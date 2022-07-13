You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after addressing the parliament during the ceremonial inauguration of the session, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after addressing the parliament during the ceremonial inauguration of the session, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bnq86

Updated 48 sec ago
AP

Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis
  • Attempts to arrange a military flight to a neighboring country also failed
Updated 48 sec ago
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Rajapaksa had agreed to step down under pressure. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.
Sri Lanka’s lawmakers agreed to elect a new president next week but struggled Tuesday to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.

FASTFACT

Rajapaksa’s youngest brother Basil, who resigned in April as finance minister, missed his own Emirates flight to Dubai after a tense standoff with airport staff.

Suffering from severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, protesters on Saturday stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home, his seaside office and the official residence of his prime minister in the most dramatic day of a three-month crisis.
Both officials agreed to concede to demands they resign: Rajapaksa promised to step down Wednesday, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place. As anger mounted, particularly against Rajapaksa and his influential family, immigration officials said one of the president’s brothers tried to leave the country on Monday night. Local media reported he was not able to.
The promised resignations brought no end to the crisis — and the protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until their top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister’s private home.
While lawmakers agreed late Monday to elect a new president from their ranks on July 20, they have not yet decided who will take over as prime minister and fill the Cabinet.
The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024 — and could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.
Between Rajapaksa’s expected resignation Wednesday and the vote, the prime minster will serve as president — an arrangement that is sure to further anger protesters who want Wickremesinghe out immediately.
Corruption and mismanagement have left the island nation laden with debt, unable to pay for imports of basic necessities, causing despair among its 22 million people. Sri Lankans are skipping meals and lining up for hours to try to buy scarce fuel — a harsh reality in a country whose economy had been growing quickly and had a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.
The political impasse is further fueling the economic crisis since the absence of an alternative unity government threatened to delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund. The government must submit a plan on debt sustainability to the IMF in August before reaching an agreement.
In the meantime, the country is relying on aid from neighboring India and from China.
Asked whether China was in talks with Sri Lanka about possible loans, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official gave no indication whether such discussions were happening.
“China will continue to offer assistance as our capability allows for Sri Lanka’s social development and economic recovery,” said the spokesman, Wang Wenbin. “As to its debt to China, we support relevant financial institutions in finding a proper solution through consultation with Sri Lanka.”
On Tuesday, Sri Lanka’s religious leaders urged protesters to leave the government buildings they’re occupying if Rajapaksa resigns as promised Wednesday. The protesters have vowed to wait until both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe are out of office.
After the storming of the government buildings, “it was clear there is a consensus in the country that the government leadership should change,” said Jehan Perera, executive director of the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka, a think tank.
But, as the political limbo drags on, concerns have grown that the leaders won’t fulfill their promises to resign.
“What people are saying is that if the government doesn’t go, then there will be another show of people’s power and this time it might not be so peaceful,” he said.
Months of demonstrations have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty, which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.
The protesters accuse the president and his relatives of siphoning money from government coffers for years and Rajapaksa’s administration of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajakpaksa acknowledged some of his policies contributed to the meltdown.
The president has not been seen nor heard from since Saturday, though his office has issued statements that indicate he has continued to carry out his duties.
There is speculation he may try to flee Sri Lanka — as apparently his brother tried to. S. Kanugala, of Sri Lanka’s Immigration and Emigration Officers’ Association, said former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa’s name was spotted on a list of departures from Colombo airport Monday.
Fearing for their safety if they cleared him to leave, the officers left their posts, according to Kanugala, who said he did not know what happened to the brother. But local media reported he was prevented from leaving.

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Related

Sri Lanka stops president’s brother from flying out as anger surges
World
Sri Lanka stops president’s brother from flying out as anger surges

NATO focus remains on threats from Russia, China: US arms control official

NATO focus remains on threats from Russia, China: US arms control official
Updated 12 July 2022
ALI YOUNES

NATO focus remains on threats from Russia, China: US arms control official

NATO focus remains on threats from Russia, China: US arms control official
  • Bonnie Denise Jenkins describes formal invitation to Sweden, Finland to join alliance as ‘historic act’
  • She says Washington believes revived nuclear deal best way to prevent Tehran obtaining nuclear weapon
Updated 12 July 2022
ALI YOUNES

AMMAN: The current priority for Washington and its NATO allies is addressing the emerging global challenges the alliance faces, especially those originating in Russia and China, according to the US undersecretary of state for arms control and international security.

Speaking during a press briefing in Brussels on Tuesday, attended by Arab News, Bonnie Denise Jenkins said the alliance has for the first time formally discussed the challenges posed by Moscow, especially in light of the conflict in Ukraine, and the growing global strength of Beijing, which is perceived as a threat to Western powers.

She said her talks with European allies at NATO headquarters focused mainly on arms control related to the war in Ukraine, and the alliance’s new strategic concept, which was approved during its summit in Madrid last month.

“The summit showcased our collective strength to meet the challenges of the world and threats we are facing today and in the future,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins stressed that the US and its allies have no interest in a direct, potentially nuclear, confrontation with Russia and that they are instead working to provide Ukrainian forces with weapons and other military assistance.

She also described NATO’s recent formal invitation for Sweden and Finland to join the alliance as a “historic act.”

In another first, Indo-Pacific countries Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea were invited to participate in last month’s NATO summit. Jenkins said the discussions with them included defense of allied nations and threats to the “rules-based order.”

She also highlighted other key principles addressed during the summit, including the concept of strategic stability through deterrence and defense, arms control and disarmament. She said countering the growing strength of China and Russia remains key to the shared security of NATO members.

On the question of Iran’s nuclear program, and Washington’s position on the negotiations with Tehran to limit it, Jenkins said that since the US withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018, Iran’s breakout time — the time needed to produce enough fissile material to develop a nuclear weapon — has fallen from a year to a matter of weeks, or even less.

Jenkins said President Joe Biden’s administration is “seeking to return to full implementation of the JCPOA,” which imposes restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program and subjects it to monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“We still value the JCPOA and see it as the most important way in which we can achieve success in trying to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” she said.

Topics: NATO Bonnie Denise Jenkins Russia China

Related

Update NATO launches ratification process for Sweden, Finland membership
World
NATO launches ratification process for Sweden, Finland membership
Sweden refuses to deny deportations to Turkey part of NATO deal
World
Sweden refuses to deny deportations to Turkey part of NATO deal

Manila asserts sovereignty on South China Sea arbitration anniversary

Manila asserts sovereignty on South China Sea arbitration anniversary
Updated 12 July 2022
Ellie Aben

Manila asserts sovereignty on South China Sea arbitration anniversary

Manila asserts sovereignty on South China Sea arbitration anniversary
  • US warns it will defend the Philippines if China breaks international court ruling
  • Last week, Chinese FM Wang Yi visited Manila to ‘open up new golden era’ in bilateral ties
Updated 12 July 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ newly appointed foreign minister pledged on Tuesday to uphold a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal that invalidated most of Beijing’s claims in the contested South China Sea, a week after China sought to strengthen ties with the new Philippine government.

Manila and Beijing have a long-running dispute over the South China Sea, which is claimed by China almost in its entirety.

In 2013, following a standoff, the Philippines lodged a case with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague seeking clarification of its sovereign entitlements under international law.

In 2016, the court ruled in favor of the Philippines, but Beijing rejected the ruling and continued to send fishing vessels, and raise structures in the strategic and resource-rich waterway, part of which is a Philippine exclusive economic zone.

The Philippines has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against Chinese activity since the 2016 decision.

Marking the sixth anniversary of the award and the 40th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, on which the court decision was based, Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo said that the ruling was “final” and called for the international community to support it.

“These findings are no longer within the reach of denial and rebuttal, and are conclusive as they are indisputable,” he said.

“We firmly reject attempts to undermine it; nay, even erase it from law, history, and our collective memories. At the same time, we welcome the support of a growing list of countries for the award.”

The Philippine foreign minister’s statement comes a week after he hosted his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, who said at the time he was visiting Manila to “open up a new golden era for the bilateral relationship.”

Manalo was appointed earlier this month by new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who during his presidential campaign committed to continuing a Beijing-friendly direction embraced by his predecessor, former president Rodrigo Duterte, but not at the expense of sovereignty.

He also promised the Southeast Asian country would seek to strengthen ties with the US, which said on Tuesday it would protect the Philippines, its oldest ally in the region, with whom it has a decades-old defense treaty that is seen as a bulwark against China’s growing influence in the region.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the Hague ruling, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the arbitration was final, and called on China to “abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior.”

“We will continue to work with allies and partners, as well as regional institutions such as ASEAN, to protect and preserve the rules-based order,” he said. “We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments.”

Topics: South China Sea dispute Manila Beijing

Related

Marcos meets Chinese FM as Beijing seeks ‘new era’ in ties with Manila
World
Marcos meets Chinese FM as Beijing seeks ‘new era’ in ties with Manila
Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea
World
Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea

Malaysia eyes Middle East’s millennial, Gen Z travelers for tourism revival

Malaysia eyes Middle East’s millennial, Gen Z travelers for tourism revival
Updated 12 July 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysia eyes Middle East’s millennial, Gen Z travelers for tourism revival

Malaysia eyes Middle East’s millennial, Gen Z travelers for tourism revival
  • Minister says ‘two most influential groups of Muslim travelers’ hold key to hospitality sector’s future
  • Malaysia has set a 2022 target of 4.5 million foreign visitors, compared with 26.1 million before the pandemic
Updated 12 July 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is focusing its promotional efforts on millennial and Generation Z travelers from the Middle East, the tourism minister told Arab News, as the country sets out to revive its pandemic-wrecked hospitality sector.

The Muslim-majority nation, which markets itself abroad as an ideal holiday destination, with a multi-ethnic culture, lush rainforests and pristine beaches, suffered a heavy blow when it shut its borders to foreign visitors in 2020 and remained isolated until April this year.

Malaysia is popular among visitors from the Middle East and has been ranked as a top destination in the Global Muslim Travel Index since 2015.

To boost post-pandemic arrivals, its marketing efforts are now focused on visitors from the demographic cohorts known as Gen Z — those born between the late 1990s and 2000s — and millennials — born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s.

Tourism Minister Nancy Shukri told Arab News in a recent interview that millennial and Gen Z tourists are “two of the most influential groups of Muslim travelers that will shape the future trends of the market.”

As she outlined the country’s promotional strategy, the minister said these groups of travelers from the Middle East are “often categorized to be adventurous and more open minded in their choices of holiday activities, while still observing their religious obligations.”

Shukri explained that the term “adventurous” extends beyond sports-related activities, such as hiking, climbing and diving,” and also refers to “cultural exchanges and interaction with the environment” — from tree planting and birdwatching to participation in local festivals and learning local languages.

To cater to millennial and Gen Z visitors from the Middle East, the country is trying to promote niche tourism products such as ecotourism and adventure travel, but also volunteering, and other activities that are in line with sustainable tourism practices — travel experiences that include concern for social and environmental issues, as well as the welfare of host communities.

“It is observed that Muslim travelers, including (from the) Middle East traveler market, now have a more sophisticated need for spiritually fulfilling and transformative travel experiences that could enrich their lives,” Shukri said.

“Activities like volunteering and socializing with the destination’s community at local festivals, for example, can create a valuable memory that elevates their travel experience. This is one example of how tourism can be linked to sustainability.”

Hopes for attracting Middle Eastern visitors are high after the Arabian Travel Market, an annual tourism event organized in Dubai, which was held on May 9-12.

Malaysia’s tourism ministry took part in the event with its Tourism Malaysia and Islamic Tourism Center, as well as local tourism boards, travel agencies, and representatives of resorts and hotels.

“Feedback from ATM 2022 was tremendous and overwhelming,” Shukri said, adding that sales of 34.5 million Malaysian ringgit ($7.8 million) were generated during the four-day event.

“Middle East industry players were intrigued with Malaysia’s Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Recognition, developed by ITC, which helps tourists to easily identify hotels with Muslim-friendly facilities.”

Before the global pandemic, Malaysia received about 400,000 visitors from the Middle East in 2019. Travelers from Saudi Arabia topped the arrivals, accounting for a quarter of the visits.

The number of international visits to the Southeast Asian nation, where tourism had contributed 13 percent of the national economy, dropped significantly during the pandemic, with fewer than 135,000 visitors in 2021, compared with 26.1 million in 2019.

As it seeks to revive its tourism sector, Malaysia has set a 2022 target of 4.5 million visitors and a revenue of $2.5 billion.

So far, according to the tourism ministry’s data, 2.38 million foreigners have visited the country this year, arriving mainly from India, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Malaysia millennial Gen Z Nancy Shukri

Related

Special Malaysian tourism faces labor crunch as Singapore travel takes off
World
Malaysian tourism faces labor crunch as Singapore travel takes off
Malaysia welcomes back Middle Eastern tourists after pandemic lull
World
Malaysia welcomes back Middle Eastern tourists after pandemic lull

Drone strike foiled Daesh chemical plot against Europe: Report

Drone strike foiled Daesh chemical plot against Europe: Report
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Drone strike foiled Daesh chemical plot against Europe: Report

Drone strike foiled Daesh chemical plot against Europe: Report
  • Iraqi Salih Al-Sabawi was assassinated in 2015 by US special forces
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A drone strike in 2015 foiled a plot by Daesh to attack Europe with chemical weapons, US intelligence sources say.

The Washington Post reported that an unnamed source said Daesh planned to use the expertise of Salih Al-Sabawi, an Iraqi engineer who worked in Saddam Hussein’s chemical weapons program, to develop an arsenal to attack regional rivals and major urban centers in the West.

“They (Daesh) were specifically looking at Western Europe,” the source told the newspaper. “We know they were also interested in US military bases, on the continent, or really anywhere. They were ultimately going to go with the easiest target.”

The source said US and Kurdish intelligence officers discovered the plot in 2014, and Al-Sabawi had been given the tools and resources to weaponize anthrax by then-Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. 

Al-Sabawi was killed in an operation in January 2015, launched by US special forces. He was assassinated in his car as he drove home from the laboratory at Mosul University that he had been using. One of his sons was also killed in the operation.

The source said Daesh intended to deliver Al-Sabawi’s weapons to European cells, including the one responsible for the attacks in Paris at the Stade de France and Bataclan theater in November that year, which killed 130 people.

Despite killing Al-Sabawi, known to fellow Daesh members as Abu Malik, the group did succeed in producing both mustard gas and chlorine bombs.

Topics: Daesh terrorism

Related

Daesh leader in Syria killed in drone strike: US military
Middle-East
Daesh leader in Syria killed in drone strike: US military
Daesh ‘Beatle’ tells victim’s daughter her father asked executioners to make his death ‘quick’
World
Daesh ‘Beatle’ tells victim’s daughter her father asked executioners to make his death ‘quick’

Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure

Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure

Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure
  • The reconstruction is part of a project financed by the World Bank
  • igray remains in desperate straits, deprived of essential services such as electricity, telecommunications and banking
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The Ethiopian government said on Tuesday it was tasking a UN agency with helping to rebuild infrastructure in Tigray that was destroyed in the conflict between rebels and federal forces.
The reconstruction is part of a project financed by the World Bank, which in April gave Ethiopia a $300 million grant to help conflict-hit communities.
The “national recovery program” aims to rebuild infrastructure, improve access to essential services and help victims of gender-based violence, the finance ministry said in a statement.
It said the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) would “reconstruct basic service-providing infrastructure” in Tigray, Ethiopia’s war-ravaged northernmost region which is largely under the control of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
“UNOPS will implement the project in Tigray until situations in Tigray improve to enable the government to implement the project with its own structure,” the ministry said.
It said the other part of the program involving help for survivors of gender-based violence would be implemented by another party, with negotiations currently taking place.
Several of Ethiopia’s international partners suspended aid soon after the Tigray conflict erupted in November 2020 between the government and the TPLF.
The conflict has been marked by numerous atrocities and a humanitarian crisis that has left millions in need of emergency aid.
In April, the World Bank was the first major financial institution to unblock funds to Ethiopia — a move that followed the announcement of a “humanitarian truce” in late March.
Since then, fighting has largely halted in Tigray and the government in April authorized the resumption of aid convoys by road to the region, after being suspended for three months.
But Tigray remains in desperate straits, deprived of essential services such as electricity, telecommunications and banking, and the UN has said hundreds of thousands of people are on the brink of famine.
Last month, the World Bank agreed to provide $715 million in grants and loans to help herding communities in Ethiopia hit by the conflict and a devastating drought.
Just days before, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had said for the first time that his government was open to negotiations with the TPLF, the party that had dominated national politics for three decades until he took office in 2018.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray UN

Related

A woman queues in line for food, at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia. (Reuters)
World
UN: ‘Extreme lack of food’ for many in Tigray
Tigray rebels agree to ‘cessation of hostilities’
World
Tigray rebels agree to ‘cessation of hostilities’

Latest updates

Baggage of despair: Iraqi Kurd plans new escape to Europe
Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib walks on the streets of Iraq's northeastern city of Sulaymaniyah, on July 1, 2022. (AFP)
New rules requiring taxi drivers in Saudi Arabia to wear uniforms come into force
The decision, announced in May, applies to male and female drivers of all types of taxis and ride-hailing services. (File/SPA)
Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition
Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition
What We Are Reading Today: The End of the World is Just the Beginning
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia’s sacrifice project ‘Adahi’ says over 400,000 sheep slaughtered during this year’s Hajj season
Saudi Arabia’s sacrifice project ‘Adahi’ says over 400,000 sheep slaughtered during this year’s Hajj season

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.