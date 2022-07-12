You are here

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

The series will debut next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group. (Shutterstock/File)
The series will debut next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group. (Shutterstock/File)
Reuters

  Walt Disney announces deal with K-pop band BTS to feature a documentary series
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Co. announced a deal on Monday that will bring a documentary series and concert featuring K-pop band BTS to the company’s streaming services.
The series will debut next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group from the past nine years. Called “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star,” it will showcase “the daily lives, thoughts and plans” of the group’s members “as they prepare for their second chapter,” Disney said in a statement.
Last month, BTS announced the band was taking a break while members worked on solo projects.
Disney said the programming would be released globally on its streaming services, including on Disney+. Its other streaming platforms include Hulu and Disney+Hotstar.
The company did not say which services would carry the programming in which markets.
The agreement with BTS management company HYBE also allows for Disney to run a recording of a stadium concert in Los Angeles in November 2021, the group’s first performance before fans after a two-year interruption forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the deal includes a reality show called “In the Soop: Friendcation” and featuring V from BTS, “Itaewon Class” TV star Seo-jun Park, “Parasite” movie actor Woo-shik Choi, singer and actor Hyung-sik Park and rapper Peakboy.
The show would follow the five friends “venturing on a surprise trip” and “enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities,” Disney said.
Disney also would introduce new programming from other HYBE artists over the next few years, the statement said.

