea exploration rights in the Aegean Sea and the sovereignty of uninhabited islets
Updated 9 min 50 sec ago
AP

ATHENS: Greece’s prime minister called Monday on Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to clarify whether a map displayed by a nationalist ally of Erdogan’s that showed several major, inhabited Greek islands as Turkish is official Turkish policy.
Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades over a series of issues, including disputes over undersea exploration rights in the Aegean Sea and the sovereignty of uninhabited islets. The two neighbors have come to the brink of war three times in the past half century.
Tensions have again increased over the past two years. Recent quarrels have focused on Greek islands off Turkey’s coast, where Ankara accuses Athens of maintaining a military presence in violation of treaties. Greece counters it is acting according to international law and is defending its islands in the face of Turkish hostility.
“Take a good look at this map. Crete, Rhodes, Lesvos, Chios, Samos all consumed by Turkey,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted Monday, along with a photo of Devlet Bahceli, the leader of a nationalist party allied with Erdogan, holding up a map showing Crete, Greece’s largest island, and all eastern Aegean Greek islands as being Turkish.
“Α fever dream of extremists or Turkey’s official policy? Another provocation or the true goal? President Erdogan must make his position clear on his junior coalition partner’s latest antics,” Mitsotakis tweeted.
The map was a gift to Bahceli from the ultranationalist Grey Wolves group, the youth organization affiliated with Bahceli’s National Movement Part, or MHP.
Grey Wolves head Ahmet Yigit Yildirim tweeted the photo with Bahceli and the map on Sunday, saying it was “to show the national consciousness’ border of our islands where the glorious Turkish flag fluttered for hundreds of years but that were usurped by Greece.”

Topics: Turkey Greece Greek islands

International Committee of the Red Cross to establish office in Abu Dhabi

International Committee of the Red Cross to establish office in Abu Dhabi
Updated 40 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

International Committee of the Red Cross to establish office in Abu Dhabi

International Committee of the Red Cross to establish office in Abu Dhabi
  • The agreement between the UAE and ICRC aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnership.
Updated 40 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Government and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have agreed to establish an office for the ICRC in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The initiative aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnership.

The agreement was signed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and by Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

Al Hashemy emphasized that the UAE is always looking for ways to strengthen the values of partnership and cooperation with international organizations and to support them in all aspects of their relief work.

“We cherish the distinguished relations and strengthened cooperation we have with the ICRC. The agreement to establish an office for the Committee in the UAE will contribute to achieving the desired goals in terms of relief work, reaching the needy and using modern technologies in this field, in light of the great challenges currently facing relief work in many regions of the world,” she added.

“The UAE plays an important role and is a key partner of the ICRC. The agreement to establish an ICRC office in the UAE will help strengthen our close cooperation, and we are grateful for the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in this regard,” Maurer said.

He added: “The ICRC is proud to have the UAE as part of our donor support group, and we are committed to continuing to strengthen our partnership in providing assistance to people affected by crises.”

Topics: International Committee of the Red Cross Abu dhabi

UN envoy urges Yemeni parties to engage with efforts to reach agreement on opening roads in Taiz

UN envoy urges Yemeni parties to engage with efforts to reach agreement on opening roads in Taiz
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

UN envoy urges Yemeni parties to engage with efforts to reach agreement on opening roads in Taiz

UN envoy urges Yemeni parties to engage with efforts to reach agreement on opening roads in Taiz
  • Grundberg said that his office had shared an updated proposal on the phased opening of roads with the Houthis but they had rejected the proposal
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UN Special Envoy for Yemen encouraged parties in the country to engage “urgently and constructively with UN efforts to reach an agreement on road openings in Taiz and other governorates” on Monday.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Hans Grundberg said that an agreement on the sticky issue would allow all Yemenis “to feel the tangible benefits of the truce in their everyday lives.”

A two-month UN-brokered truce between the Yemeni government and the Houthis came into effect in April to coincide with Ramadan. It was later extended in June for a further two months.

Grundberg said that his office had shared an updated proposal on the phased opening of roads with the Houthis but they had rejected the proposal.

“Following discussions with the parties, my office shared an updated proposal on the phased opening of roads. The Houthis have communicated to my office that they do not accept the proposal,” he said.

The UN envoy said that an agreement from both sides is important “because road openings require coordination and ongoing communication to ensure that roads are opened safely and sustainably for civilian passage.”

He added that the truce has been holding for over three months and has resulted in a significant reduction in civilian casualties.

“It has resulted in a significant reduction in civilian casualties, with the number of civilian casualties reduced by two thirds compared to the three months before the truce began,” Grundberg said.

He said that he continues to receive reports from both sides about alleged incidents inside Yemen, and stressed that his office is supporting the parties in establishing channels of communication to help them manage such alleged incidents in a peaceful manner.

He added that since June 2, seven ships carrying nearly 200,000 metric tons of fuel products had been cleared to enter Hodeidah port.

Considering high fuel prices, he stressed that the situation would be far worse without the imports facilitated by the truce.

Grundberg said that since the start of the truce, almost 7,000 passengers had traveled between Sana’a and Jordan and that work continues with the Egyptian authorities to facilitate flights to and from Cairo.

Topics: Yemen UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg Truce Houthis

Khartoum democracy activists lift half of sit-ins

Khartoum democracy activists lift half of sit-ins
Updated 11 July 2022
AFP

Khartoum democracy activists lift half of sit-ins

Khartoum democracy activists lift half of sit-ins
  • Protests began after security force killed nine demonstrators in anti-coup rallies
Updated 11 July 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Organizers of Khartoum’s sit-ins, begun 10 days ago to force Sudan’s army to return power to civilians, announced Monday that they had dismantled two of their four camps.
The protests began after security force killed nine demonstrators in anti-coup rallies by tens of thousands on June 30, according to pro-democracy medics, in the deadliest violence so far this year.
In response, protesters called for “unlimited” sit-ins the following day, in an attempt to end military rule.
They set up four camps — two in the center of Khartoum on streets they barricaded with bricks, and one each in the capital’s sister cities of Omdurman and Khartoum North.
But on Monday, while Sudan celebrated the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha for a third day, “resistance committees” announced they were breaking up the Omdurman camp.
The committees are influential neighborhood groups that have been organizing demonstrations since the October 25 coup.
A sit-in outside Khartoum’s Al-Jawda hospital was lifted on Friday, according to activists. It ended on the eve of Eid Al-Adha, a major holiday for which many residents of Khartoum return to their provincial homes for several days.
The other two sit-ins continue even if the number of demonstrators participating has fallen because of the holiday.
Rallies on June 30 and the subsequent sit-ins marked a resurgence of the protest movement for civilian rule. Although the movement had continued to hold near-weekly anti-coup rallies they appeared to decline in intensity.
Medics say a total of 114 people have been killed in the crackdown by security forces against protesters since the October coup, which disrupted a transition to civilian rule forged after the 2019 overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
The coup drew international condemnation and cuts in vital aid.
Four days into the sit-ins the army chief, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, last week vowed to make way for a civilian government but activists are deeply skeptical of his pledge.
On Thursday pro-democracy groups, including political parties and resistance committees, announced their plans to establish a revolutionary council in opposition to Burhan.
Democratic interludes have been rare in Sudan’s history, and the military dominates lucrative companies specializing in everything from agriculture to infrastructure projects.

Topics: Sudan protests #sudan

