OPEC forecasts slower oil demand growth in 2023

OPEC forecasts slower oil demand growth in 2023
 OPEC expects world oil demand to rise by 2.7 million barrels per day in 2023 (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC forecasts slower oil demand growth in 2023

OPEC forecasts slower oil demand growth in 2023
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has forecast that world oil demand will rise further next year, but at a slightly slower rate than in 2022, with consumption supported by better containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and still-robust global economic growth.

In a monthly report, the OPEC said it expects world oil demand to rise by 2.7 million barrels per day in 2023. This year’s growth forecast was left unchanged at 3.36 million bpd.

Oil use has rebounded from the pandemic-induced slump in 2020 and is set to exceed 2019 levels this year even as prices hit record highs. However, high crude prices and Chinese coronavirus outbreaks have eaten into 2022 growth projections.

“In 2023 expectations for healthy global economic growth amidst improvements in geopolitical developments, combined with expected improvements in the containment of COVID-19 in China, are expected to boost consumption of oil,” OPEC said in the report.

OPEC said its 2023 forecasts assume there will be no escalation of the war in Ukraine and that risks such as rising inflation do not take a heavy toll on global economic growth.

The group and its allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are ramping up output after record cuts put in place as the pandemic took hold in 2020.

In recent months OPEC+ has been undershooting targeted production increases owing to underinvestment in oilfields by some OPEC members and by losses in Russian output.

The report showed OPEC output bucked that trend in June, rising by 234,000 bpd to 28.72 million bpd.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Oil

Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks drop; Freshippo seeks funds at lowered valuation

China In-Focus — Stocks drop; Freshippo seeks funds at lowered valuation
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China stocks ended lower on Tuesday as strict COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai reignited worries of a wider economic disruption, while possible de-listing risks of major Chinese firms from US exchanges dragged Hong Kong shares to a 1-1/2-month low.

At the market close, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.97 percent at 3,281.47, while the blue-chip CSI300 lost 0.94 percent to 4,313.62.

The financial sector sub-index eased 0.17 percent, the consumer staples sector dropped 0.81 percent, and the health care sub-index tumbled 3.17 percent.

Freshippo seeks funds at $6bn valuation, down from $10bn sought earlier

Alibaba’s supermarket chain Freshippo is seeking to raise funds at a valuation of about $6 billion, much lower than a hoped-for valuation of up to $10 billion earlier this year, reported Reuters.

The company had to cut its valuation expectations after China’s COVID-19 restrictions, particularly a draconian lockdown in the economic hub of Shanghai, badly dented business, it said.

Investors are also skeptical about whether loss-making Freshippo can keep growing and turn a profit anytime soon, given the company’s bleak outlook as the world’s second-largest economy continues to pursue a strict policy of stamping out COVID-19 cases, the report cited.

The supermarket chain, known as Hema in Chinese, aims to raise $400 million to $500 million from outside investors.

China to build 461,000 km of national highway by 2035

China aims to build a total of 461,000 kilometers of the national highway by 2035, compared with 382,000 kilometers by the end of 2021, the state planner said on Tuesday.

Authorities are doubling down on an infrastructure push, dusting off an old playbook to revive a faltering economy, which has been hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, a property market downturn and soft consumer spending.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China In-Focus  Freshippo

Euro strikes dollar parity for first time since 2002

Euro strikes dollar parity for first time since 2002
Updated 24 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Euro strikes dollar parity for first time since 2002

Euro strikes dollar parity for first time since 2002
Updated 24 min 41 sec ago
AFP

London: The euro struck parity with the dollar on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 20 years as a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe heightened rears of a recession in the eurozone, AFP reported.

The European single currency hit exactly one dollar before rising slightly.

Topics: euro Dollar

India In-Focus — Shares drop; poll says high inflation to prolong; Pernod puts new India investments on hold

India In-Focus — Shares drop; poll says high inflation to prolong; Pernod puts new India investments on hold
Updated 40 min 33 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares drop; poll says high inflation to prolong; Pernod puts new India investments on hold

India In-Focus — Shares drop; poll says high inflation to prolong; Pernod puts new India investments on hold
Updated 40 min 33 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH:  Indian shares tracked Asian peers lower on Tuesday, with cautious investors awaiting a slew of inflation data due this week for clues on the scale of monetary tightening by central banks while the rupee hit another record low.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.4 percent at 16,154 at 0504 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3 percent to 54,220.50.

India’s high inflation to prolong, rates to rise more: Poll

India’s inflation will hold above the top of the central bank’s tolerance band for at least the rest of 2022, longer than previously thought, making several more interest rate hikes in the coming months inevitable, a Reuters poll showed.

One of the later entrants in the current round of global monetary policy tightening, the Reserve Bank of India raised its repo rate by a total of 90 basis points in May and June, but the inflation outlook has deteriorated since an April poll.

Soaring global commodity prices have kept inflation above the RBI’s 6 percent upper tolerance range all year.

So far, New Delhi’s fiscal response to the rising costs of living in the country of 1.4 billion has been modest.

Inflation was set to measure 7.3 percent and 6.4 percent in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, according to forecasts from the July 4-11 Reuters poll. 

In the previous survey, inflation was set to return to the RBI’s tolerance band by end-year.

“In India, inflation will prove much more stubborn than in other parts of the region. Things will get better, but they will get better much faster in other parts of Asia,” said Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Average inflation this fiscal year was penciled in at 6.8 percent according to a survey of 42 economists, a sharp upgrade from 5.5 percent in the April poll, coming down to 5.2 percent and 4.7 percent in the following two years, respectively.

The RBI is expected to further hike the repo rate, currently at 4.90 percent, by other three-quarters of a percentage point to 5.65 percent by end-year. That is slightly higher than a separate survey taken in June, which put rates at 5.50 percent by then.

The poll further revealed that 25 of the 48 economists surveyed forecast rates to be at 5.50 percent or higher by the end of this quarter.

Pernod puts new India investments on hold

French spirits group Pernod Ricard has put new Indian investments on hold due to long-running tax disputes with authorities on valuing liquor imports, according to Reuters.

Its shares fell 1.8 percent on the news, underperforming peers.

The world’s second-biggest spirits group said its legal wrangles have progressively worsened since it started nearly 30 years ago, making it tough to do business in the country and raising the prospect of a significant financial hit.

The maker of Chivas Regal, Glenlivet Scotch whisky and Absolut vodka is lobbying Indian authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, to resolve the matter.

“This ever-lasting litigation has been a big strain on our ease of doing business and has inhibited fresh investment by our group headquartered in Paris for expansion of business in India,” Pernod wrote in a Nov. 24 letter to Modi’s office.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: India In-Focus

North Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in August

North Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in August
Updated 54 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

North Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in August

North Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in August
Updated 54 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Saudi Aramco has notified at least three North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in August, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The world’s top oil exporter cut supply to some refiners, mostly Chinese, in July as more cheap Russian oil heads to the world’s top oil importer while demand for Saudi crude climbed in Europe in the absence of Russian cargoes.

“The market seems less tight this month although fuel demand remains very strong,” said a Singapore-based trader.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided to increase output each month by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, up from a previous plan to add 432,000 bpd per month.

China and India, two major oil importers in Asia, meanwhile, are cutting back on supplies from Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia and are taking more crude oil from Russia at steep discount.

Saudi Arabia has hiked its August official selling prices to a near-record high level to Asian buyers on the back of solid refining margins.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Oil

Rivian plans hundreds of layoffs as staffing surges: Bloomberg

Rivian plans hundreds of layoffs as staffing surges: Bloomberg
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Rivian plans hundreds of layoffs as staffing surges: Bloomberg

Rivian plans hundreds of layoffs as staffing surges: Bloomberg
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: American electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive is planning hundreds of job cuts, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. 

The company, which has 14,000 employees, is now aiming to cut its workforce by 5 percent. 

According to the report, the job cuts will focus on nonmanufacturing roles, including teams with duplicate functions. 

People who wished to stay anonymous also noted that Rivian would announce this decision in the coming weeks. 

Rivian had increased its workforce by double last year to ramp up production.

Earlier, Tesla’s Elon Musk also revealed that his company would cut its salaried workforce by 10 percent as worries of an economic downturn loom.

Topics: Rivian

