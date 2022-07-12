Oil slides 4.5% on fears of global economic slowdown 

You are here

Brent crude futures were down by $4.78, or 4.5 percent, at $102.32 a barrel by 1112 GMT
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday on expectations of weakening demand due to fresh COVID-19 curbs in top world crude importer China and fears of a global economic slowdown.

Brent crude futures were down by $4.78, or 4.5 percent, at $102.32 a barrel by 1112 GMT, having earlier sunk as low as $101.48. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $4.91, or 4.7 percent, at $99.18 after hitting a session low of $98.40.

The euro lost ground on Tuesday, trading near parity with the dollar, while stock markets fell on the prospect of rising interest rates and worries over economies worldwide.

A stronger US currency usually weighs on oil because it makes the dollar-priced commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“In the West, the combination of high energy prices and rising interest rates is fueling concerns about a recession that would have a serious impact on oil demand,” Commerzbank said.

Renewed COVID-19 mobility curbs in China were also weighing on prices, the bank said.

Multiple Chinese cities are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs, from business shutdowns to broader lockdowns in an effort to rein in new infections from the highly infectious BA.5.2.1 subvariant of the virus.

US President Joe Biden will make the case for higher oil production from OPEC when he meets Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia this week, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

“Little hope is being assigned to Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia unlocking more production from them or the UAE,” Jeffrey Halley, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific, said in a note.

Spare capacity within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is running low, with most producers pumping at maximum capacity.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Asia to discuss ways to strengthen sanctions on Moscow, including a price cap on Russian oil to limit the country’s profits and help to lower energy prices.

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said that any price caps on Russian oil should include refined products.

“My hope is that the proposal, which is important to minimize the effect on economies around the world, gets buy-in from several countries,” Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the Sydney Energy Forum.

Western sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special military operation,” have disrupted trade flows for crude and fuel.

OPEC forecast that world oil demand will rise by 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, slightly slower than in 2022, with consumption supported by better containment of the pandemic and still-robust global economic growth.

DUBAI: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, the world’s largest bank by assets, listed five-tranche carbon-neutrality-themed bonds on Nasdaq Dubai on Tuesday, valued at 9.84 billion dirhams ($2.68 billion).

ICBC’s Dubai International Financial Center, Hong Kong, London and Singapore branches issued these five-tranche notes, according to the Dubai Media Office.

As a result of the new issuances, ICBC’s bonds listed on Nasdaq Dubai have reached around 16 billion dirhams and have become the largest Chinese issuer there.

Abu Dhabi citizens receive housing benefits worth 1.5 billion dirhams

The UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has decreed 1.5 billion dirhams in housing benefits for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi.

The payout covers more than 1,100 beneficiaries, including grants for houses and loans, as well as exemptions, including for retirees, Emirates Agency WAM said.

Some 2.36 billion dirhams was also allocated in housing benefits back in April, coinciding with Eid celebrations.

Three hotels to reduce carbon footprint by removing single-use plastic water bottles

By 2023, the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Spa and W Dubai — Mina Seyahi will be the first hotels in the region to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles from their operations.

Using reusable glass bottles and a filtration system to purify local tap water for safe consumption, the hotels plan to eliminate plastic bottle use across the Mina Seyahi Complex in collaboration with BE WTR, a sustainable water band, according to a statement.

An on-site bottling solution will be located at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and will serve the three properties.

Hygienic systems produce still and sparkling water, the statement added.

Restaurants will be the first to use reusable glass bottles, followed by guest rooms, and finally non-guest facing areas, including employee water consumption.

As part of the initiative, glass bottles will be used to transport internationally branded water and refrigeration will be minimized for cold water.

 

 

 

CAIRO & MOSCOW: Oil exports have skyrocketed Saudi Arabia’s current account balance to $37.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to preliminary data on the Kingdom’s balance of payments published by Saudi Central Bank.

The figure for the first quarter compares with a deficit of $169 million and a surplus of $20.7 billion recorded in the first and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively. 

The growth rate in the current account surplus compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 translates to an almost 81 percent increase.

The surge in the current account balance is attributed to a $37.1 billion increase in oil exports which hit $76.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $39.4 billion in the same quarter a year ago. 

The inflows from non-oil exports also increased noticeably by almost $5 billion to $20.7 billion from $15.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

The outflows in the general merchandise account increased by only $4.8 billion as goods imports rose relatively modestly to $38 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This includes a positive effect from the re-exports, which reduced the imports account number by $3.1 billion.

As a result, the general merchandise account posted a year-on-year increase of $37.3 billion, hitting $59.4 billion compared to $22.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

The Kingdom’s current account turned positive in the second quarter of 2021 after it recorded a deficit in the five preceding quarters from the first quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

It’s worth mentioning that the Kingdom’s current account turned positive in 2021 at $44.3 billion, following the $22.8 billion deficit in 2020.

Similarly, the service sector account showed an 18.3 percent decrease in deficit from $14.7 billion to $12 billion, easing decreases in the current account balance. 

The improvement resulted mainly from a $2.4 billion reduction deficit in the “other business services” account, which posted a shortfall of $1.64 billion in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $4 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Moving on to the personal transfers account, worker remittances, the outflow recorded an annual increase of 14.9 percent from $9.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $10.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Separately, looking at other parts of the balance of payments – beyond the current account – the net foreign direct investment showed an inflow of $1.97 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a 1.7 percent increase quarter-on-quarter. This compares with an 11.9 percent increase in its transition from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The net foreign portfolio investment showed an inflow of $7.54 billion in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the $1.4 billion outflows in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an influx of $7.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has forecast that world oil demand will rise further next year, but at a slightly slower rate than in 2022, with consumption supported by better containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and still-robust global economic growth.

In a monthly report, the OPEC said it expects world oil demand to rise by 2.7 million barrels per day in 2023. This year’s growth forecast was left unchanged at 3.36 million bpd.

Oil use has rebounded from the pandemic-induced slump in 2020 and is set to exceed 2019 levels this year even as prices hit record highs. However, high crude prices and Chinese coronavirus outbreaks have eaten into 2022 growth projections.

“In 2023 expectations for healthy global economic growth amidst improvements in geopolitical developments, combined with expected improvements in the containment of COVID-19 in China, are expected to boost consumption of oil,” OPEC said in the report.

OPEC said its 2023 forecasts assume there will be no escalation of the war in Ukraine and that risks such as rising inflation do not take a heavy toll on global economic growth.

The group and its allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are ramping up output after record cuts put in place as the pandemic took hold in 2020.

In recent months OPEC+ has been undershooting targeted production increases owing to underinvestment in oilfields by some OPEC members and by losses in Russian output.

The report showed OPEC output bucked that trend in June, rising by 234,000 bpd to 28.72 million bpd.

BEIJING: China stocks ended lower on Tuesday as strict COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai reignited worries of a wider economic disruption, while possible de-listing risks of major Chinese firms from US exchanges dragged Hong Kong shares to a 1-1/2-month low.

At the market close, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.97 percent at 3,281.47, while the blue-chip CSI300 lost 0.94 percent to 4,313.62.

The financial sector sub-index eased 0.17 percent, the consumer staples sector dropped 0.81 percent, and the health care sub-index tumbled 3.17 percent.

Freshippo seeks funds at $6bn valuation, down from $10bn sought earlier

Alibaba’s supermarket chain Freshippo is seeking to raise funds at a valuation of about $6 billion, much lower than a hoped-for valuation of up to $10 billion earlier this year, reported Reuters.

The company had to cut its valuation expectations after China’s COVID-19 restrictions, particularly a draconian lockdown in the economic hub of Shanghai, badly dented business, it said.

Investors are also skeptical about whether loss-making Freshippo can keep growing and turn a profit anytime soon, given the company’s bleak outlook as the world’s second-largest economy continues to pursue a strict policy of stamping out COVID-19 cases, the report cited.

The supermarket chain, known as Hema in Chinese, aims to raise $400 million to $500 million from outside investors.

China to build 461,000 km of national highway by 2035

China aims to build a total of 461,000 kilometers of the national highway by 2035, compared with 382,000 kilometers by the end of 2021, the state planner said on Tuesday.

Authorities are doubling down on an infrastructure push, dusting off an old playbook to revive a faltering economy, which has been hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, a property market downturn and soft consumer spending.

(With input from Reuters) 

London: The euro struck parity with the dollar on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 20 years as a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe heightened rears of a recession in the eurozone, AFP reported.

The European single currency hit exactly one dollar before rising slightly.

