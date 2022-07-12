Saudi crown prince inaugurates second phase of project to develop historical mosques

You are here

One of the historical mosques that was restored during the first phase of the Mohammed bin Salman Project for Developing Historical Mosques can be seen. (File/SPA)
  • The mosques were chosen based on their historical importance
  • The project was announced in 2018 and during the first phase of the project, 30 mosques were carefully restored
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has inaugurated the second phase of a project to develop historical mosques, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Mohammed bin Salman Project for Developing Historical Mosques aims to renovate and restore 130 historical mosques in various regions of the Kingdom, and the second phase of it will see 30 mosques across 13 regions developed.

Of these 30 mosques, six are in the Riyadh region, five in the Makkah region, four in the Madinah region, three in the Asir region, two in the Eastern Province, two in Al-Jouf, two in Jazan, one in the Northern Borders region, one in Tabuk, one in Al-Baha, one in Najran, one in Hail, and one in Al-Qassim.

The mosques were chosen based on their historical importance, whether that be because they date back to the time of Prophet Muhammad or are significant to the history of the Kingdom.

The crown prince directed the implementation of the second phase of the project to be carried out by Saudi companies specializing in heritage buildings and Saudi engineers to ensure the preservation of the architectural identity of each mosque.

The project was announced in 2018 and during the first phase of the project, 30 mosques were carefully restored in just over a year at a cost of more than SR50 million ($13.3 million).

The project plays an important role in restoring mosques to allow Saudi Arabia to share its rich culture, history and society with the world, which is a main focus of Vision 2030.

The successful first phase of the restoration project created a blueprint that will inform all future construction of mosques to follow authentic architectural designs.

Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport

Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport
Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport

Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport
  • One million copies of the holy book in different sizes and translations of it in 76 languages will be distributed to pilgrims leaving the Kingdom
RIYADH: Pilgrims departing Saudi Arabia after completing Hajj are being gifted copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport, Saudi Press Agency reported.

One million copies of the holy book in different sizes and translations of it in 76 languages will be distributed to pilgrims leaving the Kingdom through land, sea and air ports. Hajj workers from various government sectors will also receive copies.

The airport said it is preparing to bid farewell to pilgrims through three halls accommodating more than 127,000 passengers per day.

Saudi scouts guide over 92,000 lost pilgrims over Hajj period

Saudi scouts guide over 92,000 lost pilgrims over Hajj period
Saudi scouts guide over 92,000 lost pilgrims over Hajj period

Saudi scouts guide over 92,000 lost pilgrims over Hajj period
  • More than 110 scouts guided the pilgrims from six sites in Mina
RIYADH: Members of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association guided over 92,000 lost pilgrims between Dhu Al-Hijjah 7-13, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

A total of 92,592 pilgrims of various nationalities were guided by the scouts to their destinations. Of these pilgrims, 6,976 were taken to their camps and 85,616 were given advice and shown the way to their destination.

More than 110 scouts guided the pilgrims from six sites in Mina during the Hajj period.

Hajj pilgrims are bid farewell at Grand Mosque with 25,000 gifts
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims are bid farewell at Grand Mosque with 25,000 gifts

Over 350 students from Mawhiba’s Tamayuz program accepted at top global universities

Over 350 students from Mawhiba’s Tamayuz program accepted at top global universities
Over 350 students from Mawhiba’s Tamayuz program accepted at top global universities

Over 350 students from Mawhiba’s Tamayuz program accepted at top global universities
  • Tamayuz is an integrated training program that prepares the best students to study at prestigious American universities
RIYADH: A total of 356 students participating in the Mawhiba Program for Elite Universities, “Tamayuz,” have been accepted at some of the top universities in the world, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Tamayuz is an integrated training program that prepares the best students to study at prestigious American universities ranked among the top 50 universities in the world.

King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) is a non-profit endowment organization that aims to identify and nurture talented and gifted Saudi students in scientific fields.

The foundation said that 11 students were offered places at the University of California, Berkeley, and that 211 male and female students who applied for admission to the best universities in the world had obtained 538 offers at universities including Harvard University, Columbia University, New York University, the University of California, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Michigan, and Duke University.

96 students were accepted at the top 50 universities in the world, 174 students were accepted at the top 100 universities in the world, and 181 students were accepted at the top 200 universities in the world.

It added that the number of admissions among Tamayuz students to prestigious international universities increased this year by 178 percent compared to 2021.

Pilgrims perform farewell Tawaf in Makkah

Pilgrims perform farewell Tawaf in Makkah
Pilgrims perform farewell Tawaf in Makkah

Pilgrims perform farewell Tawaf in Makkah
  • Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to departing Hajj pilgrims
  • The Tawaf Al-Wida is performed before a pilgrim departs from Makkah and is an obligatory Hajj ritual
RIYADH: Hajj pilgrims have performed the farewell Tawaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah after completing the stoning ritual on the third day of Tashreeq.

The Tawaf Al-Wida, or farewell Tawaf, is performed before a pilgrim departs from Makkah and is an obligatory Hajj ritual.

Pilgrims supplicate to God. (Ghazi Mahdi)

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques provided its usual first-class services in accordance with the Kingdom’s plans to support pilgrims performing their Hajj rituals with ease.

The presidency recruited a 500-strong civil security cadre to manage and organize crowds in cooperation with the security authorities inside the Grand Mosque, as well as preparing the entire floors of the Mataf building, and the full capacity of the mosque.

Pilgrims walk during Hajj. (Ghazi Mahdi)

The presidency said that a robot is distributing copies of the Qur’an to pilgrims performing their final Hajj ritual before they leave Makkah.

Sheikh Badr bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, the presidency’s deputy president for guidance affairs, said that the robot uses a dual automatic navigation system and has a three-dimensional sensor to avoid collisions with people and objects.

Pilgrims supplicate after performing the “stoning the devil” ritual. (Ghazi Mahdi)

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Monday that 90 percent of the pilgrims have finished the stoning ritual at the Jamarat as part of the Tafweez (crowd control) plans.

The ministry confirmed the success of its strategy to group pilgrims after they threw stones on the third day of Tashreeq before departing to the Grand Mosque to perform the farewell Tawaf.

Pilgrims are pictured during their Hajj journey. (Ghazi Mahdi)

The grouping process was conducted according to plans that were prepared in coordination with the government agencies organizing Hajj services.

The ministry has not received any reports of problems with grouping pilgrims at the Jamarat facility or while they were transiting to the Grand Mosque.

Pilgrims supplicate after performing the “stoning the devil” ritual. (Ghazi Mahdi)

Meanwhile, the Communication Center of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has recorded more than 222,000 interactions since the beginning of the Hajj season, supporting pilgrims with any inquiries throughout their pilgrimage.

The center provided answers to queries in several languages, including Arabic, English, French and Urdu.

Muslim leaders praise Saudi Arabia on successful Hajj

Muslim leaders praise Saudi Arabia on successful Hajj
Muslim leaders praise Saudi Arabia on successful Hajj

Muslim leaders praise Saudi Arabia on successful Hajj
  • Precautionary and preventive measures ensured the highest safety standards and maintained the health of the pilgrims
MANAMA: Muslim leaders on Tuesday congratulated the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj as the annual pilgrimage comes to a close.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa expressed his sincere congratulations on the great success and careful organization of this year’s pilgrimage, which was accompanied by exceptional health conditions.

In a cable sent to King Salman, the Bahraini king also commended the great efforts and generous care accorded by the government of Saudi Arabia, represented by all ministries, sectors and relevant authorities, which devoted their efforts to organizing the rituals, serving pilgrims and ensuring their comfort.

He added that the precautionary and preventive measures ensured the highest safety standards and maintained the health of the pilgrims, which contributed to the ease, smoothness, safety and tranquility of performing their Hajj rituals.

King Hamad also praised the expansion work at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the distinguished services that have been developed with all the facilities and holy sites that benefit the pilgrims and facilitate their Hajj rituals.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attributed the success to God’s grace and the care accorded by King Salman and his government.

He also commended the continuous expansions at the Grand Mosque and the introduction of modern services and technology across the holy sites.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also congratulated the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj season.

Congratulations were also delivered to the Kingdom’s leadership by Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, President of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi and Cairo-based Sheikh Al-Azhar Al-Shareef Dr. Ahmed Altayyib, who noted the success of this year’s Hajj.

In separate messages, the Muslim leaders cited the excellent services extended to pilgrims by the Saudi government, the private sector and the Saudi people despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic risks. They added that they highly valued the Saudi efforts, which made the annual event a success.

