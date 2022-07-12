You are here

  • Home
  • Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions

Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions

Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions
“May offered positive news for air cargo, most notably because of the easing of some Omicron restrictions in China” the International Air Transport Association reported. (File/Reuters)
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions

Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions
  • Middle Eastern carriers saw an 11.6 percent year-on-year drop in cargo volumes in May
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Air cargo volumes in the Middle East remained lower in May compared to the previous year, the International Air Transport Association reported on Tuesday.

Middle Eastern carriers saw an 11.6 percent year-on-year drop in cargo volumes in May, despite improvements in global demand due to easing Omicron restrictions in China.Demand in the region fell in April by 11.9 percent year on year.Meanwhile, capacity was 7.6 percent higher than in May 2021.

"Significant benefits from traffic being redirected to avoid flying over Russia failed to materialize. This is likely due to persisting supply chain issues in Asia," IATA said.

According to the IATA, several factors are influencing air cargo performance, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is limiting cargo capacity serving Europe. Several Russian and Ukrainian airlines were major cargo players.

However, overall, “May offered positive news for air cargo,” IATA said.

While global demand fell by 8.3 percent compared to May 2021, this was an improvement over the 9.1 percent drop seen in April.

"The easing of Omicron restrictions in China helped to alleviate supply chain constraints and contributed to a performance improvement in May," IATA said.

Topics: International Air Transport Association cargo omicron

Related

25 missing after cargo boat sinks in Indonesia
World
25 missing after cargo boat sinks in Indonesia
UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility
Business & Economy
UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility

UAE’s Mubadala leads $400m funding round for Berlin-based insurtech

UAE’s Mubadala leads $400m funding round for Berlin-based insurtech
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Mubadala leads $400m funding round for Berlin-based insurtech

UAE’s Mubadala leads $400m funding round for Berlin-based insurtech
  • Wefox increased its post-money valuation to $4.5bn
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Wefox, a Berlin-based insurtech, has closed a $400 million Series D funding round led by Mubadala Investment Company, according to a Gulf Business report.

Eurazeo, LGT, Horizons Ventures, OMERS Ventures, and Target Global were among the other investors in the round.

Wefox, which is a fully licensed digital insurance company that sells insurance to intermediaries, has more than two million customers.

Wefox's valuation has risen from $3 billion to $4.5 billion in a year, defying the current trend in the insurtech and tech sectors.

“Unlike most direct to consumer insurtechs, wefox acts as an ecosystem enabler, empowering the various distribution channels instead of competing with them,” said head of Mubadala Ventures Ibrahim Ajami.

“This model has allowed wefox to scale quickly and sustainably, providing brokers and customers alike a platform that seamlessly digitises the insurance market,” Ajami added.

“This new valuation of $4.5 billion is a clear validation of our business model, which focuses on indirect distribution via agents rather than direct. This makes our business one of the most credible insurtechs in the market right now. We continue doubling our revenues with last year reaching $320m” CEO and founder of wefox Julian Teicke said.

Teicke continued: “Within the first four months of this year wefox generated more than $200m in revenues, which keeps us on track to achieve our revenue target of $600m by the end of 2022.

“Wefox now has more than two million customers and we aim to reach three million customers by the end of this year. It is further proof that wefox is trusted and testament to our focus on prediction and prevention, rather than the traditional approach of repair and replace.

“We are making insurance 10 times better through technology. As a result, our customer experience is simple and fit for purpose for the way we live today.”

Topics: Mubadala Investment Company berlin insurtech

Related

Mubadala and EQT Private Equity agree $3bn deal for vaccine transporter Envirotainer
Business & Economy
Mubadala and EQT Private Equity agree $3bn deal for vaccine transporter Envirotainer
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum reaches milestone of 500,000 boed 
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum reaches milestone of 500,000 boed 

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport accounts for 47% of global trade system

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport accounts for 47% of global trade system
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport accounts for 47% of global trade system

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport accounts for 47% of global trade system
  • The WLP now has hubs in over 15 countries, including Brazil, South Africa, and Singapore
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The World Logistics Passport’s (WLP) operations have nearly doubled in the second year since its inception, according to reports.

The initiative now encompasses over 40 countries, accounting for 47 percent of the global trade system.

The World Logistics Platform (WLP), which is owned and operated by Dubai Ports, Customs and Freezone Corporation (PCFC), was launched in 2020 at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

It is the world's first freight program aimed at increasing trading opportunities between developing markets and accelerating the flow of global trade.

The WLP combines the strengths of national trade organizations, logistics leaders and multinationals to form “a close knit alliance focused on trade growth”, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.I

In December 2021, WLP entered China for the first time by signing a MoU with State-owned Fujian Port Group, which joined the freight loyalty programme as a partner.

The WLP now has hubs in over 15 countries, with registered partners in Brazil, South Africa, and Singapore.

Topics: #dubai freight

Related

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries
Business & Economy
Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries
Etihad Rail partners with Transworld Logistics
Corporate News
Etihad Rail partners with Transworld Logistics

UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits

UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits
Updated 12 July 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits

UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits
Updated 12 July 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, the world’s largest bank by assets, listed five-tranche carbon-neutrality-themed bonds on Nasdaq Dubai on Tuesday, valued at 9.84 billion dirhams ($2.68 billion).

ICBC’s Dubai International Financial Center, Hong Kong, London and Singapore branches issued these five-tranche notes, according to the Dubai Media Office.

As a result of the new issuances, ICBC’s bonds listed on Nasdaq Dubai have reached around 16 billion dirhams and have become the largest Chinese issuer there.

Abu Dhabi citizens receive housing benefits worth 1.5 billion dirhams

The UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has decreed 1.5 billion dirhams in housing benefits for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi.

The payout covers more than 1,100 beneficiaries, including grants for houses and loans, as well as exemptions, including for retirees, Emirates Agency WAM said.

Some 2.36 billion dirhams was also allocated in housing benefits back in April, coinciding with Eid celebrations.

Three hotels to reduce carbon footprint by removing single-use plastic water bottles

By 2023, the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Spa and W Dubai — Mina Seyahi will be the first hotels in the region to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles from their operations.

Using reusable glass bottles and a filtration system to purify local tap water for safe consumption, the hotels plan to eliminate plastic bottle use across the Mina Seyahi Complex in collaboration with BE WTR, a sustainable water band, according to a statement.

An on-site bottling solution will be located at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and will serve the three properties.

Hygienic systems produce still and sparkling water, the statement added.

Restaurants will be the first to use reusable glass bottles, followed by guest rooms, and finally non-guest facing areas, including employee water consumption.

As part of the initiative, glass bottles will be used to transport internationally branded water and refrigeration will be minimized for cold water.

 

 

 

Topics: UAE in-focus

Related

UAE In-Focus – UAE launches ‘NextGen FDI’; Dubai’s hotel profitability soars; AD Ports signs JV with Uzbekistan’s SEG 
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – UAE launches ‘NextGen FDI’; Dubai’s hotel profitability soars; AD Ports signs JV with Uzbekistan’s SEG 

Oil slides 4.5% on fears of global economic slowdown 

Oil slides 4.5% on fears of global economic slowdown 
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Oil slides 4.5% on fears of global economic slowdown 

Oil slides 4.5% on fears of global economic slowdown 
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday on expectations of weakening demand due to fresh COVID-19 curbs in top world crude importer China and fears of a global economic slowdown.

Brent crude futures were down by $4.78, or 4.5 percent, at $102.32 a barrel by 1112 GMT, having earlier sunk as low as $101.48. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $4.91, or 4.7 percent, at $99.18 after hitting a session low of $98.40.

The euro lost ground on Tuesday, trading near parity with the dollar, while stock markets fell on the prospect of rising interest rates and worries over economies worldwide.

A stronger US currency usually weighs on oil because it makes the dollar-priced commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“In the West, the combination of high energy prices and rising interest rates is fueling concerns about a recession that would have a serious impact on oil demand,” Commerzbank said.

Renewed COVID-19 mobility curbs in China were also weighing on prices, the bank said.

Multiple Chinese cities are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs, from business shutdowns to broader lockdowns in an effort to rein in new infections from the highly infectious BA.5.2.1 subvariant of the virus.

US President Joe Biden will make the case for higher oil production from OPEC when he meets Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia this week, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

“Little hope is being assigned to Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia unlocking more production from them or the UAE,” Jeffrey Halley, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific, said in a note.

Spare capacity within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is running low, with most producers pumping at maximum capacity.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Asia to discuss ways to strengthen sanctions on Moscow, including a price cap on Russian oil to limit the country’s profits and help to lower energy prices.

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said that any price caps on Russian oil should include refined products.

“My hope is that the proposal, which is important to minimize the effect on economies around the world, gets buy-in from several countries,” Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the Sydney Energy Forum.

Western sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special military operation,” have disrupted trade flows for crude and fuel.

OPEC forecast that world oil demand will rise by 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, slightly slower than in 2022, with consumption supported by better containment of the pandemic and still-robust global economic growth.

Topics: Oil oil markets

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Q1 current account hits 8-year high thanks to oil sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Q1 current account hits 8-year high thanks to oil sales

Saudi Arabia’s Q1 current account hits 8-year high thanks to oil sales

Saudi Arabia’s Q1 current account hits 8-year high thanks to oil sales
Updated 12 July 2022
Hala Hisham Koura
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi Arabia’s Q1 current account hits 8-year high thanks to oil sales

Saudi Arabia’s Q1 current account hits 8-year high thanks to oil sales
Updated 12 July 2022
Hala Hisham Koura Rinat Gainullin

CAIRO & MOSCOW: Oil exports have skyrocketed Saudi Arabia’s current account balance to $37.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to preliminary data on the Kingdom’s balance of payments published by Saudi Central Bank.

The figure for the first quarter compares with a deficit of $169 million and a surplus of $20.7 billion recorded in the first and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively. 

The growth rate in the current account surplus compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 translates to an almost 81 percent increase.

The surge in the current account balance is attributed to a $37.1 billion increase in oil exports which hit $76.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $39.4 billion in the same quarter a year ago. 

The inflows from non-oil exports also increased noticeably by almost $5 billion to $20.7 billion from $15.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

The outflows in the general merchandise account increased by only $4.8 billion as goods imports rose relatively modestly to $38 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This includes a positive effect from the re-exports, which reduced the imports account number by $3.1 billion.

As a result, the general merchandise account posted a year-on-year increase of $37.3 billion, hitting $59.4 billion compared to $22.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

The Kingdom’s current account turned positive in the second quarter of 2021 after it recorded a deficit in the five preceding quarters from the first quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

It’s worth mentioning that the Kingdom’s current account turned positive in 2021 at $44.3 billion, following the $22.8 billion deficit in 2020.

Similarly, the service sector account showed an 18.3 percent decrease in deficit from $14.7 billion to $12 billion, easing decreases in the current account balance. 

The improvement resulted mainly from a $2.4 billion reduction deficit in the “other business services” account, which posted a shortfall of $1.64 billion in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $4 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Moving on to the personal transfers account, worker remittances, the outflow recorded an annual increase of 14.9 percent from $9.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $10.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Separately, looking at other parts of the balance of payments – beyond the current account – the net foreign direct investment showed an inflow of $1.97 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a 1.7 percent increase quarter-on-quarter. This compares with an 11.9 percent increase in its transition from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The net foreign portfolio investment showed an inflow of $7.54 billion in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the $1.4 billion outflows in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an influx of $7.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Topics: Saudi Arabia oil exports

Related

OPEC forecasts slower oil demand growth in 2023
Business & Economy
OPEC forecasts slower oil demand growth in 2023

Latest updates

Review: Simple - a mobile application
Photo/Supplied
Brent oil closes under $100/barrel for first time since April
Brent oil closes under $100/barrel for first time since April
Palestinian president inquires about Pope Francis’ health during call
Palestinian president inquires about Pope Francis’ health during call
Yemen government cut from UN child rights blacklist
An overloaded vehicle drives through a damaged narrow road in the mountains near Taiz. (AFP)
How containing Iran has become the common denominator for Biden’s first Middle East visit
How containing Iran has become the common denominator for Biden’s first Middle East visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.